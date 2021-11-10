Man arrested in connection with Colorado Springs apartment building fire where 1 died

A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder and arson in connection with a fire at an apartment building where one person died, police said.

Police did not release details about what the suspect, Trey Dove, is accused of doing. However, investigators do not believe Dove and the victim “had any more than a passing acquaintance,” Lt. Jim Sokolik told KOAA-TV.

According to court records, Dove is being represented by a lawyer from the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Sunday evening’s fire was contained to one apartment in the building and the victim was found outside the building, beneath a window, firefighters have said.

Building resident Pam Kellogg said Dove came knocking on her door shortly before the fire started. He was naked and babbling, she said.

Witnesses told firefighters that they saw a man jump from a window next to the unit that was on fire.