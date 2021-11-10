News
NGA West gets new headquarters after spending 70 years in old Military arsenal
ST. LOUIS – They are three letters that have been all over the news in St. Louis: N-G-A.
A massive new campus for the secretive National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is being built in north St. Louis.
The companion NGA East campus is located in Springfield, Virginia. The new NGA West has been in its current headquarters near the Anheuser-Busch brewery in south St. Louis for 70 years. Most people know very little about it but if there’s one place that makes St. Louis important to the rest of the world, it’s the NGA.
Security is so tight, almost no one gets inside. But FOX 2 did. We found there’s a lot you ought to know.
“Our motto is: know the Earth, show the way, understand the world,” said NGA West Executive Sue Pollmann. “Our job from a national security perspective is to map the world, to know what’s going on in the world, to know where the bad guys are.”
However, there are places they won’t take us on the tour.
“We couldn’t take you into certain mission areas because certain mission areas, we can’t shut them down for you to walk in,” Pollman said.
That was the end of the discussion.
The heart of the NGA mission lies in protecting the homeland.
“The bottom line, (NGA) is a critical piece of national defense,” NGA historian Jim Mohan said.
Still, the role has expanded through the years.
We learned that from the moon landings to the hunt for Osama Bin Laden and Haiti earthquake relief, NGA has had the task of mapping things out.
“NGA contributes to what you and I do every day in terms of getting from point A to point B, in terms of the timing on our computers and just how everything works in our society today,” Pollmann said.
The NGA staff opened up about the now declassified past.
“We actually mapped the moon right here from St. Louis,” Mohan said.
Before satellites, the NGA—previously called the Defense Mapping Agency—mapped the moon using telescopes, photos, and slide rules. The staff handcrafted a massive model (8 to 12 times larger than the average man). It was used to simulate moon landings.
The Apollo missions verified NGA maps were accurate within fractions of an inch.
The NGA also mapped Osama bin Laden’s compound in Pakistan with such accuracy that the military team that went there and killed him said it was as if they had already been there.
From the maps, table-top and then life-size models were created to practice the mission.
“We could tell them the thickness of the walls, what the materials were made of, how the rooms were laid out,” Mohan said. “Our job is to provide information so they can train for it, rehearse it, and finally, execute the mission.”
That’s also true when the mission is humanitarian, as in the case of re-mapping earthquake-ravaged Haiti. Everything from airport runways to seaports had changed.
The NGA kept disaster relief teams up to speed.
“…So they had a good perspective on how to bring supplies and equipment in,” Mohan said. “That’s something we do all the time.”
The U.S. Defense Department considers the new $1.7 billion, 700,000 square-foot, NGA West headquarters now under construction in north St. Louis to be critical to continuing the mission.
“We will be able to incorporate new technology at the facility that we’re moving to that we just can’t put in here just because of the age of the facilities here,” Pollman said.
“Our mission has just outgrown this place… We will have nicer, brighter workspaces. We will have windows, which we don’t have today … Whereas here we are in converted warehouse space, at the new site we will be in office buildings that were set up, designed, for our mission from the ‘get-go.’ ”
The staff has grown to more than 3,000 workers who are still headquartered in what is a former military arsenal that dates back to the 1820s.
“We will miss this place. People who’ve worked here understand the historical significance of the old arsenal complex,” Pollmann said.
Virtually everything is off-limits to the public there, as the new headquarters will be.
Construction will be complete in 2024 with a phased “move-in” period that will take an additional year.
“We are responsible for planning the move very carefully so that the move doesn’t break the mission,” Pollmann said.
There can be no downtime in the job of constantly watching and mapping our world.
Suggest a Correction
News
Missouri school district hiring its own students to combat labor shortage
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — It’s no secret that there are job openings in several industries across the U.S. School districts aren’t exempt from the nationwide shortage of workers, but the Northwest School District in Jefferson County has a creative solution to help.
The district is now hiring its own high school students to fill open jobs in the district.
“Some of the positions have been short-staffed since last year,” said Kim Hawk, the district’s chief operating officer. “We just have struggled to find any help at all, and if you drive around and look at the help-wanted signs everywhere, you know the competition is stiff. So, we knew we had to come up with some other plan.”
The district held a job fair last week to fill several positions from cooks to maintenance and after-school childcare.
“We have kids that are very capable and able to hold good jobs in this community and other places of employment, so to reflect on that and say why wouldn’t we use those resources within our own facilities,” Dr. Desi Kirchhofer, Superintendent of the Northwest School District.
Twenty-five students applied for jobs. They are currently in the onboarding process, which includes fingerprinting. The district said the pay is in the minimum wage range, but the hours are a big perk.
“If they worked at fast-food restaurants, they work long nights, evenings, weekends, holidays,” said Mark Catalana, the district’s chief human resources officer.
He said the jobs at the districts wouldn’t include late nights, weekends, or holidays, making it beneficial for students. The district said working in education, means education will always come first and they will be flexible for students, who are also their employees.
