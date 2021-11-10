News
Massachusetts senators to debate ARPA spending bill for coronavirus relief
State senators are slated to debate a massive coronavirus relief spending bill intended to ease suffering brought about by the pandemic, but Beacon Hill watchdogs called out lawmakers for loading up the bill with hundreds of “self-serving” amendments.
“They are using this money on pet projects so when they are up for re-election this time next year, they can say ‘look what I got for our town’ instead of actually dedicating pandemic relief money to pandemic-related costs,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance.
The Senate last week revealed a spending bill that proposes using more than $3.66 billion in available American Rescue Plan Act funds and surplus tax revenue to make investments in housing, workforce development, schools and health care systems to help boost communities hardest-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Debate opens during a formal session on Wednesday.
But Senate lawmakers — like their cohorts in the House — have loaded the relief bill up with 722 amendments totaling more than $5.5 billion in additional spending.
While the majority of the amendments — which run the gamut of investments in schools, public safety, economic development, local projects and more — are likely to get spiked, watchdogs say its indicative of the attitudes on Beacon Hill.
“The Legislature should be looking to fix what’s broken and hasn’t been paid for already,” said Greg Sullivan, a former state inspector general and current research director for the Pioneer Institute. “The Legislature ought to be focusing on taking care of our current underfunded projects and not succumb to self-serving amendments.”
Amendments include a $2 million ask by Sen. Brendan Crighton for a senior center in Lynn, $200,000 for the Community Music School of Springfield by Sen. Eric Lesser and $400,000 to replace a Ware bridge pitched by Sen. Anne Gobi.
An amendment pitched by Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr that would boost a contribution to the state’s indebted Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund from $500 million to $1 billion is one of few exceptions, watchdogs agreed.
“There’s no better way to spend that money,” Craney said. “This not result of what these businesses did or didn’t do, it’s a result of the orders that restricted them or shut them down completely and they’re now being asked to repay a $7 billion debt over 20 years.”
The House passed its $3.82 billion version of surplus/ARPA spending last Friday night, with the bill ultimately growing by about $170 million after lawmakers considered more than 1,000 amendments.
News
Bruins Notebook: Stop in Ottawa helpful for Mike Reilly
The Ottawa Senators have not been what you’d call a destination team for NHL players for a while. Stuck in a rebuilding cycle ever since they went to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016-17, the Sens have missed the playoffs the last four years.
But for Mike Reilly, his brief stop in the Canadian capital was an important part of his career development. A regular healthy scratch in Montreal, Reilly was dished by the Canadiens to the Senators on Jan. 2, 2020 for just a fifth-round draft pick and a minor leaguer. But Reilly’s game under Senator coach D. J. Smith improved enough for the the B’s to give up a 2022 third-round pick for him at the trade deadline last season, and he showed enough in that short time for B’s management to sign him to a three-year contract at $3 million per season.
Reilly gives a lot of credit to Smith and the Sens, whom the B’s were playing on Tuesday at the Garden.
“He’s a mix of a coach in terms of old school/new school in my opinion,” said Reilly on Tuesday. “I think he knew when he played, he was a harder guy to play against and I think he was more of a depth guy that played hard. So he has that. But obviously he came from Toronto where he had a lot of skilled defensemen there and he realizes that’s a big part of the game today. He was just trying to get both those aspects down, mostly the defensive part for me. Just playing hard. He wasn’t expecting me to blow guys up or get a ton of hits, but just get in guys’ way, maybe throw a couple crosschecks to get guys off-balance. Just small things like that. A lot of it was habit-based as well. He was always on me about that, then the other side of the ice he just let me do my thing and he encouraged me to try and shoot the puck a little more as well.”
As with a few Bruins defensemen, this season has held its ups and downs for Reilly. He scored his first goal as a Bruin, a shorthanded job against the Red Wings last week. But finding the right partner has been a challenge. He started with Brandon Carlo, but coach Bruce Cassidy did not like how that pairing jelled.
He’s now playing on the third pair with Connor Clifton. They played together a little bit last year, and Reilly said the working relationship continues to grow.
“I think we’re starting to learn from each other,” said Reilly. “He’s a vocal guy and you know he’s going to play hard, try to create time and space for me. He can go in the corners and win battles and try and create loose pucks. I’m definitely learning a lot about his game and I’m sure he’s learning a lot about mine, too.”
Rask spotted
Though it has been no secret that Tuukka Rask has been rehabbing from hip surgery at Warrior Ice Arena facility, WBZ’s camera caught the unrestricted free agent working out on the ice on Monday, looking very much like a member of the Bruins, wearing a team practice jersey while working with goalie coach Bob Essensa.
Both Rask and Bruins’ management have stated in the past that they are open to Rask re-signing with the only NHL team he’s played for.
Asked about the status of any possible contract talks, GM Don Sweeney wrote in a text “Tuukka is focused on his rehab and we will discuss things as he moves along.”
As he tries to get his team in a more consistent groove, Rask’s status isn’t exactly a front-burner issue for Cassidy. But the coach tried to give an update as best as he could.
“I was told originally that the timeline for him to return to play – wherever that is, whether it’s Boston or somewhere else – would be January to February. I guess the best I can tell you is that he’s on target for that,” said Cassidy. “He’s here in the morning working with some of our trainers, using the facilities and then he leaves. Typically there’s a crossover when we come in, but we’ve afforded him that and I think it’s worked out well. Tuukka’s just coming in, being a good professional, getting his work done. I think it’s worked out fine for him in allowing him to do that.”
Studnicka to the wing
As anticipated, the B’s made a lineup change for Tuesday’s game against Ottawa, inserting Jack Studnicka as third line right wing, dropping Curtis Lazar to the fourth line and scratching Karson Kuhlman.
“(Studnicka’s) put on some weight, so he should be able to handle the rigors of the wall work more,” said Cassidy, who still considers Studnicka a center. “Just talking to Jack in training camp. I think he just wants to play on the Bruins, wherever it is. He still has to create offense when he has the opportunity, move his feet, win pucks, make good decisions on his forehand, shoot the puck. That doesn’t change with center or wing. Just on the wing you’ve got tighter spaces, you have to be better on the walls. Defensive zone coverage, the assignments are a little different. So just help that line try to find its footing. Its had it’s moments. It just hasn’t broken through and maybe Jack gives them a little different dimension than a Lazar or Kuhlman.”
Cassidy a fan of McDavid
The B’s will see the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid here on Thursday. The fan in Cassidy came out when he was asked about McDavid’ s highlight goal against the Rangers on Friday.
“Love it,” he said. “As a coach, on the one side you’re like ‘How can you not defend this guy better?’ There’s four of you.’ Then as a coach on the offensive side, you’re like ‘Hey, use your teammates.’ But you’ve got to love it in the end.”
He said that, if it was his players against whom McDavid pulled that move, he wouldn’t say a word to them.
“They’re watching it on TV, what have they’ve seen it like 500 times now? I think that’s punishment enough,” joke Cassidy.
News
Rapper’s rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits
Lawsuits are piling up less than a week after the deadly crowd crush at the Astroworld concert, and legal experts say the risk of liability is mounting for rapper Travis Scott and the companies behind the tragic event in Houston.
Several legal experts told The Associated Press that Scott’s past incitement of concertgoers offers a history that could make it easier to pursue negligence claims against companies that planned and managed the show, which killed eight people and left hundreds injured. And although the investigations have just begun, experts expect dozens more lawsuits seeking damages that could climb into hundreds of millions of dollars.
At the center of the legal maelstrom is Scott, a 30-year-old rapper famous for whipping fans into a frenzy who has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges tied to stirring up crowds at previous concerts.
“This put everyone on notice: ‘This is what has happened, and there is no reason it can’t happen again,’” said John Werner, a lawyer in Beaumont, Texas, who is not involved in Astroworld cases. “They know this is a situation that can get out of hand.”
“This tragedy was months, if not years, in the making,” wrote Houston lawyer Steve Kherkher in a lawsuit demanding more than $1 million for a man trampled in the melee, which he said was “predictable and preventable” given the rapper’s history.
More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed so far against Scott and several companies, including entertainment giant Live Nation, concert promoter ScoreMore, a nonprofit managing the Houston-owned venue. The complaints allege that organizers failed to take simple crowd-control steps, to staff properly and to act on early signs of trouble at the sold-out concert at NRG Park that attracted 50,000 fans.
“The way the concert was set up, planned, organized, and the way things were handled once there was a problem, it boggles the mind,” lawyer Tony Buzbee said this week in announcing that he was suing on behalf of three dozen victims, including 21-year-old Axel Acosta, who died.
News
Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range
KENOSHA, Wis. — The first man killed by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha was shot at a range of just a few feet and had soot injuries that could indicate he had his hand over the barrel of Rittenhouse’s rifle, a pathologist testified Tuesday.
But it was unclear from video footage whether Joseph Rosenbaum was grabbing for Rittenhouse’s gun or trying to swat it away, said the witness, Dr. Doug Kelley, with the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office.
Kelley was one of the final witnesses for the state before prosecutors rested their murder case after 5 1/2 days of testimony that were aimed at portraying Rittenhouse as the aggressor but often bolstered the young man’s claim of self-defense. His lawyers have suggested the 17-year-old was afraid his gun would be taken away and used against him.
The defense then began presenting its side, calling as its first witnesses people who were on the streets with Rittenhouse that night and described him as pale, shaking, sweating and stammering after the shootings.
“He repeats, ‘I just shot someone’ over and over, and I believe at some point he said he had to shoot someone,” testified Nicholas Smith, who said he had gone to the protests that shook Kenosha that night at the request of the owners of a car dealership to protect the business.
“My god, my life might be over,” another witness, JoAnn Fiedler, quoted Rittenhouse as saying. She said he didn’t give any details about what happened but told her he “had to do it.”
Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a night of turbulent demonstrations against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020.
The former police youth cadet from Antioch, Illinois, had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle and a medical kit in what he said was an effort to protect property from the damaging protests that broke out over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.
Rittenhouse could get life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
While Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot, the case has stirred racially charged debate over vigilantism, the right to bear arms, and the unrest that erupted around the U.S. that summer over the killing of George Floyd and other police violence against Black people.
On Tuesday, the jury watched drone video that was zoomed-in and slowed down to show Rosenbaum following Rittenhouse, and then Rittenhouse wheeling around and shooting Rosenbaum at close range.
Kelley, the pathologist, said Rosenbaum was shot four times by someone who was within 4 feet of him.
Massachusetts senators to debate ARPA spending bill for coronavirus relief
Solar Vs Nuclear
When Will You Get Involved With the Online Forex Trade?
Bruins Notebook: Stop in Ottawa helpful for Mike Reilly
Childhood Obesity: The Overlooked Epidemic
What Does it Mean to Be a Hero?
Rapper’s rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits
Health and Excercise
When Does Tenacity Become Stupidity?
Pathologist: Rittenhouse shot first man at close range
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19