Celebrities
Billie Eilish Posts Topless Selfie To Celebrate The Release Of Her First Fragrance, ‘Eilish’
Billie Eilish looked gorgeous when she went completely topless in a new selfie to promote her new fragrance, ‘Eilish.’
Billie Eilish, 19, looked sexier than ever when she posted a selfie completely topless. Billie was promoting her very first fragrance, “Eilish,” which launched on Nov. 10, and she looked stunning in the new photo. In the photo, Billie is looking into the camera with her blonde hair and front bangs down in loose waves.
Next to Billie in the photo is her shadow, and it was seriously sexy. She captioned the photo, “TOMORROW MORNING ‘Eilish’ OUT 9AM PT!!!!!!!!!!!!! @billieeilishfragrances can’t wait for it to be in your hands!!!!” Since announcing her new fragrance, Billie has posted a slew of sexy photos half-naked. Just the other day she posted yet another photo without a shirt as she spritzed perfume onto her decolletage.
Billie has been looking amazing lately and just the other day she attended the Gucci Love Parade Fashion Show at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. For the event, Billie rocked a full sheer lace maroon ensemble featuring a baggy button-down shirt with matching fitted and flared trousers. She accessorized her look with a long matching scarf and a bedazzled headpiece.
Just a few days before that, Billie slayed the red carpet at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in LA when she rocked a full Gucci outfit featuring a completely see-through black off-the-shoulder top with a lacy black bra underneath.
She styled the shirt with a bedazzled black midi skirt, a pair of matching lace Gucci logo tights, a black fur coat draped over her shoulders and a pair of black patent leather platform heels.
Celebrities
Kenneth Petty Reportedly Said His Rape Accuser Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Documents
According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop.com, Nicki Minaj’s convicted sex offender husband Kenneth Petty wants a judge to believe that his rape accuser was a “willing participant.”
The media outlet reports that they received a copy of court documents where Kenneth Petty insists he didn’t rape Jennifer Hough, the woman currently seeking judgment in a civil suit against Kenneth and Nicki. Hough claims the couple attempted to bribe her to change the story in order to save Nicki Minaj’s public image as well as lessen Kenneth’s current criminal consequences.
Nicki Minaj’s husband reportedly described Hough as a “willing” in the incident that occurred over 25 years ago. Petty reportedly pleads in court documents:
“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he argued. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant.”
Petty denied Hough’s account of him assaulting her sexually. He also says the only reason he pleaded guilty was to avoid a harsher sentence.
“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way,” he declared. “Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff. I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape.
If you can see an alert copy of the court document here for yourselves.
Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He was released from prison in 1999 after serving less than four years behind bars. What are you shocked by his denial of the crime?
Celebrities
CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live
The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.
The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!
Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live as more winners are shared throughout the day and evening. Keep refreshing to find out all of the stars who took home honors!
Music Video of the Year
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley — “Gone”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”
Musical Event Of The Year
Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Combs
Album Of the Year
Carly Pearce — 29
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Eric Church — Heart
Brothers Osborne — Skeletons
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
New Artist Of The Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett
Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
The CMA Award features performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton and more. The show airs on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.
Celebrities
PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Cries as She Opens Up About Mental Health and Anxiety
Bella Hadid went to Instagram to reveal some vulnerable photos. In the past, the supermodel has opened up about depression and anxiety. She even took a break from social media in January so she could focus on her own well-being.
In the Instagram post on Tuesday, Bella showed pictures of herself in tears, and let fans know that “this is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now.” She then wrote a message to her followers.
The 25-year-old expressed that “social media is not real.” She then addressed others who are also struggling: “From me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”
Bella also explained that “self help and mental illness . . . is not linear.” She compared it to a “rollercoaster of obstacles.” Sometimes the rollercoaster has “ups and downs” or “side to sides,” but ultimately there is a “light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”
The supermodel mentioned her own “breakdowns and burnouts” which led to a powerful lesson: “If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.” She said this is “all that you can ask of yourself.”
Bella’s mother Yolanda was a supermodel in the 1990s, and helped her daughters navigate the modeling world, so they could become what they are today. After Yolanda joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012, the young girls’ careers skyrocketed. Now, Bella and Gigi are household names.
After the recent altercation, many on social media reached out to their family to show love and support. Hopefully, Yolanda and her daughters can heal together as they face a mountain of media attention.
Billie Eilish Posts Topless Selfie To Celebrate The Release Of Her First Fragrance, ‘Eilish’
Houston mayor: 3 still in critical condition from Astroworld
Kenneth Petty Reportedly Said His Rape Accuser Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Documents
Police see a trend in mass car break-ins across the St. Louis area
CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live
Two shot outside north St. Louis nightclub Wednesday morning
PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Cries as She Opens Up About Mental Health and Anxiety
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
Fully vaccinated Matthew McConaughey refuses to give Covid-19 mRNA shots to his three children
Lizzo, Tyler Perry, & Gabrielle Union Among Star-Studded Guest List At Adele’s ‘One Night Only’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19