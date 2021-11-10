News
For now, Jarrett Stidham – not Odell Beckham Jr. – gets Patriots open roster spot
The open roster spot created by the release of offensive lineman James Ferentz has now been claimed.
And it’s not being filled by Odell Beckham Jr., even though he’s cleared waivers.
The Patriots filled the spot by officially activating Jarrett Stidham from the Physically Unable to Perform list, per ESPN, which puts him on the 53-man roster.
Stidham had back surgery in July. He joins Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, as the Pats now have three quarterbacks on the roster.
Last season, he appeared in five games as Cam Newton’s backup, completing 50 percent of his passes for 256 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
In other news, slot corner Brian Poole has also been released from the practice squad, per ESPN. The expectation is for Ferentz to take one of the open spots on the practice squad.
News
Moorhead man spared jail time for his role in U.S. Capitol riots
A Moorhead, Minn., man was sentenced Tuesday to home arrest and community service for storming into the U.S. Capitol in January as Congress finalized the 2020 presidential election results.
In Washington, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 32, to 60 days of home confinement and two years of probation for his part in the deadly Jan. 6 riots. He must also perform 60 hours of community service, prosecutors said.
Stotts previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dismissed.
The Moorhead resident was among thousands of demonstrators who rallied in Washington as Congress met to confirm the Electoral College results in which Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Donald Trump, a Republican.
Stotts, who traveled from Arizona to Washington to participate in the pro-Trump rally that preceded the rioting, was seen in an Associated Press photo climbing the balcony before entering the Capitol, according to court documents. Once inside, he “paraded and demonstrated” inside the Rotunda for about an hour, at one point recording video while celebrating with other rioters, court documents said.
Body camera footage showed Stotts confronting an officer while singing parts of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prosecutors wrote in a brief. Officers pushed him back three times before he said, “We’re here to take back our country for y’all! All of us! All Americans! We’re on the same team! Same team!”
Stotts later posted on Facebook about breaking into the Capitol to “strike fear into the sold out Congress,” court documents said.
Prosecutors recommended that Stotts serve 45 days in jail.
Stotts did not strike any officers, nor did he destroy property, prosecutors acknowledged.
Stotts has a landscaping business and travels around the country in the offseason, his attorney wrote in a brief arguing for home confinement instead of jail time.
The Trump supporter wishes he hadn’t gone to the Capitol grounds and is “very remorseful” for his actions, the defense said in court documents.
“He was here to attend the rally, hear the speeches and make his voice heard,” the defense said. “He had no intention of engaging in, or in any way, encouraging violent behavior.”
Stotts was disappointed in himself for getting “caught up in the emotions of the day” and appearing to celebrate later, but he turned himself in days after the riots, the defense said in its briefing.
“Mr. Stotts made, and makes, no excuses for having entered the Capitol building,” the defense wrote. “He stood ready then and stands ready now to accept the consequences for his behavior.”
More than 650 people — including at least eight Minnesotans — have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots, and more than 90 have pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. At least 12 have been sentenced.
News
Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
In denying a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said Congress had a strong public interest in obtaining records that could shed light on a violent insurrection mounted by the former president’s supporters. She added that President Joe Biden had the authority to waive executive privilege over the documents despite Trump’s assertions otherwise.
Barring a court order, the National Archives plans to turn over Trump’s records to the committee by Friday. But Trump’s lawyers swiftly promised an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The case will likely eventually head to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“At bottom, this is a dispute between a former and incumbent President,” Chutkan wrote. “And the Supreme Court has already made clear that in such circumstances, the incumbent’s view is accorded greater weight.”
Trump “does not acknowledge the deference owed” to Biden’s judgment as the current president, Chutkan said. She noted examples of past presidents declining to assert executive privilege and rejected what she said was Trump’s claim that executive privilege “exists in perpetuity.”
“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” she said.
According to an earlier court filing from the archives, the records include call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from Trump’s then-chief of staff, Mark Meadows. There are also copies of talking points from then-press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity,” the National Archives has said.
Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who chairs the House committee, said in a statement after the ruling that the records are crucial for understanding the attack and “in my view, there couldn’t be a more compelling public interest than getting answers about an attack on our democracy.”
On CNN, Thompson said Trump should stop behaving like a “spoiled brat.”
