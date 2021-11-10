Dock Price Prediction 2021 – Will DOCK Hit $0.27 Soon?

Bullish DOCK price prediction ranges from $0.11 to $0.18.

DOCK price might also reach $0.27 soon.

DOCK bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.03

In DOCK price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about DOCK to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

The Dock is a platform designed to provide businesses and developers with an easy solution to create, manage and present digital credentials that can be instantly verified using blockchain technology. With a separate blockchain and integrated payment and reward token, a robust network of validators, and seamless interoperability and adaptability, the Dock is part of a movement to solve problems, common problems with existing data and how it is collected, shared and controlled.

As per CoinGecko, the DOCK price is trading at $0.111 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,722,296, at the time of writing. DOCK has increased by 1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, DOCK has a circulating supply of 690,645,623 DOCK. Currently, DOCK trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, BiONE, and ZT.

DOCK Price Prediction 2021

DOCK holds the 495th position on CoinGecko right now. DOCK price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.

DOCK/USDT Ascending Triangle Pattern (Source: TradingView)

An ascending triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which means that it is significant whether it occurs during an uptrend or a downtrend. When the price breaks out of the triangle, traders tend to buy or sell the asset aggressively, depending on which direction the price broke out.

Currently, DOCK is waving at $0.11. After this, DOCK may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, DOCK will violate the upper trendline reaching $0.114 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOCK may fall to $0.036.

DOCK Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DOCK.

DOCK/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of DOCK.

Resistance Level 1 – $0.11

Resistance Level 2 – $0.18

Resistance Level 3 – $0.27

Support Level 1 – $0.05

Support Level 2 – $0.03

Support Level 3 – $0.01

The charts show that DOCK has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DOCK might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.27.

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DOCK might plummet to almost $0.01, a bearish signal.

DOCK Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of DOCK. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can used to check whether the market is changing or a new trend is initiating. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.

The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value represents a strong trend, and a low value shows a weak trend. It often combined with directional indicators.

DOCK/USDT ADX(Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the ADX of DOCK stays above the range of 51.17, so it indicates a very strong trend.

Conclusion

The DOCK is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term DOCK price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.24 this year. This will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.

Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOCK ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.18 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.27, if investors have planned that DOCK is a good investment in 2021.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

