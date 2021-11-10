Connect with us

Kenneth Petty Reportedly Said His Rape Accuser Was A “Willing Participant” In Court Documents

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop.com, Nicki Minaj’s convicted sex offender husband Kenneth Petty wants a judge to believe that his rape accuser was a “willing participant.”

The media outlet reports that they received a copy of court documents where Kenneth Petty insists he didn’t rape Jennifer Hough, the woman currently seeking judgment in a civil suit against Kenneth and Nicki. Hough claims the couple attempted to bribe her to change the story in order to save Nicki Minaj’s public image as well as lessen Kenneth’s current criminal consequences.

Nicki Minaj’s husband reportedly described Hough as a “willing” in the incident that occurred over 25 years ago. Petty reportedly pleads in court documents:

“I never raped the Plaintiff and I deny her accusations of rape contained in the Amended Complaint,” he argued. “I also deny all of Plaintiff’s allegations in the Amended Complaint that I committed any improper conduct, sexual abuse and/or sexual assault. The sexual encounter between Plaintiff and I, which occurred 27 years ago, was consensual and Plaintiff was a willing participant.”

Petty denied Hough’s account of him assaulting her sexually. He also says the only reason he pleaded guilty was to avoid a harsher sentence.

“I did not force Plaintiff into a house, I did not force Plaintiff to have sex with me and I did not sexually or physically assault Plaintiff in any way,” he declared. “Nor did I ever threaten Plaintiff. I pled guilty to attempted rape, despite my innocence, because I was a scared 16-year-old kid and was told that my sentence would be 20 years to life if I did not plead guilty to attempted rape.

 

If you can see an alert copy of the court document here for yourselves.

Kenneth Petty was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995. He was released from prison in 1999 after serving less than four years behind bars. What are you shocked by his denial of the crime?

CMA Awards Winners 2021: Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney & More — Updating Live

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

The CMA Awards are an all-day affair, and some of the winners were announced hours before the show! Find out who took home awards this year and check back during the show for live updates.

The 2021 Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, are on Nov. 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music were recognized for their work over the past year with nominations in various categories. While the night is always jam-packed with performances, there are also tons of awards to give out, and the fun started hours before the show!

Winners in two categories were announced on Good Morning America on the morning of Nov. 10. However, the rest won’t be revealed until the actual show, which is at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. The winners are listed below in BOLD, and we’ll be updating live as more winners are shared throughout the day and evening. Keep refreshing to find out all of the stars who took home honors!

Music Video of the Year
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley — “Gone”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney performing at the ACM Awards. (CBS)

Musical Event Of The Year
Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Combs

Album Of the Year
Carly Pearce — 29
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Eric Church — Heart
Brothers Osborne — Skeletons
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

New Artist Of The Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett

kelsea ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini performing in a crop top and shorts. (Xander Deccio/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

The CMA Award features performances from stars like Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Stapleton and more. The show airs on Nov. 10 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

PHOTOS: Bella Hadid Cries as She Opens Up About Mental Health and Anxiety

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Credit: MEGA

Bella Hadid went to Instagram to reveal some vulnerable photos. In the past, the supermodel has opened up about depression and anxiety. She even took a break from social media in January so she could focus on her own well-being.

In the Instagram post on Tuesday, Bella showed pictures of herself in tears, and let fans know that “this is pretty much my everyday , every night For a few years now.” She then wrote a message to her followers.

The 25-year-old expressed that “social media is not real.” She then addressed others who are also struggling: “From me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

Bella also explained that “self help and mental illness . . . is not linear.” She compared it to a “rollercoaster of obstacles.” Sometimes the rollercoaster has “ups and downs” or “side to sides,” but ultimately there is a “light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

The supermodel mentioned her own “breakdowns and burnouts” which led to a powerful lesson: “If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.” She said this is “all that you can ask of yourself.”

Bella’s mother Yolanda was a supermodel in the 1990s, and helped her daughters navigate the modeling world, so they could become what they are today. After Yolanda joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2012, the young girls’ careers skyrocketed. Now, Bella and Gigi are household names.

After the recent altercation, many on social media reached out to their family to show love and support. Hopefully, Yolanda and her daughters can heal together as they face a mountain of media attention.

Fully vaccinated Matthew McConaughey refuses to give Covid-19 mRNA shots to his three children

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Gary Miller/Getty Images

Actor Matthew McConaughey refuses to vaccinate his three children against Covid-19, saying he’s against the vaccine mandate for children.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner and his wife, Camila Alves, are fully vaccinated. But he draws the line at vaccinating his three beautiful children, ages 13, 11 and 8.

1636566379 47 Fully vaccinated Matthew McConaughey refuses to give Covid 19 mRNA shots

Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com

“I’m vaccinated. My wife’s vaccinated. I didn’t do it because someone told me I had to — [I] chose to do it,” the actor said in an interview Tuesday.

“Do I think that there’s any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no. We all got to get off that narrative. There’s not a conspiracy theory on the vaccines… I couldn’t mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids. I still want to find out more information.”

The FDA and CDC recently approved Pfizer mRNA vaccines for children ages 5-11.

1636566380 231 Fully vaccinated Matthew McConaughey refuses to give Covid 19 mRNA shots

AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy responded to McConaughey on CNN on Tuesday. Murthy claimed vaccinating children is important because “Covid is not harmless” to kids.

“Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children,” said Murthy.

“Thousands have been hospitalized, and as a dad of a child who has been hospitalized several years ago for another illness, I would never wish upon any parent they have a child that ends up in the hospital.”

Dr. Murthy added:

“And the vaccines have shown in these trials for children 5 through 11 they are more than 90 per cent effective in protecting our kids from symptomatic infection, and they are remarkably safe as well.”

