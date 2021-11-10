Connect with us

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency – Stay Informed

Published

50 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Cryptocurrencies seem to be the hottest investment products going around. Eavesdrop on any of your friend’s conversation, it is about bitcoins. All the workplace chat is also about virtual currencies. The buzzword over online chat rooms is also about cryptocurrency these days. There is a silent economic revolution taking place, thanks to the rising popularity of these virtual currencies.

It goes without saying that if you want to make it big in the world of bitcoins, then you must have a nose for the news. Now, that you have narrowed down your list to a few cryptos, you will have to analyze and decide which ones have the potential to trade higher and faster than the rest. This is the reason why you need to keep tracking the news. You will scan for information on blockchain trends from various sources. These days several business channels devote exclusive time for these trends.

Another potential source of information can be others who are into virtual currencies trade. Get to know a few of them who are very good at trading and pick their brains for valuable information. The internet is a great way to get in touch with such experts. You can find them through online forums. Keep in touch with them regularly. Similarly, you can also subscribe yourself to websites that specialize in cryptocurrency trading. This way you can ensure that you are not missing out on any important news.

Good sources of information on cryptocurrencies can be attained from different organizations. They offer plenty of information about the blockchain ecosystem. The website of this organization offers extremely detailed information on digital currencies.

Keeping your coins safe

Security is another thing that is of crucial importance whenever you are dealing with cryptocurrency. Since you will need to create and use several passwords for different accounts, it is suggested that you use a password manager. Make sure that you use a strong antivirus on your computer. A good firewall is also mandatory in order to ensure the perfect security of your data and online transactions.

Another important thing that you need to follow is to never reveal how much you traded in cryptocurrencies online. This is true both offline as well as online. You must also never make the mistake of clicking on the links of anyone on crypto groups. You could so easily end up downloading a virus on your computer. Most pages on these groups are known to contain viruses.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Bitcoin and How to Make Money With It

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

google news

Hello there,

This is my very first article here so hopefully this gets approved, I am going to share some points about bitcoin and blockchain.

For those of you who do not know what Bitcoin is let me put it this way, Bitcoin is a currency which cannot be controlled by any bank or any government, it is basically a virtual currency and can be bought online using real money.So then apart from being a decentralized currency what are its advantages, well you can transfer bitcoin anywhere in this world without much fees, you can be 100% anonymous while doing transactions thanks to a technology called blockchain.So then what is the big thing about this you may ask, well let me tell you when it first launched it has absolutely no value but now 1 bitcoin = 6,689.35 $ that is some pretty impressive growth isn’t it?.

So how does this thing grow you may ask, well let me tell you how to sustain a blockchain there must be something called a ledger where all the transaction has to be noted and to become a block in a blockchain a hashing function has to be solved and producing bitcoin by solving hashes are called Mining Bitcoin.

To solve the hashing function typically people used graphics cards but as time passed by bitcoin got more difficult to mine and dedicated hardware called ASIC miners were introduced.

So people who spend their time and money to mine bitcoin will be rewarded in bitcoins and as more and more people become part of this blockchain its value will increase.

so how can I make money with bitcoin, there are two ways

1.you can trade bitcoin/altcoin(any cryptocurrency other than bitcoin is called altcoin, yes there are thousands of them)

2.you can mine them on your own

Both of these methods have their own advantages and disadvantages, because bitcoin is controlled by nobody it is extremely unreliable one day it can be worth 10,000$ and the next day it may drop to 100$. Trading essentially means buying bitcoin for real money and praying that its price will go up and selling it when it has gone up.This approach is very risky and you may end up losing money rather than making any profit.

Or you might choose to mine bitcoins, but here is what you should consider, mining hardware is super expensive and mining requires lots of electricity,also mining difficulty is getting higher every day so you won’t be able to get some profits without high initial investment.

That being said bitcoin trading and mining are two good ways to make money if you know what you are doing.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Make ‘Interest Free’ Work for You

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

google news

It’s true when they say nothing is free, so when you hear offers of interest free periods there is almost always a catch. That’s not to say you can’t take advantage of this free money while putting your money to work, follow these tips and you can start smashing the savings.

1. Read the fine print
I know it sounds obvious but written in to the fine print may be hidden fees and charges like monthly fees or an establishment fee and this replaces the interest charge. You want to make sure these fees, if there are any are minimal to make the interest free period a benefit to you so be sure to read the fine print before you sign anything.

2. Make the full repayments
A lot of the time there is a minimal repayment or no repayment at all, this means you make the minimal repayment with a balloon amount left owing right when the interest rate goes from 0% to a huge interest rate. To avoid paying massive interest work out what the repayments need to be to have the loan repaid at the end of the term and make those payments a separate account (minus any minimum repayments you may need to make) then right before the interest free term expires transfer the funds to repay the loan in total.

Example, I borrow $5000 with a 24 months interest free period:
5000 / 24 = 208.333 therefore I need to be setting aside at least $209 each month to ensure I have the full funds to repay the loan regardless of what the minimum repayment is.

3. Make the funds work for you
You will need to make the repayments into an account while you are saving it up so I would suggest putting the funds into an offset loan account for your home loan or personal loan. This will mean you are saving money on interest and putting your money to work for you while doing so. Do not store the funds on a Credit card as this will mean you are paying a cash advance fee when the time comes to withdraw the funds to repay the interest free debit.

4. Keep going with the repayments
The longer you are making the repayments the less you will miss the funds so why stop just because the loan has been repaid and closed. If you continue making the repayments it will create a nice little savings plan for you down the track.
REMEMBER, even though it’s interest free it is still a loan, you will need to account for it when you are applying for any other debit and most importantly make sure you are on time with any payments so you have a good credit history.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Nexo Acquires Stake in SEC-Registered Texture Capital

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Nexo Acquires Stake in SEC-Registered Texture Capital
google news

10 seconds ago |