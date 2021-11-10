News
New report calls for health officials to push routine care as sick patients bombard hospitals
A new report from the Pioneer Institute calls for public health officials to refocus their coronavirus efforts on routine screenings and healthcare as hospitals are bombarded with sick patients who put off appointments during the pandemic.
“By their failure to remind the population that they should still see their physicians for regular screenings, even during COVID, public health authorities may have helped to create another looming public health crisis,” wrote Dr. William Smith, Pioneer Institute visiting fellow, in his report.
The looming public health crisis Smith mentions is the significant reduction in screenings, diagnoses, and early treatment for serious conditions such as heart disease during the pandemic when everyone was ordered to stay at home.
Compared to 2018 and 2019, primary care visits in the United States were down 21.4% during the second quarter of 2020, according to the report. During the same year, there were 691,000 deaths from heart disease and more than 600,000 from cancer, both of which can be treated early which leads to better outcomes.
Cholesterol screenings were down 36% during the pandemic and blood pressure evaluations dropped 50%, Smith noted, citing outside studies.
“Public health officials have ignored the need to make repeated calls to at-risk populations to visit the doctor and get important health screenings. In the absence of these prevention efforts, we are on the brink of a public health challenge, worsening patient outcomes, and additional healthcare costs,” Smith said.
Massachusetts hospitals are feeling the burden of crucial missed appointments and screenings.
Dr. Ron Walls, chief operating officer at Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest hospital network, said patients are now seeking care in “truly unprecedented numbers.”
He said more patients are in need of care, and the patients who come in are often much sicker than usual because illnesses have worsened over time without medial attention.
Walls added that high patient volume is typical for a stretch of a couple days at a time, but now there are high numbers of patients needing care 24/7.
“We don’t see an end to this, this is going to go on for a long time,” Walls told the Herald.
To help ease the burden on the health care system, Walls said MGB has taken steps to add more beds in community hospitals, provide home care for patients, and advance proposals to open up ambulatory care centers that people can access close to home without having to go to the hospital.
“The real challenge for us and everyone else across Massachusetts is that our capacity is limited and we need more capacity,” Walls said.
News
GE announces planned split into three separate companies
GE, the Boston-based technology giant and the largest employer in the state, announced plans to split into three separate companies in the coming years — for aviation, health care and energy.
“Operating each of these businesses as independent companies will enable them to realize their full potential driving long-term growth and value for all stakeholders,” said GE CEO Larry Culp in an investor update Tuesday.
The companies, which have yet to be named, will begin spinning off in early 2023, with the health care arm first, followed by the renewable energy and power company in early 2024. GE will then become solely the aviation company. GE will maintain a 19.9% stake in the health care company.
Culp said the aviation company is poised to be an industry leader in the aerospace and defense markets. The healthcare company will use “advanced analytics and AI” to focus on personalized healthcare. Meanwhile, the energy company will focus on renewable energy by relying on wind and gas turbines, among other technologies.
Culp said in the update that the reasons for the split include a greater focus for each company and better career advancement opportunities for current and potential employees. He also predicts that “each (company) will have the opportunity to attract a broader and deeper investor base, given each company’s compelling investment profile, creating value over the long term,” he said.
GE has faced its fair share of financial troubles. In the last five years, GE’s stock prices have been slashed in half, from a peak of over $250 a share at the end of 2016 to slightly over $100 in recent months. Over 20 years, the market cap dropped from almost $500 billion in 2001 to about $120 billion today. News of the split boosted the stock prices to a several-month high.
In the release, GE noted that it has worked to stabilize its financial position in recent years, and expects to achieve over $75 billion of gross debt reduction between the end of 2018 and the end of 2021.
Christopher Geehern, executive vice president of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts, which represents employers and includes GE among its members, said in a statement that it “welcomes the announcement that General Electric Co. plans to create three well-capitalized, industry-leading companies.” He added that he’s “delighted” that the over 100-year-old company will remain a “cornerstone manufacturing company” with its aviation facility in Lynn.
Culp will serve as the non-executive chair of the health care company until it spins off, and will also continue in his role as the chair and CEO of GE until the health care and energy companies spin off. After that, he’ll lead the GE aviation company.
