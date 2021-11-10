Home Improvement
How To Clean Your Bathroom Efficiently in 10 Easy Steps
It takes work and some patience to make your toilet and bath area spick and span. While it’s not something we all look forward to, it’s a chore we can’t run away from. But if you follow a process, working on one area at a time, you’ll ensure that you’re doing an efficient job cleaning.
Follow this 10 steps on how to clean your bathroom effectively and efficiently:
Step 1 – Clear the bathroom
For a more efficient clean, remove ALL items out of the bathroom. It is better to remove everything all at once instead of as you go. Place all your all small items in a storage box out of the bathroom and toss all used linen (including rugs) in the washer.
Step 2 – Dust and sweep
Get you duster out and remove dust from all surfaces. Use a long-handled one to reach corners, light fixtures and vents. Once every surface is dusted, sweep (or vacuum) the bathroom floor to remove dust, debris and hair.
Step 3 – Apply cleaner
Apply cleaner to your bathroom surfaces. If you clean regularly, you can use an all-purpose cleaner but an acid-based cleaner is recommended if you need to remove build up from your tiles. Let it soak.
Step 4 – Wipe
Apply the cleaner to your cloth or sponge and start wiping down other surfaces like the shower track, shelves, towel racks, baseboards, windows, blinds and doors. To be more efficient, work in sections from the top of the room, going left to right.
Step 5 – Prep to clean the floor
Follow the instructions on your cleaner and mix the recommended amount with a bucket full of warm water.
Step 6 – Scrub away
Scrub away buildup and loose dirt away from the surfaces. At this point, the cleaner have done most of the work for you so the job will be easier. Make sure you go through all surfaces before rinsing.
Step 7 – Finish the shower area
Put back all the items you removed from the shower and/or bath tub area, wiping them with a clean cloth as you go. Spray glass cleaner to your shower door if you have one and wipe down before closing it.
Step 8 – Work the vanity area
Spray all-purpose cleaner on your countertop, faucet and sink then wipe with a clean cloth. Use a rough sponge to loosen build up in your sink or soap dish wiping down. Use a glass cleaner for your mirror.
Step 9 – Scrub the toilet
Use the all-purpose cleaner if you scrub the inside of your toilet regularly. If there’s some buildup, use a toilet cleaner and scrub with a toilet brush. Spray the outside with all-purpose cleaner then wipe clean with a cloth.
Step 10 – Mop the floor
Dip your mop into your prepared cleaning solution, squeeze out the excess then start working the bathroom floor. Allow to dry. Once dry, place newly-laundered mats or rugs and replace trashcan.
Follow these 10 easy steps to clean your bathroom efficiently.
Home Improvement
A Guide to Stretching Your Kitchen Storage Space
Regardless of your kitchen’s size, two complaints are always at the top of home owners’ lists: not having enough storage space, or not being able to utilize it effectively. But while these issues may have been a major source of frustration in the past, today’s your lucky day: we’re here to give you six insider tips for stretching your storage with everything from low-budget gadgets to high-quality kitchen cabinets. Read on to find out how to resolve your kitchen struggles in smart and simple ways, which may even leave you with space to spare!
1. Decide on Drawers
The move away from cabinets with doors and towards drawers is one of the hottest industry trends this year… and for good reason! While cabinets with doors and chaos go hand in hand, fully extending drawers are a far more practical and tidy solution, enabling you to see their entire contents without having to bend over or move items out of the way. All it takes to get a comprehensive overview of your drawers is one glance – provided that you’ve organized them, that is!
2. Opt for Organization
Our tip to keep your drawers neat brings us to our next point: how to systematize them in an effective manner. After all, your drawers are only as good as your organization – if they’re cluttered with a disarray of items, it won’t matter that they’re fully extending! By making use of organizers, such as racks, dividers, or trays, you’ll be able to locate items quickly and easily, ensuring that your high-quality kitchen cabinets live up to their full potential.
