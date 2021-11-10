News
New draft of proposed St. Louis wards includes more details and revisions
ST. LOUIS – The Board of Aldermen Legislation Committee has released a second draft of the new districts in St. Louis. They must reduce the number of wards from 28 to 14 under a charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.
The new lines would apply for the 2023 aldermanic elections. It will reduce half the number of aldermen representing St. Louis.
More details of the 14-ward redistricting map have been revealed today. The new charts detail each new ward’s boundaries that run around each neighborhood. Each district has about 21,500 people in it.
This is just a draft and the representatives admit that changes still need to be made. Lewis Reed admits in a statement that this is still a work in progress. There are areas where the shapes of the wards still need to be refined.
Board President Lewis Reed said last week that the biggest challenge is to make sure the proposed map doesn’t get thrown out due to gerrymandering. He said the latest Census data shows 44% of St. Louis City’s population is white and 43% is Black.
The lawmakers are looking for an equal balance in the number of wards representing each group. There are seven African-American majority population wards and seven White majority population wards. When possible they are trying to keep neighborhoods intact.
There have been some changes since the first draft was leaked last week:
- The Southhampton neighborhood will now remain in one ward instead of being split in two.
- The Bevo area went from spreading among three wards to two wards.
Suggest a Correction
News
Four teachers in Colorado Springs instructed students to tape on COVID-19 masks
A teaching team in Colorado Springs violated district policy and procedure last month when they “directed” students to affix COVID-19 masks to their face with tape, according to Academy District 20 Schools.
On Oct. 15 a parent raised concerns about masks being taped to students faces at Chinook Trail Middle School if “children wore their face mask incorrectly,” according to a statement from Principal Tom Andrew sent Tuesday to the school community.
The district’s internal investigation, which received statements from more than 100 students, ten teachers and school staff, found that the “teaching team of 642” violated policy and procedure.
“While we found that the teachers did NOT affix any student’s mask to their face, we did learn teachers directed students to affix their mask to their face with tape; and students believed they were required, by a teacher, to use tape to affix their mask to their face,” Andrew said in the statement.
Four teachers were found to be in violation, according to the district. Those teachers, who were not identified by the district, wrote an apology letter to the parents and guardians of their students.
“It was never our intent to cause anxiety, fear, confusion, or physical or emotional harm,” the apology letter said. “Our greatest desire was to keep students in our classrooms and prevent quarantines due to COVID exposure. To follow district policy and keep students engaged with in-person learning, our team made a mistake in our methods. Please accept our deepest and most heartfelt apologies.”
A meeting was held Monday night with families of students who were impacted by the “tape masking,” the district said. Teachers in question also met with students Tuesday morning.
The district did not disclose what actions, if any, were taken against the teachers.
“We are disappointed, both by the decisions made and the outcome of the investigation. More importantly, we are disappointed this event led to learning and social and emotional impacts to our students and their families,” Andrew’s statement said. “Personnel matters are confidential, and I therefore cannot comment on the specifics of the investigation as it relates to our staff.”
The district has made counseling staff available to “any student from the class pod who may need it.”
Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on coronavirus in Colorado.
News
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic suspension could mean more minutes for Bol Bol, Zeke Nnaji
The upside, if you’re a Nuggets fan, of a rotation that could be missing Nikola Jokic?
More Bol Bol!
“If, for some reason, (Jokic) is not available (Wednesday), then, obviously, like we’ve done for six-and-a-half years (here), somebody else has got to step up,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday of the Joker, the NBA MVP who could be forced to miss Wednesday’s home game vs. Indiana because of his late-game shove of Miami’s Markieff Morris.
Malone added that a frontcourt minus the NBA’s MVP would feature a lot more of veteran forwards JaMychal Green, Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon in the post, and “maybe some guys like Bol Bol (and) Zeke Nnaji that haven’t had a great chance to play yet are going to have a chance to get out there and play rotational minutes. But we’ll react once we get that news.”
With the exception of the team’s long spell in the Orlando bubble, the 7-foot-2 Bol has yet to play more than 16 minutes in a regular-season game with the Nuggets. The former Oregon Ducks standout has appeared in only two games this season, scoring six points and picking up three rebounds over 10 minutes of action.
Jokic was ejected from Monday’s 113-96 win over the Heat with 2:39 left in the game for shoving Morris in the back in retaliation for the forward’s aggressive foul on the Joker at midcourt just a few seconds earlier.
“It was unfortunate that it happened, but you know, it’s the game of basketball, if you’re competitive, then things like that happen,” Nuggets guard PJ Dozier said. “(I’ll) keep the rest of comments to myself. But it happens.”
Dozier added he was grateful the Ball Arena security team helped keep the situation from immediately spilling over into the short stretch of hallway between the visiting locker room and the Nuggets locker room, despite the heated rhetoric coming from the Miami bench, especially Jimmy Butler.
“I don’t think it’s one of the first incidents (where Jokic has) had problems with somebody else on the other team, or anything like that,” Dozier said. “But we’re a team full of guys that are not going to lay down. We’re not going to back down. We’ve got each other’s backs as well.”
Malone wishes Morris well. Malone said he sent Miami coach Erik Spoelstra a message Tuesday morning to “(let him) him know that I hope Markieff Morris is all right.”
But the Nuggets coach twice on Tuesday referred to the shot Morris took at Jokic to draw a foul, one that appeared to impact the center’s ribs and his recently injured right knee, as “dirty.”
“I know where (Nikola is) coming from,” Malone said. “But he’s also just got to be a little bit more in control of his emotions in those instances.”
MPJ update. Malone noted that Michael Porter Jr. remains “questionable” to play Wednesday night as the evaluation of his lower back is ongoing. “I think we’re still trying to get a real grasp on the injury, the diagnosis of the injury,” the coach said of the young forward, who missed Monday night’s tilt, “and what that means going forward.”
News
Denver metro school districts cancel classes or move to remote learning amid staffing shortages
Colorado schools are facing such significant staffing shortages that Denver Public Schools will move three schools to remote-learning this week, while another three districts in the metro area are canceling classes altogether.
Adams 14 School District, Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools are closing schools on Friday because they cannot find enough substitute teachers and other staff. Schools in those districts will also close on Thursday for Veterans Day.
“We are doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and to maximize in-person learning opportunities for our students,” said Will Jones, spokesman for DPS in an email. “At the same time, we are facing a critical staffing shortage, like districts across the country, that impacts our ability to safely operate our schools.”
In Denver, George Washington High School will move classes to online starting on Wednesday. The school will remain in remote-learning at least until Friday, although online classes could be extended through Nov. 19, according to a letter to parents.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College is scheduled to go remote on Thursday and Friday. However, it is possible that the school will make the move sooner — on Wednesday. John H. Amesse Elementary School will go remote Thursday and Friday, Jones said.
School Districts have faced a number of challenges in returning to school during the coronavirus pandemic, including a shortage of substitutes, school nurses and bus drivers. Schools have also faced supply chain disruption, leading them to reduce food options during lunchtime.
DPS is working with schools to determine whether they can safely operate, and when they are unable to do so they are moved to remote-learning, with DPS aiming to notify families by 4 p.m. the day before, Jones said.
“We are taking this day by day and doing our best to cover the schools that are in need of additional staffing,” he said.
Adams 14, which announced its decision on Monday, said it is canceling classes district-wide because of shortages of substitute teachers and of staff in its transportation and nutrition services departments, according to a Facebook post by the district.https://www.denverpost.com/2021/11/05/boulder-valley-school-district-staffing-shortage-cancels-classes/
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our families and staff members,” the district wrote, adding that the closure “will be treated as a snow day.”
New draft of proposed St. Louis wards includes more details and revisions
Prince Harry Slams ‘Megxit’ As A ‘Misogynistic Term’ In Fiery New Interview — Watch
Four teachers in Colorado Springs instructed students to tape on COVID-19 masks
Nuggets coach Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic suspension could mean more minutes for Bol Bol, Zeke Nnaji
Chris Sutton: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Feuds With Nayte Olukoya
Denver metro school districts cancel classes or move to remote learning amid staffing shortages
Aaron Rodgers Apologizes For COVID Vaccine Comments: ‘I Take Full Responsibility’
100 new virus deaths added to Missouri COVID dashboard
Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls ‘Terrible’ Tension & Fight With Dad Jamie After Becoming Pregnant At 16
IKEA to raise starting wages for U.S. workers to $16 an hour, adds new benefits
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper