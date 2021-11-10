Beauty
How to Handle Your Own Nail Art: 3D Nails
Fashion trend have really been advancing and nail art along with them all. As far as manicures go, designing and decorating nails has become a huge part of dressing as a whole. From simple to zany and sophisticated nail art designs, you can add starts to enhance nail beauty and really enjoy it.
Fabulous 3D designs have become famous in the nail art world. 3D nail designing is applying different creative designs to the thumbnails, fingernails and toenails. Professionals have the job of getting this done at beauty parlors but you can definitely achieve some nail art looks by yourself. There are many YouTube videos explaining the details of 3D nail art so that even beginners can get it right. Ultimately, learning DIY 3D nails is not a difficult task. Let us walk you through the basics and necessities.
How to achieve the look
On fake nails, you will apply acrylic to make a mould for uniformity in nail design. The mould isn’t necessary if you are feeling artistic and sure you can take on the task. Using nail glue, you will attach the fake nails to your own nails for instant manicure. With different shapes, sizes and designs, you can create unique 3D nail art to fit your particular taste.
Required tools
Here is what you’re going to need for 3D nail art designs:
– 3D decorations
– Dotter or dotting pen
– Painting brushes
– Detailing brushes
– Rods, sticks and sticker gel for 3D design
Is it difficult?
It isn’t so difficult to achieve nail beauty with 3D nail designing. When you have interest, you can master the art through consistent practice. Professionals offer special training courses where you can learn the tricks and tips of nail art. If you don’t want something so intense, there are numerous YouTube videos to watch and learn from. Even detailed nail art books can teach you so much about achieving stunning looks. Practice makes perfect so take time out to practice your skills building up to the time you need them.
Must fake nails be used?
If the 3D nail art is applied to your real nails, you cannot easily remove parts or make corrections. This is, however, the opposite when it comes to fake nails. You can even throw the whole thing out if you mess up horribly. There is no way you’re throwing away your own fingers after getting it wrong.
Where to get 3D nail supplies
Online websites offer a variety of retail and wholesale products for anyone to buy. You don’t have to be a professional to purchase these supplies, and they can be use din so many ways to create stunning designs. If you are not sure what to get, you can buy whole sets for creating 3D nails. If you are ready to involve your creativity, pick out individual items and put your great skills to work.
Your friends will be asking for your manicure salon when they see the amazing designs made using professional tools will produce an equally professional outcome that will have people believing you had your nails done at a beauty parlor. You can have all this while saving money by doing it yourself.
Instead of spending a lot of money in beauty salons trying to achieve a great 3D nail art look, invest in some products and tools, spend some time practicing, and do your nails by yourself.
Beautiful Teeth Are Now a Doorbell Away
A perfect set of teeth is everyone’s dream. After all, we all desire a beautiful smile. But the cost and time commitment involved in visiting the orthodontist, getting braces fixed and following that up with repeated doctor visits leads to serious hesitation in scheduling that first appointment. Moreover, the treatment time is usually about two years for children and longer for adults which becomes all the more deterring for many of us. Let’s face it, we’ve never heard of an easier and cheaper route.
Think aloud again! In the light of the changing scenario in dental technology, everything has become more globalized.
What if we said that dental brilliance has reached such an advance and exciting stage that it can give you a chance to grin wider than before with confidence? What if we claimed, that India is now home to an online technology platform which makes it possible for you to straighten your teeth right from the comforts of your own home? Indeed, the time to recover that perfect smile is now here. TeethLogic has brought top quality invisible teeth aligners to the country which for the first time is a direct to consumer/online brand for India.
A revolutionary dental marvel, invisible aligners are nothing but an incredible, non-invasive and cost-effective approach to teeth straightening. A treatment which is no longer a privilege reserved for the rich and famous. With no metal wires or brackets involved, this treatment is comparatively less painful. It is great for anyone who is a bit scared of dental visits or doesn’t want to commit to the time and expense of braces but still wants to improve the appearance of their teeth. TeethLogic’s clear aligners deliver top quality natural results in as short as 4-6 months. Now whoever thought, that showing off your smile could be so simple, we wonder; and people won’t even notice you’re wearing them, so discreet!
This state-of-the-art digital treatment not only solves your problem involved with the exorbitant orthodontic treatment cost and braces cost, but it also gives you the experience of enjoying a dentist’s benefit from the convenience of your home. Yes, it does. A hectic and busy lifestyle that leaves you with no time for an in-person assessment by a specialist orthodontist or by a dentist, TeethLogic’s at home delivery of the teeth straightening kit then becomes the most convenient solution.
The at-home teeth straightening impression kit come’s with a set of clear instructions that help you take an accurate impression of your top and bottom teeth. These impressions are then used to digitally create a custom treatment plan just for you. With the help of advanced technology like dental scanners, CAD/CAM and precision 3D printers, you can easily maintain your virtual dental prescriptions. It’s a long process, but it has been designed with speed, efficiency, and affordability in mind, so you can relax from the beginning to the very end. This whole process is directed by a highly qualified team of dental professionals who are just a call away in case you need them.
But, the most wonderful thing about these invisible aligners is that once you begin wearing them, you start noticing your teeth move within a few weeks only. This makes it a better alternative especially when most treatments take an average of 6 months or less. With an all-new spectrum involving dental innovation, this treatment is clinically proven to be effective to treat mild to moderate teeth straightening issues.