3. Capitalize on Corners
Sometimes we can’t have it all: no matter how much we want a seamless kitchen layout, the size and shape of your room and cabinetry may not align. But instead of letting awkward angles and corners stay empty, why not think outside the box? Perhaps you could fill the space with the pantry that you’ve always wanted, a shelf for cookbooks and nutritional guides, or with wall hooks, from which you can hang bulky pots and pans. Regardless of where your creative inklings lead, you’ll reap the benefits when you realize how much you’ve decluttered your countertops and cabinets!
4. Invest in the Kitchen Island
All too often, kitchen islands are viewed as primarily decorative, serving only as a casual dining area or as a place to dump (and then forget about) miscellaneous items. If these are the only functions of your own island, it’s time to dig a little deeper: couldn’t it also serve as the ideal storage space? The answer is a resounding yes – you could equip the base with high-quality kitchen cabinets. Once again, installing drawers is probably your best bet for optimizing space and organization. Oh, and while you’re at it, why not clean up the stuff sitting on your island’s countertop and store it away in your new drawers?
5. Clean Up Your Cabinets
Even if you switch over to drawers, your kitchen may still have upper rows of cabinets that could use a revamp. Instead of shoving items into their dark depths, it’s worth adding shelving to the interior space to enhance visibility and organization. What’s more, you could use over-the-door hangers for everything from pots and pans to aprons and cleaning towels. If you think about it, it’s amazing how much potential storage space usually goes unused!
6. Artful Additions
Now, if you’re on a budget – or you try all of these tips and space is still sparse, – don’t give up just yet: there is a range of simple, low-budget solutions that’ll make a world of difference. High-quality kitchen cabinets and islands are all very well and good, but investing in a few economical gadgets, such as a pegboard for utensils or a magnetic knife holder, may also do the trick. If you don’t have an island or simply need additional storage space, you could also buy a roll-away island, which will provide you with an additional countertop, as well as storage space. And the best part about all of these options is that none of them break the bank!
Whether you’re ready for a full-on remodel or are looking for a quick fix, these six storage suggestions promise not to disappoint. From installing high-quality kitchen cabinets and islands to maximizing your existing space’s storage potential, you’re certainly not at a loss for options – all you have to do is get creative!
Home Improvement
5 Kitchen Trends That Are Here to Stay
Whether you’re looking to redecorate your kitchen or are ready for a full-blown remodel, you’ll want to ensure that the job’s done right – and preferably in style! Any makeover, no matter how large or small, requires inspiration, which you’re likely to receive from countless magazines, billboards, blogs, and your friends’ decorative touches. But how do you sift through all of these options and choose a style that’s bound to stand the test of time? If you’re ready to cut through the noise and make decisions that are sure to last, it’s time to familiarize yourself with the popular trends that many modern, quality kitchens embrace. Read on for the five biggest and boldest traits that are sweeping the industry.
1. Chic Color Choices
If you’re after a look that’s both tidy and elegant, white cabinetry stands head and shoulders above the rest. White not only creates a light and friendly ambiance, but is also timeless, as it perfectly complements everything from natural shades to bright bursts of color. So, you can’t go wrong with this clean, versatile look – especially if you’re prone to frequent redecorating projects.
While white is undoubtedly the leader of the pack in quality kitchens, you could also opt for darker shades if you’d like to swim against the current and spice up your space. Colors such as stone gray, plum, or even black are gaining traction, and are certain to give your space a dramatic edge that’ll wow your visitors. Keep in mind, however, that these shades can make your kitchen too dark, particularly if natural light is sparse.
2. Fully Extending Drawers
Many quality kitchens still have both upper and lower rows of cabinets with doors, but this trend is on a clear downward trajectory. After all, who still wants to have a row of lower cabinets with doors when you could have slick, fully extending drawers instead? This ingenious storage solution not only allows you to get a comprehensive overview of the drawer’s contents at one glance, but also enables you to maximize and effectively organize your space. That’s right: no more partially empty cabinets because you can’t reach the far corners. Drawers save you the trouble of bending down and rummaging through your cupboards – and they look beautiful, too!
