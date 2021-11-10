Four teachers in Colorado Springs instructed students to tape on COVID-19 masks

Suggest a Correction
A teaching team in Colorado Springs violated district policy and procedure last month when they “directed” students to affix COVID-19 masks to their face with tape, according to Academy District 20 Schools.
On Oct. 15 a parent raised concerns about masks being taped to students faces at Chinook Trail Middle School if “children wore their face mask incorrectly,” according to a statement from Principal Tom Andrew sent Tuesday to the school community.
The district’s internal investigation, which received statements from more than 100 students, ten teachers and school staff, found that the “teaching team of 642” violated policy and procedure.
“While we found that the teachers did NOT affix any student’s mask to their face, we did learn teachers directed students to affix their mask to their face with tape; and students believed they were required, by a teacher, to use tape to affix their mask to their face,” Andrew said in the statement.
Four teachers were found to be in violation, according to the district. Those teachers, who were not identified by the district, wrote an apology letter to the parents and guardians of their students.
“It was never our intent to cause anxiety, fear, confusion, or physical or emotional harm,” the apology letter said. “Our greatest desire was to keep students in our classrooms and prevent quarantines due to COVID exposure. To follow district policy and keep students engaged with in-person learning, our team made a mistake in our methods. Please accept our deepest and most heartfelt apologies.”
A meeting was held Monday night with families of students who were impacted by the “tape masking,” the district said. Teachers in question also met with students Tuesday morning.
The district did not disclose what actions, if any, were taken against the teachers.
“We are disappointed, both by the decisions made and the outcome of the investigation. More importantly, we are disappointed this event led to learning and social and emotional impacts to our students and their families,” Andrew’s statement said. “Personnel matters are confidential, and I therefore cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation as it relates to our staff.”
The district has made counseling staff available to “any student from the class pod who may need it.”
Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on coronavirus in Colorado.
The upside, if you’re a Nuggets fan, of a rotation that could be missing Nikola Jokic?
More Bol Bol!
“If, for some reason, (Jokic) is not available (Wednesday), then, obviously, like we’ve done for six-and-a-half years (here), somebody else has got to step up,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday of the Joker, the NBA MVP who could be forced to miss Wednesday’s home game vs. Indiana because of his late-game shove of Miami’s Markieff Morris.
Malone added that a frontcourt minus the NBA’s MVP would feature a lot more of veteran forwards JaMychal Green, Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon in the post, and “maybe some guys like Bol Bol (and) Zeke Nnaji that haven’t had a great chance to play yet are going to have a chance to get out there and play rotational minutes. But we’ll react once we get that news.”
With the exception of the team’s long spell in the Orlando bubble, the 7-foot-2 Bol has yet to play more than 16 minutes in a regular-season game with the Nuggets. The former Oregon Ducks standout has appeared in only two games this season, scoring six points and picking up three rebounds over 10 minutes of action.
Jokic was ejected from Monday’s 113-96 win over the Heat with 2:39 left in the game for shoving Morris in the back in retaliation for the forward’s aggressive foul on the Joker at midcourt just a few seconds earlier.
“It was unfortunate that it happened, but you know, it’s the game of basketball, if you’re competitive, then things like that happen,” Nuggets guard PJ Dozier said. “(I’ll) keep the rest of comments to myself. But it happens.”
Dozier added he was grateful the Ball Arena security team helped keep the situation from immediately spilling over into the short stretch of hallway between the visiting locker room and the Nuggets locker room, despite the heated rhetoric coming from the Miami bench, especially Jimmy Butler.
“I don’t think it’s one of the first incidents (where Jokic has) had problems with somebody else on the other team, or anything like that,” Dozier said. “But we’re a team full of guys that are not going to lay down. We’re not going to back down. We’ve got each other’s backs as well.”
Malone wishes Morris well. Malone said he sent Miami coach Erik Spoelstra a message Tuesday morning to “(let him) him know that I hope Markieff Morris is all right.”
But the Nuggets coach twice on Tuesday referred to the shot Morris took at Jokic to draw a foul, one that appeared to impact the center’s ribs and his recently injured right knee, as “dirty.”
