Messy Baby Daddies: Summer Walker Slams London On Da Track For Taking ‘Credit’ On Her Album — ‘He Didn’t Produce Sh*t!’
Summer Walker is not here for her ex and father of her child taking credit for her hard work.
The “Still Over It” singer responded after London shared a tweet to his Instgram that alluded to him getting paid off her recently released album “Still Over It.” Reportedly, on ten of the songs from “Still Over It”, London has been given either a production or writing credit, but Summer claims that is only half the truth.
“He didn’t WRITE sh*t and he didn’t PRODUCE sh*t either,” commented Summer in frustration after Ther Shade Room shared London’s post joking about getting paid off of her album.
Summer then went on to accuse Lonodn of cheating on her while pregnant and explained London’s alleged connection to the album.
“He just handpicked the n***as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT. The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain’t do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made. Lol ima go back to minding my business, this just triggered the hell out me [sad face emoji].”
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At Her Birmingham Home — Photos
Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Malala wore a traditional pink Nikah on her wedding day. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the photos, which featured the activist affectionately holding hands with her husband while standing in a field of trees and bushes outside. Asser, who is the general manger for the Pakistan Cricket Board, looked so handsome in a black suit and pink tie that matched his wife’s outfit. He too seemed so overjoyed to have married his partner.
The newlyweds received a flurry of congratulatory messages in the comments section of Malala’s post. “Congratulations on this wonderful moment!” said Reese Witherspoon. Teenage climate activist Greta Thurnberg shared her best wishes to the happy couple as well, as did the Nobel Prize’s official IG account.
Malala is an inspiration to many people around the world, particularly due to her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to prohibit girls from getting an education in Pakistan. When she was 15 years old, she was shot in the head by a Taliban member and had to receive medical treatment in England. Two years later, she became the youngest person to ever be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17. She received the honor alongside Kailash Satyarthi, an Indian social reformer and activist.
Malala’s wedding came as a surprise to many, given that she expressed doubts about marriage during an interview with British Vogue in June. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” Malala said, before revealing that her mother had a much different opinion on the topic of marriage. “My mum is like, ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.’ “
Shailene Woodley Breaks Silence On Backlash Against Fiancée Aaron Rodgers: ‘Calm Down’
Amid the furor over Aaron Rodgers’ refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, his fiancée, Shailene Woodley, clapped back against those trying to ‘disparage’ the Green Bay Packers quarterback.
“Literally, ya’ll need to calm the f-ck down,” Shailene Woodley posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Nov. 9). Shailene, 29, shared a screenshot of a report claiming that Aaron Rodgers was out and about in Brentwood, California, after his COVID-19 diagnosis. “This is straight up HILARIOUS,” the actress wrote. “News outlets STILL grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f-cking men on the streets of LA and saying it’s him.” Shailene disputed that the photos were of Aaron, 37, saying she knows “Aaron’s body VERY well.”
The Divergent star argued that the photographed man’s feet were too small (“[Aaron’s] feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a LOT bigger”) and that Aaron is much hairier. “Also, for those of us who know Aaron beyond the worlds of the obsessed sport and sh-tty media, it’s no secret he has the hairiest hands on the f-cking planet. This oblivious homie, clearly, does not,” wrote Shailene. She also said that her husband-to-be would “never drive” such a car.
The comment comes after Shailene responded to the media over the weekend. “Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos.’ (an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies). Do you even know how stories work brah?? They self delete after 24 hrs. Literally lol’ing over here at your determination to make a story out of nothing. Grasping at straws, my dears,” she wrote, per People.
Aaron became the center of controversy last week when he tested positive for COVID-19. In late August, the Green Bay Packers quarterback spoke with reporters about his vaccination status. “Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. In light of the positive diagnosis, Aaron faced a backlash from fans, reporters, and fellow sports stars. Kareen Abul-Jabbar said that Aaron Rodgers was an “egregious abuser” of his position and responsibility and that he “directly and deliberately lied to fans and the public when he assured everyone he was ‘immunized,’ knowing that word would be interpreted as his being vaccinated.” Terry Bradshaw also said he was “disappointed” in Rodgers. “Aaron, you lied to everyone,” he said.
Aaron explained his decision on The Pat McAfee Show. After complaining about being “in the crosshairs of the woke mob,” Aaron said that his decision came from “a lot of study in the offseason. … I consulted a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast.” Aaron eventually said that he is allergic to an ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. He opted against getting the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine amid news of it causing blood clotting in some individuals.
Though the pause on administering it was lifted and deemed safe for the public, Aaron refused to get the shot because he wants to be a father, and claimed there were “zero long-term studies” on the effects on male fertility. The CDC says there is no link to male infertility issues based on current vaccination data.
Dorit Kemsley’s Home Invasion Video Released By Police: Watch Men Smash Through Door To Break In
Surveillance footage released by the LAPD shows two men in hoodies breaking into ‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley’s home, before running off with over $100K in stolen items.
The Encino, California residence of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley was broken into on October 27, and now nearly two weeks later, authorities have released security camera footage that shows a glimpse of the frightening incident. The LAPD shared a 3 minute-long video of two masked men breaking into the house in an attempt to seek help identifying the suspects. The footage — which can be seen above — shows the pair wearing black masks and dark hoodies standing outside of a sliding glass door just before 10 pm. PT. The suspects appeared to be plotting on how to break into the home while Dorit, 45, and her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5, were inside. Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, was in London when the incident occurred.
Eventually, one of the men shattered the sliding glass door before walking away. Footage from roughly 15 minutes later, at around 10:10 pm, shows the suspects leaving Dorit’s house with bags filled of items they stole from the house. According to previous reports, more than $100,000 of stolen items like purses, jewelry and watches were taken during the robbery.
The LAPD previously confirmed to HollywoodLife that Dorit and her kids were all asleep inside when three unidentified men broke into the home. According to the Daily Mail, the intruders walked into Dorit’s bedroom and held her at gunpoint. “Don’t hurt my babies. Don’t kill me,” she allegedly begged the intruders. “I’m a mother.” One of the men allegedly responded, “Kill her,” but they eventually ran off with the stolen items without harming Dorit or her kids. After they left, the reality star reportedly contacted police and her husband.
Three days later, Dorit shared an Instagram post and noted that she and her kids weren’t harmed during the incident. “As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” the Bravo star said. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”
No arrests have been made in the incident yet. The LAPD is continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.
