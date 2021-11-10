How to
How Many Hats Are You Wearing?
It’s inevitable. As a small business owner, you will wear many, many hats… Marketing manager, Bookkeeper, Content developer, Coach, Technical support staff, customer support staff.
But while this type of task juggling is to be expected, you have to be aware that not all of your hats are created equal. Marketing outweighs bookkeeping, for example, because without marketing, there will be no cash to manage.
Not only that, but you have to consider how much time you’re spending in each area as well. If you spend all day tweaking the design on your website and put off sending an email to your list, what have you gained?
Sure, you might have a prettier website, but you lost an opportunity to drive traffic to your offer.
In an ideal world, you’d simply put on your CEO hat and delegate the rest, but here in the real world, we don’t always have that option. Instead, we have to work smarter, and take care how we’re spending our time.
Here are some suggestions:
1-Prioritize Your Daily Tasks
We all have different skills and sweet spots when it comes to the tasks we want and need to do. You might love customer support and hate bookkeeping, while someone else enjoys the numbers game and doesn’t like dealing with the help desk. But regardless of your personal preferences, one thing is certain: money-making tasks should be at the very top of your to-do list.
That might mean product creation, email marketing, client outreach, or webinar development. Identify those money-making tasks in your business and be sure to prioritize them every single day.
2-Know the Difference Between Important and Urgent
In his classic book, “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” Stephen Covey recommends prioritizing tasks based on a time-management grid. Every task is assigned to a (labeled) quadrant of the grid, based on whether it is urgent, important, both, or neither.
Once you know where a task falls on the grid, you’ll immediately know what you should be working on. For example, marketing and planning are important but not urgent. A ringing phone is urgent, but not important. The sales page for your new program, which is launching tomorrow, is both urgent AND important.
So before you prioritize your daily to-do list, think about where each of your tasks falls in the quadrant, and schedule them accordingly.
Will you always be working on the best task for right now? Probably not. Nor will you always use your time as wisely as you could. But by making a conscious effort to organize and prioritize your days, you’ll find it’s a lot less stressful and overwhelming to manage your small business.
3-Create Blocks of Time for Certain Activities
When making your daily/weekly schedules, carve out blocks of time to do certain tasks. For example, bunch your client appointments into 2-3 hours, on Mondays and Wednesdays afternoons and sales calls into 2-3 hour blocks on Tuesdays and Thursdays. That way you are in the “appointment mode” for that afternoon with nothing to distract you.
Then carve out another time period for social media activities, and another one for admin tasks such as bookkeeping, returning phone calls, and answering emails. You can set aside several hours (or a weekend) to work on content or product creation (product development).
Write out a list of business activities you do every week and decide how you can block out time periods for each area. Using blocks of time will actually save you time because it keeps you focused and more productive.
4-Have Some Passive Income Products
Having some passive income products set-up to offer your clients and members of your lists and networks, will also save you time because you create the product and set up the sales funnel once, but receive revenue from it multiple times.
You know that you are making money when you are coaching, but there are only so many hours in the day. And some of those hours will need to be delegated to marketing, admin, etc. So having a vehicle whereby you are making money without putting in more hours, is a time-saver.
And that’s why this month the training package is the “Passive Income Planner.” In it you will find tips and strategies for setting up your own source of passive income, and you can do it over and over again. In fact some coaches only coach part=time and the rest of their income is from passive income products.
So those are some ways to manage all the hats you must wear to be an entrepreneur. If you need more help with that, just contact me. I’m here to help!
8 Tips on How Much to Feed a Hermit Crab
If they’re living in the wild, hermit crabs eat a wide variety of food from decaying wood, fallen fruits, leaves and grasses and items that are washed ashore. These pets are omnivorous, meaning they eat both meat and vegetables. They might be very fussy with picking the shells they will use as their homes but they are not at all picky with the food they eat. They locate food in two ways: by smelling the food and by seeing other crabs eating the food.
- You can buy hermit crab food from most pet stores that sell land hermit crabs. These commercially prepared foods are suitable for your crabs’ diet. However, your pet hermit crab can also live with the foods we eat.
- Your small pets will eat almost anything you serve them. But these foods make suitable additions to your pet’s diet: apples, chicken, bananas, carrots, bread, corn, cornmeal, crackers, cereal, coconut, grapes, fish, lettuce, and shrimps with its shell. If you serve meat, make sure that they are well cooked and have no butter or sauce in them.
- If the pet store near your area doesn’t sell special foods, you can also buy pelleted food for turtles. Find pellets that are appropriate for the size of your hermits to prevent them from choking on large pellets.
- You don’t need to worry how much to feeding your pets. You can provide as much food your land hermit crab can and is willing to eat. But don’t forget to remove uneaten fresh foods from their crabitat the following day to prevent the food from spoiling and attracting insects.
- These fascinating creatures can also go for long periods of time without eating anything. Don’t fret if your hermies do not eat for a period of time. Continue offering food and they will eat when they feel they’re ready to eat again.
