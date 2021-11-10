News
Lowry: Poll-plunging president has dismal plan for child care
President Joe Biden wants to bring the same discerning, common-sensical governing style to American child care that has his job approval rating in the low 40s.
In other words, look out below.
The child care proposal that House Democrats have written into Biden’s Build Back Better “human infrastructure” bill may be the worst feature of the nearly $2-trillion legislation, and that’s saying something.
It is high-handed and prescriptive, constitutes a new front in the culture war via an expanding welfare state, will likely increase the costs for middle-class and upper-middle-class parents, and may have an unconstitutional provision to boot.
There is no doubt that there is a significant demand for child care. Roughly half of married and single moms with children under 5 work full-time, and about 40% of working moms pay for child care. But it’s a mistake to believe that all parents want to be in the work force, with their kids in standardized child care programs.
According to a 2019 Gallup poll, 50% of mothers of children under age 18 would prefer to stay at home taking care of family over having a job. A survey from the populist think tank American Compass found that 53% of married mothers prefer the model of one parent working and one parent staying at home in families with children under age 5.
Those parents who have to work or choose to work use all sorts of child care options, from relatives to smaller home-based day cares, to non-profit or for-profit day care centers.
There is a pronounced class divide here. As Patrick Brown of the Ethics and Public Policy Center points out, white children of parents who don’t have a college degree spend most of their hours per week with their parents; only 30% of children with college-educated parents do the same.
What the Democratic proposal would do is put an enormous thumb on the scale toward for-profit centers. It would pour hundreds of billions of dollars, not into supporting the varying choices of parents, but into pushing the current archipelago of diverse options into a one-size-fits-all system defined by the government.
The proposal would boost the pay of child care workers significantly, seeking to make it equivalent to elementary school teachers, and add new regulations best sustained by for-profit centers. It would thus bring the progressive model of constricted supply leading to increased cost that characterizes the housing, education and health care sectors to child care.
The left-wing policy analyst Matt Bruenig caused a stir when he warned of spiraling costs from higher pay and new regulations. He noted that the proposal’s subsidies to families are phased-in based on income. This means that, depending on the proposal’s final design, unsubsidized families could be exposed to increased costs without getting additional government help.
“Normally people who quit jobs to take care of their kids do so in order to save the money they’d have to spend on child care,” he wrote. “Under this plan, they have to quit their job in order to afford child care!”
On top of this, the House proposal prohibits government funds to upgrade child care facilities from being spent on facilities “used primarily for sectarian instruction or religious worship.” This is a clear shot across the bow of church-based child care.
Biden’s presidency so far has been a long exercise in ideologically driven governance removed from reality. The child care proposal is no different.
Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.
Lucas: Maine gives Mass. the bum’s rush on energy plan – now what?
This dispute over clear cutting forests in Maine to transport hydroelectric power to Massachusetts would not even be an issue if Maine were still part of Massachusetts.
Think about it.
There was a time when Massachusetts ruled Maine as a province. Although Maine started out as a separate entity, it was governed by Massachusetts from the 1650s to 1820.
But, sadly for Gov. Charlie Baker, Maine was allowed to break away from Massachusetts when the Massachusetts Legislature voted to cut Maine loose in 1820 so that it could seek statehood on its own.
Otherwise, it would still be part of the Bay State. Some think Massachusetts should take Maine back, and that Baker should call a special session of the Legislature to make it happen.
Then Baker, a clean energy supporter, could ram through legislation overriding the will of the people of Maine who voted to ban construction of high-impact electric transmission lines through their forests, specifically in the Upper Kennebec Region.
It will not happen, of course — it’s a joke. But what is not funny is that residents of Maine today seem as resentful of Massachusetts as they were back in 1820. They apparently are tired of being dictated to and kicked around by politicians, now as then.
That is why they severed ties with Massachusetts and why they voted last week to halt sacrificing more Maine forest to supply electricity to people in Massachusetts
Nearly 60% of Maine voters approved a ballot question prohibiting further construction of what is known as the New England Clean Energy Connect.
The $1 billion, 145-mile mile project of the Central Maine Power Co. and its parent company Avangrid, cuts through Maine forests planting poles and wires to transmit hydro-electric energy.
Upon completion the project, supported by Baker and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, would link hydroelectric power generated in Quebec to the New England regional grid and fulfill part of the state’s clean energy law.
