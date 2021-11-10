Bitcoin
Bitcoin Mining Firm Argo Blockchain To Raise $57.5 Via Senior Notes Offering
The bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed public offering due November 30, 2026, with an interest rate of 8.75% Senior Notes.
The UK-based firm plans to raise a total of $57.5 million through the Notes sales to the public, offering them in increments of $25. They intend to use the funds for the construction of Argo’s Texas crypto mining facility, which aims to power 90% of operations through renewable sources and is estimated to cost around $2 billion.
Our mining strategy is to cost-effectively acquire and deploy the most advanced mining technology solutions in North American facilities that utilize predominantly renewable and inexpensive power.
The Company will also use the net proceeds “for general corporate purposes” and “potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses” as they are exploring “strategic initiatives in software and other technologies in the wider cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors.”
In connection with the Offering, Argo has applied to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “ARBKL.” If approved for listing, trading on Nasdaq is expected to commence within 30 business days after the Notes are first issued.
The filing states that Argo Blockchain completed its U.S. Initial public offering of 8,525,000 American Depositary Shares on September priced at $15,00 per share, having net proceeds of approximately $114.8 million.
Later in the month, they held 1,836 Bitcoin and Bitcoin Equivalent “valued at approximately £58.7 ($79,5) million based on prices as of such date”, with total revenue of £50.4 ($68,3) million, which translated into a growth rate of 238% “over £14.9 ($20.2) million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020”.
Related Reading | Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million Loan with Galaxy Digital LP
Bitcoin Mining Revenue And Strategy
Argo’s mining revenue rose 32%, a total of $9,75 million in October, having mined 167 bitcoin or bitcoin equivalent, compared to 165 in September with revenue of $7,59 million. The month’s income was generated at a Bitcoin Mining Margin of roughly 84%.
The firm reported a total of 1,646 Bitcoin mined year-to-date and owned 2,128 Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalent by the end of October. They also announced a mining expansion that comes from adding 220 PH/s to its total capacity, “bringing the Company’s mining capacity to 1.295 EH/s”.
Recently, Argo Blockchain announced they are investing in the construction of an 800-megawatt crypto mining facility in Texas that could cost between $1.5 and $2 billion. It is being built on 320-acre land purchased for $17.5 million.
Questions were raised about Argo’s lack of clarity around the costs of the mining facility, but Argo declared the estimated cost of building and kitting based on “numerous assumptions” and defended the investment.
Our investments in mining facilities are designed to significantly expand our mining capacity and provide us with meaningful control over our mining operations. We are taking these steps as part of a broader strategy to shift our business from contracting for hosting of our mining machines in facilities to owning and operating our facilities.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Mining Vs. The World: BTC Leads Sustainable Energy
Argo Blockchain is listed in NASDAQ Global Market, and its market capitalization is approximately $863 million.
Bitcoin
VeChain, Loopring, And Litecoin Maintain Bullish Momentum! What Next?
- VeChain has been moving at a breakneck pace.
- Loopring has seen a remarkable move like the 2018 bull pattern.
While Bitcoin’s market worth has been trying to reach $1.5 trillion, the overall altcoin market cap sits at $1.65 trillion. Most cryptocurrencies have made fresh highs in their latest bull cycle. This time, the altseason looks to be spreading. Memecoins, Metaverse, and Gaming tokens, in particular, have soared in popularity.
Notably, VET, LRC, and LTC made huge advances. But these coins seem to be hoarding gas for another race.
VeChain (VET)
VeChain has been moving at a breakneck pace. Especially, the VET price has risen by almost 100% from the start of Q4. Publication of Proof-of-Authority 2.0 on November 16th seems to be a reason for current price activity.
After being rejected at $0.1539 in late September, the VET price has successfully broken out of that level. Currently, the price is trading at $0.1825, near the $0.1867 immediate resistance line. A few days later, it would break out from $0.1886 to recapture the prior ATH in the current run. According to CoinMarketCap, the VeChain price today is $0.176527 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,610,393,890 USD.
Loopring (LRC)
Loopring has seen a remarkable move like the 2018 bull pattern. The cryptocurrency is edging closer to the last ATH of $2.11 and may soon enter discovery mode. The ecosystem expects a 15 to 20% boost from reputable gaming businesses.
The newest Santiment research also noted the increased interest in cryptocurrency. The research also found a 16.4% increase in the asset’s conversation rate, the highest ever. With increased social mood and trade activity, LRC may easily reach new highs. According to CoinMarketCap, the Loopring price today is $2.30 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,801,773,363 USD.
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin has finally escaped the protracted bearish trap. The price of LTC has soared beyond the critical resistance of $199.32 this month. The coin’s price has risen to $248.86, with a 166.7 percent increase in trading volume in 24 hours.
