News
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda
By JOSH BOAK
BALTIMORE (AP) — When he was in the White House, Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” But for President Joe Biden, the city is the first stop Wednesday in what probably will be a national tour to showcase his agenda.
At the Port of Baltimore, Biden plans to lay out the benefits of the $1 trillion infrastructure package that Congress passed last week. The president intends to emphasize how the spending can strengthen global supply chains to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs, according to a White House official.
Biden plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The infrastructure package includes $17 billion for upgrading ports — an urgent need as a backlog of ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs has fueled inflation and damaged public perceptions of Biden’s economic stewardship.
The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. Baltimore’s port is also benefiting from grants to upgrade the Howard Street Tunnel, a brick-lined underpass for trains that opened in 1895. The tunnel would be expanded so that shipping containers could be double-stacked on railcars, making it easier to move goods out of the port.
Biden, who consulted with the CEOs of Walmart, Target, FedEx and UPS on Tuesday, plans to emphasize that these investments are part of a national effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks in ways that can aid broader growth.
His administration also announced new investments to reduce congestion at the Port of Savannah in Georgia, nearly a month after the administration helped broker a deal for the Port of Los Angeles to operate nonstop.
The president has been trying to explain that the port congestion shows just how strong the economic rebound from the pandemic has been. A forecast by the National Retail Federation suggests a record level of imports this year. Yet the solid demand has produced shortages that have contributed to inflation, with prices in September up 5.4% from a year ago.
Nearly 90% of voters in Baltimore, Maryland’s largest city at 586,000 people, backed Biden in last year’s election. The president last stopped in the city for a CNN town hall on Oct. 21.
Baltimore embodies the complexities of an increasingly diverse America at a time of heated national politics.
Many Americans have seen the poverty, crime, political corruption and vacant row houses on TV shows such as HBO’s “The Wire.” The unrest following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries in a police van helped to propel a national movement for respecting the rights and lives of Black Americans.
But Baltimore also contains deep pockets of wealth and prosperity in what is a microcosm of the broader inequality confronting the nation. There are the mansions of the Guilford neighborhood, elite private schools, celebrated restaurants and the prestige of Johns Hopkins University.
As president, Trump slammed the majority Black city on Twitter frequently, calling it “the WORST IN NATION.” But while Trump scorned Baltimore, Biden sees a test case for his agenda that goes beyond the ports. His child tax credits are sending thousands of dollars to families in a city with a child poverty rate north of 30%. Work has begun to renovate and modernize the historic Penn Station, possibly improving rail transit across the Northeast.
A big part of Biden’s pitch is that he succeeded on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, whereas Trump failed.
Biden said Tuesday a virtual event hosted by the Democratic National Committee that Trump never delivered for the country’s cities and ports.
“So it was left to us,” he said. “We got the job done.”
News
Lowry: Poll-plunging president has dismal plan for child care
President Joe Biden wants to bring the same discerning, common-sensical governing style to American child care that has his job approval rating in the low 40s.
In other words, look out below.
The child care proposal that House Democrats have written into Biden’s Build Back Better “human infrastructure” bill may be the worst feature of the nearly $2-trillion legislation, and that’s saying something.
It is high-handed and prescriptive, constitutes a new front in the culture war via an expanding welfare state, will likely increase the costs for middle-class and upper-middle-class parents, and may have an unconstitutional provision to boot.
There is no doubt that there is a significant demand for child care. Roughly half of married and single moms with children under 5 work full-time, and about 40% of working moms pay for child care. But it’s a mistake to believe that all parents want to be in the work force, with their kids in standardized child care programs.
According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 50% of mothers of children under age 18 would prefer to stay at home taking care of family over having a job. A survey from the populist think tank American Compass found that 53% of married mothers prefer the model of one parent working and one parent staying at home in families with children under age 5.
Those parents who have to work or choose to work use all sorts of child care options, from relatives to smaller home-based day cares, to non-profit or for-profit day care centers.
There is a pronounced class divide here. As Patrick Brown of the Ethics and Public Policy Center points out, white children of parents who don’t have a college degree spend most of their hours per week with their parents; only 30% of children with college-educated parents do the same.
What the Democratic proposal would do is put an enormous thumb on the scale toward for-profit centers. It would pour hundreds of billions of dollars, not into supporting the varying choices of parents, but into pushing the current archipelago of diverse options into a one-size-fits-all system defined by the government.
The proposal would boost the pay of child care workers significantly, seeking to make it equivalent to elementary school teachers, and add new regulations best sustained by for-profit centers. It would thus bring the progressive model of constricted supply leading to increased cost that characterizes the housing, education and health care sectors to child care.
The left-wing policy analyst Matt Bruenig caused a stir when he warned of spiraling costs from higher pay and new regulations. He noted that the proposal’s subsidies to families are phased-in based on income. This means that, depending on the proposal’s final design, unsubsidized families could be exposed to increased costs without getting additional government help.
“Normally people who quit jobs to take care of their kids do so in order to save the money they’d have to spend on child care,” he wrote. “Under this plan, they have to quit their job in order to afford child care!”
On top of this, the House proposal prohibits government funds to upgrade child care facilities from being spent on facilities “used primarily for sectarian instruction or religious worship.” This is a clear shot across the bow of church-based child care.
Biden’s presidency so far has been a long exercise in ideologically driven governance removed from reality. The child care proposal is no different.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
News
Lucas: Maine gives Mass. the bum’s rush on energy plan – now what?
This dispute over clear cutting forests in Maine to transport hydroelectric power to Massachusetts would not even be an issue if Maine were still part of Massachusetts.