3. Versatile Kitchen Islands
Along with lower cabinets with doors, more and more quality kitchens are waving goodbye to wall cabinets in order to create a brighter, less cluttered space. As a result, islands are becoming bigger and better, simultaneously functioning as an area for food preparation, casual dining, and storage. Their versatility is illustrated by a hot trend in open-plan homes, in which islands that extend all the way into the dining or living room area are becoming increasingly common. Never underestimate the functionality of these multifaceted wonders!
4. Fabulous Floors
Solid wood floors are and always will be a top contender in this category, but let’s take a moment to consider the popular alternatives. Engineered wood and ceramic tiles are more practical when it comes to maintenance, and are available in a huge range of styles and textures. So, why not go for one of these materials, which can mimic the sophistication of wood flooring, but don’t stain and don’t require regular varnishing? Ease and elegance all in one.
5. Tech Takes Over
Control your lighting from your smartphone, have your fridge tell you what groceries you need to buy, and wake up to the smell of freshly brewed coffee without having to lift a finger. These are only a few ways in which technological developments can take your space to new heights, making everyday tasks easier, faster, and not to mention cooler! From voice-responsive virtual assistants to faucets with motion sensors, the future of quality kitchens is digital. Are you ready to take the leap?
Although there are many industry crazes that you could buy into, we know that these five trends are here to stay. Don’t forget to review them when your next kitchen makeover comes a-knocking! They’re guaranteed to get you started on the right foot.
Home Improvement
5 Reasons to Hire a Certified Kitchen Designer
The kitchen is ideally said to be the hearth of the home and it is much more than just a space to cook and dine. If you are considering something more than just some apparent changes or are designing an entirely new kitchen, a certified designer can make the most of the space by the incorporation of beauty, functionality and efficiency. Here are some vital reasons to appoint a certified kitchen designer for your kitchen. Just read on to know more.
- Go Beyond Beauty – Once you hire a certified designer you can rest assured that your kitchen will go much beyond the looks. You have to balance both the aesthetic and the functional elements of the kitchen. These two things often come in conflict with each other and that is why only professionals can ensure that both the aspects harmonise in a unique way. Your designer will interview you to know the cooking habits you have, your sense of style, the number of cooks you allow and your storage habits. On the basis of that your kitchen will be designed to suit every need of yours.
- Be Benefitted from Experience – A certified kitchen designer has years of experience in planning a new remodelled kitchen with specific needs in the mind. This can turn out to be highly beneficial for your kitchen. The greater the experience the better it is for you. As this way, your needs can be catered to in a more specific way.
- Gain Inside Information – A kitchen designer delves into redesigning your kitchen in the best possible way. The designers have relationships with many product fabricators to customise your kitchen design. As the kitchen designer works on kitchens every day, he or she has may know resources that you are not aware of. In order personalise your kitchen, the designer has personal relationships with many fabricators. Thus, you kitchen becomes the true expression of your choices.
- Save Money – When you hire a kitchen designer, he or she helps you to save a lot of money. You can ask your designer about how money can be saved in case of appliances, cabinetry and countertops. You will be pleasantly surprised at the choices of products and designs that you will receive to keep your budget in check. According to the designers, creativity can be expressed in the best way possible.
- Get Attention to Detail – There is much more to a kitchen than just choosing the right floor, great sink, countertop materials and cabinetry. A great kitchen consists of window placement, lighting, electrical, plumbing, heating, venting and many other mechanical issues. Your kitchen designer has experience in working around these pieces of the kitchen puzzle.
The above are some of the benefits that you get by appointing a certified designer for implementing fitted kitchens designs ideas to rejuvenate your kitchen and give it a whole new look. You will understand the difference once you appoint a professional who will be able to customize your kitchen just the way you want without making a dent in your pocket.
How To Clean Your Bathroom Efficiently in 10 Easy Steps
10 Effective Home Remedies for Blackheads That Work
Best Car Accident Lawyer in Brooklyn
Massachusetts senators to debate ARPA spending bill for coronavirus relief
Solar Vs Nuclear
When Will You Get Involved With the Online Forex Trade?
Bruins Notebook: Stop in Ottawa helpful for Mike Reilly
Childhood Obesity: The Overlooked Epidemic
What Does it Mean to Be a Hero?
Rapper’s rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19