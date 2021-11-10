HEALTH
Childhood Obesity: The Overlooked Epidemic
Community health is a very important topic that gets overlooked by both citizens and politicians. We put our trust into government officials to find cures and solutions to our health issues, but fail to look at the source of these issues. If we want to make a change in community health we must look at the core of the problem and focus more on primary prevention rather than tertiary prevention techniques. With the majority of our community health issues being preventable diseases, in order to prevent them we must eradicate the cause.
Childhood obesity is constantly on the rise and we have failed to do anything about it. Of course there have been numerous attempts to reduce the obesity rate in children but these attempts are more focused on secondary and tertiary prevention. We are focusing too much on reversing the effects of obesity and not enough time on preventing obesity in the first place. If we inform our community of the health risks that they are entering when they are obese we can teach them how they can prevent it. We must target the parents and not the children. Parents are the source of food for children and at a young age they must be properly feed and active so that these preventable diseases do not occur later on in life. Physical education in school must be more active and less optional. We must actually teach physical education rather than allow students to roam freely among themselves and choose whether or not they will be active.
A child is unable to make life decisions surrounding their health and as adults we should be assuring the children in our communities are in their best health. Poor communities are just as capable of living healthy lifestyles are middle class but without the understanding of how to do so, they will reason their lack of health to their financial standings. Community leaders must provide options for parents to seek out in order to keep their children healthy. Community health groups, activities, or even a park would be helpful. If we can get our kids out of the house and into the yard we are making progress. By lowering childhood obesity, we are able to prevent the likelihood of strokes, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancers, and heart diseases. All of these major issues are linked to obesity and there has to be something done to lower our rates. Obesity has risen from 7% in 1980 to 18% in 2012. That is not a good ladder to be climbing with our generations to come. About 1/3 of Americans including adults are obese and this is even more overwhelming. The problem lies in people not knowing that they are obese or thinking that obesity is just a word that more fit people call less fit people. We must explain to people why they are classified as obese and the health risks that are associated with obesity. Most people hear obesity and think of it as an insult. We fear telling others that they are obese because it sounds hurtful and parents despise being told that their child is obese. The truth of the matter is obesity is here and is rising. There is no way to sugarcoat the facts. We can continue to act as if it is not an important issue and the rates will continue to increase as the years go on. Children should not have high blood pressure, or any other disease associated with overweight. This issue will not change until we start to make it a priority. I believe this to be the most important issue in our community health because people fear the outcome of bringing childhood obesity up around the parents. It is also critical to point out that you don’t have to be rich or extremely wealthy to eat healthier foods and be active. Parents should be more involved in their children’s lives and encourage them to be more active on a day to day basis. Restrict TV time and increase time spent outside. Maker better food choices when feeding your kids. Teach parents the importance of nutrition and fitness and why it should matter to them.
These are ways in which we can help make a turnaround in our communities for the better. We must focus on the now and not the later. When flu season comes around we get flu shots weeks before the virus is actually being accounted for. We vaccinate because it prevents us from getting the flu. It does no good to get a flu shot once you are infected with the flu virus. Just as this is true so is it for obesity. We must take the necessary steps before hand to prevent the disease from affecting our children.
Health and Excercise
Enjoying Good health and enjoying it can’t be overstated, however, the question is how to maintain proper health. The World Health Organization defines health as a complete state of mental, spiritual, and physical well-being. People have different principles related to health. In today’s fast world, it is necessary to maintain fitness across all ages and gender. An individual’s well-being includes 5 five key indicators: social, spiritual, mental, physical, and emotional health.
Tips for Good Health
A determinant of personal fitness is one’s every day passive, active, or assisted observations that ensures necessary clues for decision-making and action. Maintaining true fitness does not originate from the fitness center and food avoidance but it springs from energetic and sound connections, discovering your energy, and loving you. Maintaining your fitness is essential from a monetary outlook as well, however it comes down to discovering the one strategy that is fabulous for you.
A key indicator of a healthy body is its physical appearance hence it is crucial then to maintain a holistic approach to fitness and wellness. Healthy people are active, energetic, strong, vigorous, and free from ailments. Physical fitness refers to a body’s condition and response to diseases, to keep desirable health you need to take care of your body. Use the hints below to keep your physical health.
- Endurance, strength, and flexibility exercises in your routine.
Create an exercise regimen that includes structured activities to do such as walking, running, power training/ if you live a sedentary life. Prioritize proper nutrition- any restrictions on nutrient consumption should be under the direction of a nutritionist or doctor. Tabulate a diet plan with carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals by eating small frequently and throughout the day.
- Drugs and Alcohol.
You must abstain from or limit your alcohol consumption. Drugs and alcohol alter the body’s metabolism and induce mood swings. Alcohol slows the body’s respiratory functions, temperature regulation and dehydrates the body. Drugs and alcohol have an unfavorable effect on motor and cognitive functions and slowing down the response times, poor hand-eye coordination and decreased balance.
