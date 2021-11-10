Cryptocurrency – Stay Informed

- The transaction is part of Nexo’s worldwide plan.
- The objective is to enhance the value and usefulness of crypto.
Nexo is a globally renowned and regulated digital asset institution. In addition to the Nexo Wallet’s top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security, the company’s objective is to enhance the value and usefulness of cryptocurrencies. 2,000,000+ consumers in over 200 jurisdictions processed $50 billion with Nexo. A share in Texture Capital Holdings Corp, the parent firm of SEC-registered broker-dealer Texture Capital, was bought by Nexo.
Texture Capital’s seed funding round includes this investment. Launched in 2019, Texture Capital is a regulated, blockchain-enabled marketplace that enhances private capital liquidity. It is one of just a few broker-dealers authorized to issue and trade Digital Asset Securities and is registered in all 50 US states and many territories.
Tatiana Metodieva, CFA, Head of Corporate Finance and Investments at Nexo, commented on the partnership:
“Nexo invests actively across geographies and segments to expand its strategic presence, technological solutions framework, and regulatory readiness in the digital asset ecosystem. Texture’s growth strategy, service orientation, and compliance foresight align well with Nexo’s vision for the US market. We expect this partnership to further strengthen Nexo’s commitment to state-of-the-art execution and service to its community.”
Nexo’s Expansion Plan
In addition to Texture Capital’s Alternative Trading System (ATS) and licensing, the transaction is part of Nexo’s worldwide plan to extend its institutional service offering. Texture Capital obtains superior DeFi capabilities with Nexo’s turnkey solutions for managing crypto assets and strong blockchain experience, while Nexo benefits synergies with its premium product line.
This milestone in Nexo’s investment arm’s expansion broadens the lender’s compliance capabilities by allowing it to provide interest-bearing accounts, exchange products, and professional-oriented trading services to a larger variety of US customers.