Britney Spears Reveals Donatella Versace Is ‘Making’ Her Wedding Dress ‘As We Speak’

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share new photos and video clips that show her wearing a pretty pink dress while also revealing Donatella Versace is designing her wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials with Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears, 39, is letting her fans in on a little pre-wedding secret: her dress is already being made by one of the biggest designers in the fashion industry! The singer shared a new post to Instagram on Nov. 9 and it included pics and videos of her showing off a light pink off-the-shoulder dress as well as a caption that revealed Donatella Versace is creating what she’ll wear during her upcoming wedding with fiance Sam Asghari, 27.

“No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!” the caption read.

Once she shared the happy news, her fans quickly responded with messages of congratulations and excitement. “Britney and Donatella are a super duo OMG,” one fan wrote while another told her she looked like Cinderella. A third shared, “You look like a princess🎀🎀 👑👑👑CAN’T WAIT TO SEE YOUR VERSACE WEDDING DRESS😍😍😍😍” and a fourth called her “iconic.”

Britney’s latest post comes one day after she opened up about her feelings on her upcoming conservatorship hearing. The “Circus” crooner shared a photo of artwork from one of her favorite artists along with a message that included an apology for previously sharing “angry” words in past posts.

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” she wrote. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”

Britney’s next hearing could end the conservatorship she’s been under for 13 years. A judge is set to make a decision on whether or not to terminate it and a previous source recently told us that the pop star is thrilled about the possibility. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said to HollywoodLife.