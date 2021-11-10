Cancer: Causes and Remedies (Part Four)

Share Pin 0 Shares

Natural Healing For Cancer

Healing from cancer must begin where the cancer started – the human mind pattern. Whatever is not in your mind-pattern cannot happen to you. If cancer has happened to you, cancer or the belief in cancer is in your mind pattern.

I hear many people, mainly Christians, always talking about not claiming a thing. Well, when it comes to disease they don’t have to claim the disease because the disease has already claimed them. Just because you say you don’t or won’t claim a thing doesn’t mean you won’t have or suffer from the thing you profess to not claim. If you don’t claim a thing (on the surface with words) but in your heart you fear the thing and believe in the thing, you GOT IT!

You only have cancer once you believe in cancer. You can only die from cancer if you believe you can die from cancer. It’s predominantly mental. Why do you think doctors can tell a person that they have only six months to live and in six months the person dies of cancer? I witnessed this with my father back in 1994. They told pops he had only six months to live and he bought it. The man died in six months precisely.

Doctors know that a cancer patient who is blasted with radiation and inundated with chemotherapy will succumb from these treatments within six months and cancer will get the blame.

Western doctors are in error for telling scared and faithless cancer patients/victims that they only have a certain amount of time to live. This is wrong on doctors’ behalf. You should never tell a person that they are dying or only have a certain amount of time to live. The body manifests what the mind believes. You can’t enjoy life knowing you are going to die. Most people don’t even truly live life and because they never learned to truly live, they are souls afraid of dying. As Braveheart said, “Every man dies, but not every man really lives.” Most people are alive but they are not “living.”

In the East, the doctors don’t tell the patient that they have a fatal disease and only have a certain amount of time to live. However, they do tell family members.

Big Money of K.J.L.H. 102.3 F.M.’s Front Page show here in Los Angeles got mad at me back in 2000 because I said on the radio that I would never get cancer. Big Money said I couldn’t say that. Then he brought up the fact that Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam had prostate cancer. Now what does Minister Farrakhan having cancer have to do with Djehuty Ma’at-Ra? Farrakhan and Djehuty are two different individuals and our lifestyles are very different, especially our diets.

I can say that I will NEVER get cancer because I mean that! It’s not in my mind-pattern. I can’t conceive of this in my mind. More importantly, I know what cancer is and what causes cancer. Even better, I know how to prevent and remedy cancer.

So first of all, in healing cancer, you need a strong and positive mindset and strong will to live.

Your typical and degenerate diet MUST change! No more meats, dairy, refined grains and carbohydrates, refined starches, etc. The diet MUST become 100% raw foods, preferably organic.

The best foods to eat to eradicate cancer are green colored foods – kale, parsley, spinach, greens, cabbage, broccoli, etc. Greens foods are great alkaline foods saturated with nutrients. Green drinks or veggie cocktails drank daily are exceptional. They give instant life to the cells.

VEGETABLES. Just about all vegetables should and can be eaten. Green vegetables and vegetables with color are best! Vegetables are ALIVE and laced with enzymes, minerals, and other valuable nutrients. Do not cook the vegetables. Cooking KILLS! Cooked food played a pivotal role in the cancer in the first place.

FRUITS can be eaten too, but stay away from eating a lot of citrus fruits and not because they are acidic, because they are not. In spite of their natural acids, citrus fruits are very alkaline. Melons are the best fruits to eat in healing from cancer followed by various berries, especially those with antioxidant properties (blueberries, Goji, lycii, elderberry, etc.)

With cancer, I personally prefer the eating of vegetables over fruits due to the sugar content of fruit. Cancer thrives in sugar. Even though the sugar in fruit is natural, the body is usually too inundated with unnatural sugars and we want to prevent confusion. So start off first with vegetables and then work the fruits into the healing diet. After a while, the Body Intelligence begins to differentiate between natural sugar and unnatural sugar.

OXYGEN/OZONE Therapy. These therapies are big in Europe where they are also legal unlike here in the United States. If you have an oxygen machine or ozonator and a body bag/suit, oxygenate or ozonate yourself twice daily (45-60 minutes). The oxygen or ozone will penetrate your skin and saturate your blood killing cancer cells instantly. You can also take oxygen/ozone baths daily. In these baths, you leave the machine going while in the tub. An oxygen/ozone bath should be anywhere from 1-2 hours. You can enhance this bath by adding a few pounds of sea salt (to alkalize the water) and MSM sulfur. Every glass of water should be oxygenated or ozonated in addition to being alkaline. If you don’t have an oxygen or ozone machine, you may add oxygen drops (20-30 drops per glass) or 35% food grade hydrogen peroxide (1/8 of an ounce) to your water. You can also add these to your bath water if you don’t have an oxygen or ozone machine.

Oxygenated oil (Oz-Oil) can be used to rub the entire body down with so as to help oxygenate the body. Oz-Oil is very healing!

MAGNETS are great if you have tumors. You will need powerful magnets to shrink the tumors. Magnet strength sizes 4,600 gauss to 14,000 gaass are ideal. The higher the better! Never sleep with magnets above your eyes (preventing brain ionization). The magnets should be applied to the tumor and left on.

