Celebrities
Martin Gelbspan: 5 Things To Know About Michelle’s Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelorette’
Martin Gelbspan is getting some alone time with Michelle Young! Here’s what you should know about the hunky suitor vying for Michelle’s heart.
Martin Gelbspan is getting the chance to really show Michelle Young how he feels about her. The 29-year-old is getting a one-on-one date with Michelle in the November 9 episode of The Bachelorette. They’ll be headed to the BMW Performance Center for their fun and adrenaline-fueled date.
So, who is Martin Gelbspan? For one, he is seriously sexy. Talk about abs! He also loves his family and his job. HollywoodLife has 5 key things to know about Martin.
1. Martin is a personal trainer.
Martin is the owner Gelbspan Fitness, according to his LinkedIn. He was previously a personal trainer at Equinox. According to his ABC bio, Martin can usually be found working out on a beach in Miami. From the looks of his Instagram, his training produces incredible results. Prior to his full-time gig as a personal trainer, Martin was also a model and real estate consultant.
2. Martin is ready for commitment.
Martin revealed to ABC that he’s “looking for a mature, health-conscious woman who wants to be loved. He is ready to make a big commitment and plans to be fearless in his pursuit of love.”
3. He is originally from Argentina.
He emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 10 years old. He describes his family as “fun” and “loud.” He credits his parents for “teaching him how a husband should treat his wife.”
4. Martin is an uncle.
Martin has an adorable niece, and he frequently posts about her on his Instagram page when he’s not sharing his fitness photos. In a May 2021 post about his niece, he promised to love her “unconditionally.” Okay, we’re swooning!
5. Martin loves to change up his hair color.
On The Bachelorette, Martin is currently rocking an edgy platinum blonde look. However, he’s not afraid to try different hair colors. He’s dyed his hair blue, neon yellow, silver, and more.
Celebrities
Prince Harry Slams ‘Megxit’ As A ‘Misogynistic Term’ In Fiery New Interview — Watch
On a panel about misinformation for ‘Wired,’ Prince Harry called the phrase Megxit a ‘misogynistic term’ created by digital trolls.
About a year after stepping back as a senior member of the royal family, Prince Harry reflected on how the British media helped amplify the vitriol against wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex, 37, called the phrase Megxit “misogynistic” during a panel on misinformation and propaganda for Wired’s virtual conference, RE:WIRED on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Prince Harry joined Renée DiResta, technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, and Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights advocacy organization Color Of Change, for a discussion entitled “The Internet Lie Machine.”
“Misinformation is a global humanitarian crisis”
Highlights from Prince Harry’s #REWIRED2021 session, where he spoke about working with @AspenInstitute, warning @Jack about a “coup” the day before the Capitol riot, and the journalists who repeat harmful lies invented by trolls. pic.twitter.com/t728fK6Us5
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 9, 2021
During the discussion, Prince Harry reflected on how online hate and “trolls” permeated into his life with wife Meghan, 40, following their exit as senior royals. “Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media,” he said. “But it began with a troll.” He also cited a recent study from analytics service Bot Sentinel that revealed a “coordinated campaign” of hate speech against the Sussexes, initially reported by BuzzFeed.
“More than 70 percent of the hate speech about my wife was driven by fewer than 50 accounts, and perhaps the most disturbing part of this was the number of British journalists who were interacting with them and amplifying the lies,” Prince Harry said. “But they regurgitate these lies as truth.” The royal’s inclusion in the panel on Tuesday is pegged to his work for the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder. He joined the institute as commissioner in March to figure out ways to combat the “avalanche of misinformation” in the digital world.
“The experience of today’s digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals as well as societies to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in,” the duke said in a statement at the time, per CNN Business. “It’s my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.”
During the panel on Tuesday, Prince Harry explained that online hate could seep into everyday life, even referencing his late mother Princess Diana. “This problem did not originate on social media, and you don’t have to be online to be affected by it,” he said. “I learned from an early age that the incentives of publishing are not aligned with the incentives of truth. I know the story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness, and I don’t want to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.”
Celebrities
Chris Sutton: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Feuds With Nayte Olukoya
Chris S. is stirring up the drama on the November 9 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’ Here’s what you need to know about the contestant butting heads with the other suitors.
Chris Sutton is a contestant to keep your eye on during the November 9 episode of The Bachelorette. From the looks of it, Chris S. instigates some major drama. Will this bring him closer to Michelle Young or tear them apart?
There are still a number of The Bachelorette season 18 suitors to get to know, so who is Chris Sutton? HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the 28-year-old.
1. Chris had a memorable ‘Bachelorette’ intro.
Chris really tried to make one heck of a first impression on Michelle after discovering her teaching background. He introduced himself on the show by arriving on a school bus. He got out wearing shorts and a backpack.
2. Chris causes drama with other suitors.
During the November 9 episode, Chris S. tells Michelle in front of the other men, “There are guys here that think they have it in the bag.” The guys do not receive this well. One suitor calls Chris S. a “snake” and another says he threw them “under the bus.” At one point, Nayte Olukoya asks Chris S. to have a chat with him, and things get heated.
3. Chris is a commodities broker.
Chris currently works as a commodities broker in West Hollywood, California. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 2015.
4. He hopes to be married soon.
Chris revealed in his ABC bio that he is “looking for an adventurous woman who is confident, kind, and selfless.” He claims he does not “have a specific type and prides himself in falling in love with someone on the inside rather than the outside.” In the next five years, Chris wants to be married with kids!
5. Chris isn’t too active on Instagram.
As of this posting, Chris S. has over 5,000 followers on Instagram. Before he was on The Bachelorette, Chris S. didn’t post frequently on his page. Prior to September 2021, his last Instagram post was in April 2020.
Celebrities
Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’
After blasting the ‘woke mob’ and lamenting ‘cancel culture’ last week, Aaron Rodgers apologized for ‘misleading’ comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Aaron Rodgers has apologized for comments he made about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, made headlines when he claimed he was a victim of the “woke mob” after revealing his unvaccinated status last week. The athlete has since apologized, acknowledging the responsibilities that come with being a “role model” while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
“I acknowledge that I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading.. to anybody who felt misled by those comments I take full responsibility” ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/i9F7ojd8w8
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 9, 2021
“I realize that I am a role model to a lot of people, and I just want to start off by acknowledging that,” he said. “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.” He added, “I made a decision that was in my best interest based on consulting with my doctors, and I understand that not everybody is going to understand that, necessarily; but I respect everybody’s opinions.”
Aaron courted controversy when he appeared on Pat McAfee‘s show on Friday, Nov. 5 and said he was unvaccinated, exclaiming that he was “an athlete, not an activist.” He also criticized the media and the NFL’s vaccine protocols. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now,” he said last week.
“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture where a crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” Aaron continued. “Health is not a one-size-fits-all.” The athlete, who previously said he consulted with Joe Rogan for vaccine alternatives, tested positive for COVID last week and missed the Nov. 7 game between the Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.
He’s required to quarantine for 10 days and test negative to return to the field. The controversy comes after Aaron told reporters in late August that he had been “immunized” against the virus. In his initial interview last Friday, he said he consulted with Joe and began dubious remedies to fight the virus, including taking ivermectin, an anti-parasite generally given to animals. The CDC issued a health advisory in August that stated ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID.
Martin Gelbspan: 5 Things To Know About Michelle’s Next 1-On-1 Date On ‘The Bachelorette’
New draft of proposed St. Louis wards includes more details and revisions
Prince Harry Slams ‘Megxit’ As A ‘Misogynistic Term’ In Fiery New Interview — Watch
Four teachers in Colorado Springs instructed students to tape on COVID-19 masks
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic suspension could mean more minutes for Bol Bol, Zeke Nnaji
Chris Sutton: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Feuds With Nayte Olukoya
Denver metro school districts cancel classes or move to remote learning amid staffing shortages
Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’
100 new virus deaths added to Missouri COVID dashboard
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls ‘Terrible’ Tension & Fight With Dad Jamie After Becoming Pregnant At 16
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper