News
Missouri teacher shortage: State launches online recruitment and training platform
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An infrastructure package is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, but there is another large piece of legislation up for debate in Washington D.C. that provides money for childcare.
It’s called the Build Back Better Framework. The Biden administration said the $1.75 trillion package includes affordable childcare, free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, tax cuts, and expanded health care coverage. But who is stuck with the cost?
“Through this plan, families will pay more than 7% of their salary on childcare,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
This means more than 400,000 children under the age of 5 from families earning under less than $212,588 will pay no more than 7% of their income for high-quality childcare.
Cardona said in an interview that the plan is centered around families, offering free preschool to more than 110,000 Missourians.
“There’s funding for teachers to get training, which allows for a substitute to be hired, and maybe better salary for some of these educators who are working really hard, and unfortunately, having to work two or three jobs,” Cardona said.
According to the National Education Association (NEA), Missouri has the lowest starting salary for teachers in the country, at $32,970. The Show-Me State ranks 45 in the country when it comes to average salary, $50,817.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education unveiled a new recruitment initiative to help the teacher shortage in the state. The online program has resources available for prospective teachers, allowing them to access free training programs, scholarships, and internship opportunities. Over the next three years, the state is investing $50 million into the recruitment tool.
Fourteen community colleges in Missouri will also receive grants to develop and deliver innovative training programs for jobs in the public health, childcare, and manufacturing sector, according to the White House.
The plan will provide nearly 455,000 Missouri students with resources to purchase food during the summer months and will expand free school meals to an additional 126,000 during the school year.
The package also includes a tax cut for low-wage workers by extending the American Rescue Plan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) expansion. In Missouri, this means 338,8000 workers will receive tax cuts up to $1,500.
Under the framework, 97,000 uninsured Missourians will gain Medicare.
“This plan is paid for by billionaires who are now going to be asked to pay their fair share,” Cardona said. “For those making under $400,000, they will not see a change in their tax structure at all.”
Missouri’s education department would not go on camera but said this plan supports many of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s priority areas.
The price tag for the Build Back Better Framework is around $1.75 trillion. It also includes climate change legislation, which in Missouri means cutting the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Lawmakers return to Washington D.C. next week.
News
Pevely Police officer sustains four broken ribs after car crash
PEVELY, Mo. – A Pevely Police officer was involved in a car crash Tuesday.
The officer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the Pevely Police Department Facebook page. He sustained four broken ribs and has minor bleeding around his lung.
The other driver involved in the crash was not injured.
“The Pevely Police Department would like to give a special thank you to the Dunklin Fire District, Joachim Plattin Ambulance District, and Missouri State Highway Patrol for their assistance,” the Facebook post reads.
“I would also like to thank the citizens who have already reached out to us and offered their prayers.”
News
Broncos rookies midseason report: Beyond Pat Surtain and Javonte Williams, Denver’s getting production from other first-year players
The Broncos thought Pat Surtain II was the best defensive player on the draft board in April. They also believed Javonte Williams was among the best running backs available.
Through nine games, those forecasts by general manager George Paton & Co. appear to be on the money. Surtain has looked the part of a future franchise cornerback. And Williams, who has rushed for 466 yards on 95 carries, leads the NFL in broken tackles.
Both Surtain (No. 9 overall out of Alabama) and Williams (No. 35, North Carolina) are grading out to be “A” picks by Paton. But what about the other eight draft selections in the Broncos’ 10-man rookie class?
Nearing the halfway point of the NFL season, here’s a breakdown of those picks and undrafted free agent Andre Mintze.
OL Quinn Meinerz
Drafted: Third round, No. 98, Wis.-Whitewater.
Preseason: Denver put Meinerz at center and tried to have him push Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting job, but Cushenberry held him off.
Production: Meinerz filled in for Dalton Risner at left guard in Weeks 3-4 after the latter was injured; he’ll likely start at right guard for Graham Glasgow going forward after Glasgow suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Sunday’s win at Dallas. Meinerz has zero pass-rush disruptions allowed and two penalties.
