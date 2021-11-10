Bitcoin
How to Find Cryptocurrency Predictions?
If you have been investing in cryptocurrency, you know that considering the market conditions is of paramount importance. As an investor, you should be aware of what’s going on with different currencies and what other traders say about the future.
Therefore, if you want to make wise investment decisions, it’s better to consider the predictions about cryptocurrency. Fortunately, there are a lot of sources on the web that allow you to research and look for predictions. This can help you stay ahead of others in the market. Make sure you stay away from fraudulent people and other schemes that claim to make you rich overnight. Given below are a few credible sources of predictions that can help you achieve success as an investor.
TradingView
If you are looking for a reliable source of predictions, check out TradingView. This platform offers great charting tools that everyone can use. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or advanced user. This platform lets you know how different types of cryptocurrencies behave with the passage of time. So, you can predict their behavior down the road.
One of the main reasons this platform offers reliable predictions is that it has a vast community of experienced investors who are always ready to share their knowledge. As a matter of fact, over 3.3 million active investors are part of this platform.
Finder.com
Finder is your ideal source if you want to get valuable insight into the future of cryptocurrency from different, reliable authorities. Actually, Finder consults the experts in finance and cryptocurrency on a regular basis and publishes their predictions for other investors.
Also, the platform works with panelists from different industries, such as news, finance, and technology. Based on the discussions with these professionals, Finder can make accurate predictions.
Bitcoin Wolf
Bitcoin Wolf is another great platform that can provide accurate predictions about cryptocurrencies. By joining the chat room of this platform, you can chat with other experienced investors around the clock. Aside from this, you can benefit from the other excellent features offered by the platform, such as real-time alerts, peer advice centers, technical analysis, and so on.
This place is the best platform where you can talk about the future of these currencies. And the great thing is that the experts will give you a deeper insight into this world, and help you make informed decisions.
As far as investing in cryptocurrency is concerned, make sure you do your homework first. It’s a great idea to consider the predictions so you can make the right decisions down the road. You need to pay heed to what other experienced investors think about the future. Aside from this, you might want to get the viewpoint of experts in the industry.
Final Thoughts
So, if you check out the above sources, you will be able to get an insight into the minds of other investors in the industry. By doing so, you can make better decisions, which will make sure your business becomes profitable. It’s better to check out predictions on a regular basis.
Bitcoin
0% APR Balance Transfer and 0% APR Credit Cards
0% APR Credit Cards
We all know that credit cards are expensive, especially if you are deep in debt with them. So how can some companies offer interest free credit cards? The answer is simple, they are offering free credit as a loss leader, that is to say they get clients who will reimburse them later on with all the interest they will pay. The majority of No interest credit cards have contracts stating that the initial interest free period will only last for the first year, after this period you will be charged at a normal rate.
0% APR Balance Transfer
As a way of getting new customers, credit card companies will try to capture the customers from other companies by making it really easy for them to make the change. As well as offering 0% interest as stated above they also offer to transfer any existing debt or balance free of charge.
The combination of the two points above is often taken advantage of by the savvy consumer. If you are making regular payments and due to the high debt you are in effect only paying off the interest and not reducing the capital then you might be able to try for a no charge balance transfer combined with no interest for the first 12 months. This would mean that you get a whole year where all of the payments you make will go towards paying off your debt instead of simply paying off the interest each month. You might even eliminate your debt entirely by doing this.
You could also make the most of the offers above as follows. If you want to buy an expensive item. Instead of getting financing through the vendor or your bank you might get a 0 interest credit card and pay for the item that way. Split the total payment into 12 parts and you have what could be stated as a years free financing.
Bitcoin
Can You Remove Your Credit Card Debt Completely With the Statute of Limitations?
Do you believe that a person can remove his or her credit card debt by applying the statute of limitations? Seriously speaking, it can be done at no cost if a debtor fulfills the conditions set under the law. The principle is simple. Is your debt “old” enough to enable you to skip the repayment? If yes, congratulations! You can become debt free instantly.
If you have accumulated a big sum of outstanding balances on your credit card, it is time for you to consider applying this specific law to dig yourself out from the deep debt. Let me share with you the tips of removing your debt LEGALLY during financial crisis. There are two main requirements you need to fulfill if you want to get rid of this particular unsecured debt without paying any single cent from your pocket.
First thing first, you are advised to obtain the legal information related this law. In order to obtain reliable information, you are advised to contact your state attorney general to find out further details. In United States, every state has its own rules and regulations. You are required to find out the time frame set for the statute of limitations in the state you are living. Besides, you are reminded to get the credit card agreement which you have signed before. You must read through the content of the agreement before contacting your creditors. In normal circumstances, the court usually refers to the agreement before deciding the judgment.
Secondly, you need to start looking for evidence. You can’t simply contact your creditors to remove your debt without any proof. You need to show your creditors about your “aged” debt and let them know that the past due has expired according to the law. The best supporting documents are the card statements which listed your previous transactions and the receipts for your purchases. To be frank, you will definitely fail to get rid of your debt if you don’t have any written proof.
For people who are suffering from financial hardship, applying this law is indeed helpful because you can remove your financial burden without looking for extra fund. You need to accept the fact that not every credit card user is able to take advantage from the statute of limitations. Even there is a law which allows the debtors to remove the outstanding balances, it is not advisable to gain benefit in such a way because your credit will be affected. Being a responsible cardholder is the best.
Bitcoin
TA: Ethereum Corrects Lower, Why ETH Remains Supported For Fresh Rally
Ethereum traded to a new all-time high above $4,800 before correcting lower against the US Dollar. ETH could start a fresh rally unless there is a break below $4,650.
- Ethereum started a downside correction below the $4,750 and $4,700 levels.
- The price is now trading above $4,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $4,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is no break below $4,650.
Ethereum Price Eyes Fresh Increase
Ethereum extended rally above the $4,650 and $4,700 resistance levels. ETH gained pace above the $4,750 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even climbed above $4,800 and traded to a new all-time high. It traded as high as $4,839 and is currently correcting gains. There was a break below the $4,750 support level. Besides, there was a break below a major bullish trend line with support near $4,800 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
It even traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,346 swing low to $4,839 high. Ether price is now trading above $4,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,720 level. The next major resistance is near the $4,750 level. A break above the $4,750 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $4,800 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $5,000 level in the near term.
Dips Supported in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,720 and $4,750 resistance levels, it could extend its downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,680 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
The first major support is also near the $4,600 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,346 swing low to $4,839 high. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,540 support. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,460 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $4,650
Major Resistance Level – $4,750
China SOX – When Does it Come Into Effect?
How to Find Cryptocurrency Predictions?
How IoT & Smart Home Automation Will Change the Way We Live
How to Handle Your Own Nail Art: 3D Nails
Florida DUI Schools
For now, Jarrett Stidham – not Odell Beckham Jr. – gets Patriots open roster spot
Women’s Guide to Adult Acne
Slot Machine Addiction
When Will I See You Again?
0% APR Balance Transfer and 0% APR Credit Cards
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19