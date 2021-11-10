Luke Combs’ Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriage To Nicole Hocking

Nicole Hocking has been by Luke Combs’ side since he got his big break in country music. Learn more about the CMA Awards-nominated singer’s wife here.
Luke Combs is going into the 2021 Country Music Association Awards as a performer and three-time nominee. His nominations include the biggest honor of the night, Entertainer of the Year, as well as Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year (“Forever After All”). Luke is already a five-time CMA Awards winner, and his wife, Nicole Hocking, has been his biggest supporter along the way.
Nicole and Luke met just as his career was first taking off in country music, so she’s been there for him through the wild ride of fame. She is the ultimate supporter, and is by her husband’s side on tour, at award shows and more. Plus, some of Luke’s biggest and most romantic songs songs — including “Beautiful Crazy” — are about Nicole. Learn more about Nicole and Luke’s relationship here!
How Did Nicole Meet Luke Combs?
Before officially meeting, Nicole and Luke moved to Nashville around the same time and knew of each other through mutual friends. However, it wasn’t until the Key West Songwriters Festival in May 2016 when they first connected. They were introduced by mutual friends while attending the event. When they got back to Tennessee, they reconnected when Luke asked Nicole out to dinner. By September, just four months later, they had made their relationship official. “I didn’t have anything going on when we met,” Luke admitted in 2020. “I didn’t have a record deal, or a publishing deal, or anything.” Meanwhile, Nicole was working seven days a week at two different jobs at that time.
Luke proposed to Nicole in November 2018 after more than two years of dating. However, the proposal didn’t go exactly as planned! Luke wanted to propose to Nicole on the day they moved from an apartment in Nashville to the home they bought. He had bought the pair’s cats new collars with the new address, and was planning to put the engagement ring on one collar and surprise Nicole with it when the cat jumped on her lap.
Unfortunately, a stressful day of moving had the cats all riled up, and when Nicole and Luke finally got to the house at 11:00 p.m., the animals had to be bathed and cleaned, so there was no hope at the secret collar move working. But, since Nicole’s parents were flying in the very next day to celebrate the pending engagement, Luke knew he had to pop the question that night. “After I gave them their baths and everything, he was like, ‘OK, I got these collars for the cats with the new address,’ and he was like,’ And I also got you this!’” Nicole recalled. “And he went into the kitchen and pulled [the ring] out and got down on one knee and the whole thing. I black out, I don’t remember this. I wasn’t expecting it at all. Not in the least bit. Especially not in that moment!”
When Did Nicole Hocking & Luke Combs Get Married?
After more than a year of being engaged, Nicole and Luke tied the knot on Aug. 1, 2020 in Southern Florida. Hurricane Isaias threatened to ruin the big day, but luckily, it went off without a hitch. “Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Luke gushed on Instagram at the time. “I got to marry my best friend. “I love you Nicole Hocking. Here’s to forever.”
“I had a pretty solid feeling that I was going to cry,” Luke later admitted, of his wedding day. “But I didn’t know I was gonna cry that much, but I ddi. I was like doubled-over crying guy.” The wedding took place on the beach, and was smaller than expected due to the coronavirus. Luke revealed that he and his bride had to cut 70% of their guest list due to the coronavirus regulations put in place at the time. “At the end of the day, that ended up not mattering because it was still really beautiful and it was really everything that I wanted it to be,” he gushed.
Luke shared footage from the wedding in his music video for “Forever After All.” The video shows the two getting ready to walk down the aisle, exchanging rings at the altar, and kissing on the beach with the sun setting in the background after the ceremony. There are also sweet moments from the reception, including their first dance, and the moment they stuffed their wedding cake into each other’s mouths.
What Does Nicole Hocking Do?
Nicole went to Florida Gulf State University and received a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. When she first met Luke, she was working at Broadcasting Music Inc. in Nashville (BMI) as a recruiting coordinator. On the weekends, she was bartending to make some extra cash. “I’d work at BMI Monday through Friday, and that’s the music industry, so you’re not making that much money,” Nicole admitted. “And then I was bartending Friday, Saturday and Sunday. So I didn’t have time to go on the road or take days off really. That was when we were just starting out.”
