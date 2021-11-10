Celebrities
Kim Zolciak’s Dad Joe Zolciak Arrested for Battery Against Wife as Police Report Details Ordeal
Kim Zolciak‘s estranged father, Joe Zolciak, was arrested on Monday after an alleged altercation with his wife and Kim’s estranged mom, Karen Zolciak.
Years after the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum confirmed she was no longer speaking to her parents, Joe was accused of battery following an incident in Florida that was believed to be prompted by a conversation he had with one of his and Karen’s female neighbors.
According to a police report obtained by Page Six, Joe left his house after his chat with the neighbor and when he returned, after taking a bath because she felt he was “ignoring her and watching TV in the bedroom,” Karen attempted to start a conversation with her husband.
After Joe repeatedly declined to engage, he allegedly “pushed her, causing her to fall and hit the right side of her head on an antique table,” the report explained.
But, according to Joe, Karen fell while blocking the TV because she was “intoxicated.”
Although Karen admitted to drinking two glasses of wine, the reporting officer said she was “highly intoxicated” and noted that she was eventually transported to the West Florida Hospital.
Joe was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charged and booked at the Escambia County Jail, where he remained until Tuesday night, when he was released on $1,000 bond.
He’s due in court on November 29.
In November 2017, Kim made it clear that she was no longer speaking to Joe and Karen after Joe publicly called her out over her decision to keep a dog that bit her son.
“Anyone that is close to me or my family knows first hand how incredibly difficult this situation with my baby [Kash] was for us and still is! My parents who haven’t been a part of me or my families lives for close to 6 yrs somehow thinks its appropriate to comment or give their opinion on a situation they know nothing about! No matter what I still can’t and will never be able to grasp the fact my parents will say or do whatever they can for a dollar,” she said on Instagram.
One month later, during an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Kim was asked if there had been any positive progress between her and her parents.
“I have not seen my parents in over six years. They recently just sold another ‘story’ to a tabloid, which is one of the reasons I stopped communicating with them in the first place. I learned that some people never change. It’s sad,” she replied.
Photo Credit: Fernando Lucena/startraksphoto, Escambia County Jail
Tom Holland Reveals ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is “Not Fun”—“It’s Dark And It’s Sad”
Tom Holland is really selling his next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, letting fans know the project might not be as “fun” as everyone’s expecting from a super hero flick.
The actor opened up about the film in a recent interview with Total Film, explaining that Spider-Man: No Way Home is actually “not fun,” going on to explain that the tone of the film is both “dark” and “sad.”
“What people will be really surprised about is that it’s not fun, this film,” Holland revealed. “It’s dark and it’s sad, and it’s going to be really affecting. You’re going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker.”
He continued by explaining how Peter Parker “meets his match” in this film, going on to say that having to go up against a formidable adversary is what made playing him enjoyable this time around.
“Peter Parker is always someone who’s looking up,” Holland continned. “He’s always really positive. He’s always like, ‘I can fix this. I can do this.’ Whereas in this film, he feels like he’s met his match. He’s like, ‘I don’t know what to do.’ That was an aspect of the character that I’d never seen before, and I was really, really excited to try to tackle.”
While some leaks (whether real or fake) have made their way online in recent weeks, this is a Sony/Marvel film we’re talking about here, so almost everything about this movie is still under wraps.
Fans are still hoping for a second trailer before the movie’s release date, though we might get nothing at all. So, enjoy this tiny tidbit from Tom to hold you over until December 17.
Astroworld Victims Identified: Bharti Shahani, 22, Declared Brain Dead From Injury & More
Eight victims who passed away during Travis Scott’s concert in Houston have been identified, while a ninth attendee, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, has been declared brain dead.
The eight victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy have been identified in the aftermath of the deadly event. All eight people, whose ages ranged from 14 to 27, were killed when an apparent crowd surge ensued while Travis Scott was on stage performing at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, in front of around 50,000 people. In addition to the eight deaths, over 300 people were injured, including 9-year-old Ezra Blount who has been placed in a medically-induced coma after falling from his dad’s shoulders and being trampled. Meanwhile, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani is on a ventilator and has been declared brain dead following injuries she sustained at the concert. Below, learn about the victims of the tragic Astroworld incident.
