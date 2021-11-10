Connect with us

GE announces planned split into three separate companies

GE announces planned split into three separate companies
GE, the Boston-based technology giant and the largest employer in the state, announced plans to split into three separate companies in the coming years — for aviation, health care and energy.

“Operating each of these businesses as independent companies will enable them to realize their full potential driving long-term growth and value for all stakeholders,” said GE CEO Larry Culp in an investor update Tuesday.

The companies, which have yet to be named, will begin spinning off in early 2023, with the health care arm first, followed by the renewable energy and power company in early 2024. GE will then become solely the aviation company. GE will maintain a 19.9% stake in the health care company.

Culp said the aviation company is poised to be an industry leader in the aerospace and defense markets. The healthcare company will use “advanced analytics and AI” to focus on personalized healthcare. Meanwhile, the energy company will focus on renewable energy by relying on wind and gas turbines, among other technologies.

Culp said in the update that the reasons for the split include a greater focus for each company and better career advancement opportunities for current and potential employees. He also predicts that “each (company) will have the opportunity to attract a broader and deeper investor base, given each company’s compelling investment profile, creating value over the long term,” he said.

GE has faced its fair share of financial troubles. In the last five years, GE’s stock prices have been slashed in half, from a peak of over $250 a share at the end of 2016 to slightly over $100 in recent months. Over 20 years, the market cap dropped from almost $500 billion in 2001 to about $120 billion today. News of the split boosted the stock prices to a several-month high.

In the release, GE noted that it has worked to stabilize its financial position in recent years, and expects to achieve over $75 billion of gross debt reduction between the end of 2018 and the end of 2021.

Christopher Geehern, executive vice president of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts, which represents employers and includes GE among its members, said in a statement that it “welcomes the announcement that General Electric Co. plans to create three well-capitalized, industry-leading companies.” He added that he’s “delighted” that the over 100-year-old company will remain a “cornerstone manufacturing company” with its aviation facility in Lynn.

Culp will serve as the non-executive chair of the health care company until it spins off, and will also continue in his role as the chair and CEO of GE until the health care and energy companies spin off. After that, he’ll lead the GE aviation company.

Peter Arduini, who was previously announced as the president and CEO of GE Healthcare, will assume his role in early January. Scott Strazik, already the CEO for GE Power, will become the CEO of the combined Renewable Energy, Power, and Digital business. John Slattery continues his role as CEO of Aviation.

Trending