The cost if you ask us? – TeethLogic Invisible Aligners are up to 80% less than the price of other treatment options.
Everybody, it’s time to shake off stale approaches and lame excuses, bid adieu to long dental lines and unnecessary prescription files, because TeethLogic gives you the chance to embrace a solution that works best for you. Beautiful teeth indeed, are now just a doorbell away.
Will My Oily Skin Ever Go Away?
The big question people with oily skin, or any type of skin problem, will always want to know is: Will it ever go away?
Oily skin, the result of overactive sebaceous glands (thus producing too much oil, or sebum), will always vary from person to person. The causes behind it are all very different, and these causes may often be the answer to whether or not you will always be stuck with oily skin.
Some people have chronically oily skin, and there is not much they can do about it. It is in their genetics to have sebaceous glands that continuously produce oil, thus leading them to have many, many years of dealing with oily skin and the problems it can bring, such as acne, dull appearance, shiny skin, and skin thickness.
Your best bet, in the case that you do have chronically oily skin, is to see a dermatologist and get the best possible products to help tame it. If you are going to have it for an extremely long time, you might as well go all out in treating it, taking the best care of your skin as you can, and checking up with your dermatologist regularly to see about your progress and to find out about any new possibilities in the area of oily skin relief.
Most people that have oily skin, however, do not have it chronically. Instead, oily skin crops up due to sudden hormonal changes. The most common reason for oily skin falls on the shoulders of teenagers who are going through puberty. Dealing with oily skin can last several years, as well as the frustration of acne outbreaks, but you can at least live with the thought that your oily skin will not last forever, certainly not far into your adult life.
Because of the hormonal fluctuations people go through during puberty, the sebaceous glands act up and produce more sebum than is necessary, leading to the aforementioned problems. But with good care and a decent amount of patience (avoid stress whenever possible!), you can lessen the problems of oily skin and be able to relax once your hormones have gone back to a less rambunctious state and freed your skin from excess oil.
There are also much shorter terms in which you may find a sudden oily skin problem. Women who are pregnant, start taking birth control, or go through other areas in life that can affect their hormone levels may find resulting oily skin and possibly acne breakouts. But no worries; like with puberty, once your hormones have gone back to normal, your oily skin should clear up.
Issues such as stress, exercise, and eating right may contribute to temporary dealings with oily skin. Stress has been a major link in sebum production and the appearance of acne, so stressing less may lead you to a more oil free and acne free life. Exercise is good for you, both inside and out, and can help clear up skin. Sitting around doing nothing is unhealthy, and while it will not be the cause of oily skin, it will do nothing to aid it. The same can be said for a good diet.
Eating junk food such as sweets and salty snacks are not directly related to sebum overproduction, but an improved diet with healthy fruits, vegetables, and other foods may help, as it will help your body overall in terms of nutrition and necessary vitamins and minerals.
The best you can do for your oily skin is to continue to cleanse, exfoliate, use toner, and blot as necessary throughout the day, especially if you have already found a routine that works for you. If you have yet to find a good routine and your oily skin is still a nuisance to you, then you should probably begin looking into a different skin care routine or question the effectiveness of some of your products.
Ask questions of others with oily skin to compare information or ask your dermatologist for possible solutions. Even if you have oily skin for a short time, knowing how to care for it can help you tone it down and have more patience as you wait for it to go away.
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Gastric-bypass surgery is only the first step many morbidly obese patients take in their total body make overs. One residue of massive weight loss is the dreaded “bat-wings”. You know what I’m talking about – that upper arm skin which hangs like bat wings if you spread your arms wide ready for flight. Wave your hand and the bat-wing waves too. For some after massive weight loss there is so much skin it’s difficult to find shirts with sleeves that fit, and worse, it’s embarrassing to wear sleeveless shirts.
What to do?
Exercise:
The first line of defense is to do weight or strength training during the phase of rapid weight loss. Many patients report satisfactory skin shrinkage of the upper arms when they’ve incorporated light exercise during weight loss. Bicep curls and tricep pulldowns are the best exercises for firming upper arms. Arm training takes minimal equipment (2 light dumbbells 3-5 lbs each) and limited space. It should be noted, the younger the patient and the fewer times they’ve seen significant weight change, the better chance they have of toning and shaping their arms with exercise. Now, that doesn’t let older patients off the hook for doing exercise – it just gives a bit more encouragement for younger people who undergo weight loss surgery.
Liposuction:
The next, but not very plausible option is liposuction. Lipo is only appropriate when there is a lot of fat and the skin is tight. The lipo sucks out the fat and allows the skin to shrink. This isn’t plausible for most WLS patients because they’ve already lost the fat leaving an empty balloon of upper arm skin.
Brachioplasty:
The last resort is the $5,000 arm lift called brachioplasty Brachioplasty is a surgical procedure that eliminates excess skin from the upper arm.
Incisions and Scars in Arm Lift
Scars are the greatest drawback of this operation. They will extend from the armpit to the elbow, along the inside of the arm. This operation exchanges one cosmetic problem (loose skin) for another (scars). In general, those with very loose saggy skin are most likely to find this exchange worthwhile. Those with a small amount of looseness will probably not want the scars.
Kaye Bailey © 2005 – All Rights Reserved