Quotable: Vic Fangio on if Meinerz is prepared to be the Broncos’ starting right guard with Glasgow out: “He’s ready.”
Grade: B. “The Belly” has held his own as a backup guard, and could have a future as a starter considering the Division III product has a steeper learning curve than his fellow big-school rookies.
ILB Baron Browning
Drafted: Third round, No. 105, Ohio State
Preseason: Browning missed the entire offseason program with a leg injury.
Production: After playing just four defensive snaps through the first seven weeks and missing two games with a back injury and concussion, Browning had a team-high eight tackles in his first start against Washington. He also played well against Dallas this past Sunday. With Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson out for the year with pectoral injuries, Browning will start at inside linebacker going forward.
Quotable: “He had a lot of productivity in the (Washington) game, and I think that it’ll escalate, and he’ll just keep getting better and better,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
Grade: B+. Browning’s been slow to get out of blocks at times, but his performance the past couple of weeks suggests his floor is as solid positional depth at inside linebacker, while his ceiling is an every-down starter.
DB Caden Sterns
Drafted: Fifth round, No. 152, Texas
Preseason: Sterns finished the preseason with eight tackles, tied for second-most on the Broncos.
Production: With two picks, Sterns is the first Broncos player with multiple interceptions in his rookie season since Justin Simmons had a pair in 2016. Sterns was pressed into the “dime” role due to injuries early in the season, and has continued to earn Fangio’s trust.
Quotable: “His last year or two at Texas weren’t up to the standards that everybody had hoped for him,” Fangio said. “That’s why he lasted to the fifth round. He’s come in here and been focused.”
Grade: A. Sterns is playing like he’s capable of replacing Kareem Jackson alongside Justin Simmons in 2022; Jackson is on a one-year deal.
S Jamar Johnson
Drafted: Fifth round, No. 164, Indiana
Preseason: Johnson missed the beginning of the preseason on the COVID-19/reserve list, and failed to climb up the depth chart at training camp.
Production: The 21-year-old has been inactive for every game.
Quotable: “He started off slow because he was on the COVID list and that hurt him,” GM George Paton said Aug. 31. “He was raw and he’s talented, but once he got in the (preseason) games you could kind of see the athletic ability.”
Grade: Incomplete
WR Seth Williams
Drafted: Sixth round, No. 219, Auburn.
Preseason: Williams battled for a roster spot in a crowded wideout room, but was cut and then signed to the Broncos’ practice squad on Sept. 1.
Production: None.
Quotable: “He just had to (take time to) learn how to become a pro,” Fangio said last month. “Taking every rep every day very seriously.”
Grade: Incomplete He’ll have to improve to make the active roster.
CB Kary Vincent Jr.
Drafted: Seventh round, No. 237, LSU
Preseason: Vincent didn’t stand out in a top-heavy cornerback room during training camp and was buried on the depth chart.
Production: Inactive for the first eight games, the Broncos traded Vincent to the Eagles at the deadline in exchange for a sixth-round pick next year.
Quotable: “Really, we just had a log jam at corner,” Paton said.
Grade: A. The Broncos weren’t getting anything out of Vincent, so Paton flipped him for a pick a round higher in 2022.
OLB Jonathon Cooper
Drafted: Seventh round, No. 239, Ohio State
Preseason: Cooper’s assimilation into the NFL was delayed by three heart surgeries in May, which wiped out most of his offseason. He played well enough in training camp to draw measured praise from both Fangio and Donatell.
Production: He played well spelling Von Miller after Miller hurt his ankle in the first half of the Week 7 loss at Cleveland. Cooper made his first NFL start in Week 8 and registered two sacks in Week 9 as Miller’s replacement following his trade to the Rams.
Quotable: “Time will tell (what is Cooper’s ceiling),” Donatell said last week. “The one thing we like about him is he’s so tough and he works so hard. You put that combination together, and he could be pretty darn good.”
Grade: A+. It’s a steal by Paton late in Day 3 of the draft. Paton’s gamble on Cooper’s health is paying off.
DE Marquiss Spencer
Drafted: Seventh round, No. 253, Mississippi State
Preseason: Spencer participated in offseason activities but was limited by an ankle injury in training camp. He was cut then signed to the practice squad Sept. 1.
Production: None.
Quotable: “He’s a seventh-round pick that we kind of liked, and had some feeling for,” Fangio said during camp.
Grade: Incomplete The odds of finding an impact player this late in the draft are low.
OLB Andre Mintze
Drafted: Undrafted (Vanderbilt)
Preseason: Mintze’s consistency and athleticism earned him an initial 53-man roster spot.
Production: He’s appeared in five games, mostly on special teams, with two tackles. Mintze has been on IR with a hamstring injury since Oct. 19.
Quotable: “He’s strong and he likes football, which sounds like a generic comment, but some guys like it more than others,” Fangio said Sept. 1. “We like his future.”
Grade: B. For a guy the Broncos took a flier on after the draft, Mintze has proven to be a solid addition to depth and special teams.
News
Man sentenced for killing Illinois state trooper
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — An infrastructure package is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature, but there is another large piece of legislation up for debate in Washington D.C. that provides money for childcare.
It’s called the Build Back Better Framework. The Biden administration said the $1.75 trillion package includes affordable childcare, free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, tax cuts, and expanded health care coverage. But who is stuck with the cost?
“Through this plan, families will pay more than 7% of their salary on childcare,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
This means more than 400,000 children under the age of 5 from families earning under less than $212,588 will pay no more than 7% of their income for high-quality childcare.
Cardona said in an interview that the plan is centered around families, offering free preschool to more than 110,000 Missourians.
“There’s funding for teachers to get training, which allows for a substitute to be hired, and maybe better salary for some of these educators who are working really hard, and unfortunately, having to work two or three jobs,” Cardona said.
According to the National Education Association (NEA), Missouri has the lowest starting salary for teachers in the country, at $32,970. The Show-Me State ranks 45 in the country when it comes to average salary, $50,817.
On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education unveiled a new recruitment initiative to help the teacher shortage in the state. The online program has resources available for prospective teachers, allowing them to access free training programs, scholarships, and internship opportunities. Over the next three years, the state is investing $50 million into the recruitment tool.
Fourteen community colleges in Missouri will also receive grants to develop and deliver innovative training programs for jobs in the public health, childcare, and manufacturing sector, according to the White House.
The plan will provide nearly 455,000 Missouri students with resources to purchase food during the summer months and will expand free school meals to an additional 126,000 during the school year.
The package also includes a tax cut for low-wage workers by extending the American Rescue Plan’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) expansion. In Missouri, this means 338,8000 workers will receive tax cuts up to $1,500.
Under the framework, 97,000 uninsured Missourians will gain Medicare.
“This plan is paid for by billionaires who are now going to be asked to pay their fair share,” Cardona said. “For those making under $400,000, they will not see a change in their tax structure at all.”
Missouri’s education department would not go on camera but said this plan supports many of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s priority areas.
The price tag for the Build Back Better Framework is around $1.75 trillion. It also includes climate change legislation, which in Missouri means cutting the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Lawmakers return to Washington D.C. next week.
Missouri teacher shortage: State launches online recruitment and training platform
Pevely Police officer sustains four broken ribs after car crash
Jeff Bezos’ New $78 Million Hawaii Estate Is Surrounded By Dormant Lava Fields — Photo
Broncos rookies midseason report: Beyond Pat Surtain and Javonte Williams, Denver’s getting production from other first-year players
Paulina Porizkova, 56, Rocks Bikini After Sharing Heartbreaking Ultimatum That Ended Marriage
Man sentenced for killing Illinois state trooper
Suspected serial killer charged for St. Louis murders and shootings
Turpin Family: Special Reveals Never-Before-Seen Video Of Moment Cops Saved 13 Children
13-year-old shot by woman he was allegedly trying to carjack
Broncos active Netane Muti from COVID list, place Graham Glasgow on injured reserve amid flurry of roster moves
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper