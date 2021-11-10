Bitcoin
Cardano Flips Solana, Tether To Reclaim Spot At 4th Place
Cardano has resumed on an upward movement again. The crypto which had staggered continuously for the better part of a week has finally begun to pick up steam, pushing it back up again. Solana, one of the rivals of Cardano, had successfully flipped the latter last week after SOL had hit new all-time highs continuously. At a point, Cardano had been pushed out of the top 5, courtesy of Tether and Solana.
For a while, it looked as if ADA would never be able to pick itself back up from this fall. However, this would prove to not be the case. The smart contracts platform had begun posting a small upward rally that saw the asset begin trading in the green again. This has enabled the digital asset to reclaim its spot on the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
Cardano Flips Solana
In what looks to be a flipping the flipper situation, Cardano has reclaimed its spot from rival Solana. ADA now sits at 4th place on the top 10 crypto list on CoinMarketCap, putting it back in the top 5 most valuable cryptocurrencies.
The price of ADA had stagnated after the bull run that saw it break $3 for the first time. Its reign above this price point would later prove to be short-lived as ADA took a beating down that, at some point, the digital asset fell below $2. This gave rival asset Solana the perfect opportunity to pursue a flippening event and it did not take long before SOL had overtaken ADA.
ADA on a downward trend | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
During this run, ADA also flipped another high-ranking crypto, Tether. Tether has consistently maintained its spot in the crypto top five and has retained this position. But it is now one spot below Cardano which claimed the highly coveted 4th spot from Solana. BNB had flipped ADA last month to take the 3rd place and it has maintained this position ever since.
Optics For ADA
Looking at ADA in the short term does not spell positive trends for the altcoin. ADA has been trading below its 100-day moving average, showing strong sell pressure in the asset. This has worked towards beating down the price of the digital asset to its current value.
The market sentiment being positive has not seemed to rub off on the asset, which has consistently done poorly in the past month despite the rest of the top cryptocurrencies rallying.
Mostly, the lull in Cardano has been due to waiting for decentralized finance applications to debut on the blockchain. The Plutus Application Backend (PAB), is yet to launch, which would aid developers in deploying their applications on the network. Nevertheless, the project is said to be on track, as confirmed by Cardano founder, Charles Hoskinson. Once the PAB launches, the asset should begin to see more upside in its value, in addition to bullish trends picking up.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin
Ardana Raises $1.5M Funds Through Public Sale
- DANA is Ardana’s native governance token.
- Ardana chose OccamRazer, the all-in-one Cardano launchpad.
Ardana is Cardano’s stablecoin hub, offering all the DeFi primitives required to start and run any economy. Stablecoins backed by assets is available on Ardana’s on-chain DEX. Borrowers may use their ADA or other assets to leverage the stablecoin, which is backed by a large amount of on-chain collateral.
Ardana has concluded its second IDO for DANA. On November 4, OccamRazer held a public selling round. The liquidity pool for this second round of public sale was established at $500,000.
A pioneer in the Cardano DeFi ecosystem, Ardana chose OccamRazer, the all-in-one Cardano launchpad. OccamRazer has already made a substantial contribution to the Cardano ecosystem and is a market leader in its field. Occam.fi is a DeFi solution for Cardano. Occam.fi is the first and most important addition to Cardano’s fast-developing DeFi ecosystem.
Ryan Matovu, CEO & founder at Ardana, said:
“We are pleased by the success of our recent public fundraising round with Occam”, “Occam surely is the leading launchpad on Cardano and we look forward to further success working with them as we move closer to our token launch in the coming weeks.”
On October 28, Tokensoft held the inaugural DANA token sale, with a base price of $0.60 and a maximum allocation of $500 per token address to ensure an inclusive sale and prevent whales. This sale raised $1 million.
DANA is Ardana’s native governance token, allowing holders to vote and make critical platform choices. DANA tokens may be staked for payouts.
Dominant DeFi Protocol on Cardano
Succeeding with DANA public sale rounds is critical for the stablecoin hub’s expansion as the dominant DeFi protocol on Cardano. Others included cFund, Three Arrows Capital, Ascentive Assets, and Morningstar Ventures. Mechanism Capital, Kronos Research, and FMFW.io all contributed $10 million.
A safe and decentralized vault system will enable users to mint the dUSD stablecoin using trustless collateral assets like ADA. Danaswap is a capital-efficient stableswap DEX.
Ardana aims to bridge the gap between decentralization and centralized stability. Ardana is the most comfortable alternative for Cardano users since it is a collateralized, decentralized, soft-pegged stablecoin.
Bitcoin
Unizen Partners With GEC For The Launch Of ‘DOGE-1 To The Moon’
Unizen has announced its partnership with Geometric (GEC) to launch DOGE-1, the first crypto-funded mission to the moon. Along with Unizen, a leading smart exchange platform, ZenX, CeDeFi incubator also joins the partnership with GEC.
Consequently, the CEO of Unizen and ZenX, Sean Noga shares that GEC’s team is truly innovative and works on an impressive vision for the future. The team also aims to expand the use cases in their ecosystem. The team’s implementation of the XI protocol is a game-changing advancement in space structure that integrates distributed ledger technologies.
This agreement will be set as a number of achievements not only for the crypto community but also in the space community. Moreover, Dogecoin was used to fund a launch agreement for a spot on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in Q1 2022, making it the first spacecraft launch paid entirely with cryptocurrency.
According to Tom Orchinero, Vice President of SpaceX, this initiative will show the use of cryptocurrencies beyond Earth orbit and lay the groundwork for interplanetary commerce. Besides, he is very excited to launch DOGE-1 to the moon.
The collaboration of GEC and ZenX is the first example of merging scientific and tech teams together to advance in the space community through a unique crypto use case. Significantly, GEC is a manufacturing, intellectual property, and logistics leader dedicated to developing cutting-edge renewable energy technology. The company is continuing to diversify its offerings by developing products for the space, software, energy, and medical industries.
Pushing Ledger Technology To Space
This partnership helps to push the borders of distributed ledger technology to space. Even before it launched, the mission was a huge success because it revealed that cryptocurrency can be used to fund large-scale initiatives like satellite launches in a stable, flexible, and frictionless manner. Unizen and GEC are both convinced that this world-record-breaking use case will serve as a model for subsequent crypto-funded projects.
Additionally, DOGE-1 may set a new record if it is launched in the first quarter of 2022. So far, more than 1,600 cubesats have been launched into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which orbits between 100 and 1,200 miles above Earth’s surface. While on the other hand, a launch with a distance of 250,000 miles is complex.
CAPSTONE, a NASA cubesat, was supposed to be the first to reach the moon, but it has been postponed several times and now has a launch window of late March 2022. DOGE-1 could be the first cubesat to reach the moon, which would be a huge breakthrough for global spaceflight. If this mission is successful then it might create a history, so it is time to wait for more updates officially.
Bitcoin
izumi Finance Crowds Funds of $2.1M To Upgrade Liquidity Mining
On 10 November 2021, Izumi Finance, a ‘Liquidity as Service’ (LaaS) based firm, declares that it has so far raised a crowdfund of $2.1 million from various crypto firms.
This fund of $2.1 million according to Izumi Finance will be towards profuse research and developments to build up a standard and efficient Liquidity mining protocol.
Izumi Finance’s Plans
The Izumi Finance protocol is actually solely based upon the Uniswap V3. In addition, the main target of Izumi Finance is to establish a solid Finance platform that nullifies the hardships and negatives of pool 2 protocols.
Also, it actively aims to eradicate the inefficiencies upon the incentives.
Accordingly, the first round of funding involved numerous crypto firms such as Youbi Capital, ICG, Wolf Edge, Puzzle Ventures, Adaptive lab, LucidBlue Ventures, Everest Venture Groups, Tessa Ventures, and Mirana Ventures.
Moreover, the initial funding round was predominantly led by Mirana Ventures at first.
Furthermore, the plan according to Izumi Finance is to solve the issues of complex Liquidity pools upon the Uniswap V3. At present, the protocols regarding the Liquidity pooling offered in Uniswap V3 are quite similar to the previous generation of Uniswap V2.
The developments upon the present Liquidity pools are said to establish Uniswap V3 as highly efficient compared to that of Uniswap V2.
In addition to this, the main propaganda regarding the incentives will be nullified upon the development of the Liquidity pooling of Uniswap V3. In spite of this, many more Liquidity pooling-based incentives are said to be available for the end-users.
Views of the CEO
Accordingly, Jimmy Yin the CEO of izumi Finance terms that they are overwhelmed with such fundings.
Besides, the CEO terms that this will enable them to develop Liquidity pooling attributes upon Uniswap V3 such that different ranges of incentives will be available in different price ranges.
In addition, Yin states that they will soon be launching Non-Fungible Token (NFT) attributes based on Finance upon Uniswap V3. Also, they plan to establish the complete NFT Finance services upon various blockchains throughout the industry.
