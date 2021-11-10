CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live

The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.
The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!
Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live as more winners are shared throughout the day and evening. Keep refreshing to find out all of the stars who took home honors!
Music Video of the Year Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You” Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends” Dierks Bentley — “Gone” Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown” Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”
Musical Event Of The Year Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt” Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You” Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown” Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Entertainer of the Year Eric Church Miranda Lambert Chris Stapleton Carrie Underwood Luke Combs
Album Of the Year Carly Pearce — 29 Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album Eric Church — Heart Brothers Osborne — Skeletons Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
New Artist Of The Year Jimmie Allen Ingrid Andress Gabby Barrett Mickey Guyton HARDY
Female Vocalist of the Year Miranda Lambert Ashley McBryde Maren Morris Carly Pearce Gabby Barrett
Male Vocalist of the Year Eric Church Luke Combs Thomas Rhett Chris Stapleton Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter) Luke Combs — “Forever After All” Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones” Eric Church — “Hell Of A View” Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards” Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer) Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends” Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones” Eric Church — “Hell Of A View” Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards” Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Vocal Group of the Year Lady A Little Big Town Midland Old Dominion Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year Brooks & Dunn Brothers Osborne Dan + Shay Florida Georgia Line Maddie & Tae
The CMA Award features performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton and more. The show airs on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.
Bella Hadid went to Instagram to reveal some vulnerable photos. In the past, the supermodel has opened up about depression and anxiety. She even took a break from social media in January so she could focus on her own well-being.
In the Instagram post on Tuesday, Bella showed pictures of herself in tears, and let fans know that “this is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now.” She then wrote a message to her followers.
The 25-year-old expressed that “social media is not real.” She then addressed others who are also struggling: “From me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”
Bella also explained that “self help and mental illness . . . is not linear.” She compared it to a “rollercoaster of obstacles.” Sometimes the rollercoaster has “ups and downs” or “side to sides,” but ultimately there is a “light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”
The supermodel mentioned her own “breakdowns and burnouts” which led to a powerful lesson: “If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.” She said this is “all that you can ask of yourself.”
Bella’s mother Yolanda was a supermodel in the 1990s, and helped her daughters navigate the modeling world, so they could become what they are today. After Yolanda joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012, the young girls’ careers skyrocketed. Now, Bella and Gigi are household names.
After the recent altercation, many on social media reached out to their family to show love and support. Hopefully, Yolanda and her daughters can heal together as they face a mountain of media attention.
Actor Matthew McConaughey refuses to vaccinate his three children against Covid-19, saying he’s against the vaccine mandate for children.
The 52-year-old Oscar winner and his wife, Camila Alves, are fully vaccinated. But he draws the line at vaccinating his three beautiful children, ages 13, 11 and 8.
“I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” the actor said in an interview Tuesday.
“Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines… I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information.”
The FDA and CDC recently approved Pfizer mRNA vaccines for children ages 5-11.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy responded to McConaughey on CNN on Tuesday. Murthy claimed vaccinating children is important because “Covid is not harmless” to kids.
“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children,” said Murthy.
“Thousands have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital.”
Dr. Murthy added:
“And the vaccines have shown in these trials for children 5 through 11 they are more than 90 per cent effective in protecting our kids from symptomatic infection, and they are remarkably safe as well.”
The guestlist for Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ concert is a who’s who of A-listers. Tyler Perry, Lizzo, and more celebrities gathered to listen to Adele’s new music.
There will be more stars in the aisles of Adele‘s upcoming CBS special than there are in the skies over Los Angeles. Adele One Night Only sees the 33-year-old singer take the stage at L.A’s. Griffith Observatory, performing for a crowd that includes such A-list celebrities like Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and James Corden, just to name a few. “I flew all across the country just to be here,” said Tyler Perry in Entertainment Weekly’s preview of the upcoming special. The Late Late Show host also marveled over the experience. “What an incredible evening,” said Corden.
There’s a moment in the preview where Lizzo is on her feet, dressed in an elegant smoke-colored feathery outfit. “Also, get you, Lizzo,” Adele tells the “Rumors” singer. “You’re going to outshine me, babes.” Adele promises there will be plenty of witty banter and some of her trademark humor. “It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It will be sort of whiplash for them,” Adele told Oprah Winfrey, who interviewed Lizzo for the two-hour special.
Adele One Night Only will air at 8:30 pm ET on Nov. 14, and it’ll stream live on Paramount+. The event will see the “Hello” singer dip into her discography while also giving viewers a taste of her upcoming album, 30. “You’ll hear a lot of older songs and then four new songs,” Adele told Oprah. She also discussed how the Griffith Observatory was the perfect place for this “comeback” concert. “Being in LA as well, where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show.”
The “everything that happened in my life” Adele speaks of? She likely means the breakdown of her marriage with Simon Konecki. The couple announced their split in April 2019 after three years of marriage. “It was overdue,” Adele said of her divorce. “It was exhausting, it was really hard work, but I was able to take the time that I needed, which isn’t a given for everyone. I’m very aware of that.” Adele, who shares a son, Angelo Adkins, 9, with Simon, said that her new album would reflect “my side” of the story. “I’ve done a lot of learning over the last few years, more than ever,” she said. 30 arrives on Nov. 19.
Adele One Night Only airs on Nov. 14 on CBS and Paramount+.