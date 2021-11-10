Celebrities
‘Clifford’s Darby Camp Reveals Just How The Beloved ‘Giant Red Dog’ Came To Life On Set
A new generation of ‘Clifford’ has arrived. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ star Darby Camp about acting alongside a ’10-foot’ puppet, playing Emily Elizabeth, and more.
Clifford the Big Red Dog’s legacy continues with the all-new live-action movie, which is being released on November 10. Darby Camp stars as Clifford’s beloved human pal, Emily Elizabeth, and the two go on quite the adventure in New York City. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Darby about how Clifford was brought to life while filming.
“There was an actual 10-foot dog-like puppet,” Darby revealed. “It looked so cool. It looked like a dog. I mean, it didn’t look identical to a dog, but it had a dog shape. There was like the head and shoulders and then the back end of the puppet. There were two puppeteers portraying him, and they studied a dog’s emotions and movements. During the scene, they were controlling him. It really felt like there was a dog there, so it was pretty easy. Not as easy as it would be to have a real dog but actually maybe even a little easier because a dog might be a little too hard to direct.”
The young actress admitted that she “wasn’t really 100 percent sure what to expect seeing it done and seeing how Clifford would look. I knew that there was going to be a giant red dog, so I was expecting that. After seeing it finished, I was just so excited. Like sitting there watching it, I was almost giddy and so excited to see how it finally turned out. The dog looks so amazing. There’s so much work and talent that goes into creating this live-action giant red dog.”
When the movie was filmed, Darby was just 11 years old. She turned 12 years old on set, and now she’s 14. Just like so many kids, she “loved” the Clifford books and the animated series. Like Clifford, Emily Elizabeth is a classic character in her own right.
“I’m very honored,” Darby said about playing Emily Elizabeth. “I just feel so blessed because I know that this is a character that everyone grew up reading about and will be excited to see. There’s a little bit of pressure there, but I’m mostly excited for people to see my work and how I portray her. It was two or three years ago almost. I’m even excited to see how I did it then because I’m like a totally different person now.”
As for how the Emily Elizabeth we meet in the movie compares to the character in the books, the Big Little Lies alum said, “We start off with Emily struggling at school with bullying and friends. She just feels so alone and lonely, and then she finds this tiny red puppy. The next morning after she finds him, he becomes his 10-foot giant red dog. She just has to figure out what to do, and we get to see how their relationship grows and how they meet each other for the first time to them at the end and how they are in the present.”
Darby works alongside comedian/actor Jack Whitehall, who plays Emily Elizabeth’s uncle. “He really is one of the funniest people out there,” Darby raved. “I think Mr. Jack was perfect for Casey. They have a lot of things in common. They’re both funny, and I really enjoyed working with him. He really is a comedian on stage and off. Jack and my dad really hit it off as well. They’re still friends, and we keep in touch to this day. He really was great to work with, and I really enjoyed meeting him. I also remember hearing about how he was friends with One Direction’s Niall Horan and Harry Styles, which I kind of started freaking out about.”
The movie will feature an exciting adventure for Emily Elizabeth as she seeks to save Clifford. “I really love that they added in that element of saving Clifford and people trying to take them away,” Darby told HollywoodLife. “Because I think no one really would expect that in the show. There are just so many different levels in the movie of comedy, action, adventure, and family. I think people are really going to love that.” Clifford the Big Red Dog will be released in theaters and on Paramount+ on November 10.
‘RHONY’ Carole Radziwill on Where She Stands With Adam, Claims Luann Dated Niece’s Ex, Talks Sonja & JFK Jr.
Carole Radziwill is dishing on her current relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Kenworthy.
Years after being accused of stealing Adam from Luann de Lesseps‘ niece on The Real Housewives of New York City, the Bravo alum opened up about the past romance and turned the tables on her former castmate by revealing Luann actually dated her niece’s former partner.
