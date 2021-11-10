Connect with us

News

Get Cooking: How to prep to make Thanksgiving easier

Published

1 min ago

on

Get Cooking: How to prep to make Thanksgiving easier
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

In a typical year — two of which we haven’t seen of late — Thanksgiving Day dinner is often the largest family meal that a cook prepares. It’s the most daunting; the most complex; the most fussed-about.

It needn’t be any of that, except still the largest. It might be rather everyday, in truth; it just requires planning.

“Mise en place” is kitchen-French for “planning.” (It’s French-French for “put in place” or “everything in its place.”) It is the greatest gift from France to the kitchen since butter.

Mise en place means having a well-stocked pantry and freezer or shopping to fill them. It means cutting up, prior to cooking, all the vegetables and other foods (the proteins, say) to be cooked. It means portioning out, in small bowls or on plates, other foods destined for the heat such as liquids or spices and herbs, or at the least taking the jars off the shelf or out of the frig.

In the kitchen, “mise en place” means “everything out on the counter, where I can see it, ready to go.” So that, if all the mise en place is, well, in place, all that’s to be done is the cooking, the eating, the cleaning. And the relaxing. That’s the point.

“What I find that people do when cooking for a group, like on Thanksgiving,” says Jamey Fader, longtime Denver chef and culinary director at Marczyk Fine Foods, “is worrying about so many fine details that it all catches up with them.

“Keep it simple,” he reminds. “Focus on ‘tastes great.’ Cook just five dishes, for instance, not 14.”

“Get in the right headspace,” Fader says, “which means to be relaxed and organized.” He and I both agree that “organized” is yet another English translation for “mise en place.”

Fader takes special pride in cleaning up as he goes, so that “in the end, after everyone’s eaten, all you have to do is put the dinner plates in the washer.” As an example, he says that, after mashing the potatoes, “put them in a serving dish that you’ll keep warm, and then right away wash out the pot you boiled them in and put that away.” In a sense, the serving dish of mashed potatoes then becomes part of that dinner’s “mise en place.”

“Mirepoix (a mix of celery, carrots and onions) can be cut up ahead in different sizes depending on different uses,” Fader says. “I rest my roasting turkey on large chunks of mirepoix and use smaller cuts in the stuffing.”

Other Fader suggestions for Thanksgiving mise en place: “Peel the potatoes and put them in water.” (Can be done days ahead if using the refrigerator.) “Never throw away the scraps from vegetable peelings; they go into stocks, either for right away or, if you freeze them, for the future.” (That includes onion skins which will lend their light brown color to lighter stocks such as those made from fish or fowl.)

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck-ton of stores around Colorado

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck-ton of stores around Colorado
google news

Anyone who’s secretly or openly craving chicken sandwiches, tenders and nuggets is in for a real treat this week.

Three local and national chicken chains have announced their expansion around Colorado in the coming days and months.

Dave’s Hot Chicken out of Los Angeles debuted its first Denver store back in April on South Broadway. Now it’s opening its second Colorado location Friday on Platte Street. The counter-service spot sells chicken tenders and sliders with seven levels of heat (No Spice on up to Reaper). And it’s cheap for the quantity: $12.69 for a large tender, slider and fries combo. 99 S. Broadway and 1615 Platte St., daveshotchicken.com 

Stephan Werk, Provided by Birdcall

Gluten-free nuggets from Birdcall, which is expanding to Boulder this month.

Denver’s own Birdcall gets its first Boulder location on Friday, followed by a second on Monday, Nov. 22. The automated fast-casual restaurant (ordering takes place at kiosks) is coming to Whole Foods on Pearl Street as well as a standalone store on 29th Street. Gluten-free nuggets, crispy chicken strips, chicken salads and sandwiches are the rage here, priced from $4.95 (six-piece nug) to $24 (15-piece strip). 2905 Pearl St. and 1675 29th St., Boulder, eatbirdcall.com 

1636552510 692 3 fried chicken joints are opening a cluck ton of stores

James Tran, Provided by Crack Shack

Bone-in fried chicken from Crack Shack, which is opening two more locations next year in Colorado. (James Tran, Provided by Crack Shack)

Finally, The Crack Shack started in San Diego but just opened its first Colorado stall inside Grange Hall, with two more locations on the way, near Park Meadows Mall and in RiNo. Unlike the first kiosk, these next Crack Shacks will be standalone operations with outdoor patios and full menus of bone-in fried chicken ($17 for five pieces), Double Clucker sandwiches ($12) and platters with miso-maple buttered biscuits ($50-$65). 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., in Grange Hall, and coming in 2022 to 2801 Walnut St. and Park Meadows crackshack.com      

google news
Continue Reading

News

Want companies to stop curating your social media, internet results? Ken Buck’s new bill is meant to help

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Want companies to stop curating your social media, internet results? Ken Buck’s new bill is meant to help
google news

Social media and other internet platforms rely on algorithms to curate what users see based on information the companies collect as people scroll through their feeds. U.S. Rep. Ken Buck has introduced in a bill in the U.S. House aimed at curbing that.

Buck, who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, is sponsoring a bipartisan companion bill to one in the U.S. Senate, dubbed “The Filter Bubble Transparency Act,” that would require companies to alert users the companies use algorithms that rely on personal data. The bill would require companies to give users the option to see content without those algorithms, and to switch back and forth. A similar bill was introduced in 2019.

“I guess it’s a good business practice if you’re Facebook or Google, but what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to increase engagement on their platforms so that they can advertise to people. The challenge is that we end up with a more polarized citizenry and really a country that knows less about what other people think on an issue and therefore have …. less understanding, less patience maybe for other thoughts because all they’ve been fed are their own views over and over again,” Buck said in an interview Tuesday.

Some social media platforms such as Facebook, allow users to change their feeds and view them in chronological order, rather than just what’s targeted at them, but users have to select this option every time they want to see their recent posts.

Buck wants consumers to have the choice to view content not just chronologically at all times, but without what he refers to as manipulation.

“With Google, if you put in search results, and you don’t have an algorithm, you’re going to get back one set of results. If you do have an algorithm based on what you’ve opened in the past, you’re going to get back another set,” he said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

More than 50 years after opening, Heaton Bay Campground is still a favorite

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

More than 50 years after opening, Heaton Bay Campground is still a favorite
google news

More than a half-century ago, Dillon Ranger District volunteer Bob Reinert camped for the first time at the U.S. Forest Service’s Heaton Bay Campground.

“They had the best fish,” he said.

More than 50 years later, Heaton Bay Campground may look and sound a lot different considering the larger crowds that frequently flock to the popular camping site. But even in 2021, the spot has retained the same jaw-dropping, easy-to-access amenities that attract visitors from all over to the shores of Dillon Reservoir.

The campground — which is located along Dillon Dam Road — currently has 81 campsites that provide lakefront access for fishing, motorized and non-motorized boating and, in more recent years, stand-up paddleboarding.

The campground is an ideal location for recreationists of varying fitness levels to easily access the Summit County recpath system, and its proximity to the recpath means it’s just a short run or ride away from some of the most extravagant backdrops in the area.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending