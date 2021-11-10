Missouri man describes what happened the night his wife died

News
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An infrastructure package is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, but there is another large piece of legislation up for debate in Washington D.C. that provides money for childcare.
It’s called the Build Back Better Framework. The Biden administration said the $1.75 trillion package includes affordable childcare, free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, tax cuts, and expanded health care coverage. But who is stuck with the cost?
“Through this plan, families will pay more than 7% of their salary on childcare,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
This means more than 400,000 children under the age of 5 from families earning under less than $212,588 will pay no more than 7% of their income for high-quality childcare.
Cardona said in an interview that the plan is centered around families, offering free preschool to more than 110,000 Missourians.
“There’s funding for teachers to get training, which allows for a substitute to be hired, and maybe better salary for some of these educators who are working really hard, and unfortunately, having to work two or three jobs,” Cardona said.
According to the National Education Association (NEA), Missouri has the lowest starting salary for teachers in the country, at $32,970. The Show-Me State ranks 45 in the country when it comes to average salary, $50,817.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education unveiled a new recruitment initiative to help the teacher shortage in the state. The online program has resources available for prospective teachers, allowing them to access free training programs, scholarships, and internship opportunities. Over the next three years, the state is investing $50 million into the recruitment tool.
Fourteen community colleges in Missouri will also receive grants to develop and deliver innovative training programs for jobs in the public health, childcare, and manufacturing sector, according to the White House.
The plan will provide nearly 455,000 Missouri students with resources to purchase food during the summer months and will expand free school meals to an additional 126,000 during the school year.
The package also includes a tax cut for low-wage workers by extending the American Rescue Plan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) expansion. In Missouri, this means 338,8000 workers will receive tax cuts up to $1,500.
Under the framework, 97,000 uninsured Missourians will gain Medicare.
“This plan is paid for by billionaires who are now going to be asked to pay their fair share,” Cardona said. “For those making under $400,000, they will not see a change in their tax structure at all.”
Missouri’s education department would not go on camera but said this plan supports many of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s priority areas.
The price tag for the Build Back Better Framework is around $1.75 trillion. It also includes climate change legislation, which in Missouri means cutting the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Lawmakers return to Washington D.C. next week.
St. Mary’s Sam Howery enters senior season after leading nation in assists: “I kind of put that aside”
Sam Howery averaged the most assists of any high school basketball player in the country last season, according to maxpreps.com’s database.
The St. Mary’s point guard responded with a shrug.
“A lot of people were letting me know,” said Howery, who dished out an incredible 10.2 assists/game as a junior. “But at the end of the day, we were just trying to see how many points we could score as a team and just get the win. I kind of put that aside.”
The thing that stuck with Howery more: falling one game short of his ultimate team goal. St. Mary’s reached the Class 3A championship game undefeated (16-0) before losing to Baye Fall and Lutheran High School. But a new title quest is on the horizon.
The Colorado prep basketball season begins next week with the start of organized team practices. On Tuesday, at CHSAA winter sports media day at Ball Arena, the top players and coaches gathered from across the state.
Howery, a CSU-Pueblo commit, arrived as Colorado’s undisputed assists king. He also ranks among its top scorers averaging 21.4 points last season.
“I’ve been fortunate to have been around Sam since he was eight,” St. Mary’s assistant coach Oscar Hernandez said. “I’ve seen the growth and him playing up against kids two or three years older than him. Just being able to see the court and finding those mismatches. … I’ve expected it from him for a long time.”
Howery added: “I just understand what’s (happening) on the floor. I can find mismatches, different matchups, and just give guys the ball if they’re open. Luckily, they put the ball in the basket.”
His success is more predictable when you consider the family.
Sam’s younger brother, Max, is St. Mary’s backup sophomore point guard. Josephine Howery, Sam’s older sister, also starred for the school with consecutive basketball state championship victories (2018-19).
“They’ve always compared me to my sister and all that, and it’s a lot, but we’ve been playing against each other for years in one-on-one (and) on the same team,” Howery said. “It’s really paid off. We’ve worked hard against each other. It makes playing in games a lot easier.”
Jordan Kelley embracing Regis Jesuit opportunity
The most notable Colorado prep basketball head coaching news this offseason? The sudden dismissal at Regis Jesuit of Carl Mattei — winner of 399 career games over 17 seasons with three state championships.
The school cut ties with Mattei in August due to a “growing lack of alignment with RJ leadership regarding the vision for the program and its support of the school’s mission.”
Regis now turns to a familiar face, Jordan Kelley, to lead its vaunted girls basketball program. She spent three previous seasons (2016-18) as an assistant coach for the Raiders.
“I understand what this program means to people,” Kelley said. “I was hired in late September, so it’s been kind of challenging at times to figure things out so quickly. But we have a great number of girls in the gym. … I’m very positive and very high energy. I love to play fast, up-tempo, and have a lot of fun, too.”
Regis players were forced to adjust on the fly to an unexpected coaching change. But they’re optimistic about the future. Kelly has a strong basketball pedigree as a former standout player at the University of Wyoming and two seasons as an assistant coach for the University of Idaho.
“It was a little rough at the beginning with how sudden our other coach left,” said Regis sophomore Hana Belibi, younger sister of dunking Regis star Fran Belibi (now at Stanford). “But I think coach Jordan has been doing a really good job of keeping us together, being structured, and staying with what we know.”
Nuggets Podcast: What’s next for Nikola Jokic in wake of Markieff Morris fracas?
In an emergency edition of the Nuggets Ink podcast, beat writer Mike Singer and deputy sports editor Matt Schubert discuss the Nikola Jokic-vs.-Markieff Morris melee with photojournalist AAron Ontiveroz.
Ontiveroz was on site when a Nuggets blowout over the Heat turned ugly Monday night at Ball Arena, devolving into chaotic scenes both on the court and in the back hallways. The fracas spilled over onto social media in the early morning hours Tuesday, as Marcus Morris and the Jokic brothers traded threats on Twitter and the rest of the sports world weighed in.
So what’s next for the league’s reigning MVP? Is a suspension inevitable? Does Jokic have a hair trigger that needs to be checked? How much responsibility should be laid at the feet of Markieff Morris? The crew discusses that and more.
