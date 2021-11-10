News
Graywolf Press director/publisher McCrae will retire in June
Fiona McCrae, director/publisher of Graywolf Press, has announced her retirement in June 2022, after 27 years at the helm of the nonprofit literary press located in the Open Book building in Minneapolis.
McCrae joined the press in 1994, only the second publisher to lead the organization after its founding by Scott Walker in 1974. She had been an editor at Faber & Faber in London and then in Boston.
Awards and nominations during McCrae’s directorship include the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize, the Booker Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the International Dublin Literary Award. Graywolf’s authors include poets and fiction writers with national reputations such as Elizabeth Alexander, Eula Biss, Natalie Diaz, Layli Long Soldier, Carmen Maria Machado, Claudia Rankine, Tracy K. Smith and Danez Smith.
McCrae oversaw the creation of Garywolf’s National Council, the Citizen Literary Fellowship, and the popular “Art of” series of short books on the craft of writing, as well as the launch of significant prizes such as the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize and the African Fiction Prize.
Currently vice chair of the National Book Foundation board, McCrae also serves on the boards of the Anderson Center in Red Wing and the literary journal Fence. She was awarded the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses Golden Colophon for Leadership in 2014 and received the Poets & Writers Editor’s Award with Graywolf executive editor Jeff Shotts in 2017.
A committee led by Cathy Polasky, chair of the Graywolf board of directors, will search for McCrae’s successor.
COVID-19 Tuesday update: New weekend cases overwhelm state health staff; few ICU beds available
There were so many new coronavirus infections reported to Minnesota health officials over the weekend that nearly a quarter remained unprocessed Tuesday morning.
The state Department of Health had tallied 7,173 new infections in time for its 11 a.m. Tuesday update, and an estimated 2,500 more positive tests had yet to be processed. A department spokesman said they are working to increase staffing to address the rising numbers of positive tests that need to be entered into the state’s databases.
Health officials started releasing new outbreak data only on business days over the summer, and that change led to an influx of new cases on Tuesday mornings from the previous weekend. When results are released at 11 a.m. each business day, they typically are current through 4 a.m. the previous business day.
Before this week, the most new cases reported on a Tuesday during the latest surge was nearly 8,000 in late October.
The new cases reported Tuesday bring the state total to 826,404 infections since March 2020 with more than 8,800 who have been infected more than once. That total does not include the 2,500 backlogged cases that should be added to the count later this week.
About 96 percent of people infected since the pandemic began have recovered enough that they no longer need to be isolated.
The rates of positive tests and new cases remain well above the caution thresholds health officials use to determine whether the pandemic is under control.
Twenty more deaths also were recorded Tuesday, bringing the state toll to 8,882. Those whose deaths were reported ranged in age from a Ramsey County resident in their late 40s to three people in their 90s. Six were living in long-term care and 14 in private homes.
On average, Minnesota is reporting about 24 deaths from COVID-19 each day.
Hospitalizations jumped overnight to a yearly high of 1,122, including 249 in critical condition. The number of available intensive care beds is dwindling in much of the state.
Vaccines are considered the best way to avoid a severe infection and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Booster shots are recommended for seniors and anyone over 18 with underlying health conditions or other factors that put them at higher risk.
However, breakthrough infections have become increasingly common. There have been 64,844 breakthrough cases, or 16.2 percent of the more than 401,000 cases diagnosed this year.
There have been 2,956 fully-vaccinated Minnesotans who’ve been hospitalized and 483 who have died of COVID-19. Nonetheless, of the 3.2 million fully vaccinated residents, 98 percent have not reported a breakthrough case.
Minnesota has administered 7.1 million doses of vaccine, including 576,000 booster shots. Nearly 3.5 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one shot — roughly 67 percent of the eligible population.
Haven’t gotten the COVID vaccine yet? Here are answers to your questions about it.
Public health experts agree that vaccinating enough people against COVID-19 is key to helping reduce the virus’s transmission and ending the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 7.26 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to people across 184 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. No unexpected patterns of reactions or other safety concerns have been identified during early vaccine safety monitoring, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Colorado, more than 3.5 million people are fully vaccinated, according to state health department data, or more than 72% of the people who are eligible for the shot in the state.
As of Monday, more than 1,394 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 in Colorado. Of those hospitalized with the virus across the state, 79% are unvaccinated, according to the state health department.
If you’ve been on the fence about getting your COVID-19 vaccine, here is some information from public health experts to help inform your decision.
Q: I heard there are side effects from the vaccine. What’s that about?
Some people do have side effects from their COVID-19, vaccine including pain in the arm in which they received the shot, tiredness, headaches, muscle pain, chills, fever or nausea, according to the CDC. However, those side effects are normal signs that the body is building protection against the virus and, typically, go away within a couple days, the CDC said.
Some people have no side effects.
“There are a lot of people, especially young people, who think they might be invincible to this virus and they really under-think the risk from getting the virus and overthink the side-effect risk,” said Lisa Miller, professor of epidemiology and associate dean for public health practice at the Colorado School of Public Health.
None of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. — Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson — contain the live virus that causes COVID-19, meaning the vaccine can’t make you sick with COVID-19.
Millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected, according to the CDC.
Q: If the vaccine might make me sick, why not just take my chances with COVID-19?
The severity of a case of COVID-19 is unpredictable, the CDC said. And while it has been more severe — and deadly — for older people, younger Coloradans remain at risk for serious complications from the virus.
Out of the more than 43,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado so far, almost 6% of them have been between the ages of 20 to 29; almost 9% have been between the ages 30 to 39; almost 12% have been between 40 to 49; and more than 17% have been between 50 and 59.
Even if you’re not concerned about getting COVID-19, yourself, the respiratory virus is highly contagious and can be spread among family members, friends and loved ones.
“You’re putting others at risk by not getting vaccinated,” Miller said.
In Colorado, more than 8,700 people have died due to COVID-19.
And some people continue to have long-term health issues after contracting COVID-19, the CDC said. Some of these problems include difficulty breathing, ongoing fatigue, brain fog, changes in smell or taste, cough, sleep problems and more.
Q: I’ve already had COVID-19. Why should I still get the vaccine?
There is some protection from the virus for people who have already contracted COVID-19, Miller said, but a lot remains unknown.
“We don’t know how good that protection is if you’ve had a mild case,” Miller said. “It probably varies from person to person depending on your immune system and how severe the case was. We have good data to say that getting vaccinated will improve your immunity tremendously. If you’ve had COVID, it’s not a very dependable way to protect yourself and others, and we know you can have this amazing protection if you’ve had it and get the vaccine — you can have a superpower.”
One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are more than twice as likely as fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 a second time, the CDC said.
Q: How accessible are the vaccines? I’m busy, uninsured, low-income or otherwise worried about my ability to receive one.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free. No identification, proof of residency or insurance is required to get the shot.
Colorado hosts multiple vaccine clinics across the state every day at varying times. To look up the sites and times, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated. You can also get the shot at a pharmacy, your doctor’s office, a pop-up clinic or a mobile vaccine bus.
You are entitled to paid time off from your job to get vaccinated and recover from any side effects.
If you need a ride to your vaccine appointment, Mile High United Way’s Ride United program is providing access to free rides, up to 25 miles each way, to vaccination sites across Colorado. Dial 211 or visit 211colorado.org for more information.
Wadhams: Colorado Republicans can win with Youngkin or lose with conspiracies
The choice for Colorado Republicans in 2022 became very clear in the recent election for governor in deep blue Virginia.
Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin won an improbable victory by sticking to the issues that mattered not only to the Republican base in rural Virginia but to large numbers of suburban voters in Democratic northern Virginia outside Washington, D.C.
He refused to be pulled into absurd and politically lethal conspiracy theories about how the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump who did not campaign for Youngkin in Virginia.
Youngkin gave voice to thousands of suburban parents who were tired of their kids losing academic ground due to teachers’ unions insisting that schools remain closed during the pandemic. These parents were also startled to learn of the far left indoctrination of their kids in the concepts of Critical Race Theory. CRT, contrary to what Democrats insist, is not the legitimate teaching of America’s history such as slavery and the struggle for civil rights. It is a harmful worldview being taught in mandatory diversity and inclusion courses.
The arrogance of non-responsive school boards — whether it’s COVID closures or CRT or gender identity — was personified by the sexual assault of two young women in high school restrooms by a gender-fluid teen who had arranged to meet the girls in the bathroom and then assaulted them. The Loudoun County Public School board refused to acknowledge the incidents had happened much less take action and transferred the student from one school to another allowing the second assault to occur. The young woman’s father was arrested when he tried to speak at a school board meeting. The assailant was recently found guilty of the assault in one case and the other is pending in court.
Meanwhile, the former Democratic governor, Terry McAuliffe, who earlier this year was measuring the drapes for his inevitable return to the governor’s mansion, ran an intellectually bankrupt campaign almost exclusively accusing Youngkin of being Trump’s clone.
When he wasn’t yelling “Trump! Trump! Trump!” at Youngkin, McAuliffe was resorting to the old Democratic standby of abortion. Maybe the Democratic strategists who crafted the all-abortion-all-the-time strategy for the aptly nick-named Sen. Mark “Uterus” Udall when he was unseated by Republican Cory Gardner in 2014, advised McAuliffe as well.
According to CNN exit polls, only 8% of the Virginia electorate said abortion was the most important issue and of that group of voters Youngkin won 58% and McAuliffe won 41%.
As impressive as Youngkin’s win was, Colorado Republicans should seriously note who was not the nominee for governor. Youngkin defeated several other candidates for the nomination including state Senator Amanda Chase, a “stolen election” conspiracy enthusiast who wanted Trump to declare martial law and overturn the 2020 presidential election.
It should go without saying that had Virginia Republicans nominated Chase rather than Youngkin, Virginia Democrats would have celebrated another big election night and Republicans would have been relegated to impotence and irrelevancy yet again.
And that disaster would have gone beyond the governor’s race. Virginia elected its first Black woman to a statewide office and she was a Republican. Winsome Sears, a former Marine who managed a homeless shelter, was elected lieutenant governor. Since Sears is a Republican, the national news media has been notably silent about this historic election of a Black woman.
Jason Miyares, whose mother escaped Castro’s communist Cuba, is the newly elected Republican attorney general. Both Sears and Miyares defeated Democratic incumbents. Republicans also elected a new majority in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Thus, this is the choice before Colorado Republicans in 2022 in races for U.S. senator, governor, attorney general, secretary of state, a newly created 8th congressional district, and a reapportioned state legislature:
Will Colorado Republicans nominate candidates who will speak to the real issues facing Colorado that can not only solidify the Republican base in El Paso, Douglas and Weld Counties along with rural Colorado, but also in the suburbs of Arapahoe and Jefferson Counties that have strongly trended towards Democrats in the past twenty years?
Colorado Republican State Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown asked former Republican U.S. Senators Hank Brown, Wayne Allard and Cory Gardner to speak at a recent dinner. During a conversation moderated by Chairwoman Brown, it became very apparent why they won tough elections while so many other Republicans, both “tea party” and “establishment,” have failed in the last twenty years.
Brown, Allard and Gardner ran substantive, mainstream conservative campaigns that attracted unaffiliated swing voters rather than repelling them. They aggressively defined contrasts with their Democratic opponents while offering positive agendas for the future. Gardner was swept away in the anti-Trump 2020 election.
Many will argue that Colorado’s massive growth has permanently altered Colorado’s political landscape as deep blue Democratic. Indeed, unaffiliated voters now make up 43% of the electorate and they certainly voted against Trump and Republicans in 2018 and 2020.
But immediately after the election, Dr. Larry Sabato of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia moved the Colorado U.S. Senate race with incumbent Democratic Senator Michael Bennet from “Safe Democratic” to “Lean Democratic” due to similarities of the suburban electorates in Virginia and Colorado.
Jessica Taylor of the non-partisan Cook Political Report declared that “suburban voters are back in play” after the Virginia results.
Whatever opportunities emerge for Colorado Republicans in 2022, they will slip away if conspiracy theorists, not candidates in the mode of Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, are nominated.
Dick Wadhams is a Republican political consultant and former Colorado Republican state chairman who managed campaigns for Senators Hank Brown and Wayne Allard along with Governor Bill Owens.
