BOSSIP Exclusive: #RHOP's Askale Says Mia's Alleged Social Media Manager Doesn't Exist–'Just Like Gizelle's Stylist', Mia Responds

40 seconds ago

BOSSIP Exclusive: #RHOP’s Askale Says Mia’s Alleged Social Media Manager Doesn’t Exist–‘Just Like Gizelle’s Stylist’, Mia Responds
“That was you, take accountability!”

 

A #RHOP newbie has lots to say about a fellow first-timer and she’s not holding back. Askale Davis made waves on season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac when she was introduced to the group via Robyn Dixon.

Source: Greg Endries / Bravo

 

Viewers [and even Nicki Minaj] mostly welcomed Askale with open arms and in particular praised the “friend of the show’s” fashions. But behind the scenes, did Askale catch some shade?

According to the “A Look By Askale” boutique owner, she did, mostly from fellow newbie Mia Thornton.

 

#RHOP Reunion

Source: Greg Endries / Bravo

On Tuesday when BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada asked Askale if she was “hazed” for being new to the series, she revealed that most of the hazing was done by The Joint Chiropractic franchise owner.

 

“I think I got hazed the most by the other newbie,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “It was very strange, I’m like we’re both in the same boat. Why are you being so nasty towards me?! it didn’t make air but I asked her, ‘Why are you so mean?!’ Literally anybody else could say the same thing but the second Askale says something…”

“Like when she tried to call me out for being a mediator at the “Reasonably Shady” party, didn’t you [Mia] just throw a goddess picnic?” Askale added. “A whole event to be a mediator. You got deeper issues and I’m sorry that you’re trying to project on me.”

 

Later, Askale dished to BOSSIP about Mia’s claims that she “fired” her social media manager after the “manager” shaded Askale on Twitter in October.

“Wearing designer living in a townhouse with your Mother,” Mia’s official Twitter account tweeted and deleted last month. “Wonder why we haven’t seen your luxurious lavish housewife lifestyle,”. “Hoe A$$ — Nah, College Kid… I’m a BOSS B$tch! Try again!”Dang,” the message continued, “y’all forgot about Alaska [Askale] already.”

During the brief shade session, Askale quickly clapped back and offered a clarification.

“Let’s be clear, I don’t live with my mother, my mother lives with me,” tweeted the newbie. “She moved in to help care for her grandkids. That’s what a mother does when she loves you. We’re not all ‘working’ on our relationship. Sorry sis. Be blessed.”

 

Shortly thereafter Mia issued a statement noting that the person behind her social media accounts was terminated because of the “nature and language” that was being used.

That all “lies” alleges Askale.

On BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Askale said that she thinks Mia’s “social media manager” claims are completely fictitious.

“Mia’s social media manager is just like Gizelle’s stylist, girl please!’” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “[They’re] ‘in the phone’ like Karen says, that was you [Mia]. Take accountability, if you’re going to be shady and have his negative energy and try to come at people, stand by it. You’ll have to see how it plays out at the reunion but I definitely do call her out on that,” Askale added. “But don’t sit there and try to make it seem like it wasn’t you because I read you for filth and you tried it.”

She also added that one of her regrets this season was “letting things slide” with Mia.

“I let a lot of stuff slide with Mia,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “There was a lot of stuff—actually we got into it twice in Williamsburg and they didn’t show it. There was a lot of stuff, and sometimes I would ignore it ike Michelle Obama said, ‘when they go low, you go high’, I do regret it. I should’ve gone lower because some people don’t learn. Eventually you get tired of that, and you have to stand up for yourself.”

 

 

 

Mia has since responded and she’s calling Askale “ungrateful” while alleging that she’s the only reason why the fellow newbie was invited to the reunion.

Mia Thornton

Source: SOPHY HOLLAND / Bravo

Hit the flip to see what Mia has to say.

Mia thinks her fellow #RHOP newbie should be more “grateful” that she made her “relevant.”

Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo

Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

“Let’s be honest. I was trying to help you out to keep your RELEVANT,” commented Mia under @RealityChat’s clip from BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series.“Fact is your ungrateful a$$ wasn’t invited until 4 days before the reunion because I wasn’t coming. If you want to keep it 100%.”

Mia also added in the comments that she indeed did have a social media manager and to protect her Joint Chiropractic businesses she had to let the manager go.

“I sit at the executive table and direct,” Mia added in @RealityChat’s comments. “I directed my social media manager who to target, where to keep up on what’s “current”–Unfortunately the individual who had direct access no longer has these permissions because there were a few comments that I feel did not represent who I am well. While they were good for entertainment you all have to to remember that I represent a NATIONAL FRANCHISE, there are certain things I can’t say legally,” she added.

[See her full comments on the second slide]

Do YOU think that Mia had a social media manager or do you agree with Askale that they “lived in the phone”?

 

 

Askale not only spoke on Mia during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap, but she also dished on her reunion look created completely by Black designers, her reaction to Nicki Minaj’s shoutout, and her sisterhood with the other ladies.

Askale Davis, RHOP, Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 6

Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo

Watch below.

 

 

Celebrities

Supermodel Bella Hadid reveals she cries ‘everyday’ and ‘every night’

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
Instagram

Bella Hadid shared a series of tearful Instagram photos on Tuesday, as she urged her followers to seek help for their mental health.

The supermodel explained that she cries nearly “everyday” and “every night” to relieve her stress.

Bella has been candid in the past about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She reminded her followers that social media shouldn’t be their obsession.

“For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

The 25-year-old model and influencer compared chemical imbalances in the brain to a roller coaster ride with “ups and downs” that eventually come to a complete stop.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point… [but] it does get better.”

She wrote that she’s had “enough breakdowns and burnouts”

“[I]f you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images

Bella is among millions of people who cry daily to relieve stress. Experts say shedding tears cleanses us mentally and is good for our bodies.

A club in Japan is dedicated to daily crying, called “Rui Katsu,” which translates to “tear activity.”

1636563019 328 Supermodel Bella Hadid reveals she cries ‘everyday and ‘every night

PM Images / Stone

Researchers say crying releases a neurochemical in the brain that relieves stress and helps the body get rid of cortisol, aka the stress hormone. Crying also helps the body to rest and digest food better.

A growing number of schools and companies in Japan encourage their students and employees to cry daily as a way of relieving stress and improving mental health.

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: anxiety disorders, Bella Hadid, depression, mental health, stress management

Continue Reading

Celebrities

Ciara Slays In Barbarella Corset-Style Leather Jumpsuit For Missy Elliott’s Walk Of Fame Induction

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

ciara
Ciara looked fabulous when she channeled Barbarella in a corset leather jumpsuit while celebrating Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame induction.

Ciara, 36, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Nov. 9. For the occasion, Ciara slayed in a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit that gave us serious Barabrella vibes.

Ciara looked stunning at Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Nov. 9, when she rocked a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit with a corset bodice. (Shutterstock)

Ciara’s leather jumpsuit featured long sleeves with a cutout collared crop top. The bodice of the one-piece featured a skintight underwire corset that looked like armor and the bottom half of the suit featured baggy leather pants.

Ciara topped her look off with cool boots that looked like garbage bags that were cinched around her ankles and she threw her honey-colored hair back into a high, curly messy ponytail done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.

Ciara presented Missy her star at the induction and she posted a photo of the pair with a heartfelt caption that read, “Miss my Big Sis @MissyMisdemeanorElliott. Words can’t describe what it was like to witness this moment! It was Surreal! You’re a Legend inside and out! The sweetest soul. It brings my heart joy to see how God is blessing you! You deserve it all! I love you so much! Go Miss Go! #HollywoodWalkOfFame.”

Meanwhile, Missy looked just as fabulous when she rocked a baggy black suit that was completely covered in crystals. Under her blazer, she rocked a sheer black mesh bralette and styled the jacket with the matching baggy trousers.

A pair of black leather loafers with chunky gold chains, massive gold hoop earrings, a gold medallion necklace, and a bedazzled black baseball cap completed her star-worthy look.

Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kim Zolciak’s Dad Joe Zolciak Arrested for Battery Against Wife as Police Report Details Ordeal

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak's Estranged Father Arrested for Battery After Allegedly Pushing His "Highly Intoxicated" Wife, Leading to a Head Injury
Kim Zolciak‘s estranged father, Joe Zolciak, was arrested on Monday after an alleged altercation with his wife and Kim’s estranged mom, Karen Zolciak.

Years after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was no longer speaking to her parents, Joe was accused of battery following an incident in Florida that was believed to be prompted by a conversation he had with one of his and Karen’s female neighbors.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, Joe left his house after his chat with the neighbor and when he returned, after taking a bath because she felt he was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” Karen attempted to start a conversation with her husband.

After Joe repeatedly declined to engage, he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table,” the report explained.

But, according to Joe, Karen fell while blocking the TV because she was “intoxicated.”

Although Karen admitted to drinking two glasses of wine, the reporting officer said she was “highly intoxicated” and noted that she was eventually transported to the West Florida Hospital.

RHOA Kim Zolciak Dad Joe Mug Shot

Kim Zolciak’s dad Joe Zolciak mugshot following his arrest for battery against his wife Credit: Escambia County Jail

 

Joe was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charged and booked at the Escambia County Jail, where he remained until Tuesday night, when he was released on $1,000 bond.

He’s due in court on November 29.

In November 2017, Kim made it clear that she was no longer speaking to Joe and Karen after Joe publicly called her out over her decision to keep a dog that bit her son.

“Anyone that is close to me or my family knows first hand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby [Kash] was for us and still is! My parents who haven’t been a part of me or my families lives for close to 6 yrs somehow thinks its appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know nothing about! No matter what I still can’t and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar,” she said on Instagram.

One month later, during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Kim was asked if there had been any positive progress between her and her parents.

“I have not seen my parents in over six years. They recently just sold another ‘story’ to a tabloid, which is one of the reasons I stopped communicating with them in the first place. I learned that some people never change. It’s sad,” she replied.

Photo Credit: Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto, Escambia County Jail

Continue Reading

