Burglary suspect running from police in a Belleville field
Millstadt, Ill. – A source tells FOX 2 that police are looking for a burglary suspect near where a home exploded in Belleville. The two incidents do not appear to be related.
Police are looking for a burglar who just drove away from a home on Townhall Road. The suspect ditched his car along the road and ran into a field.
Several armed St. Clair County officers are now canvassing the fields. The suspect is now hiding somewhere in the brush.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is above this developing story. See live video from the air or refresh this page for the latest update.
Polis asks the public to weigh in on icon restaurant’s future: “What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?”
A court hearing on the pending sale of Casa Bonita to a group headed by the creators of “South Park” is on schedule for Dec. 1, and Gov. Jared Polis has asked the public on social media to share visions about a retooled restaurant.
Polis on Facebook on Monday said that the public is “excited to see what happens next” at the landmark Lakewood eatery on West Colfax Avenue and he asked, “What do you want to see at Casa Bonita?”
By Tuesday afternoon more than 800 comments were posted on the governor’s query.
“Still diving and hiring of high schoolers in the area,” said Joan Poston, whose comment had 22 likes.
Opened in 1974, the entertainment-themed restaurant seated more than 1,000 customers before its closure in 2020. Strolling Mariachi bands performed along with jugglers and other entertainers. A highlight of a visit was indoor, waterfall cliff diving with daredevils performing an assortment of dives from a 30-foot cliff into a pool of water at the base of a waterfall.
In August, Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced that one of their companies reached an agreement with the restaurant’s owner, Summit Family Restaurants, to pay $3.1 million to make Casa Bonita’s creditors whole and purchase operating assets. Summit had filed for bankruptcy on April 6 in Arizona.
Last week, Save Casa Bonita, a group of local fans of the landmark Lakewood eatery, withdrew its legal objection to the sale of the restaurant in a U.S. Bankruptcy Court District of Colorado filing.
“We want it to stay pretty much the same except for a major clean up and better food!! Maybe remodel the bathrooms and the arcade. We hope they don’t change Big Bart’s Cave!” said Sarah Gregory, on Facebook. Her comment had 77 likes.
Colorado calls on all vaccinated adults to get boosters, bars providers from turning down anyone who says they’re eligible
Colorado health officials declared Monday evening that the entire state is a high-risk environment for COVID-19 and called on vaccinated adults to get booster shots to help fend off the virus once enough time has elapsed since their original inoculation.
Dr. Eric France, the state’s chief medical officer, said in a news release that the whole state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, a “significant wave of disease spread” that makes it a potentially high-risk place to live and work.
The CDC’s booster-shot guidance for recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines identified high-risk settings as one of the qualifying conditions for third doses, but defined them much more narrowly, with only people who live in congregate facilities like nursing homes or work in places that require extensive interaction with the public making the cut.
“The vaccine continues to protect against severe disease and hospitalization, but may allow persons to get mild disease, which leads to ongoing transmission,” France said in a statement. “With the ongoing transmission, Coloradans — and particularly unvaccinated Coloradans — are at high risk of getting the virus. As much as we’d like it to be over, the pandemic is still raging.”
Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment called attention to a recent public health order that included a provision forbidding any vaccine providers in the state from refusing to give booster shots to anyone 18 and older who says they meet the eligibility criteria, and who got their last Pfizer or Moderna shot at least six months ago, or their Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.
Some local departments, including Boulder County Public Health, have adjusted their messaging to emphasize that almost anyone can get a booster to help stop the virus’ spread.
Colorado’s prevalence of COVID-19 makes the state a high-risk place to live & work. Anyone who is 18+ and is 6 months past their initial series of an mRNA vaccine or 2 months past a J&J vaccine should make a plan to get one or discuss with their doctor.https://t.co/bzfFfjKmTR pic.twitter.com/M2YfjEKz3p
— Bo Co Public Health (@bouldercohealth) November 8, 2021
It’s not clear if state officials’ announcement represents a shift in how they are approaching the fifth wave of the virus. In previous news conferences, health officials had emphasized that statewide measures like mask mandates weren’t necessary, because different regions were seeing varying levels of spread.
On the other hand, Gov. Jared Polis previously has downplayed some of the CDC’s more-restrictive guidance, including suggesting that older people who wanted extra protection simply claim to have compromised immune systems, which most providers would be unable to verify. And the state has sent text messages to vaccinated Coloradans telling them they’re due for booster shots regardless of whether they meet CDC guidance other than the time elapsed since their original immunization.
Under the existing CDC guidance, people who had received the Pfizer or Moderna shots and wanted a third dose had to have another qualifying characteristic, such as being over 65; having one of more than a dozen chronic conditions; or living or working in a high-risk setting. Anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson shot can either get a second J&J dose or switch to one of the other two brands for a booster.
A spokesman for the state health department said Tuesday that Colorado is in alignment with the CDC because the federal agency’s guidance says you can get a booster if you are at “high risk because of where you live or work.”
Pfizer is expected to file paperwork later this week with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to expand eligibility for booster shots to all adults, according to The Washington Post. The FDA would have to agree to expand the shots’ authorization, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky would make the final call on the country’s booster policy.
The Biden administration had called for boosters for everyone over the summer, but backed off after experts pushed back. Now, more scientists are on board, as evidence has accumulated that protection from the vaccines wanes over time, and that most people experience about the same side effects they did from their original shots.
Family escapes a devastating Belleville home explosion with few injuries
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Several people escaped a home explosion in Belleville with no major injuries. Judging from the damage to the structure, they are lucky to be alive. It is still not clear at this time how the fire started.
The home was fully engulfed in flames, and explosions were reported coming from the scene. The structure is located in the 8900 block of Highway 163. The fire started at approximately 6:45 a.m.
As of 7:15 a.m. crews were on the scene putting water on the structure. Flames were seen coming from the roof.
There were eight to nine people living in the home. None of them appear to be seriously injured. No one was taken to the hospital but several of them were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and other maladies.
The Illinois State Fire Marshall is calling the fire suspicious. An investigation will be launched into what caused the fire.
Homeowner Shannon Rackhaus spoke with FOX 2 reporter Chris Regnier about what happened this morning. She said that her husband helped retrieve a truck that was stolen from their nephew last night. The truck was parked just outside of their home.
This morning the nephew came running through the home, trying to wake everyone up and get them out of the house. An 8-month old and 4-year-old were inside the home.
There was a fire under the truck and the family could not put it out. Rackhaus said the fire then spread to the home and burned up everything.
Rackhouse said she has owned the home for 20 years and lost pets to the fire.
“Everything I have is gone,” said Rackhaus. “Thank God everyone is OK.”
Highway 163 has closed at Eiler Tuesday morning near Belleville. A crowd has gathered in the area to check out all of the activity.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
