Got a few minutes? Make a great date-night dinner

Published

48 seconds ago

on

Got a few minutes? Make a great date-night dinner
I’ve been married for a gazillion years, but I still like to occasionally woo my husband with a great meal. Which is not to say I spend hours preparing a meal that reminds the guy how much I love him, because oftentimes the best dinner is the one that the cook can pull together without much effort.

This date-night salad is a great example of a dish any home cook can whip up in a flash using everyday ingredients. It pairs crispy panko fried chicken tenders with the contrasting but complementary flavors of fresh orange, salty blue cheese-stuffed olives and the rich caramel taste of dried dates. It’s presented on a bed of peppery arugula and tender baby spinach.

But the real star is the warm mustard dressing, which gets a zesty, citrusy kick from apple cider vinegar and orange juice concentrate.

I garnished the salad with crumbled goat cheese and toasted almonds. Paired with some crusty bread and a glass of crisp rose, it was a perfect meal for two. And it only took about 15 minutes.

WARM ARUGULA SALAD WITH CHICKEN AND CHEVRE

For the salad:

6 c. arugula and/or baby spinach, or mix of both

6 large blue cheese-stuffed or regular pitted green olives, halved or quartered

4 large dried dates, quartered or diced

1 navel orange, peeled, sectioned and cut into chunks

For the chicken:

1 c. panko bread crumbs

1 t. garlic powder

1 t. dried parsley flakes

1/2 t. dried oregano

1/2 t. dried basil

1/4 t. dried thyme

1/4 t. dried rosemary, crushed

1/2 c. flour

1 egg beaten with 2 T. water

1/2 lb. boneless chicken tenders, or 1 large boneless chicken breast cut into thin strips

Olive oil, for frying

For the dressing:

4 T. frozen orange juice concentrate

2 T. water

2 T. cider vinegar

2 T. Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/3 c. crumbled goat cheese

1/4 c. toasted slivered almonds, for garnish

Place arugula and/or spinach, olives, dates and orange chunks in a large salad bowl. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, stir together panko bread crumbs and dried spices until evenly mixed, then place on a large plate. Place flour on another plate. In a large bowl, beat the egg with the water.

Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating well. Shake off excess flour and dip in the egg, then roll chicken in the panko crumbs to coat. Set the chicken to the side to rest for about 5 minutes. (This helps the coating stick better.)

Place about 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet, and heat over medium-high heat. When it sizzles, add the chicken and cook until golden and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover with foil to keep warm.

Add orange juice concentrate, water and vinegar to pan. Stir in mustard and let dressing boil for about 30 seconds. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add 1/3 of the dressing to the salad and toss gently to mix.

Divide salad between 2 plates. Top each salad with fried chicken and goat cheese then drizzle on remaining dressing. Garnish with toasted almonds, and serve. Serves 2.

(Adapted from “Eating Well Serves Two” by Jim Romanoff)

— Tribune News Service

Ask Amy: My father had too much to drink and tried to kiss me

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
Dear Amy: When I was a young woman of 20 and returned home for a visit after basic training in the military, my father had too much to drink one night.

He asked me to sit beside him after my mom went to bed.

It didn’t feel quite right, but I sat next to him.

Then, my dad tried to French kiss me.

I got away from him and avoided him the next day.

I didn’t visit my parents again for a while because I was shipped overseas.

I thought about it later and wondered if he even remembered doing this?

Maybe he blacked out from drinking.

Then, my aunt (my mom’s sister) who is only slightly older than me, confessed that my dad did the same thing to her. (I did not disclose it happened to me too.)

My dad has since died. My sister thinks that he was a saint. She has never recovered from his death. She and my mother never understood why I was not close to my dad as an adult.

Should I tell them, or let sleeping dogs lie? They think I was cold and uncaring toward him.

Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi
For a new twist on meatloaf, I added an Asian wasabi flavor. This meatloaf takes only 15 minutes to bake. The secret is to place the meat loaves on a baking sheet, which lets the hot air circulate all around the meat.

Wasabi is the Japanese version of horseradish. It’s an Asian root vegetable that is sold in paste and powdered form. The powdered form is mixed with water to form a thick paste. The green wasabi served with sushi is usually white wasabi powder that is generally mixed with colorants and mustard.

Helpful hints:

  • You can use prepared horseradish instead of wasabi.
  • You can use green beans or peas in the rice dish instead of snow peas.
  • You can use ground ginger instead of fresh ginger.