Think about it.
There was a time when Massachusetts ruled Maine as a province. Although Maine started out as a separate entity, it was governed by Massachusetts from the 1650s to 1820.
But, sadly for Gov. Charlie Baker, Maine was allowed to break away from Massachusetts when the Massachusetts Legislature voted to cut Maine loose in 1820 so that it could seek statehood on its own.
Otherwise, it would still be part of the Bay State. Some think Massachusetts should take Maine back, and that Baker should call a special session of the Legislature to make it happen.
Then Baker, a clean energy supporter, could ram through legislation overriding the will of the people of Maine who voted to ban construction of high-impact electric transmission lines through their forests, specifically in the Upper Kennebec Region.
It will not happen, of course — it’s a joke. But what is not funny is that residents of Maine today seem as resentful of Massachusetts as they were back in 1820. They apparently are tired of being dictated to and kicked around by politicians, now as then.
That is why they severed ties with Massachusetts and why they voted last week to halt sacrificing more Maine forest to supply electricity to people in Massachusetts
Nearly 60% of Maine voters approved a ballot question prohibiting further construction of what is known as the New England Clean Energy Connect.
The $1 billion, 145-mile mile project of the Central Maine Power Co. and its parent company Avangrid, cuts through Maine forests planting poles and wires to transmit hydro-electric energy.
Upon completion the project, supported by Baker and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, would link hydroelectric power generated in Quebec to the New England regional grid and fulfill part of the state’s clean energy law.
Baker has maintained that the project is essential if the state is to move to clean energy and get off polluting fossil fuel. Once completed it would provide some 17% of the state’s electricity demand based on renewable sources
Mainers support clean energy and clean air too. They just don’t want to be forced to watch their forests cut down and wildlife destroyed to supply it to Massachusetts.
That is why they left Massachusetts in the first place — they got tired of being bossed around, and that is why they voted against the against the plan last week.
Pete Didisheim, the advocacy director of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, which opposed the project, called on CMP to immediately halt construction of the project and to restore forest land in western Maine that has already been damaged.
“We also call on Massachusetts to honor this electoral outcome by selecting an alternative option for meeting its climate goals without imposing significant environmental harm on another New England state,” he told the State House News Service.
Despite the vote, Avangrid chief executive Dennis Arriola promised to move ahead with the project, which means appeals and lawsuits.
Speaking at an event at the Seaport Hotel, sponsored by the New England-Canada Business Council Friday, Arriola said, “The argument that this project is doing really bad things to the forest is totally false. The narrative has been manipulated, candidly, by some characters that will be on the losing side of the energy transition.”
“The people of Maine have been misinformed. We’re going to challenge it because we believe it is the right thing to do,” he said.
Baker, who was caught by surprise by the vote, held out hope that it could be reversed or overcome. “No, I don’t see it as dead,” Baker said.
“Whether you’re talking about wind or you’re talking about hydro or you’re talking about basically any other form of renewable energy, transmission has got to be a big part of the discussion because we’re talking about, literally, in some cases, doubling or tripling the amount of energy and electricity that’s going to be available.”
It is an important issue. So, what did Kathleen Theoharides, Baker’s secretary of energy, have to say about it? Nothing. She was saving the world at the UN’s Glasgow, Scotland, climate change conference with the rest of the fakers.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
News
Dear Abby: For grandparents, a thank-you note is a gift in itself
Dear Abby: You often respond to grandparents who are disappointed that their grandchildren have not written a note to express gratitude for a recent present. Personally, I think one of the main reasons they don’t is the simple fact that they lack thank-you cards and stamps. (Their parents may not be writing thank-you notes anymore.) When I’m at the post office, I rarely see 20-year-olds buying stamps.
I would like to offer a suggestion for my peers: If you want your grandchildren to send you a thank-you card, make it simple for them — include a small box of cards and some postage stamps when you send their present. They’ll get the message. And Abby, they could add a copy of your letter writing booklet if it’s still available.
— Thankful in Texas
Dear Thankful: Your suggestion is a clever one, and yes, my booklet, “How To Write Letters for All Occasions” is still available. People of every age tend to procrastinate when it comes to letter writing because they’re unsure how to express their feelings on paper and afraid they will say the wrong thing.
Thank-you notes do not have to be long or flowery. In fact, the opposite is true. Short and to the point is more effective. I advise readers to have a notebook handy when they open their gifts and jot down the first words that come to mind when they see what’s inside. Do they like the color? The style? Is it something they have been wanting? Write it down and use it for inspiration.
My booklet, “How to write Letters for All Occasions” contains samples of thank-you letters for birthday gifts, shower gifts, wedding gifts and those that arrive around holiday time. It also includes sample letters of congratulations, as well as ones on difficult subjects, such as the loss of a parent, spouse or a child. It can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus a check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby Letters Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.
With the holidays just around the corner, this is the perfect time to reply with a handwritten note or letter, or a well-written email. For anyone who has wondered where to begin when expressing gratitude, congratulations, condolences, composing a love letter or announcing a broken engagement or a divorce — “How To Write Letters” is a handy guide.
Dear Abby: I’m a 25-year-old man who has never had a girlfriend. Recently, a woman I work with seems to be showing an interest in me. She’s the same age as I am. I might feel the same way about her, but she mentioned that she’s going through a divorce. Is it worth asking for her number to see where things go?
— Hoping in the Heartland
Dear Hoping: Proceed with caution. You can ask for her number, but take things very slowly. She may need a friend right now more than a romance. Also, much depends upon the fraternization policies in your workplace. Sometimes these relationships are frowned upon, which could cost one or both of you your jobs.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
