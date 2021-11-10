Draft deal at UN climate talks calls for end to coal use

Suggest a Correction
By SETH BORENSTEIN, ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and FRANK JORDANS
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Governments are considering calling for a global end to coal use, according to a draft released Wednesday of the final document expected at the U.N. climate talks.
The early version of the document circulating at the negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, also expresses “alarm and concern” about how much Earth has already warmed and urges countries to cut carbon dioxide emissions by about half by 2030. Pledges so far from governments don’t add up to that frequently stated goal.
Some nations, especially those whose very existence is threatened by climate change, worried that the draft didn’t go far enough in providing more money to poor countries for adapting to global warming and paying for the irreversible losses from it.
“‘Urging,’ ‘calling,’ ‘encouraging,’ and ‘inviting’ is not the decisive language that this moment calls for,” Aubrey Webson, Antigua and Barbuda’s U.N. ambassador, said in a statement, referring to language in the draft.
With time running out in the climate summit, a clear message had to be sent, he added: “To our children, and the most vulnerable communities, that we hear you and we are taking this seriously.”
In one significant move, countries would urge one another to “accelerate the phasing out of coal and subsidies for fossil fuels” in the draft, though it has no explicit reference to ending the use of oil and gas. There has been a big push among developed nations to shut down coal-fired power plants, which are a major source of heat-trapping gases, but the fuel remains a critical and cheap source of electricity for countries like China and India.
The future of coal is also a hot-button issue in the United States, where a spat among Democrats has held up one of President Joe Biden’s signature climate bills.
While the language about moving away from coal is a first and important, the lack of a date when countries will do so limits the pledge’s effectiveness, said Greenpeace International director Jennifer Morgan, a long-time climate talks observer.
“This isn’t the plan to solve the climate emergency. This won’t give the kids on the streets the confidence that they’ll need,” Morgan said.
The draft doesn’t yet include full agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the negotiations — and may disappoint poorer nations because of a lack of solid financial commitments from richer ones. The goals are: for rich nations to give poorer ones $100 billion a year in climate aid, to ensure that half of that money goes to adapting to worsening global warming, and the pledge to slash emissions that is mentioned.
The draft does provide insight, however, into the issues that need to be resolved in the last few days of the conference, which is scheduled to end Friday but may push past that deadline. Still, a lot of negotiating and decision-making is yet to come since whatever emerges from the meetings has to be unanimously approved by the nearly 200 nations attending.
The draft says the world should try to achieve “net-zero (emissions) around mid-century.” That means requiring countries to pump only as much greenhouse gas into the atmosphere as can be absorbed again through natural or artificial means.
It also acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to the climate aid pledge.
Poorer nations, which need financial help both in developing green energy systems and adapting to the worst of climate change, are angry that the promised aid hasn’t materialized.
“Without financial support little can be done to minimize its debilitating effects for vulnerable communities around the world,” Mohammed Nasheed, the Maldives’ parliamentary speaker and the ambassador for a group of dozens of countries most vulnerable to climate change, said in a statement.
The document reaffirms the goals set in Paris in 2015 of limiting warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since pre-industrial times, with a more stringent target of trying to keep warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) preferred because that would keep damage from climate change “much lower.”
Highlighting the challenge of meeting those goals, the document “expresses alarm and concern that human activities have caused around 1.1 C (2 F) of global warming to date and that impacts are already being felt in every region.”
Small island nations, which are particularly vulnerable to warming, worry that too little is being done to stop warming at the 1.5-degree goal — and that allowing temperature increases up to 2 degrees would be catastrophic for their countries.
“For Pacific (small island states), climate change is the greatest, single greatest threat to our livelihood, security and wellbeing. We do not need more scientific evidence nor targets without plans to reach them or talking shops,” Bruce Bilimon, the Marshall Islands’ health and human services minister, told fellow negotiators Wednesday. “The 1.5 limit is not negotiable.”
Separate draft proposals were also released on other issues being debated at the talks, including rules for international carbon markets and the frequency by which countries have to report on their efforts.
The draft calls on countries that don’t have national goals that are in line with the 1.5- or 2-degree limits to come back with stronger targets next year. Depending on how the language is interpreted, the provision could apply to most countries. Analysts at the World Resources Institute counted that element as a win for vulnerable countries.
“This is crucial language,’ WRI International Climate Initiative Director David Waskow said Wednesday. “Countries really are expected and are on the hook to do something in that timeframe to adjust.’
Greenpeace’s Morgan said it would have been even better to set a requirement for new goals every year.
In a nod to one of the big issues for poorer countries, the draft vaguely “urges” developed nations to compensate developing countries for “loss and damage,” a phrase that some rich nations don’t like. But there are no concrete financial commitments.
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday pushed back against claims by environmental groups that it is trying to slow down negotiations and water-down commitments at the climate talks.
The oil-rich kingdom’s energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, told reporters that this was a “a false allegation, a cheat and a lie.”
As the talks enter their final stage, Britain’s Alok Sharma, who is chairing the negotiations, acknowledged that “significant issues remain unresolved.”
“My big, big ask of all of you is to please come armed with the currency of compromise,” he told negotiators as they prepared for another long night of talks. “What we agree in Glasgow will set the future for our children and grandchildren, and I know that we will not want to fail them.”
___
Associated Press journalists Ellen Knickmeyer and Helena Alves contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Follow Borenstein, Jordans and Ghosal on Twitter.
By JOSH BOAK
BALTIMORE (AP) — With Americans facing the highest annual inflation rate in decades, President Joe Biden is trying to persuade the country his infrastructure economic plans can fix the problem.
The president heads to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday for the start of what is likely to be a national tour to showcase the $1 trillion legislation that cleared Congress last week. The president intends to emphasize how the spending can strengthen global supply chains to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs, the White House says.
That message became more critical after the government reported Wednesday that consumer prices in October climbed 6.2% from a year ago. Inflation has intensified instead of fading as the economy reopened after the coronavirus pandemic, creating a major challenge for Biden whose administration repeatedly said that the price increases were temporary.
“Reversing this trend is a top priority for me,” Biden said in a statement, adding that during his visit he would explain how the infrastructure bill would reduce supply bottlenecks and “make goods more available and less costly.”
Higher prices have eaten into wages and turned public sentiment on the economy against Biden in polls. One of the obstacles for reducing inflation has been backlogged ports with ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs, causing shortages and leaving some store shelves depleted ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Biden is pointing to Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery.
The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. Baltimore’s port is also benefiting from grants to upgrade the Howard Street Tunnel, a brick-lined underpass for trains that opened in 1895. The tunnel would be expanded so that shipping containers could be double-stacked on railcars, making it easier to move goods out of the port.
Biden, who consulted with the CEOs of Walmart, Target, FedEx and UPS on Tuesday, plans to emphasize that these investments are part of a national effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks in ways that can aid broader growth.
His administration also announced new investments to reduce congestion at the Port of Savannah in Georgia, nearly a month after the administration helped broker a deal for the Port of Los Angeles to operate nonstop.
The president has been trying to explain that the port congestion shows just how strong the economic rebound from the pandemic has been. A forecast by the National Retail Federation suggests a record level of imports this year.
The inflation phenomenon is also global in nature, with Germany and China recently reporting high levels.
The president is making his case in a city of nearly 600,000 people that supports him. Nearly 90% of voters in Baltimore backed Biden in last year’s election. The president also stopped in the city for a CNN town hall on Oct. 21.
Baltimore embodies the complexities of an increasingly diverse America at a time of heated national politics.
Many Americans have seen a TV version of the city’s poverty, crime, political corruption and vacant row houses on shows such as HBO’s “The Wire.” Unrest following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray from injuries in a police van helped to propel a national movement for respecting the rights and lives of Black Americans.
But Baltimore also contains deep pockets of wealth and prosperity in what is a microcosm of the broader inequality confronting the nation. There are the mansions of the Guilford neighborhood, elite private schools, celebrated restaurants and the prestige of Johns Hopkins University.
As president, Donald Trump slammed the majority Black city on Twitter frequently, calling it “the WORST IN NATION.” But while Trump scorned Baltimore, Biden sees a test case for his agenda that goes beyond the ports. His child tax credits are sending thousands of dollars to families in a city with a child poverty rate north of 30%. Work has begun to renovate and modernize the historic Penn Station, possibly improving rail transit across the Northeast.
A big part of Biden’s pitch is that he succeeded on a bipartisan infrastructure deal, whereas Trump failed.
Biden said Tuesday at a virtual event hosted by the Democratic National Committee that Trump never delivered for the country’s cities and ports.
“So it was left to us,” he said. “We got the job done.”
WASHINGTON (The Hill) – Federal prosecutors are recommending a 51-month prison sentence for Jacob Chansley, the Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman” for his outlandish outfits.
In a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, prosecutors said they “cannot overstate the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct as a one of the most prominent figures of the historic riot on the Capitol.”
In addition to the prison term of more than four years, the government is asking for three years of supervised release and $2,000 restitution.
Chansley became one of the most recognizable figures from the riot as he paraded through the Capitol shirtless, wearing a hat with horns and his face painted red, white and blue. He pleaded guilty in early September to obstruction of an official proceeding, a charge that comes with a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Earlier this year, Chansley went on a hunger strike and asked former President Trump for a pardon.