Moreover, Santiment’s data shows an increase in the number of unique addresses outperforming the Ethereum network. The platform expects Litecoin to maintain its momentum. In September, the asset dethroned Ethereum before claiming another high. With current momentum, LTC might break over immediate resistance around $300 to claim a new ATH. According to CoinMarketCap, the Litecoin price today is $270.17 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,161,465,538 USD.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin Sentiment Suggests Serious Greed, But Will A Correction Come?
As Bitcoin made a new all-time high above $68k, the crypto market sentiment changed to extreme greed. Periods of such sentiment have lead to corrections in the past, but will the trend be similar this time?
Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Starts Pointing At Extreme Greed
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the fear and greed index is now pointing at extreme greed as BTC makes a new ATH.
The fear and greed index is a Bitcoin indicator that shows what the current crypto market sentiment is. The metric uses a numeric scale that ranges from zero to hundred to display the sentiment.
Values below fifty signal that the market is currently sharing fear, while values above it imply investors are becoming greedy.
If the indicator’s value goes above 75 or below 25, then it means the market is showing extreme greed or extreme fear, respectively.
Periods with extreme values suggest the market could witness a reversal soon. A correction may follow extreme greed values, and a change to uptrend may follow from an extremely fearful market.
Related Reading | How Bitcoin Has Performed Compared To Top Stocks
Here is where the current Bitcoin fear and greed index needle points at:
Looks like the crypto market is seriously greedy at the moment | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update - Week 44
As the above meter shows, the current market sentiment is that of extreme greed. This is an increase from last week as the values were in the normal greed territory then. This change is caused by BTC reaching a new ATH.
Related Reading | S2F Creator PlanB Believes In $98k Nov Target For Bitcoin
The market was also greedy last month. The below chart shows the trend in the value of the indicator over the past year.
Crypto market sentiment has been in the greed territory for a while now | Source: The Arcane Research Weekly Update Week 44
The market has now seen one month straight of extreme greed or greed sentiment. The last time this happened was from August to September, and the streak then ended with the El Salvador day crash.
This period of greed might suffer a similar fate. However, the report notes that during Spring the indicator’s value remained consistently high for a prolonged period. So it’s possible a similar trend could be seen in the coming weeks instead.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $66.5k, up 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 20% in value.
Here is a chart that shows the trend in the value of the coin over the last five days:
BTC's price made a new ATH today, but has since come down a bit | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
Bitcoin
BNBMatrix: A BSC Based Yield Farming Dapp Offering up to 17% Daily ROI
Since its launch in September 2020 as a parallel platform by Binance, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) has been making its presence felt in multiple financial technology markets. With its low transaction fees, fast processing speeds, and compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine, it is offering an unbeatable user experience to NFT, Dapp, and DeFi developers.
Taking all these attributes into account, BSC has revolutionized trading through its exchange with new and exciting Dapps getting launched every day.
BNBMatrix.io is a yield farming Dapp on BSC. The goal is to make the most of the Binance Smart Chain without having to spend too much time and/or resources.
What is BNBMatrix?
BNBMatrix is a smart contract-based investment Dapp written on the Binance Smart Chain. It became live in early November 2021 and since then, it has seen drastic growth.
Benefitting from BNBMatrix
BNBMatrix lets the investors generate stable daily returns from 7.8% to 17% on their investment. To get started, the smart contract offers the opportunity to invest as little as 0.001 BNB. The investors can withdraw the generated BNB at any time from their Dapp.
Highlights
Following are the key features of BNBMatrix:
- Strong security: The safety of the smart contract comes first and foremost, and BNBMatrix has been audited by HazeCrypto. No vulnerabilities, backdoors, or scam scripts were found in the BNBMatrix Smart Contract.
- Customer support: If the users have any grievances or concerns, BNBMatrix offers 24/7 customer support on Telegram for assistance.
- High ROI: With radical growth since its inception, BNBMatrix is on its journey to becoming one of the highest ROI programs amongst the yield farms on BSC. Between the deposit period of 7 and 30 days, the investors can get a 119% to 239% return on their investment. The longer the deposit period, the bigger the reward.
Referral Program
BNBMatrix pays an 11.5% commission over 5 levels of referral programs. The investors can share their referral links and allow their friends to join in while making additional profits.
Closing Thoughts
BNBMatrix is grabbing a lot of attention in the crypto industry given its clean and simple interface, and easy functionality. The smart contract has been experiencing constant growth in terms of user base with its attractive returns and referral levels that offer a wide scope of earnings to its investors.
To get more information about BNBMatrix.io, head to their website or join their Telegram group.