WASABI-SPICED MEATLOAF

Vegetable oil spray

4 t. wasabi paste

4 T. reduced-fat mayonnaise

1/2 c. coarsely chopped onion

1/2 c. coarsely chopped mushrooms

3/4 lb. 95% lean ground beef

1 egg white

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Mix wasabi paste and mayonnaise together and set aside. Place onion and mushrooms in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 3 minutes. Mix the onions and mushroom with the ground beef. Mix in the egg white. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in two, place on the lined baking tray and shape into 2 loaves about 5 inches by 3 inches. Bake 10 minutes. Remove and spread wasabi mixture on the meat loaves. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Serve on two dinner plates. Serves 2.

GINGER RICE AND SNOW PEAS

1/4 lb. fresh snow peas, cut in half (about 1 3/4 c.)

1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 c. cooked)

2 t. canola oil

2 T. chopped fresh ginger or 2 t. ground ginger

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Microwave snow peas 1 minute. Remove and microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil, ginger, snow peas and salt and pepper to taste to the rice. Toss well. Serves 2.

(Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer.)

— Tribune News Service

 

 

Fisher: Energy advocates say Texas NGL site model for low carbon future

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Fisher: Energy advocates say Texas NGL site model for low carbon future
During a tour of a natural gas liquids facility near Houston, retired Maj. Gen. James A. “Spider” Marks said the facility may generate energy, but what it’s really producing is national security.

“American energy independence is a national security priority,” the Iraq War veteran said.

Marks was part of a media tour of the Nederland, Texas, plant — the second-largest natural gas liquids export facility in the world — organized by the Growing America’s Infrastructure Now Coalition, where he serves as a strategic adviser. And while the technical talk focused on production capacity and job creation, their overall message was the value of domestic energy production in an era of international uncertainty and supply chain disruptions.

“The increased production and export of U.S. NGLs and natural gas is key to bolstering American national security, energy independence, and our foreign policy interests at home and abroad,” said GAIN Coalition spokesman Craig Stevens. “Providing reliable, affordable fuels to our allies around the globe supports energy diversification, reduces carbon emissions and strengthens the U.S. position in international affairs.”

Opponents of increased fossil fuel production argue that the risk from carbon emissions on the climate outweighs other geopolitical concerns.

“The No. 1 task is to reduce emissions because we are now using the thin shell of atmosphere surrounding our planet as if it were an open sewer,” former Vice President Al Gore told legislators gathered for the  COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, last week. “We must put the period of delay and distraction and expedience in the past, recognize that we have entered a period of consequences, and make it a period of solutions.”

But with major powers like China and Russia declining to even participate in the COP26 global warming summit, energy competition and production are going to remain challenges for the U.S., most experts agree.

President Joe Biden has made the reduction of fossil fuel use a centerpiece of his environmental policy. His plan calls for cutting greenhouse gas emissions 50% to 52% below 2005 levels, reaching a 100% carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, and achieving a net-zero economy by no later than 2050.

Marks thinks it is shortsighted to discount fossil fuels. There may be a need to phase out carbon-emitting fuels, but it will take time to get viable — and reliable — alternatives on the market

“The path to get there is through fossil fuels,” Marks said, in particular natural gas.

And, Stevens notes, Biden’s policies limiting U.S. production come at the same time he’s urging other nations to produce more oil and gas. Instead, OPEC nations and their allies have responded by limiting increased production to just 400,000 barrels a day in December, about half the amount the Biden administration demanded.

The debate over discouraging domestic production has taken a turn in the past few weeks as consumers struggle with higher gasoline prices, rising inflation and, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, higher heating costs coming this winter. Nearly half of U.S. households use natural gas for heat, and they’re facing an average price hike of about 30%. For Americans using home heating oil and propane — which make up a majority of households in parts of the Northeast —  costs are expected to increase by 54% and 43% respectively, the EIA says.

Energy Transfer’s NGL Export Terminal has three refrigeration units with a combined capacity of approximately 700,000 and refrigerated storage capacity for over 3 million standard barrels of ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline. With six shipping docks and the ability to load a cargo ship with 500,000 to 600,000 barrels of product in about 30 hours, the terminal keeps its 200 employees working 24 hours a day.

Damien Fisher is a freelance journalist whose work has appeared in the Miami Herald, the New Hampshire Union Leader and the Granite State News Collaborative. This column was provided by InsideSources.

