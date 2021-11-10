Connect with us

New draft of proposed St. Louis wards includes more details and revisions

New draft of proposed St. Louis wards includes more details and revisions
ST. LOUIS – The Board of Aldermen Legislation Committee has released a second draft of the new districts in St. Louis. They must reduce the number of wards from 28 to 14 under a charter amendment passed by voters in 2012.

The new lines would apply for the 2023 aldermanic elections. It will reduce half the number of aldermen representing St. Louis.

More details of the 14-ward redistricting map have been revealed today. The new charts detail each new ward’s boundaries that run around each neighborhood. Each district has about 21,500 people in it.

This is just a draft and the representatives admit that changes still need to be made. Lewis Reed admits in a statement that this is still a work in progress. There are areas where the shapes of the wards still need to be refined.

Board President Lewis Reed said last week that the biggest challenge is to make sure the proposed map doesn’t get thrown out due to gerrymandering. He said the latest Census data shows 44% of St. Louis City’s population is white and 43% is Black.

The lawmakers are looking for an equal balance in the number of wards representing each group. There are seven African-American majority population wards and seven White majority population wards. When possible they are trying to keep neighborhoods intact.

There have been some changes since the first draft was leaked last week:

  • The Southhampton neighborhood will now remain in one ward instead of being split in two.
  • The Bevo area went from spreading among three wards to two wards.
Previous draft of St, Louis ward map

News

Four teachers in Colorado Springs instructed students to tape on COVID-19 masks

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Larimer County to require masks indoors due to ‘overburdened’ hospitals
A teaching team in Colorado Springs violated district policy and procedure last month when they  “directed” students to affix COVID-19 masks to their face with tape, according to Academy District 20 Schools.

On Oct. 15 a parent raised concerns about masks being taped to students faces at Chinook Trail Middle School if “children wore their face mask incorrectly,” according to a statement from Principal Tom Andrew sent Tuesday to the school community.

The district’s internal investigation, which received statements from more than 100 students, ten teachers and school staff, found that the “teaching team of 642” violated policy and procedure.

“While we found that the teachers did NOT affix any student’s mask to their face, we did learn teachers directed students to affix their mask to their face with tape; and students believed they were required, by a teacher, to use tape to affix their mask to their face,” Andrew said in the statement.

News

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic suspension could mean more minutes for Bol Bol, Zeke Nnaji

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Nuggets coach Michael Malone: Nikola Jokic suspension could mean more minutes for Bol Bol, Zeke Nnaji
The upside, if you’re a Nuggets fan, of a rotation that could be missing Nikola Jokic?

More Bol Bol!

“If, for some reason, (Jokic) is not available (Wednesday), then, obviously, like we’ve done for six-and-a-half years (here), somebody else has got to step up,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Tuesday of the Joker, the NBA MVP who could be forced to miss Wednesday’s home game vs. Indiana because of his late-game shove of Miami’s Markieff Morris.

Malone added that a frontcourt minus the NBA’s MVP would feature a lot more of veteran forwards JaMychal Green, Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon in the post, and “maybe some guys like Bol Bol (and) Zeke Nnaji that haven’t had a great chance to play yet are going to have a chance to get out there and play rotational minutes. But we’ll react once we get that news.”

With the exception of the team’s long spell in the Orlando bubble, the 7-foot-2 Bol has yet to play more than 16 minutes in a regular-season game with the Nuggets. The former Oregon Ducks standout has appeared in only two games this season, scoring six points and picking up three rebounds over 10 minutes of action.

Jokic was ejected from Monday’s 113-96 win over the Heat with 2:39 left in the game for shoving Morris in the back in retaliation for the forward’s aggressive foul on the Joker at midcourt just a few seconds earlier.

“It was unfortunate that it happened, but you know, it’s the game of basketball, if you’re competitive, then things like that happen,” Nuggets guard PJ Dozier said. “(I’ll) keep the rest of comments to myself. But it happens.”

Dozier added he was grateful the Ball Arena security team helped keep the situation from immediately spilling over into the short stretch of hallway between the visiting locker room and the Nuggets locker room, despite the heated rhetoric coming from the Miami bench, especially Jimmy Butler.

“I don’t think it’s one of the first incidents (where Jokic has) had problems with somebody else on the other team, or anything like that,” Dozier said. “But we’re a team full of guys that are not going to lay down. We’re not going to back down. We’ve got each other’s backs as well.”

Malone wishes Morris well. Malone said he sent Miami coach Erik Spoelstra a message Tuesday morning to “(let him) him know that I hope Markieff Morris is all right.”

But the Nuggets coach twice on Tuesday referred to the shot Morris took at Jokic to draw a foul, one that appeared to impact the center’s ribs and his recently injured right knee, as “dirty.”

“I know where (Nikola is) coming from,” Malone said. “But he’s also just got to be a little bit more in control of his emotions in those instances.”

MPJ update. Malone noted that Michael Porter Jr. remains “questionable” to play Wednesday night as the evaluation of his lower back is ongoing. “I think we’re still trying to get a real grasp on the injury, the diagnosis of the injury,” the coach said of the young forward, who missed Monday night’s tilt, “and what that means going forward.”

News

Denver metro school districts cancel classes or move to remote learning amid staffing shortages

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Second suspect arrested in the September shooting of a Littleton officer
Colorado schools are facing such significant staffing shortages that Denver Public Schools will move three schools to remote-learning this week, while another three districts in the metro area are canceling classes altogether.

Adams 14 School District, Boulder Valley School District and Adams 12 Five Star Schools are closing schools on Friday because they cannot find enough substitute teachers and other staff. Schools in those districts will also close on Thursday for Veterans Day.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep our schools open and to maximize in-person learning opportunities for our students,” said Will Jones, spokesman for DPS in an email. “At the same time, we are facing a critical staffing shortage, like districts across the country, that impacts our ability to safely operate our schools.”

In Denver, George Washington High School will move classes to online starting on Wednesday. The school will remain in remote-learning at least until Friday, although online classes could be extended through Nov. 19, according to a letter to parents.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College is scheduled to go remote on Thursday and Friday. However, it is possible that the school will make the move sooner — on Wednesday. John H. Amesse Elementary School will go remote Thursday and Friday, Jones said.

