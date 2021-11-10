law
Best Car Accident Lawyer in Brooklyn
Do You Need a Lawyer for Your Car Accident?
If you’re legally driving on the roads and you’ve had a car accident your insurance company will take care of everything, right? Not necessarily. Your insurance company has an interest in protecting their assets and paying out as little as possible for accidents. They are in the risk management business which is why your rates typically go up after an accident. When you’ve been in a Brooklyn car accident, you might need your own lawyer to help represent your desires and requirements when it’s time to have everything settled.
Multiple Insurance Companies
There are times when multiple insurance companies will be involved in the settlement of a claim and that might cause delays and even a denial of the claim by your insurance company or one of the others. When this happens, you need the team at Maniatis Law to provide you the assistance you need in order to receive a fair settlement of your case. This team can step in and provide the expertise needed to make sure the multiple insurance companies are able to come together and reach the right conclusion for your claim.
Uninsured Motorist
Unfortunately, there are many drivers on the road who don’t carry the necessary insurance when they drive. This puts you in the precarious position of relying on your own insurance company to pay the claim needed. Sometimes, there’s hesitation by your own company, even when you’re paying for Uninsured Motorist coverage as part of your insurance coverage. Having your own lawyer on your side can facilitate the processing of your claim, file a suit against the motorist that should have but wasn’t insured, and put pressure on your insurance company to pay out the claim that you have with them.
Finding Fault
When you’re driving in Brooklyn and you’ve been in a car accident, the first thing you’re supposed to do is make sure everyone is safe and not in need of first aid. After this, you’re supposed to have a police report filed. Unfortunately, there are times when a police report isn’t taken, which can cause confusion. Other times, a police report might not specifically spell out which driver was at fault. When this happens, you’re going to want to hire your own lawyer to help you have the protection you need with a voice on your side.
The Right Lawyer
Don’t hire just anyone to represent you when you’ve been in a car accident. Make sure you have a legal team that’s willing to work hard to receive the settlement that you need. The team at Maniatis Law will continue to fight and work to ensure your settlement reaches the level it should. Let this team be the right one on your side that brings your car accident to a resolution. Your car accident doesn’t have to be one that causes you a burden, let this legal team bring your claim to a positive resolution.
law
Don’t Be Drunk Driving a Wheelchair – DUI Laws in Canada
Did you know that in Canada, our DUI laws can result in being arrested and found guilty for operating a motorized scooter while drunk?
How could this be you ask? Well, the definition of a motor vehicle is any vehicle that is drawn, propelled or driven by any means other than muscular power.
These DUI laws stem from the Ontario case R. v. Shanahan. The facts of this case is as follows. A man who was hurt, used a motorized scooter to go out one night. He ended up getting drunk. He was spotted by police crossing a road erratically. He was “pulled over” and charged with impaired driving.
One piece of important information in this case is the defendant could move about on his own some – approximately one hundred to one hundred and fifty meters.
The Ontario Court hearing the case found that a motorized personal device, such as a wheelchair is a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code. However, the defendant then made an application under section 15 of the Charger arguing his equality rights were breached.
The equality rights hearing addressed the following two issues.
1. Were the accused’s section 15 equality rights breached?
J.D. Wake J. (the Honourable Judge) held that the Canada DUI laws (in this case, section 253 of the Criminal Code) does not make a distinction between people reliant on motorized wheelchairs and people who don’t need motorized wheelchairs.
Next, the accused argued that the DUI laws resulted in unfairness (i.e. inequality) to non-able-bodied people. This argument failed because the Court found the accused was mobile without a motorized wheelchair.
Moreover, able-bodied people who walk in public while drunk can be arrested and convicted for mischief. This means that there really isn’t a difference with respect the DUI laws between disabled and able-bodied people. Both groups can be arrested for being drunk in public.
2. Then the Court addressed whether the result offended the accused’s dignity under section 15 of the Charter?
The Court held no for the following reason:
“The argument in favour of striking down s.253 [of the Criminal Code] seems to be that the dignity of a disabled person can only be sustained if he is afforded the right to behave with a lack of dignity. In my view s.15 of the Charter should not be used to support the result of such inverted reasoning.”
When all is said and done, a person operating a motorized wheelchair can be convicted of DUI in Canada.
Considerations the following 3 points / questions:
This specific case (R. v. Shanahan) involved someone not totally disabled. Therefore, the outcome could be different if a person was 100 percent disabled.
Question: are people impaired on pain medication not able to use motorized wheelchairs outside of their home? I simply pose this question, I don’t know the answer.
Can a person be arrested for DUI simply by sitting in a stationary motorized personal device such as a wheelchair?
The DUI laws in Canada hold that a person in the driver’s seat of a car or truck while impaired can be found guilty of our DUI laws. I haven’t read a case addressing this issue, but it seems possible being stationary in a restaurant in a motorized wheelchair, for instance, while impaired is breaking Canada’s DUI laws.
law
Will Child Support Affect My Taxes?
A Couple of Issues to Expect with Child Support
There are two ways that you should expect your taxes to be affected by your child support:
• Many people wonder if their support is deductible payments are deductible, and the receiver wonders if their payments are taxable.
• The other questions that parents run into is which parent will be able to claim the child as a dependent, and who will receive the tax credit.
How Child Support Payments Work
The IRS does not look at these kind of support payments as earned income, and this means that there is no need for you to pay taxes or claim your child support payments on your 1040.
It is important to understand that Alimony and Child Support are not treated equally.
Alimony and Child Support should not be lumped together when the individual is receiving both.
Federal income taxes have distinct different requirements when filing Support for a Child and Alimony income:
• Federal will not tax Child Support
• Alimony is both taxable and tax-deductible depending on if you are the payer or payee.
It is important to understand how taxes work with your payments before agreeing to the terms. Since alimony is taxable the full amount will not be able to be used for part of it will go to taxes.
How to Decide on Which Parent Gets to Claim the Child as a Dependent
Many parents want to be able to claim their children on their taxes so that they receive the child tax credit, but there are rules that need to be followed.
• Generally the person has to provide at least 50% or more of the support for the child in order to be able to claim them on their taxes.
• There are legal agreements available through the IRS should both parents choose to want to have one.
Not every child has to be claimed directly by a single parent. Some parents choose to split the deductions.
o Parents of a single child will rotate which parent receives the deduction.
o If there are two or more children the parents have the option of claiming certain children on their taxes.
o The IRS Form 8332, signed by the custodial parent, must be attached to the noncustodial parent’s income tax return to allocate the deduction and child tax credit to him or her.
• A single child may not be claimed by both parents in the same year. A child may only be claimed once in a year.
law
Top Tips From a Motorcycle Accident Attorney
Motorcycle accidents are hard to take to court. They often produce serious injuries. Some victims believe there is a bias against them and they are judged harshly because they are not riding in a car. Due to the complexities of cycle accidents it is important to contact a qualified personal injury claim lawyer to help you with the legal complexities of the case. An accident attorney who specializes in motorcycle can offer good advice to victims.
See a doctor and seek treatment when you are in a motorcycle accident. Many accidents produce head injuries and broken bones. Sometimes, you may be taken to the hospital while unconscious. It is important to stay in the hospital as long as needed. At the scene of the accident, ask for medical help to find out if you have any injuries. This can establish the time of the accident and a link to your injuries.
Continue medical treatment according to your doctor’s instructions. Stay out of work and avoid activities that make the injuries worse when told by the doctor to do so. Before some motorcycle accident cases are settled victims have to complete all medical treatments. Many insurance companies look for ways to deny claims and paying lower claim rates. A motorcycle accident needs serious attention to details.
When the accident occurs call the police even if it appears minor. That way you will have a report on the accident. A report may contain information about the other driver’s insurance, how the accident occurred, and other information. Don’t repair your motorcycle because it is evidence of the accident. It can help establish your case in court. Call a personal injury claim lawyer quickly, after the accident.
When possible take photos of the bike and your injuries during and after the accident. You can ask your medical providers to take photos of the injuries. Talk to any witnesses and ask for phone numbers and contact information. Keep track of medical expenses, time lost from work, and damage to your bike. This will help your motorcycle accident attorney prove your case.
Don’t discuss your case on social media. This can sometimes compromise the case. Often insurance companies are on the lookout for conflicting information about claims. Victims should talk with a motorcycle wreck attorney about the motorcycle injury accident. They have the legal background to help you with your case. A motorcycle accident attorney can explain the legalities of your case and help you win.
Best Car Accident Lawyer in Brooklyn
Massachusetts senators to debate ARPA spending bill for coronavirus relief
Solar Vs Nuclear
When Will You Get Involved With the Online Forex Trade?
Bruins Notebook: Stop in Ottawa helpful for Mike Reilly
Childhood Obesity: The Overlooked Epidemic
What Does it Mean to Be a Hero?
Rapper’s rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits
Health and Excercise
When Does Tenacity Become Stupidity?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19