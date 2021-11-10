Connect with us

News

Man arrested in connection with Colorado Springs apartment building fire where 1 died

Published

1 min ago

on

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building where one person died, police said.

Police did not release details about what the suspect, Trey Dove, is accused of doing. However, investigators do not believe Dove and the victim “had any more than a passing acquaintance,” Lt. Jim Sokolik told KOAA-TV.

According to court records, Dove is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Sunday evening’s fire was contained to one apartment in the building and the victim was found outside the building, beneath a window, firefighters have said.

Building resident Pam Kellogg said Dove came knocking on her door shortly before the fire started. He was naked and babbling, she said.

Witnesses told firefighters that they saw a man jump from a window next to the unit that was on fire.

News

Bubonic plague found in Colorado cat

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

A house cat near Elk Meadows Open Space in Evergreen tested positive for bubonic plague in late October, authorities said Monday.

Jefferson County Public Health detailed in a news release that the cat likely encountered a sick rodent. It is the first cat with a case of plague in Jefferson County this year.

“While plague is a serious disease, and cases of animal-borne disease in household pets is never something we like to see, it is normal and expected for some animals to contract plague in Jefferson County each year,” said Jim Rada, Director of Environmental Health Services at Jefferson County Public Health in the release. “The good news is that modern antibiotics are effective against plague, and as long as it is treated promptly, severe complications, illness or death can be avoided.”

Plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis. Humans and household animals can contract the sickness if proper precautions are not taken. Some of those steps include eliminating all sources of food, shelter and access for wild animals around the home and maintaining a trash-free yard. Officials also recommend avoiding contact with sick or dead animals, using precautions around sick pets and talking to a veterinarian about flea control regarding pets.

Humans and pets can be infected with plague from flea bites if they are infected. Animal coughs, bites and blood can also transmit the illness.

Andy Colwell, Special to The Denver Post

A couple walk along Jefferson County Open Space’s Pioneer Trail in this 2017 file photo. A house cat near Elk Meadows Open Space in Evergreen tested positive for bubonic plague in late October, 2021.

News

Graywolf Press director/publisher McCrae will retire in June

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Fiona McCrae, director/publisher of Graywolf Press, has announced her retirement in June 2022, after 27 years at the helm of the nonprofit literary press located in the Open Book building in Minneapolis.

McCrae joined the press in 1994, only the second publisher to lead the organization after its founding by Scott Walker in 1974. She had been an editor at Faber & Faber in London and then in Boston.

Awards and nominations during McCrae’s directorship include the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize, the Booker Prize, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the International Dublin Literary Award. Graywolf’s authors include poets and fiction writers with national reputations such as Elizabeth Alexander, Eula Biss, Natalie Diaz, Layli Long Soldier, Carmen Maria Machado, Claudia Rankine, Tracy K. Smith and Danez Smith.

McCrae oversaw the creation of Garywolf’s National Council, the Citizen Literary Fellowship, and the popular “Art of” series of short books on the craft of writing, as well as the launch of significant prizes such as the Graywolf Press Nonfiction Prize and the African Fiction Prize.

Currently vice chair of the National Book Foundation board, McCrae also serves on the boards of the Anderson Center in Red Wing and the literary journal Fence. She was awarded the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses Golden Colophon for Leadership in 2014 and received the Poets & Writers Editor’s Award with Graywolf executive editor Jeff Shotts in 2017.

A committee led by Cathy Polasky, chair of the Graywolf board of directors, will search for McCrae’s successor.

News

COVID-19 Tuesday update: New weekend cases overwhelm state health staff; few ICU beds available

Published

32 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

There were so many new coronavirus infections reported to Minnesota health officials over the weekend that nearly a quarter remained unprocessed Tuesday morning.

The state Department of Health had tallied 7,173 new infections in time for its 11 a.m. Tuesday update, and an estimated 2,500 more positive tests had yet to be processed. A department spokesman said they are working to increase staffing to address the rising numbers of positive tests that need to be entered into the state’s databases.

Health officials started releasing new outbreak data only on business days over the summer, and that change led to an influx of new cases on Tuesday mornings from the previous weekend. When results are released at 11 a.m. each business day, they typically are current through 4 a.m. the previous business day.

Before this week, the most new cases reported on a Tuesday during the latest surge was nearly 8,000 in late October.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the state total to 826,404 infections since March 2020 with more than 8,800 who have been infected more than once. That total does not include the 2,500 backlogged cases that should be added to the count later this week.

About 96 percent of people infected since the pandemic began have recovered enough that they no longer need to be isolated.

The rates of positive tests and new cases remain well above the caution thresholds health officials use to determine whether the pandemic is under control.

Twenty more deaths also were recorded Tuesday, bringing the state toll to 8,882. Those whose deaths were reported ranged in age from a Ramsey County resident in their late 40s to three people in their 90s. Six were living in long-term care and 14 in private homes.

On average, Minnesota is reporting about 24 deaths from COVID-19 each day.

Hospitalizations jumped overnight to a yearly high of 1,122, including 249 in critical condition. The number of available intensive care beds is dwindling in much of the state.

Vaccines are considered the best way to avoid a severe infection and slow the spread of the coronavirus. Booster shots are recommended for seniors and anyone over 18 with underlying health conditions or other factors that put them at higher risk.

However, breakthrough infections have become increasingly common. There have been 64,844 breakthrough cases, or 16.2 percent of the more than 401,000 cases diagnosed this year.

There have been 2,956 fully-vaccinated Minnesotans who’ve been hospitalized and 483 who have died of COVID-19. Nonetheless, of the 3.2 million fully vaccinated residents, 98 percent have not reported a breakthrough case.

Minnesota has administered 7.1 million doses of vaccine, including 576,000 booster shots. Nearly 3.5 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one shot — roughly 67 percent of the eligible population.