Baker has maintained that the project is essential if the state is to move to clean energy and get off polluting fossil fuel. Once completed it would provide some 17% of the state’s electricity demand based on renewable sources
Mainers support clean energy and clean air too. They just don’t want to be forced to watch their forests cut down and wildlife destroyed to supply it to Massachusetts.
That is why they left Massachusetts in the first place — they got tired of being bossed around, and that is why they voted against the against the plan last week.
Pete Didisheim, the advocacy director of the Natural Resources Council of Maine, which opposed the project, called on CMP to immediately halt construction of the project and to restore forest land in western Maine that has already been damaged.
“We also call on Massachusetts to honor this electoral outcome by selecting an alternative option for meeting its climate goals without imposing significant environmental harm on another New England state,” he told the State House News Service.
Despite the vote, Avangrid chief executive Dennis Arriola promised to move ahead with the project, which means appeals and lawsuits.
Speaking at an event at the Seaport Hotel, sponsored by the New England-Canada Business Council Friday, Arriola said, “The argument that this project is doing really bad things to the forest is totally false. The narrative has been manipulated, candidly, by some characters that will be on the losing side of the energy transition.”
“The people of Maine have been misinformed. We’re going to challenge it because we believe it is the right thing to do,” he said.
Baker, who was caught by surprise by the vote, held out hope that it could be reversed or overcome. “No, I don’t see it as dead,” Baker said.
“Whether you’re talking about wind or you’re talking about hydro or you’re talking about basically any other form of renewable energy, transmission has got to be a big part of the discussion because we’re talking about, literally, in some cases, doubling or tripling the amount of energy and electricity that’s going to be available.”
It is an important issue. So, what did Kathleen Theoharides, Baker’s secretary of energy, have to say about it? Nothing. She was saving the world at the UN’s Glasgow, Scotland, climate change conference with the rest of the fakers.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Dear Abby: For grandparents, a thank-you note is a gift in itself
Dear Abby: You often respond to grandparents who are disappointed that their grandchildren have not written a note to express gratitude for a recent present. Personally, I think one of the main reasons they don’t is the simple fact that they lack thank-you cards and stamps. (Their parents may not be writing thank-you notes anymore.) When I’m at the post office, I rarely see 20-year-olds buying stamps.
I would like to offer a suggestion for my peers: If you want your grandchildren to send you a thank-you card, make it simple for them — include a small box of cards and some postage stamps when you send their present. They’ll get the message. And Abby, they could add a copy of your letter writing booklet if it’s still available.
— Thankful in Texas
Dear Thankful: Your suggestion is a clever one, and yes, my booklet, “How To Write Letters for All Occasions” is still available. People of every age tend to procrastinate when it comes to letter writing because they’re unsure how to express their feelings on paper and afraid they will say the wrong thing.
Thank-you notes do not have to be long or flowery. In fact, the opposite is true. Short and to the point is more effective. I advise readers to have a notebook handy when they open their gifts and jot down the first words that come to mind when they see what’s inside. Do they like the color? The style? Is it something they have been wanting? Write it down and use it for inspiration.
My booklet, “How to write Letters for All Occasions” contains samples of thank-you letters for birthday gifts, shower gifts, wedding gifts and those that arrive around holiday time. It also includes sample letters of congratulations, as well as ones on difficult subjects, such as the loss of a parent, spouse or a child. It can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus a check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby Letters Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.
With the holidays just around the corner, this is the perfect time to reply with a handwritten note or letter, or a well-written email. For anyone who has wondered where to begin when expressing gratitude, congratulations, condolences, composing a love letter or announcing a broken engagement or a divorce — “How To Write Letters” is a handy guide.
Dear Abby: I’m a 25-year-old man who has never had a girlfriend. Recently, a woman I work with seems to be showing an interest in me. She’s the same age as I am. I might feel the same way about her, but she mentioned that she’s going through a divorce. Is it worth asking for her number to see where things go?
— Hoping in the Heartland
Dear Hoping: Proceed with caution. You can ask for her number, but take things very slowly. She may need a friend right now more than a romance. Also, much depends upon the fraternization policies in your workplace. Sometimes these relationships are frowned upon, which could cost one or both of you your jobs.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Bruins grind out 3-2 win over Senators
The Bruins did not exactly erase the notion that they have some work to do to get back among the elite teams in the NHL on Tuesday at the Garden. Still, they managed to brush off a very shaky start and overcome a pesky Ottawa Senators team to collect their two points with a 3-2 victory.
The B’s got goals from Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman (25 saves) made some timely stops to nail down the win.
Both the B’s (5-0) this year, and Swayman (7-0), in his career, remain perfect at the Garden.