Peter Arduini, who was previously announced as the president and CEO of GE Healthcare, will assume his role in early January. Scott Strazik, already the CEO for GE Power, will become the CEO of the combined Renewable Energy, Power, and Digital business. John Slattery continues his role as CEO of Aviation.
News
Ticker: RI gets $10.6M tourism grant; Facebook parent Meta to remove ad categories
Rhode Island is getting a $10.6 million boost from the federal government to help the state’s tourism and hospitality industry recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Daniel McKee said Tuesday.
The grant from the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will be used to support projects, businesses, and jobs in the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors, he said in a statement.
“This sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic, and these funds will go a long way in ensuring this sector not only bounces back but is even stronger going forward,” the governor said.
Facebook parent Meta to remove ad categories
Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19.
Currently, advertisers can target people who have expressed interest in issues, public figures or organizations connected to these topics. That information comes from tracking user activity on Facebook, Instagram and other platforms the company owns.
For instance, someone who’s shown interest in “same-sex marriage” may be shown an ad from a nonprofit supporting same-sex marriage. But the categories could also be misused and Meta has been under intense scrutiny from regulators and the public to rid its platform of abuse and misinformation.
Meta Platforms Inc. said in a blog post that the decision was “not easy and we know this change may negatively impact some businesses and organizations.” Shares of the company closed at $335.37 Tuesday, down almost 1%.
News
Fall River, New Bedford divide one of the last hangups in Massachusetts redistricting process
The top House lawmaker in charge of redrawing the maps for the state’s nine congressional districts is pushing back on arguments that splitting up the Southcoast cities of Fall River and New Bedford would dilute their political capital for the next decade.
“When I hear about the wealthy towns in the 4th, if we were to do what you’ve asked, we would then put (Fall River) with towns like Hingham, Chatham, Nantucket, Duxbury, Osterville and Truro,” state Rep. Mike Moran, D-Boston, said in response to testimony in favor of moving Fall River into the 9th District instead. “I guarantee you: if you look at the wealth in those towns, it’s going to mirror the exact same wealth you’re talking about in Brookline and Newton.”
The question of whether to split or not to split the two low-income cities has divided lawmakers and dominated discussion around the congressional redistricting process that happens once every 10 years.
Some elected officials and voting rights advocates are warning the draft map proposal that would unify Fall River for the first time in decades by placing it entirely in the 4th district alongside wealthy suburbs like Brookline, Newton and Wellesley, could dilute its political capital.
Among them is U.S. Rep. William Keating, who represents the 9th District, which includes New Bedford. So do Sens. Michael Rodrigues and Mark Montigny, who represent Fall River and New Bedford respectively. Rep. Alan Silvia of Fall River, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, and the Drawing Democracy Coalition of voting advocacy groups are also on board.
But a contingent of Fall River officials who want their city to remain unified within the 4th District, said that New Bedford and Fall River have different racial and ethnic makeups and different economic engines.
State Rep. Carole Fiola told the panel the proposed map would allow a unified Fall River to be the most populous community in the 4th District, raising the city’s and bringing two different members of the state’s U.S. House delegation to focus on the South Coast region.
Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan, City Council President Cliff Ponte Jr. and Rep. Patricia Haddad, who represents nearby communities of Dighton, Somerset, Swansea and Taunton, all signed a letter advocating for the city to remain whole in the 4th.
Lawmakers are working to get the maps on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk before lawmakers break for the holiday recess on Nov. 17.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
New report calls for health officials to push routine care as sick patients bombard hospitals
An Appreciation of James C Thomson – Scottish Nature Cure
The Coolest Items in World of Warcraft, and How to Get Them – Part 15 – Orb of the Blackwhelp
How Many Hats Are You Wearing?
GE announces planned split into three separate companies
Bleeple’s “Human One,” A Sculpture + NFT Hybrid, Sold For $28.9M At Christie’s
Paratrex For Detox
Best Cataclysm Farming Spots – Twilight Highlands’ Wide Variety of Farming Spots
8 Tips on How Much to Feed a Hermit Crab
The History of Energy Efficient Windows
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Bat-Wings: The Dreaded Hanging Arm Skin After WLS
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19