“After [my relationship with Russ Irwin] was over, I felt like, I’m on this show and it’s really hard to have a private life and really date someone of consequence that I really like,” Carole admitted on the November 8 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast.
Following her 2013 split from Russ, formerly of Aerosmith, Carole met Adam and embarked on a years-long relationship, much of which was seen on RHONY.
“[Being on a reality show] does weigh on you. It’s hard to have a relationship and show it on the show and have the show not impact the relationship,” Carole noted. “We had a great run and we’re still friends now. He was someone in my life at the time where he was exactly what I needed and I was to him and it worked. But we took a lot of hits.”
Looking back on Luann’s suggestion that she actually stole Adam from Luann’s niece, Carole said the story was “manufactured” and “made-up” but created “good TV.”
“The whole thing about [me] stealing [Luann’s niece’s boyfriend] it was a fabrication made up by Luann and then Bravo ran with it,” Carole explained, adding that Luann actually “dated her niece’s boyfriend [Jeff], which [Heather Thomson] and I never talked about.”
According to Carole, she and Adam officially broke up in 2018 and continued to see one another on and off in the year that followed. Then, as the world shut down in 2020, the couple found themselves back in touch once again, but only as good friends.
Although Carole, a respected journalist and author, said she doesn’t regret anything she said or did on the show, she admitted to having one “big regret” about her time with Bravo.
“My big regret really is… purposely making myself smaller to fit in. I made myself smaller,” she revealed. “Like I had tons of experiences traveling. I should have had the confidence to just sort of stand up… But I didn’t trust the Bravo machine. So I felt nervous about being labeled [as a] know-it-all.”
Carole then said that when it came to Sonja Morgan‘s claims of having spent time with John F. Kennedy Jr., the cousin of her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, her former co-star’s statements were “not true.”
“I don’t like to hear that because A. It’s not true. B. No one who knew him really called him ‘John John.’ And then the idea, you know, this is a man who had died 10, 12 years earlier. So you don’t really talk about partying with them. I just found the whole thing really unfortunate,” she stated.
Messy Baby Daddies: Summer Walker Slams London On Da Track For Taking ‘Credit’ On Her Album — ‘He Didn’t Produce Sh*t!’
Summer Walker is not here for her ex and father of her child taking credit for her hard work.
The “Still Over It” singer responded after London shared a tweet to his Instgram that alluded to him getting paid off her recently released album “Still Over It.” Reportedly, on ten of the songs from “Still Over It”, London has been given either a production or writing credit, but Summer claims that is only half the truth.
“He didn’t WRITE sh*t and he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t either,” commented Summer in frustration after Ther Shade Room shared London’s post joking about getting paid off of her album.
Summer then went on to accuse Lonodn of cheating on her while pregnant and explained London’s alleged connection to the album.
“He just handpicked the n***as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT. The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made. Lol ima go back to minding my business, this just triggered the hell out me [sad face emoji].”
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At Her Birmingham Home — Photos
Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Malala wore a traditional pink Nikah on her wedding day. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the photos, which featured the activist affectionately holding hands with her husband while standing in a field of trees and bushes outside. Asser, who is the general manger for the Pakistan Cricket Board, looked so handsome in a black suit and pink tie that matched his wife’s outfit. He too seemed so overjoyed to have married his partner.
The newlyweds received a flurry of congratulatory messages in the comments section of Malala’s post. “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!” said Reese Witherspoon. Teenage climate activist Greta Thurnberg shared her best wishes to the happy couple as well, as did the Nobel Prize’s official IG account.
Malala is an inspiration to many people around the world, particularly due to her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to prohibit girls from getting an education in Pakistan. When she was 15 years old, she was shot in the head by a Taliban member and had to receive medical treatment in England. Two years later, she became the youngest person to ever be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17. She received the honor alongside Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian social reformer and activist.
Malala’s wedding came as a surprise to many, given that she expressed doubts about marriage during an interview with British Vogue in June. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala said, before revealing that her mother had a much different opinion on the topic of marriage. “My mum is like, ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’ “