Perfection, however, would not be how anyone would describe the victory. They are still in search of that elusive 60-minute effort.
“I think at times we get away from our system, we get away from the details, we’re forcing plays,” said Bergeron. “When we don’t force plays and we put the puck in areas that we can go and get it … I think we got back to that in the second and third and it was a lot better. In the first, it was too many unforced errors.”
The Senators were in the midst of a COVID outbreak and were playing with a few call-ups in the lineup. And they came out of the gate ready for the challenge against a Bruins team that seemed to expect an easy night.
The Sens took the lead just 1:14 into the game on a play in which the B’s were sloppy. In the Boston zone, Brandon Carlo worked the puck up along the boards to Taylor Hall along the left well and Hall threw a pass into the middle of the ice to no one in particular. Brady Tkachuk picked it off, got a shot off that Jeremy Swayman stopped but could not control, then beat Carlo to the loose puck. Tkachuk poked it to Zach Sanford, who buried it past Swayman for the 1-0 lead.
It would not be the last mistake by Hall, and he would pay for it with some playing time.
While the B’s penalty kill (6-for-6, including a 31-second 5-on3) was vastly improved from Saturday’s loss in Toronto, they kicked the puck around on the power play in the first period, especially on their entries.
But as bad as the B’s power play looked in the first period, they tied it up early in the second on the man advantage. After Hall had rotated out on the half wall, Marchand went down to the net front area. With Marchand standing at the side of the net, David Pastrnak appeared to take dead aim at his teammate and bounced it in off Marchand’s hands at 5:12. It was Marchand’s fifth of the year.
Forbort gave the B’s their first lead of the game at 10:58. Murray had just stoned Coyle from the top of the crease, but the B’s stayed on the attack. Eventually, Coyle carried the puck out high and dropped it for Forbort in stride at the left point. The Sens allowed the defenseman to carry the puck in deep on the left wing and he simply beat Murray over the glove. It was Forbort’s second of the year, tying a career high for him.
At that point it appeared as though the B’s were ready to take control. They did not. At 13:09, Nikita Zaitsev fired a bad angle shot from outside the right circle that went through Swayman to tie it up. Swayman thought it may have hit something out front. Whether it did or not, it could have been a deflating goal and neither Swayman nor his teammates allowed it to happen.
It appeared as though the B’s had another go-ahead goal later in the period. Pastrnak drilled Thomas Chabot in the corner to gain control of the puck and get it to Marchand. Marchand fed it back to Pastrnak, who had Murray down and sprawling. But Murray was able to get a piece of Pastrnak’s backhander with his paddle and then Chabot came back into the play to skate the puck out of danger.
But they did take the lead before the period was out, after the game’s temperature went up. Connor Clifton and Alex Formenton first dropped the gloves for a punch-up (Formenton got away with a crosscheck to Clifton’s face) and then Marchand and Chabot were both sent off for matching roughing calls.
On the ensuing 4-on-4, Pastrnak sent a pass down low to Bergeron on the left side. The pass was off the mark, hitting a piece of a broken stick, but Bergeron corralled it and banked it in short-side off Murray with 1:20 left in the period for his fifth of the season. That held up as the game-winner.
“Those are the types of games we’re better in,” said coach Bruce Cassidy of the physicality. “You’ve got to be able to play in them, be comfortable in them.”
In the third, the B’s managed to kill off an ill-advised Hall offensive zone penalty at 11:42 but Hall would only play two more shifts and 38 seconds the rest of the way. It wasn’t just the penalty that forced Cassidy’s hand.
“Turnovers at the blue line when you have the lead in the third,” said Cassidy. “We’re all trying to buy in to play behind their D unless you allow a free pass to get through there. It’s just winning hockey. You want to play late in games, you’ve got to play winning hockey. It doesn’t matter who you are on the team. And he got away from that.”
Swayman came up big in the third, with a big stop on Tkachuk on the power play and later, with Murray pulled for an extra skater, he stoned Nick Paul all alone in front to preserve the victory.
Now Cassidy would like to see some of the B’s depth to kick in. The big boys, like Bergeron and Marchand, have showed up. When the heat rose in the second period, Charlie McAvoy delivered a couple of seismic hits (five in all). But more hands are needed on the rope.
“It’s 10 games in,” said Cassidy. “We need some other guys to step up.”
— The B’s lost Trent Frederic late in the second period when he sustained a big hit from Josh Brown. He’ll be re-evaluated for what was termed an upper body injury.
