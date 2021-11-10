Katie Maloney Calls Fertility Chat With Lisa “Invasive,” Pump Rules Star Talks “Pressure” to Get Pregnant

Katie Maloney looked back on a conversation she had with Lisa Vanderpump about her fertility during a recent episode of her podcast.
After she and Tom Schwartz, 39, were seen addressing their plans to start a family on Vanderpump Rules and opening up about Katie’s past abortion, the 34-year-old reality star admitted that when it came to the questions she received from Vanderpump, 61, she felt her inquiries were both “invalidating” and “invasive.”
“When I sit down and I’m talking to Lisa [Vanderpump] and she’s like, ‘Well, why are you guys going to see a fertility doctor? Did you even try?’ That question — I get where it was coming from; it’s coming from a good place. But it can feel very invalidating and invasive,” Katie recalled on the October 22 episode of You’re Gonna Love Me, via Showbiz Cheat Sheet.
“Because it’s like, ‘Yes, I tried. Of course, we tried,’” Katie explained.
In addition to the “societal pressure” Katie feels as a woman, the Pump Rules cast member said that she’s faced added pressure due to the fact that a number of her co-stars and friends, including Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay, have welcomed their first children in recent months.
“Everyone around me is getting pregnant, which is amazing, like one blessing after the next. But I started to feel like all eyes were on me. And my friends were like, ‘You’re next! It’s going to happen! Keep trying! Keep going!’” Katie recalled. “It was a lot.”
As the baby boom continued, Katie said she “wasn’t handling it very well.”
“This is just so much pressure,” she admitted.
While Katie is well-aware that people are waiting on the edges of their seats for a pregnancy announcement from her and Tom, she said on her podcast that she wants her journey to unfold naturally.
During an April interview, Tom shared his thoughts on family planning with the Bravo Insider.
“So many friends in our lives have given birth or are about to give birth, and it’s a beautiful thing. We’re celebrating their newfound parenthood and anticipating ours sometime in the next few years,” he said.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
It was recently revealed that a 9-year-old is fighting for his life after being trampled during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty
It’s been a few days and we all are still trying to make sense of the tragedy that happened at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival this past weekend. While many are still searching for answers, there seems to be more confusion in the aftermath than answers. What we do know, at this point, is 8 people lost their lives during the festival and the exact causes have yet to be revealed. All 8 victims have been identified:
While revealing the identities of the 8 who lost their lives, ABC13 reports a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival is in coma after being trampled in the crowd.
Ezra Blount was reportedly on his father’s shoulders to avoid the chaos before his dad collapsed in the crowd. The boy was transferred to the hospital listed as a John Doe after being separated from his father. When the family found him, Ezra had already suffered major organ damage and was in a coma from severe brain swelling. The family is praying for a miracle and has started a GoFundMe, which you can contribute to by clicking here.
Renowned personal injury attorney Ben Crump of Ben Crump Law and Alex and Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez have now been retained by Ezra’s parents. Crump released a statement regarding the matter and condemning the festival organizers and management.
“The suffering that this family is going through is immeasurable. This little boy had his whole life ahead of him – a life that is currently hanging in the balance because of the reckless mismanagement that ensued at the Astroworld Festival. We ask everyone to send up the most powerful prayers they can as this family tries to grapple with the undoable damage that has been done to their son. We demand justice for EB, his family, and all of our clients that left Astroworld with trauma.”
Keep Ezra and his family in your prayers as a miracle is needed for him and hopefully, he will receive it. We will continue to keep you updated on his condition as more information becomes available. You can watch the ICU nurse who attended the festival and went viral for helping during the chaos break down what happened from her perspective below.
Teyana Taylor put a performance on hold to check in on a fan, who needed attention, and made sure they were okay, before continuing.
Teyana Taylor took concert safety into her own hands at a Monday November 8 concert, where she made a point of stopping mid-song to check on a fan. The viral video of the 30-year-old singer was supposedly taped two days after the tragedy at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld festival, where eight people died and many more were injured. Teyana seemed to make reference to the tragedy, while checking on the fan.
The video shows Teyana on her “Last Rose Petal” farewell tour, dressed in an all-red outfit. The TikTok clip was seemingly filmed during her stop in Los Angeles, California at The Novo. It’s not clear what had happened to the fans she was speaking to in the clip, but she walked to the side of the stage, and instructed security to bring the concertgoer to the front, where she repeatedly asked if they were alright. “Bring her up here. She okay?” Teyana said, before seeming to reference the Astroworld incident. “I’m about to retire. You ain’t gonna sue me, baby. [I] want to make sure you’re good, baby.” Teyana then told security to seat her in front.
Another video from a different angle, shared by The Shade Room, showed the fan being lifted to the front, and the “Gonna Love Me” singer double-checked to make sure the fan was in the clear. “Make sure she got some air. She good? Her eyes open? You good? Say, ‘Rose Petal.’ Okay, baby. You good,” she said, before going back into her son.
Following the tragic events at the Astroworld festival, numerous people have shared videos of various musical acts, like Adele and A$AP Rocky, stopping their performances to attend to fans in the crowd, who needed help. As of Monday, there were three lawsuits filed on behalf of people who attended the festival. Travis offered condolences and said he was trying to help families of the victims from the festival in a video statement, the day after the performance. ” “I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” he said, in part. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help them through this tough time.”