Luke’s career took off pretty quickly after that, and by 2019, Nicole was able to join him on the road full-time. “I quit BMI last year,” she said in May 2020. “And went on the road with him full-time and here we are!” She added, “We’ve gotten used to living in small quarters together!” A typical day for the pair involves “waking up, eating, working out” and a nap for Luke, according to Nicole. “We kind of make the best of it!” she admitted.
Do Luke Combs & Nicole Have Kids?
Right now, Luke and Nicole do not have any children. However, during an Instagram Q&A, Nicole revealed that she and the country star plan to start a family one day. “Yess hopefully!” she gushed. “I want a big family.” They do have their two cats, though, as well as a rescue pup named Jojo!
A #RHOP newbie has lots to say about a fellow first-timer and she’s not holding back. Askale Davis made waves on season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac when she was introduced to the group via Robyn Dixon.
Source: Greg Endries / Bravo
Viewers [and even Nicki Minaj] mostly welcomed Askale with open arms and in particular praised the “friend of the show’s” fashions. But behind the scenes, did Askale catch some shade?
On Tuesday when BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada asked Askale if she was “hazed” for being new to the series, she revealed that most of the hazing was done by The Joint Chiropractic franchise owner.
“I think I got hazed the most by the other newbie,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “It was very strange, I’m like we’re both in the same boat. Why are you being so nasty towards me?! it didn’t make air but I asked her, ‘Why are you so mean?!’ Literally anybody else could say the same thing but the second Askale says something…”
“Like when she tried to call me out for being a mediator at the “Reasonably Shady” party, didn’t you [Mia] just throw a goddess picnic?” Askale added. “A whole event to be a mediator. You got deeper issues and I’m sorry that you’re trying to project on me.”
Later, Askale dished to BOSSIP about Mia’s claims that she “fired” her social media manager after the “manager” shaded Askale on Twitter in October.
“Wearing designer living in a townhouse with your Mother,” Mia’s official Twitter account tweeted and deleted last month. “Wonder why we haven’t seen your luxurious lavish housewife lifestyle,”. “Hoe A$$ — Nah, College Kid… I’m a BOSS B$tch! Try again!”Dang,” the message continued, “y’all forgot about Alaska [Askale] already.”
During the brief shade session, Askale quickly clapped back and offered a clarification.
“Let’s be clear, I don’t live with my mother, my mother lives with me,” tweeted the newbie. “She moved in to help care for her grandkids. That’s what a mother does when she loves you. We’re not all ‘working’ on our relationship. Sorry sis. Be blessed.”
Shortly thereafter Mia issued a statement noting that the person behind her social media accounts was terminated because of the “nature and language” that was being used.
That all “lies” alleges Askale.
On BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Askale said that she thinks Mia’s “social media manager” claims are completely fictitious.
“Mia’s social media manager is just like Gizelle’s stylist, girl please!’” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “[They’re] ‘in the phone’ like Karen says, that was you [Mia]. Take accountability, if you’re going to be shady and have his negative energy and try to come at people, stand by it. You’ll have to see how it plays out at the reunion but I definitely do call her out on that,” Askale added. “But don’t sit there and try to make it seem like it wasn’t you because I read you for filth and you tried it.”
She also added that one of her regrets this season was “letting things slide” with Mia.
“I let a lot of stuff slide with Mia,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “There was a lot of stuff—actually we got into it twice in Williamsburg and they didn’t show it. There was a lot of stuff, and sometimes I would ignore it ike Michelle Obama said, ‘when they go low, you go high’, I do regret it. I should’ve gone lower because some people don’t learn. Eventually you get tired of that, and you have to stand up for yourself.”
Mia has since responded and she’s calling Askale “ungrateful” while alleging that she’s the only reason why the fellow newbie was invited to the reunion.
Source: SOPHY HOLLAND / Bravo
Hit the flip to see what Mia has to say.
Mia thinks her fellow #RHOP newbie should be more “grateful” that she made her “relevant.”
Source: Shannon Finney / Bravo
“Let’s be honest. I was trying to help you out to keep your RELEVANT,” commented Mia under @RealityChat’s clip from BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series.“Fact is your ungrateful a$$ wasn’t invited until 4 days before the reunion because I wasn’t coming. If you want to keep it 100%.”
Mia also added in the comments that she indeed did have a social media manager and to protect her Joint Chiropractic businesses she had to let the manager go.
“I sit at the executive table and direct,” Mia added in @RealityChat’s comments. “I directed my social media manager who to target, where to keep up on what’s “current”–Unfortunately the individual who had direct access no longer has these permissions because there were a few comments that I feel did not represent who I am well. While they were good for entertainment you all have to to remember that I represent a NATIONAL FRANCHISE, there are certain things I can’t say legally,” she added.
[See her full comments on the second slide]
Do YOU think that Mia had a social media manager or do you agree with Askale that they “lived in the phone”?
Askale not only spoke on Mia during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap, but she also dished on her reunion look created completely by Black designers, her reaction to Nicki Minaj’s shoutout, and her sisterhood with the other ladies.
Bella Hadid shared a series of tearful Instagram photos on Tuesday, as she urged her followers to seek help for their mental health.
The supermodel explained that she cries nearly “everyday” and “every night” to relieve her stress.
Bella has been candid in the past about her struggles with depression and anxiety. She reminded her followers that social media shouldn’t be their obsession.
“For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”
The 25-year-old model and influencer compared chemical imbalances in the brain to a roller coaster ride with “ups and downs” that eventually come to a complete stop.
“There is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point… [but] it does get better.”
She wrote that she’s had “enough breakdowns and burnouts”
“[I]f you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it. Which is all that you can ask of yourself.”
Getty Images
Bella is among millions of people who cry daily to relieve stress. Experts say shedding tears cleanses us mentally and is good for our bodies.
A club in Japan is dedicated to daily crying, called “Rui Katsu,” which translates to “tear activity.”
PM Images / Stone
Researchers say crying releases a neurochemical in the brain that relieves stress and helps the body get rid of cortisol, aka the stress hormone. Crying also helps the body to rest and digest food better.
A growing number of schools and companies in Japan encourage their students and employees to cry daily as a way of relieving stress and improving mental health.
Ciara looked fabulous when she channeled Barbarella in a corset leather jumpsuit while celebrating Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame induction.
Ciara, 36, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended Missy Elliott’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction on Nov. 9. For the occasion, Ciara slayed in a custom Jagne x Kollin Carter leather jumpsuit that gave us serious Barabrella vibes.
Ciara’s leather jumpsuit featured long sleeves with a cutout collared crop top. The bodice of the one-piece featured a skintight underwire corset that looked like armor and the bottom half of the suit featured baggy leather pants.
Ciara topped her look off with cool boots that looked like garbage bags that were cinched around her ankles and she threw her honey-colored hair back into a high, curly messy ponytail done by hairstylist, César DeLeön Ramîrez.
Ciara presented Missy her star at the induction and she posted a photo of the pair with a heartfelt caption that read, “Miss my Big Sis @MissyMisdemeanorElliott. Words can’t describe what it was like to witness this moment! It was Surreal! You’re a Legend inside and out! The sweetest soul. It brings my heart joy to see how God is blessing you! You deserve it all! I love you so much! Go Miss Go! #HollywoodWalkOfFame.”
Meanwhile, Missy looked just as fabulous when she rocked a baggy black suit that was completely covered in crystals. Under her blazer, she rocked a sheer black mesh bralette and styled the jacket with the matching baggy trousers.
A pair of black leather loafers with chunky gold chains, massive gold hoop earrings, a gold medallion necklace, and a bedazzled black baseball cap completed her star-worthy look.