- Get Adequate Amounts of Sleep and Rest.
Ensure you get pleasant sleep at night and periodic breaks for relaxation. Your sleeping area be dark, comfortable, and quiet to sleep in for 7 to 9 hours every day to reinvigorate the body. Consult your Doctor if you have any sleep problems or insomnia. Additionally, these home remedies can aid in improving the quality of your sleep -wild lettuce, magnesium and calcium pills, hops, aromatherapy, and yoga.
Nutrition and Good Health
The body is your vehicle, so to sustain the engine to run, adopt healthy eating habits prior to your working out. According to Specialist of Sports Medicine, you consuming ample amounts of foods and fluids continues your body replenished before, during, and after working out. Nutritionists recommend focusing on three key areas of your exercising regime to prevent low fuel flight through following the points under before, during, and after working out.
- Before Working Out, Fuel Up!
Failure to fuel up limits your overall performance and lowers the body’s calorie burning efficiency. Fuel up two hours before the exercise by drinking a lot of water to hydrate your body. Eating healthy carbs such as whole-wheat toasts, whole-grain cereals or pasta, fat-free or low-fat yogurt brown rice, pasta, eat fruits and vegetables 5 – 10 minutes earlier than exercising. Avoiding healthy proteins and saturated fat as they digest slower, depriving the physique of energy delivering blood, and needed oxygen.
- During the Workout
Keep your body hydrated with water through sipping small, ordinary mouthfuls. Do not eat if you’re exercising is less than an hour. For longer workouts, every 30 minutes eat about 100 cals of carbs such as raisins, bananas, or snacks then after working out replenish with carbohydrates.
20 – 60 minutes after a workout, your muscle tissues can store carbs and proteins as energy for recovery. In mid-exercise, consume without easy digest carbs to conserve energy and ward off fatigue.
• After the Workout
Eat meals rich in proteins to repair and develop your muscle tissues such as baked potatoes, grain bagels, or peanut sandwich. Drink lots of water blended with 100% orange juice for extra carbs, fluids, and potassium. In 30 minutes of exercise, snack on 300-400 energy or 75-100 grams of carbs and 6 grams of protein. Daily, form a habit of eating meals excessive in carbohydrates which make the difference between exhaustion and your exercising goals.
Significance
Nutrition plays a major role in the body’s performance in physically demanding activities. Lack of sufficient amounts of fats and carbohydrate in your food regimen deprives your muscular cells needed strength for optimal performance. A find out about by way of the up that persistence athletes’ 70% daily energy intake come from carbohydrates. Accordingly, carbohydrates furnish between 40% – 50% of your energy requirements in the early stages of exercising.
Achieve right health by eating nutritious foods, exercising regularly, getting ample amount of sleep, and rest. Good physical health encompasses physique functions, composition, maintenance, and development. Being healthful and getting in shape is a pursuit for everybody, understand what you need and that you can do it, and find ideal person to assist you on this trip.
Benefits of Working Out
Regular physical activity boosts your fitness in numerous ways. Researchers say cycling improves cardiovascular conditioning and biking to high-intensity training. Health advantages of biking include: it is convenient on the joints when you place weight on the pelvis as a substitute than on your legs. Hence cycling/ is really useful for the aged and those with joint pains.
Cycling is amazing for your blood vessels, brain, and heart as nicely as stimulating the release of endorphins resulting in feelings of pleasure. Pedaling down-stroke exercises the gluteus, quadriceps, gastrocnemius, and soleus group of muscles. During the recovery phase, you use the hamstrings and flexor muscle tissue of the thighs and the hips. Cycling additionally benefits the belly muscles, arm and shoulder muscle tissues used for balancing and uprightness.
In Conclusion
To conclude, keeping desirable health entails a multitude of elements such as a positive attitude, regular exercises, and perfect nutrition. Caring for your physique and taking delight in your accomplishments has notable mental and physical benefits. Diverse ranges of activities are there to help and improve the quality of your life. Starting small and maintaining the desired goals can dramatically alter your life course. Utilize these recommendations, and you will generously benefit.
Horizon PST6 Treadmill Review For the Fitness Enthusiast
The Horizon pst6 treadmill is a great treadmill with lots of features. This treadmill would be an excellent choice for anyone from expert or beginner at a good price. Horizon is also a very trusted brand in the fitness equipment industry.
The pst6 goes from 0-12 miles per and can easily be adjusted. It has a zero to twelve percent incline range. The higher your range and speed the more weight you will lose and the more stamina you will build. Some of the brands in the same price range only go ten miles per hour and don’t even have an adjustable incline.
There are 8 built in workout programs that can help you meet your fitness goals. You could do a different workout each day of the week and never get bored! Other models that are the same price have workouts on cards that are sold separately. You’ll save money right from the start and not have to worry about losing separate cards.
Horizon Fitness designed their PTS6 model with a blue backlit high-definition screen that gives you super clear viewing. The one touch speed and incline keys are also backlit. For those of you that can’t read the monitors on other brand the pst6 model would give your eyes a break! The monitor shows speed, time, pulse, distance, incline, calories, program profiles, and pace. All the information you could ever want to know about your workout is right there.
The pst6 model has a two and a half horsepower MagForce motor. It holds up to a 375 pound. weight capacity and is perfect for larger people who need a wider belt. This tread belt measures 20″W x 55″L.
The warranty on the Horizon pst6 is one of the best offered! It has a lifetime frame warranty, a 20-year warranty on the motor, and one year on all parts and labor. Some of the other brands only offer 90 days!
The Horizon pst6 also has a pulse grip heart rate monitor which is very convenient ant. Just hold onto the handles and your heart rate will be displayed. This keeps you from having to stop your workout to take it manually.
The Horizon pst6 treadmill is a great treadmill with many of features not offered on other treadmills in this price range. With this treadmill you get a great brand and a fantastic warranty. This could be the only treadmill you ever have to buy.
How to Reduce the Prevalence Of Inadvertent Diseases
In medical or pharmaceutical parlance, inadvertent illnesses are known as iatrogenic diseases.
These are diseases which are mainly due to adverse effects or complications of medical intervention.
According to medical reports, the United States may be experiencing about 100,000 deaths per year due directly or indirectly to inadvertent diseases.
If we are to determine the statistics of emerging iatrogenic diseases being recorded at various clinics and hospitals in the states, we would be shocked to realize the magnitude of its occurrence. Extrapolating this data to cover the entire world would certainly make health-care policy makers cringe.
But I wouldn’t like boring the reader of this article with any medical jargon that may put many a layperson or dilettante to yawn off the very important information contained herein.
Many human beings often worry about their health without any justifiable reason. That condition is what medics call hypochondria.
Sometime ago, my best pal and flat mate who always fretted loudly about his health attended a clinic as he often does. He was suffering from common cold, had his nostrils blocked by mucus and breathed laboriously through his mouth.
Patiently, he got screened by the medics and had a prescription containing five medicines that ranged from pain killers to a drug that would free his clogged nostrils. The combination of medicines made him very drowsy and dopey. I had to keep vigil beside his bed for a day before he finally got better.
However, a week later my pal and I also simultaneously developed some high fever that required admission and quarantine in a hospital ward.
A fortnight later, we were cured of the rare infection which was diagnosed as being caused by a rare super-bug that my pal caught from another patient when he had gone earlier to get his common cold cured.
As if that wasn’t enough, my rather unlucky pal got jaundiced and was found to have developed an unusual liver damage that was due to the cocktail of medicines he had been taking since he took ill with his initial ailment, common cold!
Well, as you would have guessed, my buddy is still on some medication to get his poor liver back in order.
Does this chronology of events strike a cord in your perception about the dilemma which humanity face whenever a sick person is ill and needed medical treatment?
If the story has stirred your psyche, then let’s skim through the causes of inadvertent diseases:
* Drug misuse
* Drug abuse, use of alcohol, narcotics or other intoxicants
* Negligence or error by health-care professionals
* Psychosis
* Normal adverse effect of medicines
* Unusual adverse effects of medicines due to patient’s genetic make-up
* Interaction of medicines with food or other medicines taken by patient
*Administration of contaminated or expired medicines
* Misdiagnoses of illness by medics or paramedics
* Inadvertent exposure of patient to infectious germs
*Patients’ undetectable or underlying ill health
*Presence of super-bugs in Public places
*Transfer of germs from autopsy room to maternity and surgery
*Extensive and intrusive surgery to various parts of the body
*Food contamination
*Exposure to excessive nuclear radiation or non-nuclear radiation
*Ingestion of poisonous medicinal substances
*Improper environmental sanitation at heath-care premises
*Improper gene therapy and plastic surgery
To minimize the occurrence of inadvertent diseases, we should among other things,
*Swab or wash all items frequently touched by people with antiseptics
*Avoid abuse or misuse of medicines
*Ensure proper diagnosis of diseases.
*Avoid unnecessary self medication
*Avoid the use of contaminated or expired medicines
*Avoid unnecessary gene therapy or cosmetic surgery
*Doctors and Pharmacists should team-work to reduce medicine interactions and minimize adverse effects
*All health-care professionals should team-work to prevent negligence or error by any individual
*Patients should ensure that they receive detailed information about the medicine and food they should take when undergoing treatment for a particular disease
*Proper and frequent laundry of hospital bedding and patient’s clothing
*Improve personal hygiene of health-care professionals, hospital visitors and patients
*Proper environmental sanitation of health-care premises
*Keep medicines securely locked away from the reach of children or neurotic patients
*Avoid excessive exposure of patients to nuclear or non-nuclear radiation
*Governments around the globe should ensure that there is rigorous benchmarking of medical and pharmaceutical research performance so that the prevalence of inadvertent diseases which are linked to error of health-care professionals is strongly curtailed.
Stay tuned for more health-care gist.
