Biden tells Businesses to Proceed with Vaccine Mandates, Despite Appeals Court Order

Published

33 seconds ago

on

AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration is ignoring an appeals court order pausing vaccine mandates in companies with more than 100 employees.

The White House on Monday told businesses to proceed with the vaccine mandates despite the court-ordered stay, CNBC reports.

1636553117 119 Biden tells Businesses to Proceed with Vaccine Mandates Despite Appeals

AFP via Getty Images

“People should not wait. They should continue to move forward and make sure they’re getting their workplace vaccinated,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

On Saturday, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay of the mandates, citing “grave statutory and constitutional” issues with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s new guidelines.

The Biden administration had until Monday, Nov. 8, to file a response to the federal court’s stay.

In its response Monday evening, the Biden administration asked the court to lift the pause and dismiss the companies’ objections as “premature” given that the deadlines for vaccination and testing are not until January.

The Biden administration claimed that pausing the vaccine mandates “would likely cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

25 Republican governors rushed to file petitions last week to block the mandates in their states after OSHA published its guidelines for private companies that do business with the federal government.

Companies with 100 or more employees must require Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations or weekly testing at the employee’s expense.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to weigh in on the constitutionality of OSHA’s requirements.

Posted in Health

Tags: appeals court, Karine Jean-Pierre, mRNA vaccines, OSHA, President Joe Biden, vaccine mandates

Advertisement

Rumor Mill: Travis Scott Storyline Allegedly Being Removed From Upcoming Kardashians Hulu Show After Astroworld Tragedy

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Travis Scott is reportedly having his storyline removed from the upcoming Hulu show about the Kardashian family.

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

By now, you’ve heard the tragic news about the Astroworld Festival that took the lives of 8 people ranging from 14 years old up to 27 years old.

In the aftermath, it was also revealed a 9-year-old boy was trampled during the show after his father passed out with him on his shoulders. The child, Ezra Blount is currently in a medically-induced coma due to brain swelling and internal organ damage from the trampling. The family has already enlisted Ben Crump to represent them in a lawsuit against Travis and festival organizers. Plus, Scott has already refunded all concert goers who attended the tragic show while also covering the cost of the deceased and offering therapy to those impacted.

Since then, Houston PD has revealed a criminal investigation is underway to figure out how this tragic situation happened. Travis has also canceled his upcoming concert this weekend as he is taking time to heal and get himself together after being impacted, mentally, by the ordeal as well. Now, RadarOnline reports that Travis is now being removed from the upcoming Disney-Hulu Kardashian show.

“Cameras have been rolling for months. They have filmed Kourtney’s engagement and Kim’s flirting with Pete Davidson as well as Kylie’s big pregnancy announcement, however after the disaster at the concert, where Kylie and Kendall were both backstage, footage of Travis is being edited out of the show,” sources told RadarOnline

While it comes off shady in the reporting, we are sure Travis just wants to be out of the public eye until some time has passed. It’s likely this investigation into the events at the festival could last a long time. Being on the show could be triggering for not only for those who attended, but Travis as well, so it’s best to relax until the hurt softens a little bit.

 

Christina Aguilera Plays Video Games With Kids Max, 13, & Summer, 7, In Rare Video For Nintendo Ad

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Into the spotlight! Christina Aguilera’s adorable kids, Max and Summer, join her in a new Nintendo ad. The singer shows how she stays connected to her little ones while she’s working.

Christina Aguilera’s kids are too cute! Her son, Max, 13, and daughter, Summer, 7, star alongside their famous mom in a new Nintendo ad. Like their mom, they’re total naturals in front of the camera.

Christina Aguilera with her kids Max and Summer in the new Nintendo ad. (Nintendo/YouTube)

The Nintendo ad focuses on how Christina and her kids stay connected while she’s working. Christina and Max play a Super Mario Bros. game with each other just before she heads on stage. “When are you coming home?” Max asks. The singer says she’ll be home the next day, and they’ll have a game night together.

While she’s in the car, her daughter calls and asks when she’ll be home. “I’ll be home sooner than you think,” Christina says as she pulls in front of the house. Max and Summer run out to hug their mom.

Christina, Max, and Summer all sit down for a family game night. They laugh and have a blast playing their Nintendo Switch games together. “Staying close no matter how far I am,” the “Reflection” singer says. “That’s my way to play.”

“Nintendo has always had a special place in my heart, and now I get to share this love with my children,” she wrote on Instagram. “No matter where life takes us, or how busy we all get, #NintendoSwitch always brings us back together for some quality family time.”

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera at the premiere of ‘The Emoji Movie’ with her kids in 2017. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

Christina shares her son Max with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman. She is currently engaged to Matthew Rutler. Their daughter, Summer, was born in 2014.

Her kids are always influencing her decisions when it comes to work. “I think of my kids first, always,” she told Haute Living in 2019. “I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children. Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue; I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”

Paula Patton: ‘I’m Black, Don’t Call Me Biracial’

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Image Press / BACKGRID

Paula Patton opened up about her racial identity in a sit-down interview with SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show.”

Paula, whose mother is white and father is Black, says she’s “grateful” for her mother, but the term “biracial” offends her sensibilities.

“I find [the term] biracial offensive. It’s a way for people to separate themselves from African Americans, a way of saying, ‘I’m better than that,'” She told Cane.

1636551131 690 Paula Patton ‘Im Black Dont Call Me Biracial

Image Press / BACKGRID

“That’s not to say that I don’t embrace my mother and everything that she’s brought to my life, but it was my mother who let me know, ‘The world is going [to] see you as Black and that is who you are. So don’t have any questions about that.”

Paula continued:

“I’m very grateful for her… The politics of race in our country are such that when [some]one wants to make it very clear that they’re not Black, it’s a way to keep them separate from Black people. We know, we’ve had a long history in this country of it not being popular to be Black, to be honest with you. I’ve always found that to be an offensive term. I’m Black and I embrace it, that’s my family.”

Paula reprises her role as entertainment attorney Daniella Hernandez in The BET+ series “Sacrifice,” which is streaming now.

Watch the interview below.
 

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: biracial celebrities, celebrity interview, Clay Cane, Paula Patton, race and ethnicity, video