“I know where (Nikola is) coming from,” Malone said. “But he’s also just got to be a little bit more in control of his emotions in those instances.”
MPJ update. Malone noted that Michael Porter Jr. remains “questionable” to play Wednesday night as the evaluation of his lower back is ongoing. “I think we’re still trying to get a real grasp on the injury, the diagnosis of the injury,” the coach said of the young forward, who missed Monday night’s tilt, “and what that means going forward.”
Colorado schools are facing such significant staffing shortages that Denver Public Schools will move three schools to remote-learning this week, while another three districts in the metro area are canceling classes altogether.
Adams 14 School District, Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools are closing schools on Friday because they cannot find enough substitute teachers and other staff. Schools in those districts will also close on Thursday for Veterans Day.
“We are doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and to maximize in-person learning opportunities for our students,” said Will Jones, spokesman for DPS in an email. “At the same time, we are facing a critical staffing shortage, like districts across the country, that impacts our ability to safely operate our schools.”
In Denver, George Washington High School will move classes to online starting on Wednesday. The school will remain in remote-learning at least until Friday, although online classes could be extended through Nov. 19, according to a letter to parents.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College is scheduled to go remote on Thursday and Friday. However, it is possible that the school will make the move sooner — on Wednesday. John H. Amesse Elementary School will go remote Thursday and Friday, Jones said.
School Districts have faced a number of challenges in returning to school during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shortage of substitutes, school nurses and bus drivers. Schools have also faced supply chain disruption, leading them to reduce food options during lunchtime.
DPS is working with schools to determine whether they can safely operate, and when they are unable to do so they are moved to remote-learning, with DPS aiming to notify families by 4 p.m. the day before, Jones said.
“We are taking this day by day and doing our best to cover the schools that are in need of additional staffing,” he said.
Adams 14, which announced its decision on Monday, said it is canceling classes district-wide because of shortages of substitute teachers and of staff in its transportation and nutrition services departments, according to a Facebook post by the district.https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/05/boulder-valley-school-district-staffing-shortage-cancels-classes/
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our families and staff members,” the district wrote, adding that the closure “will be treated as a snow day.”
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials have added 100 new COVID-19 deaths to the state’s public records.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 710,131 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 926 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,325 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 9, an increase of 100 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.74%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
State health officials report 56.0% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 67.8% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
The state has administered 129,771 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis, St. Charles, and Boone counties are the only jurisdictions in the state with at least 50% of its population fully vaccinated. Thirty-one other jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: Atchison, Cole, Jackson, Franklin, Greene, Cape Girardeau, Jefferson, Nodaway, Cass, Ste. Genevieve, Carroll, Andrew, Callaway, Gasconade, Christian, Benton, Adair, Clinton, Dade, Livingston, Ray, Lafayette, Montgomery, Shelby, Osage, Henry, Clay, and Camden counties, as well as St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
Trending article: Paula Sims granted parole after 30 years in prison for killing daughters
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 845; yesterday, it was 837. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 990.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.
Approximately 49.7% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 86,530 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 60,199 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 42.2% of all recorded deaths in the state.
Top story: Evacuations recommended as St. Louis County hazmat fire rages
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|7,211
Missouri has administered 7,584,077 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Nov. 8, 16.7% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 6.9% positivity rate as of Nov. 6. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, and 15.0% on Aug. 1.
As of Nov. 6, Missouri is reporting 997 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 1,002. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 21% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
On July 6, the 7-day rolling average for hospitalizations eclipsed the 1,000-person milestone for the first time in four months, with 1,013 patients. The 7-day average for hospitalizations had previously been over 1,000 from Sept. 16, 2020, to March 5, 2021.
On Aug. 5, the average eclipsed 2,000 patients for the first time in more than seven months. It was previously over 2,000 from Nov. 9, 2020, to Jan. 27, 2021.
The 2021 low point on the hospitalization average in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across Missouri, 236 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 25%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Nov. 8, the CDC identified 46,405,253 cases of COVID-19 and 752,196 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.62%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper