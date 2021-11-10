Connect with us

Bella Hadid Shares Tearful Selfies As She Talks About Her Mental Health Struggles: 'You're Not Alone'

Published

40 seconds ago

on

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid showed some raw emotion to her followers, while praising Willow Smith for being open about her own mental health.

Bella Hadid posted a series of emotional Instagram photos on Tuesday November 9, after she said that she was inspired by Willow Smith, 21, speaking candidly about her mental health and anxiety. The 25-year-old model shared a quote from the lately I feel EVERYTHING rocker, and thanked her for giving her the strength to post the crying selfies. “I Love you and your words . It made me feel a little less alone and that’s why I’d like to post this,” Bella wrote, tagging Willow.

After the video of Willow’s quote about anxiety, Bella posted nine photos of herself, where she’s crying (or looks like she just cried) in all of them. The quote Bella shared was about how everyone “has something so special and unique to offer,” while so many battle anxiety and self-doubt. “This is pretty much my everyday, every night for a few years now,” Bella wrote in the caption before writing the long post telling followers that it’s okay to seek help for mental health.

Bella penned a long message to her fans, telling them that there’s “always light at the end of the tunnel,” when struggling with mental health. “For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone,” the model said. “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles… it has its ups and downs.”

Bella opened up to fans about her mental health with a series of emotional selfies. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Besides showing support for fans who might be struggling with mental illness, Bella also opened up about her own issues, and what helps her feel better. “For me it’s always been nice to know that even if it’s a few days, weeks, or months, it does get better, to some extent, even for a moment,” she wrote. “If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”

The model concluded the post by thanking fans for reading the whole thing, and again offered a positive affirmation. “Anyways. Not sure why but it feels harder and harder to not share my truth on here. Thank you for seeing me and thank you for listening,” she wrote. “I love you.”

Celebrities

Travis Scott's ex-manager: 'He left me for dead when I had a seizure'

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
TikTok, WENN

Travis Scott’s ex-manager Shane Morris called him the “worst person” he has ever worked with after the rapper left him for dead.

In 2013, Morris, a sound engineer by trade, discovered aspiring rapper Travis Scott and took him under his wing. Shane set Travis up with free studio time and introduced him to key industry figures.

However, Morris claims Scott left him for dead in a basement after he suffered a seizure.

1636495018 226 Travis Scotts ex manager ‘He left me for dead when I

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy that left 8 dead and hundreds injured, Morris took to TikTok to “spill a little tea” on his former client, who he called “genuinely a horrible person.”

“Travis Scott is the worst person I worked with in my entire career in music,” Morris said.

“Eight people are dead and hundreds more are injured after Travis Scott’s callous, reckless behavior at Astroworld. And I hate to be the one saying this, but I saw this coming and I tried to tell everyone… I’m Travis Scott’s former manager. I’m the one who had a seizure and I’m the one that he left for dead in a basement in Los Angeles.”

Morris added:

“I can go on and on about the theft of sessions, assault, and all the lies he’s told in his career but the thing that I want you to understand most is I think it’s time to spill a little tea and I don’t mind doing this because Travis Scott is genuinely a horrible person.”

Morris admits he “artificially inflated” Scott’s SoundCloud streams and Twitter followers to make the fledgling rapper appear to be more popular than he actually was so a record label would sign him.

Watch the video below:

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Asks Madonna About Sharing Her Iconic Outfits With Her Daughter Lourdes

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Lourdes Leon
Madonna shared a teaser for her upcoming ‘Madame Xtra Q&A’ special and it included Kim Kardashian calling her a ‘queen’ and asking her a question about her ‘award show and music video wardrobe.’

Kim Kardashian, 41, proved she’s a huge Madonna fan just like so many others in the singer’s latest YouTube video! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star will be in the 63-year-old legendary artist’s upcoming Madame Xtra Q&A special, which was teased on Oct. 28, and got to ask her a question about her iconic wardrobe and possibly sharing it with her model daughter Lourdes, 25.

“OK, Queen Madonna, do you have all of your award show and music video wardrobe, and if you do, do you ever let your daughter wear any of it? That closet is the closet I would want to raid so badly and can I wear something one day? Love you,” Kim, who was wearing a short-sleeved black top and had her long hair down, asked in a clip shown in the video.

Once the clip was over, it cut to Madonna sitting in front of a crowd as she answered Kim. “So cute. Of course I have an archive,” she began explaining. “My daughter…she doesn’t want to wear my costumes from shows, she wants to like wear my Versace outfits from the nineties basically. Kim, you are welcome. We could have like a try-on session together.”

Kim Kardashian rocking her own epic outfit during a previous outing. (Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock)

Madonna’ new special featuring Kim comes out on Paramount+ on Nov. 18 and will feature fans, friends, and surprise guests asking her questions. Some of the other celebrities it will reportedly feature include Amy Schumer, Doja CatDrag Race‘s SymoneAriana GrandeBillie EilishKaty Perry, Snoop Dogg and FKA twigs. It is being released around the same time that her Madame X Tour has been added to streaming services.

Before she made headlines with her latest special, Madonna did so by rocking more memorable wardrobe (or lack thereof) choices at a V magazine photoshoot. She dressed as the Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe in photos that were inspired by Bert Stern’s “The Last Sitting.” Some showed her posing nude while laying on an unmade bed and others showed her giving a sultry vibe while posing with a pearl necklace in her mouth.

Celebrities

Asser Malik: Everything To Know About Malala Yousafzai's New Husband

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Malala yousafzai
The Nobel Peace Prize winner married Asser Malik in a ceremony, held at her Birmingham home on Tuesday November 9.

Love is in the air! Malala Yousafzai, 24, announced that she married Asser Malik in a beautiful ceremony on Tuesday November 9. The activist, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Price in 2014 when she was only 17, announced that she’d gotten hitched in posts on social media. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” she wrote in the caption for the gorgeous photos on Instagram. Asser shared the same photo with just a heart emoji as the caption.

The couple look completely in love with each other and excited to venture on their loving journey through life. Here’s everything you need to know about Asser.

Malala announced that she’d gotten married on November 9. (FRANCK ROBICHON/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

He Works For The Pakistan Cricket Board

While Malala is well-known as an activist, her now-husband works in the sports world. He’s a General Manager High Performance for the Pakistan Cricket Board, according to his LinkedIn page. He’s shared tons of photos from various cricket events on his Instagram.

How Long Has Asser Been With Malala?

While it’s not clear how long Asser and Malala have been an item, as they’re both relatively private about their relationship on their Instagrams, the pair have at least known each other since June 2019. Asser shared a group selfie on his Instagram of himself cheering for Pakistan at the Edgaston Stadium in Birmingham, U.K., and Malala was with him, and he tagged her in the caption.

1636494284 71 Asser Malik Everything To Know About Malala Yousafzais New Husband
Malala is best-known for winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. (Nelson Antoine/AP/Shutterstock)

He Used To Own A Cricket Franchise

Prior to taking on a job with Pakistan’s Cricketboard, Asser had a high-ranking role in an amateur league that revitalized Pakistani interest in the bat-and-ball sport. He was a “managing director of a player-management agency and franchise owner in the amateur league Last Man Stand,” according to ESPN cricinfo. He explained that his goals included “Reviv[ing] grassroots cricket in Pakistan” as well as giving amateur players a “proper hard ball cricket experience,” on his LinkedIn.

He Studied At Lahore University of Management Sciences

Asser listed the university on his LinkedIn profile. He said that he was a student there from 2008 to 2012. He said that he received a bachelor’s of science degree in economics and political science. He also noted that he was the president of Dramaline, an organization which did theater productions.

 

