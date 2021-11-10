HEALTH
Kidney Stones in Children? The Occurrence is on the Rise
A urinary tract condition more commonly seen in adults in their 40’s and 50’s, is now being seen more often in children as well. In fact, the incidence of kidney stones is rising in all ages and genders.
The average age of children being admitted to hospitals with kidney stones is about 10. But, the prevalence of children even as young as 5 or 6 has many child health care experts sounding an alarm to wake up parents.
Doctors are not sure of the reasons behind the increase, but more advanced detection devices may be, in part, bringing about earlier diagnosing of such cases. Twenty or thirty years ago, a kid with a kidney stone was seen maybe once every few months. Now, according to Dr. Caleb P. Nelson, a urology instructor at Harvard Medical School, who is also co-director of the new kidney stone center at Boston Children’s Hospital, says they are seeing at least one case a week or less.
Symptoms vary in small children, from having almost none to severe pain in older children. The four most common symptoms include:
-intense pain in the lower back area and/ or sides
-frequent and painful urination
-bloody or pinkish colored urine
-urinary tract infections, secondary to kidney stones, accompanied by fever.
Although most people are rather astonished that a child has developed a kidney stone, it is rarely a serious health threat. It can be a recurring condition, though, if special attention is not adhered to in changing the dietary habits of the patient.
Most of the previous research that has been conducted on kidney stones in adults have most doctors believing this old tried and true advice to be relevant in children too. Far above several other health risk factors such as genetic vulnerability, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, poor dietary habits are the single, largest culprit to the onset of kidney stone development.
This really should not come as a huge surprise to anyone, considering how many other health conditions are also rising in children.
Kidney stone development is a result of the crystallization of one of several different types of mineral substances inside the kidney such as oxalate, calcium phosphate, or uric acid as urine becomes highly concentrated over a prolonged period of time. If the stone is large enough, it often causes pain within the urinary tract system by obstructing the elimination process.
In children, most of the time, the stones are found anchored inside the kidney or in the ureter (the narrow tube connecting the kidney to the bladder). Small stones are usually passed without intervention, although it may not be a painless process. Stones that are larger than 5 millimeters (0.20 inches) require a more evasive type of medical procedure. All kidney stone treatments are usually done on a out-patient basis.
Diagnosing the type of substance the stone is comprised of usually consists of a urine test, and a variety of different imaging test techniques may be used to determine how the stone should be handled. If the probability is likely, that the patient can not pass the stone on their own is determined, non-evasive shock wave lithotripsy (SWL) is most often used with children when possible.
The non-surgical shock wave energy therapy is passed through the skin to break the stone down into fragments that can be passed and eliminated through the urinary tract. It may take up to three months before all of the fragments are totally eliminated.
Kidney stones are no longer considered a strictly middle-age condition, and many youngsters are discovering this painful reality. Clearly, a cultural preventive awareness strategy is what is needed now to, gently, steer our youngsters towards healthier dietary habits.
Limiting table salt, high sodium processed foods, fast foods, and beverages at home is the key, along with drinking plenty of water (one liter per 50 lbs. of body weight) is recommended daily. Children that are urinating less than once every three hours are at risk of becoming dehydrated.
Our nation’s schools have a responsibility in limiting or eliminating sodas and sports drinks, and encouraging water drinking and restroom use to its students.
Most kids avoid drinking too much at school, as they often consider it to be a major inconvenience to use the restroom facilities at school. This, combined with school administrative policies that discourage restroom use during class instruction time because it is viewed as a learning disruption, needs to change as our children’s health is at risk.
HEALTH
Cancer: Causes and Remedies (Part Four)
Natural Healing For Cancer
Healing from cancer must begin where the cancer started – the human mind pattern. Whatever is not in your mind-pattern cannot happen to you. If cancer has happened to you, cancer or the belief in cancer is in your mind pattern.
I hear many people, mainly Christians, always talking about not claiming a thing. Well, when it comes to disease they don’t have to claim the disease because the disease has already claimed them. Just because you say you don’t or won’t claim a thing doesn’t mean you won’t have or suffer from the thing you profess to not claim. If you don’t claim a thing (on the surface with words) but in your heart you fear the thing and believe in the thing, you GOT IT!
You only have cancer once you believe in cancer. You can only die from cancer if you believe you can die from cancer. It’s predominantly mental. Why do you think doctors can tell a person that they have only six months to live and in six months the person dies of cancer? I witnessed this with my father back in 1994. They told pops he had only six months to live and he bought it. The man died in six months precisely.
Doctors know that a cancer patient who is blasted with radiation and inundated with chemotherapy will succumb from these treatments within six months and cancer will get the blame.
Western doctors are in error for telling scared and faithless cancer patients/victims that they only have a certain amount of time to live. This is wrong on doctors’ behalf. You should never tell a person that they are dying or only have a certain amount of time to live. The body manifests what the mind believes. You can’t enjoy life knowing you are going to die. Most people don’t even truly live life and because they never learned to truly live, they are souls afraid of dying. As Braveheart said, “Every man dies, but not every man really lives.” Most people are alive but they are not “living.”
In the East, the doctors don’t tell the patient that they have a fatal disease and only have a certain amount of time to live. However, they do tell family members.
Big Money of K.J.L.H. 102.3 F.M.’s Front Page show here in Los Angeles got mad at me back in 2000 because I said on the radio that I would never get cancer. Big Money said I couldn’t say that. Then he brought up the fact that Minister Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam had prostate cancer. Now what does Minister Farrakhan having cancer have to do with Djehuty Ma’at-Ra? Farrakhan and Djehuty are two different individuals and our lifestyles are very different, especially our diets.
I can say that I will NEVER get cancer because I mean that! It’s not in my mind-pattern. I can’t conceive of this in my mind. More importantly, I know what cancer is and what causes cancer. Even better, I know how to prevent and remedy cancer.
So first of all, in healing cancer, you need a strong and positive mindset and strong will to live.
Your typical and degenerate diet MUST change! No more meats, dairy, refined grains and carbohydrates, refined starches, etc. The diet MUST become 100% raw foods, preferably organic.
The best foods to eat to eradicate cancer are green colored foods – kale, parsley, spinach, greens, cabbage, broccoli, etc. Greens foods are great alkaline foods saturated with nutrients. Green drinks or veggie cocktails drank daily are exceptional. They give instant life to the cells.
VEGETABLES. Just about all vegetables should and can be eaten. Green vegetables and vegetables with color are best! Vegetables are ALIVE and laced with enzymes, minerals, and other valuable nutrients. Do not cook the vegetables. Cooking KILLS! Cooked food played a pivotal role in the cancer in the first place.
FRUITS can be eaten too, but stay away from eating a lot of citrus fruits and not because they are acidic, because they are not. In spite of their natural acids, citrus fruits are very alkaline. Melons are the best fruits to eat in healing from cancer followed by various berries, especially those with antioxidant properties (blueberries, Goji, lycii, elderberry, etc.)
With cancer, I personally prefer the eating of vegetables over fruits due to the sugar content of fruit. Cancer thrives in sugar. Even though the sugar in fruit is natural, the body is usually too inundated with unnatural sugars and we want to prevent confusion. So start off first with vegetables and then work the fruits into the healing diet. After a while, the Body Intelligence begins to differentiate between natural sugar and unnatural sugar.
OXYGEN/OZONE Therapy. These therapies are big in Europe where they are also legal unlike here in the United States. If you have an oxygen machine or ozonator and a body bag/suit, oxygenate or ozonate yourself twice daily (45-60 minutes). The oxygen or ozone will penetrate your skin and saturate your blood killing cancer cells instantly. You can also take oxygen/ozone baths daily. In these baths, you leave the machine going while in the tub. An oxygen/ozone bath should be anywhere from 1-2 hours. You can enhance this bath by adding a few pounds of sea salt (to alkalize the water) and MSM sulfur. Every glass of water should be oxygenated or ozonated in addition to being alkaline. If you don’t have an oxygen or ozone machine, you may add oxygen drops (20-30 drops per glass) or 35% food grade hydrogen peroxide (1/8 of an ounce) to your water. You can also add these to your bath water if you don’t have an oxygen or ozone machine.
Oxygenated oil (Oz-Oil) can be used to rub the entire body down with so as to help oxygenate the body. Oz-Oil is very healing!
MAGNETS are great if you have tumors. You will need powerful magnets to shrink the tumors. Magnet strength sizes 4,600 gauss to 14,000 gaass are ideal. The higher the better! Never sleep with magnets above your eyes (preventing brain ionization). The magnets should be applied to the tumor and left on.
HERBS are very ideal in healing cancer. You will want to use blood cleansing herbs such as Echinacea (purpurea, pallida or angustifolia), Goldenseal root, Chickweed, Manjistha, Yellow Dock, Cerasee, Burdock Root and Dandelion Root. Blood cleansing herbs will also cleanse the lymphatic fluid too.
You will also want to use tissue rebuilding and repairing herbs too, such as Comfrey Root, Burdock Root, Sarsaparilla and Chaparral.
Immune boosting herbs are also ideal in healing from cancer. These herbs include Suma, Ginseng, Astragalus, Echinacea, Goldenseal, Pau D’Arco (LaPacho), Cat’s Claw, Yew Tips and Codonopsis to name a few. These herbs stimulate the body’s natural anti-cancer defenses. They increase the activity of natural killer cells which recognize and destroy cancer cells at first sight and improve the efficacy of interferon (protective protein when a foreign substance/invader is lurking).
SEAWEEDS are important to consume in healing from cancer because they are very oxygenating, alkalizing and nutritious. The best seaweeds to consume are Super Blue Green algae, Chlorella, Spirulina, Dulse, Irish Moss and Kelp. Seaweeds will eradicate the damaging effects of radiation from radiation treatment.
MUSHROOMS are very healing in cancer. You will want to use the healing and therapeutic mushrooms – Reishi, Maitake and Shitake. Maitake is the most potent of the healing mushrooms. These mushrooms should be taken in extract form. These mushrooms greatly help to dissolve tumor growth.
WATER or hydrotherapy can be used in the healing regimen for cancer. The best water to drink for healing purposes is alkaline water followed by distilled water. You will want to add Clear Quartz crystal to this water as this will greatly transform the water and make it very healing. Crystal water will eradicate the damaging effects of radiation – guaranteed! Adding liquid chlorophyll also boosts this water’s healing ability.
CRYSTAL THERAPY is undoubtedly the most important aspect of healing for cancer. Crystals work on the energy level where cancer begins. Crystals can cause cancer frequencies to change and thus rapidly begin the core healing aspect.
COLON CLEANSING is imperative in healing from cancer. It is very true that all sickness, disease and even death begin in the colon. However, healing also begins in the colon. Colonics and enemas are essential in healing from cancer, especially colon and rectal cancers. Colon-cleansing herbs include Cascara Sagrada, Senna, Buckthorn, Aloe Vera resin, Rhubarb, Bilwa, Bibitaki, Jalap Root, and Glucommanan to name a few. Bentonite clay (liquid form) helps to remove heavy metal toxins from the colon as well as mucoidal plaque. Drinking Aloe Vera juice is very soothing and healing to the colon. Aloe Vera juice is very alkalizing.
VITAMIN B-17 (Laetrile). Leatrile is banned here in the U.S. because it is effective in healing from cancer and thus poses a threat to the U.S. cancer monopoly and medical cartel (FDA). However, one of the greatest sources of natural Vitamin B-17 is Wheat Grass, so drink plenty of wheat grass (while you still can).
MEXICO CANCER CLINICS are great alternative medical facilities in which to seek treatment and healing for cancer. However, what you need to know is that these clinics will not just take any ole cancer patient. If the cancer patient is too weak to digest and swallow food or to walk, these clinics will not accept the person so it’s best to visit one of these clinic early on. These clinics provide natural biological medical services which are non-toxic and non-invasive which include detoxification, hyperthermia, bio-oxidative therapy, chelation therapy, major and minor hemotherapy, I.V., I.M., hydrogen peroxide I.V. drips, and colon therapy.
Here is a listing of some of the Tijuana (Mexico) cancer clinics:
“Advanced Center of Integrated Medicine,” Institute Allen W. Lloyd Building, Avenue Pasio Tijuana # 406-201, 2nd Floor at International border, Tijuana, Mexico 22320 [Mailing; P.O. Box 926, Bonita, California 91908] Telephone: (800) 337-1917 Fax: 011-52-66-824920
“American Biologics,” Azucena #15 La Mesa, T.J. B.C., Mexico [Mailing: Chula Vista, California 91911] Telephone: (800) 227-4458 (619) 429-8200 Fax: 011-52-66-816435
“American Metabolic Institute,” 420 Grandos FRACC La Mesa, Tijuana, B.C. Mexico [Mailing: 555 Saturn Boulevard Building B, M/S432, San Diego, California 92154] Telephone: (800) 388-1083 (619) 267-1107 Fax: (619) 267-1109
“Bio-Medical Center,” 615 General Ferreira 9Colonia Juarez) Tijuana, B.C. Mexico [Mailing: P.O. Box 727 Tijuana, B.C. Mexico] Telephone: 011-52-84-9011
For a complete listing of all the Tijuana, Mexico cancer clinics, contact Promotion Publishing, 3368 F Governor Dr. Suite 144, San Diego, California 92122; Telephone: (800) 231-1776
And lastly, stop saying and believing that everyone has a cancer cell in the body and that you can either feed it or fight it. Remove that notion. Get it out of your mind-pattern.
Remember, with God ALL things are possible, even healing from cancer.
The power to heal lies within (self) – Djehuty Ma’at-Ra
Peace, Love, Life and light be unto all!
HEALTH
Importance Of Pediatric Advanced Life Support
Emergencies occur anytime, anywhere, which is why being prepared is something that most people should exemplify. The American Heart Association took this belief by heart, which had served as the basis of their program called Pediatric Advanced Life Support or PALS. AHA originally developed PALS classes in 1983 as response for the needs of resuscitation guidelines and trainings that would aid health care professionals in providing care for patients especially for children. Since then, PALS provide health care professionals the skills and knowledge to properly respond and treat critically ill patients suffering from cardiac arrest or other cardiopulmonary emergencies, specifically infants and children, whether in or out of the hospital.
PALS is a program that follows simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations to actively encourage students to learn and practice life-saving skills individually, as a part of a team and as team leaders. PALS give emphasis on the importance of basic life support CPR for the survival of patients, integration of advanced pediatric life support intervention as well as the importance of team communication, interaction and cooperation during resuscitation. The realistic simulation involved in PALS course reinforce major health care concepts that include basic life support care proficiency, cardiac arrest management, recognition and early management initiation for peri-conditions, algorithms, ischemic chest pain and coronary syndrome identification and treatment, effective team interaction, and recognition of other life-threatening conditions in order to administer initial care.
To get PALS certification, individuals are required to take PALS course. This could be done in two different ways either through AHA approved online PALS providers or through attending PALS classes in medical schools or hospitals. If you are looking to complete your PALS certification immediately, you could go online and complete your PALS course from your computer at your own pace. If you are more adept to learning in a classroom setting, it would be more preferable to attend in medical schools or hospitals that offer PALS course.
PALs classes have a standardized curriculum wherein students attend a classroom-based education led by an instructor with video aid and skills conducted throughout and are provided with materials for continuing education that is strongly based from AHA’s “assess-categorize-decide-act.” PALS course lasts for 14 hours long and most providers offer it for two intensive days. On the process of the course, an AHA PALS instructor is the one who facilitate the discussion around simulations and video-based lessons and students are required to participate in 12 core clinical cases. They are also expected to complete and pass a written examination before they receive their certification.
PALS certification is intentionally designed to be participated by health care professionals that includes family physicians, pediatricians, emergency physicians, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics, nurse practitioners, respiratory therapists and other health care providers that directly administer advanced life support during pediatric emergencies. For these individuals to participate in the course, it is necessary that they have completed an American Heart Association basic life support (BLS) health care provider course or American Red Cross BLS course for professional rescuers, PALS pharmacology and knowledge in ECG interpretation. They also have to complete the pre-course material given to them prior to the first day of classes so that they would not be rescheduled. Once they passed the PALS course and examination, they would be given the PALS provider course completion card which is valid for two years.
Of course, pediatric advanced life support is not only beneficial for health care practitioners; it is also advantageous for patients especially for critically ill or injured children. Accordingly, the development of PALS has been shown to consistently increase the survival rate of patients suffering from cardiac arrest or other cardiopulmonary emergencies, who were attended by PALS certified health care practitioners in pre-hospital settings. Overall, the development of PALS is relatively useful both for health care professionals and patients during emergency situations. If you’re a health care professional who wish to further improve your clinical practice, it is about time to receive PALS certification in order to provide the best medical care you could give to the community.
As a healthcare professional, it always pays to be prepared especially during emergency cases whether in or out of the hospital. One of the most important means to be equipped with the skills and knowledge about proper patient care is by attending pediatric advanced life support or PALS classes to be able to further improve one’s life-saving skills. PALS is especially tailored for physicians, pediatricians, nurses paramedics and other healthcare providers involved in direct advanced life support during pediatric emergencies.
HEALTH
A Natural Body Detox Can Dramatically Improve Your Health
Detoxification therapy is a completely natural and necessary process to get you healthy and feeling your best! If you’ve never done an official detox program, you are long overdue for a cleansing experience that will renew your energy, reduce food cravings, improve your metabolism, give you radiant skin, better your sleep, and strengthen your immune system.
What is detoxification?
Detoxification is the process of either clearing toxins from the body or neutralizing them. There are several organs involved in cleansing your system: The colon, liver, gallbladder, lungs, kidneys, bladder, blood, and skin. Each one needs to be stimulated to clean out clogged tissues and suffocated cells from the cumulative damage of alcohol, cigarettes, caffeine, prescription drugs, sugar, pollution, chemicals and hormones in our food.
Why detox?
The primary cause of disease is the accumulation of waste and toxins, which are not eliminated from our body. Some symptoms of toxicity include headaches, fatigue, skin problems, frequent colds, aching joints, cravings, digestive problems, allergies, and sensitivity to smells or chemicals. Given the right herbs, nourishment, and some rest, your body has the power to heal itself and return to a renewed state, functioning more efficiently than ever before.
Who should detoxify?
Although everyone can benefit from a detox cleanse, those of us who are overweight, have unhealthy diets, take medications, drink alcohol, have health problems, or are exposed to chemicals in the workplace, need it more than others. I personally have a very healthy diet, drink purified water, take supplements, and exercise regularly, but the amazing benefits I get from doing a complete internal cleanse continues to convince me that all of us are suffering from the toxins around us and in our food, no matter how healthy we think we are.
Even with a healthy lifestyle, the body forms mucoid plaque, a rubber-like lining throughout the walls of the intestines. This plaque is filled with toxic waste and prevents proper absorption of nutrients leading to poor digestion, skin problems, sluggish metabolisms, and headaches. During a good cleanse, this mucoid plaque is actually eliminated from the intestines and is quite visible and disgusting to see. My clients are sometimes disturbed by this event, but thereafter convinced to keep doing their complete Internal Cleansing Kit by Blessed Herbs each year with some mini detox in between.
What’s the best way to get started?
First, if you have any medical condition, check with your doctor to find out if doing a detox cleanse is safe for you. There are a few levels of detoxification ranging from beginner to advanced. The beginner can do a simple one or two day fast on fresh vegetable juice and water once a month, supplementing with a Toxin Absorber made of bentonite clay, apple pectin, and psyllium seed which draw out and eliminate toxins from your intestines.
Those ready for an intermediate detox can do a whole body cleanse such as with the Internal Cleansing Kit by Blessed Herbs which contains herbs to targets all the body’s organs of elimination and lasts for 21 days. During a longer intermediate cleanse, it’s a good time to clean up your diet, eat plenty of green vegetables, drink good water, breath clean air, and exercise.
An advanced detox program includes a five day liquid fast during which you are resting from work and exercise. In addition, a complete herbal cleansing program or kit should be followed for 21 days to thoroughly scrub and remove mucoid plaque off the intestinal walls, and detox all organs such as the liver, kidneys, lungs, and skin. Colonics are always a good idea during any level of cleansing. Read a good book on juice fasting and cleansing. Some good ones include “Internal Cleansing” by Linda Berry, D.C. and “Juice Fasting and Detoxification by Steve Meyerowitz.
In conclusion, we all need to detoxify our bodies regularly to eliminate the toxins and congestion causing poor health, low energy, and disease. It’s a time for the body to regain vitality and rejuvenate its cells. Fasting is also a time to reevaluate things in our lives, remove negative energy or abuse, eliminate addictions, and be more open to spiritual and emotional energy. The physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of detoxification are proven throughout our history and are invaluable for good health.
Visit http://www.RockwellNutrition.com to read about Blessed Herb’s Natural detox kit, and start your cleansing today!
Kidney Stones in Children? The Occurrence is on the Rise
Editorial: Concert catastrophe a wake-up call
Cancer: Causes and Remedies (Part Four)
Biden to showcase Baltimore as fertile ground for his agenda
Importance Of Pediatric Advanced Life Support
Lowry: Poll-plunging president has dismal plan for child care
Let’s Create Some Art Out of This Planet: Mars4 & Sketchar Martians888 Art Contest
A Natural Body Detox Can Dramatically Improve Your Health
Lucas: Maine gives Mass. the bum’s rush on energy plan – now what?
Radon and Lung Cancer – What You Don’t Know Can Hurt You When Buying a Home
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19