Prosecutors say Chansley was among the first 30 rioters to enter the Capitol. He entered the building at 2:15 p.m. until he was escorted out of the east side about an hour later.
While inside the Capitol, Chansley entered the Senate Gallery at roughly 2:52 p.m. and scaled the Senate dais.
“After the events of the day, the defendant gave multiple interviews to media in which he espoused his belief that he did nothing wrong,” prosecutors wrote. “The severity of his actions, and respect for the laws of this country, must be impressed upon him.”
Chansley is scheduled to be sentenced next Wednesday. His attorney, Albert Watkins, also filed a memorandum on Tuesday asking that his client only be sentenced to the time he’s already served in jail.
Chansley has been detained since his arrest in January. Watkins argued that Chansley has served more than 300 days in solitary confinement and suffers from severe anxiety and panic attacks while locked away despite being nonviolent.
“It is time for the Shaman to start on his journey to freedom — not from jail, but from mental health infirmities of significance,” Watkins said. “It is time for Mr. Chansley to commence his journey from within.”
(WJW) — Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, and restaurants, stores and other establishments across the country will offer special discounts and free meals for veterans and military members.
Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended that you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.
Applebees: All active military, veterans, reserves and National Guard can get a complimentary full-size entrée from an exclusive menu Thursday. When dining at Applebee’s on Thursday, these guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks.
BIBIBOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free bowl with military ID on Thursday.
BJ’s Restaurants: Current and former military who dine in Thursday can get a complimentary meal from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper beverage.
Bob Evans: On Thursday, veterans and active-duty military can choose a free meal from a special menu of seven homestyle favorites.
Buffalo Wild Wings: A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries will be offered to all past and present armed services members on Thursday. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded). Proof of service must be shown for redemption.
Burntwood Tavern: All veterans and members of the military get a free lunch or dinner at any of the 15 Burntwood locations Thursday. Veterans and active military who show their military ID, veterans affairs card, discharge papers or wear their military uniform will receive free lunch or dinner. The offer does not apply to beer, wine or other alcoholic beverages.
California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active U.S. military can get a complimentary entree and beverage at all participating CPK locations nationwide Thursday.
Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a special menu Thursday.
Denny’s: A complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam will be offered to all active, inactive and military personnel.
Dunkin’: All veterans or active duty military personnel can get a free donut Thursday.
Graeter’s Ice Cream: A free sundae will be offered Thursday to all veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. military. You will be asked to show your ID.
Hard Rock Cafe: Veterans and military service members can get a free original Legendary Steak Burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato Thursday.
Hooters: All veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu Thursday.
IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations Thursday.
Little Caesar’s: A free lunch combo for veterans and active military will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Kolache Factory: The stores are offering free breakfast to all veterans and all those who are actively serving our country in the U.S. armed forces
Max & Irma’s: Veterans and active military can get a free Best Cheeseburger in America, endless fries, a fresh-baked cookie, and a fountain drink Thursday.
McDonald’s: Participating McDonald’s restaurants across Ohio will offer free meals to all veterans on Nov. 11, with valid ID. Each meal will feature a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side. McDonald’s restaurants will also be giving all customers American Flag window decals to honor the veteran community.
Menchie’s: Veterans and military members can get 6 ounces of froyo free Thursday. Must show valid military ID or proof of service to qualify.
Red Lobster: Military service or veterans dining in can get a free appetizer or dessert Thursday. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.
Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee Thursday for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.
Wendy’s: Those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military can get a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card Thursday.
White Castle: A free Combo Meal #1 through #6 or Breakfast Combo Meal will be offered to all veterans and active duty service members who dine at a participating White Castle restaurant Thursday.
Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.
Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.
Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.
Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.
Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.
Walgreen’s: Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide with myWalgreens and proof of service.
Casino Queen: DraftKings at Casino Queen will honor those who have fought for our country with a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.
Lumière Place Casino and Hotel
Active and veteran military members will receive 20% off orders at The Riverfront Grill and The Slice Pizzeria on Veterans Day.
Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in St. Charles
Active duty and veteran military members will receive a 10% discount at the Collections Lifestyle Boutique.
River City & Hotel, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa and Hollywood Casino St. Louis
River City & Hotel, Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa and Hollywood Casino St. Louis honor veterans throughout the year with the myheroes program. Active and veteran military members who join the myheroes program receive dining and shopping discounts, up to a 30% discount at the hotel and more.
Marucs Theaters: Marcus Theatres is proud to offer free popcorn for all active duty and retired military members. Marcus Theatres offers a military discount to all active and retired Military members who present an official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing a ticket to see a movie for only $7.50 at any time.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19