Brianna Rodriguez, 16
The family of Brianna Rodriguez, 16, confirmed to PEOPLE that she was one of the eight concertgoers who passed away on the first day of Travis’ massive two-day outdoor festival. A tribute to her, which revealed she was a high school junior, was posted on Facebook.
“Gone from our sites [sic], but never from our hearts,” the tribute, which included pics of her and was shared by her family, read. “It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior at Heights HS in Houston TX. Dancing was her passion and now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”
Rudy Pena, 23
A second victim of the tragedy was identified as 23-year-old Rudy Peña by the Laredo Morning Times. He was from Laredo, TX and his sister Jennifer told the outlet that her “brother was the sweetest person, friendly, outgoing, he had many friends because he was always there for everyone. Yes, he was a big fan of Travis, he loved his music.”
Rudy’s cousin, Kimberly Escamilla, also appeared to have posted a tribute to him on Facebook. “Rip to my cousin you will be missed i can’t believe this happened to u at the astros concert. you we’re always smiling and so nice!! And So handsome! I love you!!” it read.
John Hilgert, 14
14-year-old John Hilgert, a ninth grade student at Memorial High School in Houston, was identified as a third victim of the tragedy, according to a letter school administrators sent to parents, ABC13 reported. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial,” MHS Principal Lisa Weir said. “This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today. Please keep the student’s family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy.”
Jacob Jurinek, 21
Jacob Jurinek, a 21-year-old college student from Illinois, was also killed at the Astroworld concert. He was a junior at Southern Illinois University – Carbondale, where he was studying art and media. His father Ron Jurinek told PEOPLE that Jacob was “just the sweetest kid you ever want to meet” with the “biggest heart in the world.” His family also told the publication, “Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy, and his unwavering positive attitude.”
Franco Patino, 21
Franco Patino, 21, has been identified as one of the Astroworld concert victims. Per reports, Franco, a college junior who was studying mechanical engineering technology, attended the concert to celebrate best friend Jacob Jurinek’s 21st birthday. Both were killed during the ensuing chaos. “They were planning [to go to the event] for months. Franco was saving up money for it, so was Jacob,” Franco’s brother Julio Patino, Jr told PEOPLE. “And he was very excited.”
Axel Acosta, 21
21-year-old Axel Acosta was identified as a victim after being recovered from the Memorial Hermann Hospital. His dad Edgar Acosta confirmed the news to ABC 13. His brother Joel paid tribute to Axel with a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, which can be seen above. “He is in a better place and I hope he knows we all loved him with all of our hearts. And I hope he knows that I love him as well. Please help pray for my family and my brother.”
Madison Dubiski, 23
Madison Dubiski, a 23-year-old from Cypress, Texas, also lost her life at the concert. According to the Houston Chronicle, Madison was at the concert with her brother Ty Dubiski, who got separated from Madison but survived the ordeal. Riley Dimeo, a friend of Madison’s, honored her with a Facebook tribute. “Words will never be able to describe the pain of losing my best friend, secret keeper, sissy, and soulmate,” Riley wrote. “I have never known such pure love and friendship until Madison came into my life and I’m not really sure how life will continue without her.”
Danish Baig, 27
Danish Baig, 27, was the oldest victim of the tragic Astroworld incident. His brother Ammar Baig told PEOPLE that Danish saved his fiancée Olivia Swingle during the chaos, but he lost his life in the process. “Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn’t make it,” Ammar said. Danish was a district manager at AT&T and worked with Olivia. His younger brother Basil Baig was also in attendance at the concert, and honored Danish with a heartbreaking tribute that he posted on Facebook. It can be seen above.
Bharti Shahani, 22
Bharti, a Texas A&M University senior, has been declared brain dead in the aftermath of the Astroworld crowd surge. According to ABC 13 Houston, Bharti attended the concert with her sister and cousin, but they all got separated during the chaos. Bharti was injured and taken to Houston Methodist Hospital via ambulance. She suffered several heart attacks and was given CPR, her family told the outlet. Bharti is now on a ventilator and her family is left having to decide what their next option is. “The doctors, they say the chances of survival are nothing, her dad Sunny Shahani said. “We keep saying we’ll pray. Maybe the prayers might work as a miracle for her.”
Travis Scott takes to his Instagram story to address the tragedy at last night’s Astroworld Festival.
— Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2021
Travis took to Instagram on Saturday to post a statement and a video that revealed his shock and “devastation” over the tragedy. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he wrote in the statement. “Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”
The second day of the Astroworld Festival, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, was canceled.
Raquel Leviss Says James Bumped Her Nose Amid Kiss, Denies He Hit Her as Pump Rules Fans Voice Concern
Raquel Leviss revealed the real reason her nose was bent after surgery during a conversation with Lisa Vanderpump on Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules.
After Lisa arranged for a meeting between Raquel and her plastic surgeon friend, Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif, who previously starred alongside her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Raquel admitted that the initial story about her nose wasn’t the truth.
“There’s something I want to tell you… A little bit more to the story. I didn’t want to tell anybody… [James Kennedy] bumped my nose one week after I got the cast off,” Raquel said.
“How? What do you mean he bumped your nose?” Lisa replied.
“He went in really quick and really fast for a kiss,” Raquel explained.
After Lisa immediately expressed doubt, telling Raquel her story “doesn’t make sense,” Raquel denied James hit her.
“Has anybody hit you?’ Lisa wondered.
“Hit me!? Like physically, like a punch? No. James’ whole family was there. They saw it. So they can testify,” Raquel quickly clarified.
Although James didn’t hit Raquel, he did flip out on his mother after she suggested that Raquel’s nose looked like it was touching her cheek.
“He knew he f-cked up. He felt so guilty in that moment that he took that anger out on his mom. It was horrible,” Raquel recalled as Lisa encouraged her against spending her life “protecting” James.
Later on in the episode, after the surgeon explained to Raquel that he would need to take cartilage from her rib to repair her nose, James expressed concern for his fiancée‘s appearance in a cast confessional.
“No! Now we’re going to have scars down here, it could be not perfect up here. I don’t know what Raquel is thinking when she hears that but if it is anything other than ‘no,’ then we have a problem,” James stated.
Amid the Pump Rules episode, fans on Twitter expressed concern for Raquel and her future marriage to James.
“James had really won me over after many years but I’m quite disturbed and disgusted by his attitude about Raquel potentially having a scar and not looking perfect,” one person said.
James had really won me over after many years but I’m quite disturbed and disgusted by his attitude about Raquel potentially having a scar and not looking perfect. 😠 #PumpRules
— egil (@egil008) November 10, 2021
“Why hasn’t anyone flipped out over the fact that James told Raquel that it’s very important to him what she looks like?” another asked.
Why hasn’t anyone flipped out over the fact that James told Raquel that it’s very important to him what she looks like? #VPR #PumpRules #vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/jxozyHczug
— BravoAndBlaze (@BravoAndBlaze) November 10, 2021
Someone else pointed out that Raquel’s fiery sister would have surely offered some much-needed commentary to the situation.
“James just told Raquel essentially if I don’t like the way you look – the wedding is off and we’re done. Where is Raquel sis when we need her?!” the fan asked.
James just told Raquel essentially if I don’t like the way you look – the wedding is off and we’re done.
Where is Raquel sis when we need her?! #PumpRules #vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/lSfMWhAlPd
— Stella (@stella_zappa) November 3, 2021
“Raquel, do not marry James,” a fourth fan warned. “I see he has a sweet side but he is still childish. To say that physical appearance is the main thing he is focused on with you, speaks volumes and you will start having physical insecurities. It’s emotional and mental abuse.”
Raquel, do not marry James. I see he has a sweet side but he is still childish. To say that physical appearance is the main thing he is focused on with you, speaks volumes and you will start having physical insecurities. It’s emotional and mental abuse #PumpRules #vanderpumprules pic.twitter.com/8tk1XOAtpl
— trueteareality (@trueteareality) November 3, 2021
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