HERBS are very ideal in healing cancer. You will want to use blood cleansing herbs such as Echinacea (purpurea, pallida or angustifolia), Goldenseal root, Chickweed, Manjistha, Yellow Dock, Cerasee, Burdock Root and Dandelion Root. Blood cleansing herbs will also cleanse the lymphatic fluid too.

You will also want to use tissue rebuilding and repairing herbs too, such as Comfrey Root, Burdock Root, Sarsaparilla and Chaparral.

Immune boosting herbs are also ideal in healing from cancer. These herbs include Suma, Ginseng, Astragalus, Echinacea, Goldenseal, Pau D’Arco (LaPacho), Cat’s Claw, Yew Tips and Codonopsis to name a few. These herbs stimulate the body’s natural anti-cancer defenses. They increase the activity of natural killer cells which recognize and destroy cancer cells at first sight and improve the efficacy of interferon (protective protein when a foreign substance/invader is lurking).

SEAWEEDS are important to consume in healing from cancer because they are very oxygenating, alkalizing and nutritious. The best seaweeds to consume are Super Blue Green algae, Chlorella, Spirulina, Dulse, Irish Moss and Kelp. Seaweeds will eradicate the damaging effects of radiation from radiation treatment.

MUSHROOMS are very healing in cancer. You will want to use the healing and therapeutic mushrooms – Reishi, Maitake and Shitake. Maitake is the most potent of the healing mushrooms. These mushrooms should be taken in extract form. These mushrooms greatly help to dissolve tumor growth.

WATER or hydrotherapy can be used in the healing regimen for cancer. The best water to drink for healing purposes is alkaline water followed by distilled water. You will want to add Clear Quartz crystal to this water as this will greatly transform the water and make it very healing. Crystal water will eradicate the damaging effects of radiation – guaranteed! Adding liquid chlorophyll also boosts this water’s healing ability.

CRYSTAL THERAPY is undoubtedly the most important aspect of healing for cancer. Crystals work on the energy level where cancer begins. Crystals can cause cancer frequencies to change and thus rapidly begin the core healing aspect.

COLON CLEANSING is imperative in healing from cancer. It is very true that all sickness, disease and even death begin in the colon. However, healing also begins in the colon. Colonics and enemas are essential in healing from cancer, especially colon and rectal cancers. Colon-cleansing herbs include Cascara Sagrada, Senna, Buckthorn, Aloe Vera resin, Rhubarb, Bilwa, Bibitaki, Jalap Root, and Glucommanan to name a few. Bentonite clay (liquid form) helps to remove heavy metal toxins from the colon as well as mucoidal plaque. Drinking Aloe Vera juice is very soothing and healing to the colon. Aloe Vera juice is very alkalizing.

VITAMIN B-17 (Laetrile). Leatrile is banned here in the U.S. because it is effective in healing from cancer and thus poses a threat to the U.S. cancer monopoly and medical cartel (FDA). However, one of the greatest sources of natural Vitamin B-17 is Wheat Grass, so drink plenty of wheat grass (while you still can).

MEXICO CANCER CLINICS are great alternative medical facilities in which to seek treatment and healing for cancer. However, what you need to know is that these clinics will not just take any ole cancer patient. If the cancer patient is too weak to digest and swallow food or to walk, these clinics will not accept the person so it’s best to visit one of these clinic early on. These clinics provide natural biological medical services which are non-toxic and non-invasive which include detoxification, hyperthermia, bio-oxidative therapy, chelation therapy, major and minor hemotherapy, I.V., I.M., hydrogen peroxide I.V. drips, and colon therapy.

Here is a listing of some of the Tijuana (Mexico) cancer clinics:

“Advanced Center of Integrated Medicine,” Institute Allen W. Lloyd Building, Avenue Pasio Tijuana # 406-201, 2nd Floor at International border, Tijuana, Mexico 22320 [Mailing; P.O. Box 926, Bonita, California 91908] Telephone: (800) 337-1917 Fax: 011-52-66-824920

“American Biologics,” Azucena #15 La Mesa, T.J. B.C., Mexico [Mailing: Chula Vista, California 91911] Telephone: (800) 227-4458 (619) 429-8200 Fax: 011-52-66-816435

“American Metabolic Institute,” 420 Grandos FRACC La Mesa, Tijuana, B.C. Mexico [Mailing: 555 Saturn Boulevard Building B, M/S432, San Diego, California 92154] Telephone: (800) 388-1083 (619) 267-1107 Fax: (619) 267-1109

“Bio-Medical Center,” 615 General Ferreira 9Colonia Juarez) Tijuana, B.C. Mexico [Mailing: P.O. Box 727 Tijuana, B.C. Mexico] Telephone: 011-52-84-9011

For a complete listing of all the Tijuana, Mexico cancer clinics, contact Promotion Publishing, 3368 F Governor Dr. Suite 144, San Diego, California 92122; Telephone: (800) 231-1776

And lastly, stop saying and believing that everyone has a cancer cell in the body and that you can either feed it or fight it. Remove that notion. Get it out of your mind-pattern.

Remember, with God ALL things are possible, even healing from cancer.

The power to heal lies within (self) – Djehuty Ma’at-Ra

Peace, Love, Life and light be unto all!