- How much to feed a hermit crab? How much of the fresh foods and the commercially prepared foods? The key here is to balance it out. Never make your hermit crabs eat too much commercially prepared food. Always alternate it with fresh foods.
- Always have fresh clean water in their cage. Keep the water in a shallow dish, or a shallow shell is preferred. These small animals can drown in the water dish if it can’t climb out of the dish so make sure that it does have climbing steps of stone or wood. Seashells in their tank are the best food and water dishes since it can also be a good source of calcium for the crabs. Another good source of calcium for your hermit crabs is cuttlebone. Never use metal dishes for your crab because metal can be poisonous for them.
- You can do this test on how much to feed a hermit crab. Offer two or three kinds of food at the same time. Your crab will eat the treat that has a stronger and better smell than the others, and this is the food that they like best. But of course, offer them a variety of food and not just the same food all the time.
Pupp Pregnancy Rash – What is Pupps and When Will it Go Away
If it’s not difficult enough to deal with abdominal pressure, sleep difficulties and hormonal changes during pregnancy, some women also go through a pupps rash or “pruritic urticarial papules and plaques of pregnancy”. This is a very itchy rash that can appear all of a sudden on your abdomen as well as spread to the thighs and butt area. Some women also will have this on their arms as well.
It occurs in less than one percent of women, but if you are in that group you know how frightening and uncomfortable the pupps rash can be. There are different theories about the causes. Some say it happens more if you are pregnant with a boy. Others say that is due to the distension of the abdominal area. Still others say it’s hormones. Usually it occurs in the last 3 months of pregnancy, but some women will get it earlier. They will not hurt the baby and for most women the rash ends shortly after delivery of the child.
The biggest complaints are the itching, sleep difficulties and self-consciousness about one’s appearance. Some tips are to wear lose clothing, don’t expose yourself to settings where you may perspire and getting a
sprayer from to spray cold water on your body.
A physician can give you a cortisone cream to help ease the itching and most pediatricians say that taking an oral histamine is fine. You will need to check with your own physician. Oatmeal baths are soothing, though temporary. Be careful to avoid scratching as this can result in scarring or a bacterial infection.
There are also home remedies some say were helpful including using pine tar soap, lukewarm showers, baking soda pastes, tea tree oil, flax seed oil and ice packs. Using a relaxation cd or soft music can be helpful as itching often is increased by stress and anxiety. Know that it is temporary and that your baby will be a wonderful joy arriving soon.
I Know What To Do, So Why Don’t I Do It? By Nick Hall, PhD
If you’re like most people, you have a ton of work to do. The only problem is that although you know what you should be doing, you’re simply not doing it. You may spend your days busy sitting on the couch, watching television, eating Debbie cakes and bonbons, but you know that if you ever want to bring any real meaning into your life and find happiness, you’ve got to get off your behind and do it. There are tons of people just like you. In I Know What To Do, So Why Don’t I Do It? By Nick Hall, Ph.D, you’ll discover that there is something much deeper behind the seemingly stressful and tired feeling you experience when feeling unmotivated.
There are quite a few biochemical, psychological, chemical, and other neurological factors that lie behind the reasons why people can’t seem to snap out of it and take action. When these commonly embedded factors are operating within the human mind, it makes it technically impossible for people to get a head start on life. Dr. Nick Hall, Ph.D, discusses the 10 most common excuses for inaction in existence, and how you can effectively deal with them.
One of the many reasons why people never accomplish what they set out to do is because they take on too much. When you create your daily to-do list, how many items do you list? Are you being realistic about what you can actually achieve? Furthermore, do you possess the belief in yourself that the things you set out to achieve on a daily basis are actually going to get done? Taking on too much or venturing out in too many directions can be mentally discouraging, resulting in the ultimate disappointment of not ever getting anything done.
Another common mistake people make is failing to take the time to recenter and regroup themselves when they begin to feel stressed and overwhelmed. In I Know What To Do, So Why Don’t I Do It? By Nick Hall, Ph.D, you’ll learn the 6 things to do when you feel you’ve taken on too much, the most common mistake that everyone makes when creating their daily productivity list, as well as the first thing you should do every morning immediately after waking that will have a positive impact on the rest of your day.
Taking the time to regroup and recenter yourself once you begin feeling stressed and overwhelmed is crucial to maintaining your pace. Just a few moments each day – and sometimes up to a half an hour – may be all that you need to regain your focus and put the pep back into your step that you need to get ahead for the rest of the day.
You might have noticed on days that you are overwhelmed with an emotional difficulty resulting from a relationship issue or other important personal issue that you have a hard time focusing. It’s times like these that people often take a day off and simply lounge around all day. Unfortunately, although bad things tend to arise on almost a daily basis, life must still go on. I Know What To Do, So Why Don’t I Do It? By Nick Hall, Ph.D discusses exactly what you must do to deal with life’s everyday issues, and continue to push forward.
Just about everyone goes through periods in their lives when they don’t feel like doing anything. Although you know what to do, you’re not quite moving along at the right speed. With a little help, some useful tools, and the desire to succeed, you’ll find that anything is possible.
