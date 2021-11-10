Celebrities
Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is ‘Making’ Her Wedding Dress ‘As We Speak’
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share new photos and video clips that show her wearing a pretty pink dress while also revealing Donatella Versace is designing her wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials with Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears, 39, is letting her fans in on a little pre-wedding secret: her dress is already being made by one of the biggest designers in the fashion industry! The singer shared a new post to Instagram on Nov. 9 and it included pics and videos of her showing off a light pink off-the-shoulder dress as well as a caption that revealed Donatella Versace is creating what she’ll wear during her upcoming wedding with fiance Sam Asghari, 27.
“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” the caption read.
Once she shared the happy news, her fans quickly responded with messages of congratulations and excitement. “Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG,” one fan wrote while another told her she looked like Cinderella. A third shared, “You look like a princess🎀🎀 👑👑👑CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS😍😍😍😍” and a fourth called her “iconic.”
Britney’s latest post comes one day after she opened up about her feelings on her upcoming conservatorship hearing. The “Circus” crooner shared a photo of artwork from one of her favorite artists along with a message that included an apology for previously sharing “angry” words in past posts.
“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” she wrote. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”
Britney’s next hearing could end the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. A judge is set to make a decision on whether or not to terminate it and a previous source recently told us that the pop star is thrilled about the possibility. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said to HollywoodLife.
Dorit Kemsley Says She ‘Begged’ Robbers Not To Kill Her As She Details Terrifying Invasion
In an interview with ‘Extra,’ Dorit Kemsley shared terrifying details from her home invasion, revealing that she ‘begged’ for her and her children’s lives.
Dorit Kemsley recounted the terrifying details of her home invasion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, was robbed of about $1 million worth of valuables by three male suspects at her home in Encino, California on October 27. The break in occurred while she and her two young children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep. At the opening of fellow Housewife Kyle Richards’ boutique store Kyle and Shahida in Palm Desert on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Dorit said she “begged” for her life and her children’s lives.
“I was completely taken off guard,” Dorit recounted to Extra, adding that the intruders were “surprised” to find her home. “When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’ There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her. Just kill her already. Just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”
Dorit said she remained calm so not to escalate the situation. “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” she continued. “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse. I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky.”
The reality star said her children remained asleep and were oblivious to the intrusion. She added, however, that she has been traumatized. “The panic attacks are coming,” Dorit said candidly. “And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? I’m going through all of that.” She added that her fellow RHOBH co-stars have been “beyond supportive” following the traumatic ordeal.
The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide division is currently handling the investigation. Daily Mail broke the story of the invasion, reporting that the robbers took jewelry and handbags during the 20-minute home invasion. When the intruders left, Dorit contacted the police and her husband Paul, who was in London at the time of the robbery, according to the outlet.
Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Family Leave At Summit: ‘It’s A Humanitarian Issue’
Meghan Markle had a thorough discussion about paid family leave at ‘The New York Times’ DealBook Online Summit and said people needing ‘support when they’ve just had a child’ isn’t ‘a red or blue’ issue.
Meghan Markle, 40, is working hard to stand up for paid family leave. The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, which was celebrating the 20th anniversary of DealBook, on Nov. 9 to engage in a conversation with Mellody Hobson, Co-C.E.O. and President of Ariel Investments, and more about women reaching economic and professional equality. During the discussion, she was asked about recently reaching out to senators about paid family leave through a letter and called the issue “a humanitarian” one.
How can women reach economic and professional parity? Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and @MellodyHobson share top-down solutions with @andrewrsorkin at the #DealBook Online Summit. https://t.co/VfoMWaLsYg
— DealBook (@dealbook) November 9, 2021
“I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they’ve just had a child,” Meghan told host Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor at Large, Columnist and Founder of DealBook The New York Times during the summit.
She added, “Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue.”
Meghan also talked about how her own experience as a mother to her son Archie, 2, and five-month-old daughter Lili, who she shares with her husband Prince Harry, 37, has affected her feelings on paid family leave. “To come back [to the U.S.] and now be a mother of two and to see that the U.S. is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn’t offer any form of national paid leave just didn’t make sense,” she said.
Meghan’s comments at the summit come after she made headlines for writing an open letter to the U.S. Congress about the importance of paid family leave and request that they offer it to every working individual that welcomes a child. She also opened up about how she and Harry felt “overwhelmed” after adding a second child to their brood in June. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” she wrote in the letter, which was published on Oct. 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”
“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she continued in the letter. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line.”
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan
Kayla Sessler had to answer to Luke’s family during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, after she got caught hanging out with her ex.
Kayla Sessler found herself in some hot water during the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant after she left Luke‘s family Thanksgiving celebration to hang out with her ex, Ryan. As viewers know, Luke cheated on Kayla while she was pregnant with their daughter, and she’s never truly forgiven him for it. So when his family started making jokes about his cheating ways during the Thanksgiving get together, Kayla got mad, stormed out, and went to hang out with her ex, Ryan.
When a producer asked Kayla if she and Ryan had sex, she “plead the fifth” and refused to share any details about their private night together. However, when Kayla later spoke to a friend about it, she said nothing had happened. But that didn’t stop Luke’s family from getting upset. Luke’s mom and sister were so disturbed by the fact that Kayla walked out on a Thanksgiving celebration that they invited her over to their place for a sit-down chat. Kayla was nervous, so she took a friend with her, but before they could even start hashing things out, the episode ended. So we can only imagine the drama that’ll go down next week.
Kiaya and Teazha’s communication issues have caused them both a lot of pain. Now, they’re set on working things out. 😇 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/MXMVVhyLxP
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 9, 2021
Later, Rachel Beavers finally heard from Hazelee’s dad Drew, but for her, it was too little too late. She’s already in a relationship with another man and Hazelee is already calling him dad, so Rachel’s not interested in having anything to do with Drew — even though she’s only been dating her new guy for one month.
Meanwhile, Kayla J’s family questioned if she’s being too hard on Makel, but Kayla J stood her ground. They told her she’s being too “controlling” with him by telling where and how he can hang out with their daughter. She didn’t like to hear that and didn’t really agree with them.
Rachel worries about Hazelee getting to know her father since he’s in jail. Meanwhile, Hazelee seems to take a liking to Rachel’s new boyfriend. 💘👀 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/uxGVTT0nDE
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 9, 2021
Finally, Brianna Jaramillo revealed she and boyfriend Briggs hit a rough patch after she caught him talking to other women on social media. And Kiaya revealed her communication issues with Teazha have caused her a lot of pain.
Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.
Dorit Kemsley Says She 'Begged' Robbers Not To Kill Her As She Details Terrifying Invasion
Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Family Leave At Summit: 'It's A Humanitarian Issue'
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan
