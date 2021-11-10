Chris Sutton: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Feuds With Nayte Olukoya

Chris S. is stirring up the drama on the November 9 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s what you need to know about the contestant butting heads with the other suitors.
Chris Sutton is a contestant to keep your eye on during the November 9 episode of The Bachelorette. From the looks of it, Chris S. instigates some major drama. Will this bring him closer to Michelle Young or tear them apart?
There are still a number of The Bachelorette season 18 suitors to get to know, so who is Chris Sutton? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the 28-year-old.
1. Chris had a memorable ‘Bachelorette’ intro.
Chris really tried to make one heck of a first impression on Michelle after discovering her teaching background. He introduced himself on the show by arriving on a school bus. He got out wearing shorts and a backpack.
2. Chris causes drama with other suitors.
During the November 9 episode, Chris S. tells Michelle in front of the other men, “There are guys here that think they have it in the bag.” The guys do not receive this well. One suitor calls Chris S. a “snake” and another says he threw them “under the bus.” At one point, Nayte Olukoya asks Chris S. to have a chat with him, and things get heated.
3. Chris is a commodities broker.
Chris currently works as a commodities broker in West Hollywood, California. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 2015.
4. He hopes to be married soon.
Chris revealed in his ABC bio that he is “looking for an adventurous woman who is confident, kind, and selfless.” He claims he does not “have a specific type and prides himself in falling in love with someone on the inside rather than the outside.” In the next five years, Chris wants to be married with kids!
5. Chris isn’t too active on Instagram.
As of this posting, Chris S. has over 5,000 followers on Instagram. Before he was on The Bachelorette, Chris S. didn’t post frequently on his page. Prior to September 2021, his last Instagram post was in April 2020.
After blasting the ‘woke mob’ and lamenting ‘cancel culture’ last week, Aaron Rodgers apologized for ‘misleading’ comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Aaron Rodgers has apologized for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, made headlines when he claimed he was a victim of the “woke mob” after revealing his unvaccinated status last week. The athlete has since apologized, acknowledging the responsibilities that come with being a “role model” while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“I realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and I just want to start off by acknowledging that,” he said. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” He added, “I made a decision that was in my best interest based on consulting with my doctors, and I understand that not everybody is going to understand that, necessarily; but I respect everybody’s opinions.”
Aaron courted controversy when he appeared on Pat McAfee‘s show on Friday, Nov. 5 and said he was unvaccinated, exclaiming that he was “an athlete, not an activist.” He also criticized the media and the NFL’s vaccine protocols. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” he said last week.
“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Aaron continued. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all.” The athlete, who previously said he consulted with Joe Rogan for vaccine alternatives, tested positive for COVID last week and missed the Nov. 7 game between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.
He’s required to quarantine for 10 days and test negative to return to the field. The controversy comes after Aaron told reporters in late August that he had been “immunized” against the virus. In his initial interview last Friday, he said he consulted with Joe and began dubious remedies to fight the virus, including taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite generally given to animals. The CDC issued a health advisory in August that stated ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID.
Jamie Lynn Spears reveals in her new memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said’, that there was ‘terrible’ tension between her and dad Jamie over her teen pregnancy.
It sounds like Britney Spears wasn’t the only child to have a contentious relationship with Jamie Spears. Britney’s sister Jamie Lynn, whose new memoir — Things I Should Have Said — recently revealed her parents pushed her to get an abortion, and now she’s recalling the “terrible” tension she had with her dad after becoming pregnant with daughter Maddie in 2007, when she was just 16 years old.
“There was a whole lot of fighting going on between everyone involved,” Jamie Lynn, 30, writes in an excerpt published by PEOPLE on Nov. 9. “The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister’s PR difficulties, and everyone around me just wanted to make this ‘issue’ disappear.”
Jamie goes on to say that her father’s alleged anger “brought out the sense of dread everyone felt about my situation.” She reveals that her family took her out of school and took her phone away in hopes of preventing any leaks to the press. “My daddy and I stopped speaking and the tension was terrible,” Jamie Lynn writes, according to PEOPLE.
Jamie Lynn explains that she didn’t back down, and her team eventually talked about taking her to Mercy Ministries, a home for unwed mothers in Tennessee, where she could “eventually give up my baby for adoption.”
“Daddy and I fought, slinging words and tossing insults. He grabbed me by the shoulders and held on tightly in the hopes of bending me to his will. I got in his face and yelled, ‘NO! I won’t go.’ I couldn’t deal with any of them. I ran away from them, panting with rage,” she writes.
Jamie Lynn also claims that she was asked to keep her pregnancy a secret from Britney — she was told it was “too risky to tell Britney about the baby.”
“I needed her more than ever and she wasn’t able help me in my most vulnerable time,” Jamie Lynn writes, before alleging “Britney’s condition was spiraling into something more concerning. They were concerned her instability at that time made her untrustworthy.”
“I went along with what my team told me to do because I was a minor and didn’t want to create any more issues,” she adds. “Britney learned of the pregnancy when the article was released. To this day, the hurt of not being able to tell my sister myself lingers.”
HollywoodLife reached out to Jamie Spears’ team for a comment on this news, but we didn’t receive an immediate response.
Jamie Lynn and her ex, CaseyAldridge, welcomed Maddie, now 13, into the world in 2008. Following their split, Jamie Lynn went on to marry her current husband, JamieWatson, in 2014. They share a three-year-old daughter named Ivey.
Johnson’s mother was “ecstatic” at the news of Banton’s arrest. Johnson is pictured above.
“I haven’t slept” since hearing of Banton’s arrest, mom Delia Barry told the NY Daily News.
Banton, 42, remains in custody in Florida while awaiting extradition to New York.
Johnson’s sister previously described Banton as a family friend of more than two decades who often came by to eat and hang out in their home.
CAUTION: Video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Delia Johnson, 42, was killed Thursday when a woman calmly walked up to her and shot her in the head and torso several times on Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/8YnQewY3Gq