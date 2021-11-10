Lowry: Poll-plunging president has dismal plan for child care

BOSTON, MA – November 9: Ottawa Senators right wing Egor Sokolov (75) dumps Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) in front of Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) as the Bruins take the Senators at the Garden on November 9, 2021 in , BOSTON, MA. (Staff Photo By Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

The Bruins did not exactly erase the notion that they have some work to do to get back among the elite teams in the NHL on Tuesday at the Garden. Still, they managed to brush off a very shaky start and overcome a pesky Ottawa Senators team to collect their two points with a 3-2 victory.

The B’s got goals from Brad Marchand, Derek Forbort and Patrice Bergeron, and Jeremy Swayman (25 saves) made some timely stops to nail down the win.

Both the B’s (5-0) this year, and Swayman (7-0), in his career, remain perfect at the Garden.

Perfection, however, would not be how anyone would describe the victory. They are still in search of that elusive 60-minute effort.

“I think at times we get away from our system, we get away from the details, we’re forcing plays,” said Bergeron. “When we don’t force plays and we put the puck in areas that we can go and get it … I think we got back to that in the second and third and it was a lot better. In the first, it was too many unforced errors.”

The Senators were in the midst of a COVID outbreak and were playing with a few call-ups in the lineup. And they came out of the gate ready for the challenge against a Bruins team that seemed to expect an easy night.

The Sens took the lead just 1:14 into the game on a play in which the B’s were sloppy. In the Boston zone, Brandon Carlo worked the puck up along the boards to Taylor Hall along the left well and Hall threw a pass into the middle of the ice to no one in particular. Brady Tkachuk picked it off, got a shot off that Jeremy Swayman stopped but could not control, then beat Carlo to the loose puck. Tkachuk poked it to Zach Sanford, who buried it past Swayman for the 1-0 lead.

It would not be the last mistake by Hall, and he would pay for it with some playing time.

While the B’s penalty kill (6-for-6, including a 31-second 5-on3) was vastly improved from Saturday’s loss in Toronto, they kicked the puck around on the power play in the first period, especially on their entries.

But as bad as the B’s power play looked in the first period, they tied it up early in the second on the man advantage. After Hall had rotated out on the half wall, Marchand went down to the net front area. With Marchand standing at the side of the net, David Pastrnak appeared to take dead aim at his teammate and bounced it in off Marchand’s hands at 5:12. It was Marchand’s fifth of the year.

Forbort gave the B’s their first lead of the game at 10:58. Murray had just stoned Coyle from the top of the crease, but the B’s stayed on the attack. Eventually, Coyle carried the puck out high and dropped it for Forbort in stride at the left point. The Sens allowed the defenseman to carry the puck in deep on the left wing and he simply beat Murray over the glove. It was Forbort’s second of the year, tying a career high for him.

At that point it appeared as though the B’s were ready to take control. They did not. At 13:09, Nikita Zaitsev fired a bad angle shot from outside the right circle that went through Swayman to tie it up. Swayman thought it may have hit something out front. Whether it did or not, it could have been a deflating goal and neither Swayman nor his teammates allowed it to happen.

It appeared as though the B’s had another go-ahead goal later in the period. Pastrnak drilled Thomas Chabot in the corner to gain control of the puck and get it to Marchand. Marchand fed it back to Pastrnak, who had Murray down and sprawling. But Murray was able to get a piece of Pastrnak’s backhander with his paddle and then Chabot came back into the play to skate the puck out of danger.

But they did take the lead before the period was out, after the game’s temperature went up. Connor Clifton and Alex Formenton first dropped the gloves for a punch-up (Formenton got away with a crosscheck to Clifton’s face) and then Marchand and Chabot were both sent off for matching roughing calls.

On the ensuing 4-on-4, Pastrnak sent a pass down low to Bergeron on the left side. The pass was off the mark, hitting a piece of a broken stick, but Bergeron corralled it and banked it in short-side off Murray with 1:20 left in the period for his fifth of the season. That held up as the game-winner.

“Those are the types of games we’re better in,” said coach Bruce Cassidy of the physicality. “You’ve got to be able to play in them, be comfortable in them.”

In the third, the B’s managed to kill off an ill-advised Hall offensive zone penalty at 11:42 but Hall would only play two more shifts and 38 seconds the rest of the way. It wasn’t just the penalty that forced Cassidy’s hand.

“Turnovers at the blue line when you have the lead in the third,” said Cassidy. “We’re all trying to buy in to play behind their D unless you allow a free pass to get through there. It’s just winning hockey. You want to play late in games, you’ve got to play winning hockey. It doesn’t matter who you are on the team. And he got away from that.”

Swayman came up big in the third, with a big stop on Tkachuk on the power play and later, with Murray pulled for an extra skater, he stoned Nick Paul all alone in front to preserve the victory.

Now Cassidy would like to see some of the B’s depth to kick in. The big boys, like Bergeron and Marchand, have showed up. When the heat rose in the second period, Charlie McAvoy delivered a couple of seismic hits (five in all). But more hands are needed on the rope.

“It’s 10 games in,” said Cassidy. “We need some other guys to step up.”

— The B’s lost Trent Frederic late in the second period when he sustained a big hit from Josh Brown. He’ll be re-evaluated for what was termed an upper body injury.