Maureen Dowd: What derailed the Democrats
WASHINGTON — In Shakespeare, when characters want to fulfill their desires, they escape to what’s been called the Green World.
And that’s what Democrats promised voters: that they could leave behind the vitriol and aggravation of Donald Trump’s America and escape to an Arden that was cool, calm and reassuring.
Democrats violated that pledge. On the way to that verdant forest, we got led into a circular firing squad. Tight margins in Congress do not bring out the best in pols.
“We promised to change the rancor and division,” said one top Democrat. “So we offered something else: division and rancor.”
Many who were sick of Trump chaos and ineptitude are now sick of Biden chaos and ineptitude. Scranton Joe was supposed to be the sensible, steady one.
After all, as Democrats are keenly aware, Trump lost the 2020 race as much as Biden won it. Only 44,000 votes in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia saved Biden from an Electoral College tie.
And for a long time now, people have been watching the spectacle of Democrats grinding away at the sausage and fighting for their piece of the pie (to make a metaphoric meal). And it has not been a pretty picture.
The question raised by Tuesday’s debacle for Democrats is, now that Biden’s high poll ratings and goodwill are squandered, how do they turn the mishegoss into a winning message?
There’s some truth in what James Carville told Judy Woodruff: “What went wrong is this stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools.”
There’s also some truth in what Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a moderate in a tough reelection battle, told The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns about the president: “Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”
Biden has pursued his two bills with Captain Ahab-like zeal; he pines to be FDR and eclipse Barack Obama, who pushed him aside for Hillary Clinton.
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi hail the bills as transformational. But what are you transforming into? The election cratering showed that such overweening efforts are putting off many voters who are still struggling just to get by as they move beyond the degradation wrought by Trump and COVID.
While the Democrats wallow in a family food fight, Americans are still stressed and exhausted from the whole COVID ordeal, confronting high gas prices and stymied from getting the appliances and Christmas toys they want.
“I used to advise mayors, you can be as visionary as you want, but just make sure you take the garbage out and fill the potholes,” said David Axelrod, who oversaw messaging for Obama.
Republicans have not lost their talent for coming up with boogeymen to scare white voters, and thanks to a dumb comment by Terry McAuliffe in a debate, they have succeeded in turning parents’ rights in schools into a wedge issue.
Some in the GOP see Glenn Youngkin as a template for moving beyond Trump. The members of my family who voted for Trump are eager to see their party move back to a more palatable and recognizable form of conservatism.
We’ll see. So far, tiptoeing around Jabba the Trump has had limited utility. Despite everything, he still has great sway in the Republican Party.
And if the Supreme Court were to outlaw abortion and approve open carry on guns, that could scramble the equation all over again, sending moderate suburbanites back into the arms of Democrats.
Most important, Democrats have to come up with a vocabulary and a vision to elucidate how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better will benefit people. BIF sounds like Willy Loman’s son, and must we ask, to BBB or not to BBB? Yammering about the budget reconciliation process is not going to cut it. Tonally and emotionally, Democratic pols seem at odds with the electorate.
At the end of the day, Democrats are going to get some good stuff for Americans, but voters may not realize that because of the big hash the Democrats made with the bills.
Asked Friday if the Democrats could not get out of their own way, Pelosi smiled dryly and replied, “Welcome to my world. This is the Democratic Party.” She sanguinely referred to the damaging internecine warring as “exuberance.”
Right now, the bills seem like a Washington abstraction, and it feels as if Biden has been lost in a maze forever, grappling with the minotaurs of Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and progressives.
It’s analogous to Afghanistan. Biden did the right thing pulling us out of the quicksand, but people are mostly going to remember the catastrophic visuals of the botched exit.
There is a feeling, many Democrats say, that things are a little out of control — the Afghanistan departure, supply chains, crime, violence, Biden not being able to pass what he wants to pass or even pressing for the votes when he went to the Hill before he left for Europe.
The administration lost control of the virus story; it didn’t seem to have it together on mask or no mask, school or no school, vaccine mandates or no.
Friday’s strong jobs report and a rollout for the children’s vaccine gives Democrats a breather, but many are still wondering if Biden is up to the job. He will need to become a much better salesman than Biff Loman’s dad.
Got a few minutes? Make a great date-night dinner
I’ve been married for a gazillion years, but I still like to occasionally woo my husband with a great meal. Which is not to say I spend hours preparing a meal that reminds the guy how much I love him, because oftentimes the best dinner is the one that the cook can pull together without much effort.
This date-night salad is a great example of a dish any home cook can whip up in a flash using everyday ingredients. It pairs crispy panko fried chicken tenders with the contrasting but complementary flavors of fresh orange, salty blue cheese-stuffed olives and the rich caramel taste of dried dates. It’s presented on a bed of peppery arugula and tender baby spinach.
But the real star is the warm mustard dressing, which gets a zesty, citrusy kick from apple cider vinegar and orange juice concentrate.
I garnished the salad with crumbled goat cheese and toasted almonds. Paired with some crusty bread and a glass of crisp rose, it was a perfect meal for two. And it only took about 15 minutes.
WARM ARUGULA SALAD WITH CHICKEN AND CHEVRE
For the salad:
6 c. arugula and/or baby spinach, or mix of both
6 large blue cheese-stuffed or regular pitted green olives, halved or quartered
4 large dried dates, quartered or diced
1 navel orange, peeled, sectioned and cut into chunks
For the chicken:
1 c. panko bread crumbs
1 t. garlic powder
1 t. dried parsley flakes
1/2 t. dried oregano
1/2 t. dried basil
1/4 t. dried thyme
1/4 t. dried rosemary, crushed
1/2 c. flour
1 egg beaten with 2 T. water
1/2 lb. boneless chicken tenders, or 1 large boneless chicken breast cut into thin strips
Olive oil, for frying
For the dressing:
4 T. frozen orange juice concentrate
2 T. water
2 T. cider vinegar
2 T. Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/3 c. crumbled goat cheese
1/4 c. toasted slivered almonds, for garnish
Place arugula and/or spinach, olives, dates and orange chunks in a large salad bowl. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together panko bread crumbs and dried spices until evenly mixed, then place on a large plate. Place flour on another plate. In a large bowl, beat the egg with the water.
Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating well. Shake off excess flour and dip in the egg, then roll chicken in the panko crumbs to coat. Set the chicken to the side to rest for about 5 minutes. (This helps the coating stick better.)
Place about 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet, and heat over medium-high heat. When it sizzles, add the chicken and cook until golden and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover with foil to keep warm.
Add orange juice concentrate, water and vinegar to pan. Stir in mustard and let dressing boil for about 30 seconds. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add 1/3 of the dressing to the salad and toss gently to mix.
Divide salad between 2 plates. Top each salad with fried chicken and goat cheese then drizzle on remaining dressing. Garnish with toasted almonds, and serve. Serves 2.
(Adapted from “Eating Well Serves Two” by Jim Romanoff)
— Tribune News Service
Ask Amy: My father had too much to drink and tried to kiss me
Dear Amy: When I was a young woman of 20 and returned home for a visit after basic training in the military, my father had too much to drink one night.
He asked me to sit beside him after my mom went to bed.
It didn’t feel quite right, but I sat next to him.
Then, my dad tried to French kiss me.
I got away from him and avoided him the next day.
I didn’t visit my parents again for a while because I was shipped overseas.
I thought about it later and wondered if he even remembered doing this?
Maybe he blacked out from drinking.
Then, my aunt (my mom’s sister) who is only slightly older than me, confessed that my dad did the same thing to her. (I did not disclose it happened to me too.)
My dad has since died. My sister thinks that he was a saint. She has never recovered from his death. She and my mother never understood why I was not close to my dad as an adult.
Should I tell them, or let sleeping dogs lie? They think I was cold and uncaring toward him.
My mother also beat my sister and me so severely that our whole bodies were covered in bruises. I would have to wear long pants and long-sleeve shirts in the summer so no one would know.
I repeatedly ran away. I went to the police, who did nothing.
I moved over 1,000 miles away from them and have only visited once a year.
My mom and sister and extended family all think I just don’t care about my family. My aunts, uncles and cousins never knew we were being severely abused.
Should I tell them?
Do I need to feel guilty for moving away and never visiting?
I know this hurts my sister.
— Troubled Daughter
Dear Troubled: Given the violence and dysfunction in your past, I’d say that your choice to stay away is one of self-preservation.
It is unfortunate, though not surprising, that you still care what these family members think. You carry the guilt of hard-won survival.
The truth is the truth, and you might as well tell it.
You should not tell the truth to persuade others that your father and/or mother were monsters but to simply own your personal history.
Understand that people who stay in abusive family systems sometimes develop selective amnesia over painful events. This is a survival tool.
You can assume that your family members are entrenched in their own narrative. They may not believe you. They may blame you.
I hope that your life in adulthood is rewarding, and that your career in the military has given you a sense of belonging to a deserving family-of-choice.
If you decide to share your truth, approach this from a place of strength and confidence.
Dear Amy: My husband and I have adult children in their mid-20s to early 30s, all of whom are doing well. We both work full time, and all our kids (thankfully) are gainfully employed.
For the last 10 years, we have had at least one child living with us during that post-college looking-for-work phase, or during various times when they have needed a place to crash.
The pandemic brought two of them home for over a year.
Overall, I’d say that we all enjoyed this togetherness, but frankly I am done. I may be the only person in the world yearning for an empty nest.
They are all out now, but with remote-work, two of them now bounce home for days on end and with very little notice — and work from here.
They do this when they get bored, want a change of pace, or home-cooked meals.
Please, how can I get them to stop?
— Tired
Dear Tired: You should set some parameters: You would like at least a week’s advance notice, unless it is an emergency. They should limit their stays.
Make sure their time home is boring and fruitless. Limit the home-cooked meals. Don’t clean up after them.
I wonder if other readers are dealing with this? If so, I will run responses.
Dear Amy: Thank you for talking about credit card “churning” with your answer to “Churning Concerns.”
This wife wanted feedback about her husband’s choice to open credit cards in her name. This is wrong (and illegal). She should place a freeze on her credit.
— Credit Advisor
Dear Advisor: It wasn’t clear whether this wife had co-signed on these credit cards, but I agree that she needs to advocate for herself.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi
For a new twist on meatloaf, I added an Asian wasabi flavor. This meatloaf takes only 15 minutes to bake. The secret is to place the meat loaves on a baking sheet, which lets the hot air circulate all around the meat.
Wasabi is the Japanese version of horseradish. It’s an Asian root vegetable that is sold in paste and powdered form. The powdered form is mixed with water to form a thick paste. The green wasabi served with sushi is usually white wasabi powder that is generally mixed with colorants and mustard.
Helpful hints:
- You can use prepared horseradish instead of wasabi.
- You can use green beans or peas in the rice dish instead of snow peas.
- You can use ground ginger instead of fresh ginger.
WASABI-SPICED MEATLOAF
Vegetable oil spray
4 t. wasabi paste
4 T. reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/2 c. coarsely chopped onion
1/2 c. coarsely chopped mushrooms
3/4 lb. 95% lean ground beef
1 egg white
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with vegetable oil spray. Mix wasabi paste and mayonnaise together and set aside. Place onion and mushrooms in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 3 minutes. Mix the onions and mushroom with the ground beef. Mix in the egg white. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide in two, place on the lined baking tray and shape into 2 loaves about 5 inches by 3 inches. Bake 10 minutes. Remove and spread wasabi mixture on the meat loaves. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Serve on two dinner plates. Serves 2.
GINGER RICE AND SNOW PEAS
1/4 lb. fresh snow peas, cut in half (about 1 3/4 c.)
1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 c. cooked)
2 t. canola oil
2 T. chopped fresh ginger or 2 t. ground ginger
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave snow peas 1 minute. Remove and microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add oil, ginger, snow peas and salt and pepper to taste to the rice. Toss well. Serves 2.
(Recipes by Linda Gassenheimer.)
— Tribune News Service
