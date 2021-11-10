Here are 2021 Twin Cities Veterans Day events, including free food and entertainment for service members

Here is a listing of metro area memorials and events in recognition of Veterans Day on Thursday:

THURSDAY

Blaine: Community celebration at Veterans Memorial Park inside Tom Ryan park at 2 p.m.

Bloomington: The West Point Glee Club will be traveling from New York and performing in Minnesota for the first time. Open to the public and starting at 5 p.m. at the Mall of America in the Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Forest Lake: American Legion Post 225 will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. The legion is located at 355 W. Broadway Avenue.

Online: The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will produce a 30-minute video to honor Minnesota’s veterans. The video will be available on the department’s website: mn.gov/mdva.

Veterans Park, North St. Paul: Veterans Park is holding its annual Veterans Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to gather at 10:45 a.m. The program will be led by members of the North St. Paul Veterans Park committee, representatives from the North St. Paul VFW Post 1350; cadets from the North St. Paul High School Air Force Junior ROTC will offer a brief program and there will be a performance from the North St. Paul High School Choir. There will also be a special recognition of recently deceased former chaplain of Veterans Park and honored veteran Jerry Nalipinski. American Legion Post 39 will feature a three-volley salute, flag detail and the playing of taps. Veterans Park is at 2480 Margaret St.

St. Paul: Legion Post 8 will be holding their fifth annual walk at 1 p.m. starting at the Veterans Service Building, at 20 W. 12th St. The walk will stretch through downtown St. Paul and will be approximately a mile and a half. Participants are encouraged to bring flags.

Stillwater Veterans Memorial: 17th annual Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. The 40-minute ceremony will feature music, a guest speaker and New Paver Recognition. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Stillwater Veterans Memorial, 138 Pine Street W. The event follows the annual downtown Stillwater salute to veterans at 11 a.m.

Minneapolis: Veterans for Peace will hold their annual Armistice Day Ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Sheridan Park Veterans Memorial at 1300 Water St. A 4½-mile walk to the memorial will start at 8 a.m. at the World War I Remembrance site in North Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

New Prague: The West Point Glee Club will be performing in Minnesota for the first time. Free admission and open to the public and starting at 1:30 p.m. The group will perform at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at 215 Main St. E.

FREE FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT FOR VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY ON VETERANS DAY

Hy-Vee: Free buffet breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. for veterans and active-duty military. There will be a contactless option of pre-packaged breakfasts ready for pick-up via a drive-through in the parking lot. State and local lawmakers will be volunteering at select locations. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will attend the breakfast at the Cottage Grove location, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S., from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Veterans and service members will also receive 15 percent off grocery purchases all day. Additionally, customers are asked to participate in the Hy-Vee Homefront Roundup through Sunday. The annual fundraiser raises money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.

Taco John’s: Free Small Beef Taco Combo for veterans and active-duty military at all locations when you use the code VETERAN in the mobile app.

Rock Bottom Brewery: 10 percent off all day. The restaurant is located at 825 Hennepin Ave., Suite 125, in Minneapolis.

Barbeque at Home by Dickey’s Barbeque: From Thursday through Dec. 31, 15 percent off all orders for veterans and active-duty military when using the code VETERAN15. All products ship nationwide.

Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active-duty military at all locations. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville and Woodbury.

Dunkin’: Free doughnut for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville, St. Paul, West St. Paul and Woodbury.

Mason Jar Kitchen: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner entree from the restaurant’s Honoring Veterans menu. Dine-in only. The restaurant is located at 1565 Cliff Road in Eagan. Make reservations at https://masonjar.kitchen/.

Starbucks: Free tall, 12-ounce, hot brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military and military spouses. Multiple locations throughout the east metro. More info from Starbucks.

White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal at all locations for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Inver Grove Heights and St. Paul.