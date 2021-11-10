Gisele Takes Daughter Vivian, 8, On Sunset Stroll On The Beach: ‘Life Is Our Biggest Gift’

Gisele took her adorable daughter out for a sunset stroll on the beach when she gushed that ‘life is our biggest gift’ & is ‘fragile.’
Gisele Bundchen, 41, posted an adorable photo of her and her 8-year-old daughter, Vivian, walking into the ocean while wearing their bathing suits during a sunset stroll. The stunning photo pictured the mother-daughter-duo holding hands, while Gisele wrote a super heartfelt caption.
Gisele captioned the beautiful photo, “Life is our biggest gift, and it’s more fragile than we know. In a second, everything can change. There is no better time than NOW to take a leap of faith, and do all the things you’ve never taken the time or had the courage to do.”
She continued writing, “To spend time with the people you love, to live, to love, to play, to laugh–may we live each unique moment of our lives with presence and gratitude.”
Gisele’s husband, Tom Brady, immediately commented on the photo with three heart-eye emojis writing, “love my girls.”
Vivian looks identical to her mother and we cannot believe how much she looks like her the older she gets. Just recently, the whole family dressed up as pirates for Halloween, as an homage to Tom, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose mascot is a pirate.
Gisele posted a photo of herself, Vivian, and her son, Benjamin, 11, all dressed up and cuddled together with the caption, “Hope you all had a great Halloween! Arrr from the Tampa Bay pirates!!!”
Gisele is always posting photos with her kids and they’re always traveling, doing fun activities together, and of course, spending time cheering on their dad at his football games.
Katie Maloney looked back on a conversation she had with Lisa Vanderpump about her fertility during a recent episode of her podcast.
After she and Tom Schwartz, 39, were seen addressing their plans to start a family on Vanderpump Rules and opening up about Katie’s past abortion, the 34-year-old reality star admitted that when it came to the questions she received from Vanderpump, 61, she felt her inquiries were both “invalidating” and “invasive.”
“When I sit down and I’m talking to Lisa [Vanderpump] and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question — I get where it was coming from; it’s coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive,” Katie recalled on the October 22 episode of You’re Gonna Love Me, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried,’” Katie explained.
In addition to the “societal pressure” Katie feels as a woman, the Pump Rules cast member said that she’s faced added pressure due to the fact that a number of her co-stars and friends, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay, have welcomed their first children in recent months.
“Everyone around me is getting pregnant, which is amazing, like one blessing after the next. But I started to feel like all eyes were on me. And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep trying! Keep going!’” Katie recalled. “It was a lot.”
As the baby boom continued, Katie said she “wasn’t handling it very well.”
“This is just so much pressure,” she admitted.
While Katie is well-aware that people are waiting on the edges of their seats for a pregnancy announcement from her and Tom, she said on her podcast that she wants her journey to unfold naturally.
During an April interview, Tom shared his thoughts on family planning with the Bravo Insider.
“So many friends in our lives have given birth or are about to give birth, and it’s a beautiful thing. We’re celebrating their newfound parenthood and anticipating ours sometime in the next few years,” he said.
It was recently revealed that a 9-year-old is fighting for his life after being trampled during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.
It’s been a few days and we all are still trying to make sense of the tragedy that happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this past weekend. While many are still searching for answers, there seems to be more confusion in the aftermath than answers. What we do know, at this point, is 8 people lost their lives during the festival and the exact causes have yet to be revealed. All 8 victims have been identified:
While revealing the identities of the 8 who lost their lives, ABC13 reports a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival is in coma after being trampled in the crowd.
Ezra Blount was reportedly on his father’s shoulders to avoid the chaos before his dad collapsed in the crowd. The boy was transferred to the hospital listed as a John Doe after being separated from his father. When the family found him, Ezra had already suffered major organ damage and was in a coma from severe brain swelling. The family is praying for a miracle and has started a GoFundMe, which you can contribute to by clicking here.
Renowned personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez have now been retained by Ezra’s parents. Crump released a statement regarding the matter and condemning the festival organizers and management.
“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival. We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”
Keep Ezra and his family in your prayers as a miracle is needed for him and hopefully, he will receive it. We will continue to keep you updated on his condition as more information becomes available. You can watch the ICU nurse who attended the festival and went viral for helping during the chaos break down what happened from her perspective below.