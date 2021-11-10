Connect with us

Dorit Kemsley Says She ‘Begged’ Robbers Not To Kill Her As She Details Terrifying Invasion

Published

1 min ago

on

In an interview with ‘Extra,’ Dorit Kemsley shared terrifying details from her home invasion, revealing that she ‘begged’ for her and her children’s lives.

Dorit Kemsley recounted the terrifying details of her home invasion. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 45, was robbed of about $1 million worth of valuables by three male suspects at her home in Encino, California on October 27. The break in occurred while she and her two young children Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were asleep. At the opening of fellow Housewife Kyle Richards’ boutique store Kyle and Shahida in Palm Desert on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Dorit said she “begged” for her life and her children’s lives.

“I was completely taken off guard,” Dorit recounted to Extra, adding that the intruders were “surprised” to find her home. “When they did, they pushed me to the ground. They said, ‘Who else is in the home?’ There was someone else who said, ‘Just kill her. Just kill her already. Just kill her,’ and all I could think of, ‘I have to save those babies.’ I begged them, I begged for my life, and begged for their life.”

Dorit said she remained calm so not to escalate the situation. “I said, ‘I don’t care about any of it, take it all. You can have it all. Please, I’m a mother of babies. Please, they need me. Please don’t hurt me,’” she continued. “I stayed very calm because I knew they were very panicked and if I didn’t, the situation could have gone a lot worse. I fought for mine and my kids’ lives, and I got lucky.”

The reality star said her children remained asleep and were oblivious to the intrusion. She added, however, that she has been traumatized. “The panic attacks are coming,” Dorit said candidly. “And feeling safe? How am I ever going to feel safe again? How do I protect my children? I’m going through all of that.” She added that her fellow RHOBH co-stars have been “beyond supportive” following the traumatic ordeal.

The LAPD’s Robbery Homicide division is currently handling the investigation. Daily Mail broke the story of the invasion, reporting that the robbers took jewelry and handbags during the 20-minute home invasion. When the intruders left, Dorit contacted the police and her husband Paul, who was in London at the time of the robbery, according to the outlet.

Celebrities

Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Family Leave At Summit: ‘It’s A Humanitarian Issue’

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Family Leave At Summit: ‘It’s A Humanitarian Issue’
Meghan Markle had a thorough discussion about paid family leave at ‘The New York Times’ DealBook Online Summit and said people needing ‘support when they’ve just had a child’ isn’t ‘a red or blue’ issue.

Meghan Markle, 40, is working hard to stand up for paid family leave. The Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, which was celebrating the 20th anniversary of DealBook, on Nov. 9 to engage in a conversation with Mellody Hobson, Co-C.E.O. and President of Ariel Investments, and more about women reaching economic and professional equality. During the discussion, she was asked about recently reaching out to senators about paid family leave through a letter and called the issue “a humanitarian” one.

“I think this is one of those issues that is not red or blue. We can all agree that people need support certainly when they’ve just had a child,” Meghan told host Andrew Ross Sorkin, Editor at Large, Columnist and Founder of DealBook The New York Times during the summit.

She added, “Paid leave, from my standpoint, is just a humanitarian issue.”

Meghan Markle is speaking out in support of paid family leave. (Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock)

Meghan also talked about how her own experience as a mother to her son Archie,  2, and five-month-old daughter Lili, who she shares with her husband Prince Harry, 37, has affected her feelings on paid family leave. “To come back [to the U.S.] and now be a mother of two and to see that the U.S. is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn’t offer any form of national paid leave just didn’t make sense,” she said.

Meghan’s comments at the summit come after she made headlines for writing an open letter to the U.S. Congress about the importance of paid family leave and request that they offer it to every working individual that welcomes a child. She also opened up about how she and Harry felt “overwhelmed” after adding a second child to their brood in June. “In June, my husband and I welcomed our second child,” she wrote in the letter, which was published on Oct. 20. “Like any parents, we were overjoyed. Like many parents, we were overwhelmed.”

“No family should have to choose between earning a living and having the freedom to take care of their child (or a loved one, or themselves, as we would see with a comprehensive paid leave plan),” she continued in the letter. “In taking care of your child, you take care of your community, and you take care of your country — because when paid leave is a right, we’re creating a foundation that helps address mental health outcomes, health care costs and economic strength at the starting line.”

Celebrities

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan

Published

42 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan
Kayla Sessler had to answer to Luke’s family during the Nov. 9 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’, after she got caught hanging out with her ex.

Kayla Sessler found herself in some hot water during the Nov. 9 episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant after she left Luke‘s family Thanksgiving celebration to hang out with her ex, Ryan. As viewers know, Luke cheated on Kayla while she was pregnant with their daughter, and she’s never truly forgiven him for it. So when his family started making jokes about his cheating ways during the Thanksgiving get together, Kayla got mad, stormed out, and went to hang out with her ex, Ryan.

When a producer asked Kayla if she and Ryan had sex, she “plead the fifth” and refused to share any details about their private night together. However, when Kayla later spoke to a friend about it, she said nothing had happened. But that didn’t stop Luke’s family from getting upset. Luke’s mom and sister were so disturbed by the fact that Kayla walked out on a Thanksgiving celebration that they invited her over to their place for a sit-down chat. Kayla was nervous, so she took a friend with her, but before they could even start hashing things out, the episode ended. So we can only imagine the drama that’ll go down next week.

Later, Rachel Beavers finally heard from Hazelee’s dad Drew, but for her, it was too little too late. She’s already in a relationship with another man and Hazelee is already calling him dad, so Rachel’s not interested in having anything to do with Drew — even though she’s only been dating her new guy for one month.

Meanwhile, Kayla J’s family questioned if she’s being too hard on Makel, but Kayla J stood her ground. They told her she’s being too “controlling” with him by telling where and how he can hang out with their daughter. She didn’t like to hear that and didn’t really agree with them.

Finally, Brianna Jaramillo revealed she and boyfriend Briggs hit a rough patch after she caught him talking to other women on social media. And Kiaya revealed her communication issues with Teazha have caused her a lot of pain.

Want more drama? New episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant air Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.

Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

michelle young
A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.

“I think there are guys here that think they have it in the bag,” Chris said. “I think that’s bulls***. I think that they’re not showing you [Michelle] the effort that you deserve. I think you should give time to he people who are here for you and showing you effort you deserve. I feel like the guys who feel like they have it in the bag, they should speak up or they should go home.”

Nayte and Chris S. on season 18 of ‘The Bachelorette.’ (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

After his speech, Michelle pulled Chris aside to hear more about what he had to say. During their one-on-one chat, Chris specifically called out Nayte as one of the guys he was referencing. “When the one-on-one date card didn’t have [Nayte]’s name he said, ‘I already know I’m going to get one, it’s just a matter of when, so this doesn’t really matter,’” Chris told Michelle. “I’m sorry, but I think you deserve to know.”

Michelle had already formed a very strong connection with Nayte, who got her first impression rose, so she was shocked to hear this take. “I feel disappointed when I learn something about somebody that I wish I hadn’t,” she admitted. “But I just want to make it clear that there’s nobody that has it in the bag.”

Next, Michelle pulled Nayte aside to fill him in on what Chris said. “I’m not sure why he decided to single me out,” Nayte said. “I can’t control how people feel about me. It is what it is.” Michelle was stern as she told Nayte, “It’s not like winning something. You don’t have anything in the bag. You shouldn’t feel like you have anything in the bag. I’m not a massive prize at the end of this. I shouldn’t have to light a fire under someone’s ass to be with me.”

michelle young
Michelle during one of her dates. (Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Nayte was frustrated after the conversation, and he confronted Chris with the situation. The guys bickered back and forth, with Chris insisting that he didn’t mean to single Nayte out. The fight escalated, and nothing was resolved. “Nayte was obviously upset that I singled him out,” Chris said in a confessional. “I didn’t go there with a plan to single Nayte out. She asked me and I told. I came in on my white horse and saved her from the castle she’s stuck in.” Meanwhile, Nayte called Chris a “dweeb” and said that what he did was “weird.”

The overall consensus in the house was that Chris’s actions were uncalled for. A majority of the guys were frustrated with him for bringing up drama at the cocktail party. Luckily, Michelle missed the fight, as she was having great conversations with some of the other guys, who she said were finally making her feel seen.

Trending