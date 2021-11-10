For now, Jarrett Stidham – not Odell Beckham Jr. – gets Patriots open roster spot

A Moorhead, Minn., man was sentenced Tuesday to home arrest and community service for storming into the U.S. Capitol in January as Congress finalized the 2020 presidential election results.

In Washington, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Jordan Kenneth Stotts, 32, to 60 days of home confinement and two years of probation for his part in the deadly Jan. 6 riots. He must also perform 60 hours of community service, prosecutors said.

Stotts previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other charges were dismissed.

The Moorhead resident was among thousands of demonstrators who rallied in Washington as Congress met to confirm the Electoral College results in which Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Donald Trump, a Republican.

Stotts, who traveled from Arizona to Washington to participate in the pro-Trump rally that preceded the rioting, was seen in an Associated Press photo climbing the balcony before entering the Capitol, according to court documents. Once inside, he “paraded and demonstrated” inside the Rotunda for about an hour, at one point recording video while celebrating with other rioters, court documents said.

Body camera footage showed Stotts confronting an officer while singing parts of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” prosecutors wrote in a brief. Officers pushed him back three times before he said, “We’re here to take back our country for y’all! All of us! All Americans! We’re on the same team! Same team!”

Stotts later posted on Facebook about breaking into the Capitol to “strike fear into the sold out Congress,” court documents said.

Prosecutors recommended that Stotts serve 45 days in jail.

Stotts did not strike any officers, nor did he destroy property, prosecutors acknowledged.

Stotts has a landscaping business and travels around the country in the offseason, his attorney wrote in a brief arguing for home confinement instead of jail time.

The Trump supporter wishes he hadn’t gone to the Capitol grounds and is “very remorseful” for his actions, the defense said in court documents.

“He was here to attend the rally, hear the speeches and make his voice heard,” the defense said. “He had no intention of engaging in, or in any way, encouraging violent behavior.”

Stotts was disappointed in himself for getting “caught up in the emotions of the day” and appearing to celebrate later, but he turned himself in days after the riots, the defense said in its briefing.

“Mr. Stotts made, and makes, no excuses for having entered the Capitol building,” the defense wrote. “He stood ready then and stands ready now to accept the consequences for his behavior.”

More than 650 people — including at least eight Minnesotans — have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots, and more than 90 have pleaded guilty, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Washington. At least 12 have been sentenced.