The nine-member House committee is investigating not just Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 — when he told a rally to “fight like hell” shortly before rioters overran law enforcement — but his efforts in the months before the riot to challenge election results or obstruct a peaceful transfer of power. The committee has interviewed more than 150 witnesses and issued more than 30 subpoenas, including ones announced Tuesday to McEnany and former top adviser Stephen Miller. It is unclear, so far, whether the lawmakers will eventually call Trump to testify.
Trump has repeatedly attacked the committee’s work and continued to promote unfounded conspiracy theories about widespread fraud in the election, despite the fact that Biden’s win was certified by all 50 states and his claims have been rebuked by courts across the country.
In suing to block the National Archives from turning over documents, Trump called the House panel’s request a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition” that was “untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose.” Allowing the House to get access to his records would also damage executive privilege for future presidents, Trump’s lawyers argued.
But Chutkan said the “the public interest lies in permitting — not enjoining — the combined will of the legislative and executive branches to study the events that led to and occurred on January 6, and to consider legislation to prevent such events from ever occurring again.”
Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich tweeted late Tuesday that the case “was destined to be decided by the Appellate Courts.” He added that “Trump remains committed to defending the Constitution & the Office of the Presidency, & will be seeing this process through.”
___
Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
News
CU Buffs men’s basketball holds off Montana State in season opening OT thriller
Season openers tend to be memorable games anyway.
For a new-look Colorado men’s basketball team playing a regular season game in front of fans at the CU Events Center for the first time in more than 20 months, the scene that unfolded Tuesday night might be one these Buffaloes will bring up frequently at future reunions.
CU trailed by 13 points early in the second half and overcame a 10-point deficit with eight minutes remaining to stun Montana State for a 94-90 overtime victory. CU improved to 10-2 in season openers under head coach Tad Boyle, and it was the Buffs’ 14th consecutive win in a home opener.
Montana State led 38-35 at halftime after Washington transfer RaeQuoan Battle swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Bobcats opened the second half with a 13-3 run.
Montana State led 68-58 before the Buffs mounted a rally, reeling off a 15-5 run capped by a dunk from Nique Clifford that tied the game 73-73. The game remained tied at 75-75 when Montana State’s Xavier Bishop drained a 30-footer as the shot clock expired. The Bobcats added two free throws from Abdul Mohamed, putting the Buffs in a five-point hole with 53.1 seconds remaining.
However, on a night marred by foul trouble and ill-timed turnovers for CU, the Buffs didn’t flinch. Evan Battey connected on a pair of free throws with 43.1 seconds remaining and, after the Bobcats missed two free throws with 38 seconds left, CU senior guard Elijah Parquet knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, tying the game 80-80.
The Buffs got a defensive stop and forced overtime, promptly scoring the first five points of the extra session. A few missed free throws in the final minute kept things close, but the Buffs managed to hold off the Bobcats.
Point guard Keeshawn Barthelemy led five Buffs players in double figures with 19 points. Parquet finished with a career-high 17 points and Battey finished with 16 points.
Colorado 94, Montana St. 90, OT
MONTANA ST. (0-1)
Belo 6-7 4-5 16, Mohamed 5-13 3-3 16, Adamu 5-9 2-2 14, Bishop 3-12 2-3 11, Patterson 4-10 0-0 10, Battle 3-6 0-0 8, Lecholat 4-5 1-1 9, Osobor 2-2 0-0 4, Tynes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 12-14 90.
COLORADO (1-0)
Battey 6-6 3-5 16, Walker 4-8 4-5 14, da Silva 1-2 4-4 6, Barthelemy 6-11 4-5 19, Parquet 5-11 6-9 17, Clifford 3-7 4-6 11, O’Brien 1-3 0-0 2, Lovering 1-4 1-1 3, Simpson 2-5 1-2 6. Totals 29-57 27-37 94.
Halftime – Montana St. 38-35. 3-Point Goals – Montana St. 12-30 (Mohamed 3-6, Bishop 3-9, Adamu 2-3, Battle 2-3, Patterson 2-7, Lecholat 0-1, Tynes 0-1), Colorado 9-19 (Barthelemy 3-3, Walker 2-4, Battey 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Clifford 1-3, Parquet 1-5, da Silva 0-1). Fouled Out – Bishop, Battle, Lovering. Rebounds – Montana St. 26 (Mohamed 9), Colorado 35 (Clifford 9). Assists – Montana St. 22 (Tynes 4), Colorado 14 (Barthelemy 5). Total Fouls – Montana St. 27, Colorado 17.