“We’re going to actually hire more students than we have positions for, so we have the flexibility for the students’ schedules,” Hawk said. “S, if they have a big test coming up, we have the flexibility for their schedules because their grades and being a student is their first priority.”
The district is also offering transportation for the student-employees from their home school to another school if that’s where their job is located.
The district said they have received phone calls from other districts on how the plan is going and to get ideas. The district said it would encourage other districts to do this as well.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis University Men’s Basketball team pays tribute to former assistant coach
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis University Men’s Basketball team ripped off another season, but before doing that paid tribute to a former assistant coach.
This past May, Ford Stuen died after a battle with an infection. He was only 29 years old.
FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has the story as he visits with Ford Stuen’s family.
News
Here are 2021 Twin Cities Veterans Day events, including free food and entertainment for service members
Here is a listing of metro area memorials and events in recognition of Veterans Day on Thursday:
THURSDAY
Blaine: Community celebration at Veterans Memorial Park inside Tom Ryan park at 2 p.m.
Bloomington: The West Point Glee Club will be traveling from New York and performing in Minnesota for the first time. Open to the public and starting at 5 p.m. at the Mall of America in the Huntington Bank Rotunda.
Forest Lake: American Legion Post 225 will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. The legion is located at 355 W. Broadway Avenue.
Online: The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will produce a 30-minute video to honor Minnesota’s veterans. The video will be available on the department’s website: mn.gov/mdva.
Veterans Park, North St. Paul: Veterans Park is holding its annual Veterans Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to gather at 10:45 a.m. The program will be led by members of the North St. Paul Veterans Park committee, representatives from the North St. Paul VFW Post 1350; cadets from the North St. Paul High School Air Force Junior ROTC will offer a brief program and there will be a performance from the North St. Paul High School Choir. There will also be a special recognition of recently deceased former chaplain of Veterans Park and honored veteran Jerry Nalipinski. American Legion Post 39 will feature a three-volley salute, flag detail and the playing of taps. Veterans Park is at 2480 Margaret St.
St. Paul: Legion Post 8 will be holding their fifth annual walk at 1 p.m. starting at the Veterans Service Building, at 20 W. 12th St. The walk will stretch through downtown St. Paul and will be approximately a mile and a half. Participants are encouraged to bring flags.
Stillwater Veterans Memorial: 17th annual Veterans Day Ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. The 40-minute ceremony will feature music, a guest speaker and New Paver Recognition. Participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Stillwater Veterans Memorial, 138 Pine Street W. The event follows the annual downtown Stillwater salute to veterans at 11 a.m.
Minneapolis: Veterans for Peace will hold their annual Armistice Day Ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Sheridan Park Veterans Memorial at 1300 Water St. A 4½-mile walk to the memorial will start at 8 a.m. at the World War I Remembrance site in North Minneapolis.
SATURDAY
New Prague: The West Point Glee Club will be performing in Minnesota for the first time. Free admission and open to the public and starting at 1:30 p.m. The group will perform at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church at 215 Main St. E.
FREE FOOD, ENTERTAINMENT FOR VETERANS AND ACTIVE-DUTY MILITARY ON VETERANS DAY
Hy-Vee: Free buffet breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m. for veterans and active-duty military. There will be a contactless option of pre-packaged breakfasts ready for pick-up via a drive-through in the parking lot. State and local lawmakers will be volunteering at select locations. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will attend the breakfast at the Cottage Grove location, 7280 E. Point Douglas Road S., from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Veterans and service members will also receive 15 percent off grocery purchases all day. Additionally, customers are asked to participate in the Hy-Vee Homefront Roundup through Sunday. The annual fundraiser raises money to support veterans, active-duty military members and their families.
Taco John’s: Free Small Beef Taco Combo for veterans and active-duty military at all locations when you use the code VETERAN in the mobile app.
Rock Bottom Brewery: 10 percent off all day. The restaurant is located at 825 Hennepin Ave., Suite 125, in Minneapolis.
Barbeque at Home by Dickey’s Barbeque: From Thursday through Dec. 31, 15 percent off all orders for veterans and active-duty military when using the code VETERAN15. All products ship nationwide.
Chili’s: Free meal for veterans and active-duty military at all locations. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville and Woodbury.
Dunkin’: Free doughnut for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Maplewood, Roseville, St. Paul, West St. Paul and Woodbury.
Mason Jar Kitchen: Free breakfast, lunch or dinner entree from the restaurant’s Honoring Veterans menu. Dine-in only. The restaurant is located at 1565 Cliff Road in Eagan. Make reservations at https://masonjar.kitchen/.
Starbucks: Free tall, 12-ounce, hot brewed coffee for veterans, active-duty military and military spouses. Multiple locations throughout the east metro. More info from Starbucks.
White Castle: Free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal at all locations for veterans and active-duty military. East-metro locations include Inver Grove Heights and St. Paul.
NGA West gets new headquarters after spending 70 years in old Military arsenal
Dorit Kemsley Says She ‘Begged’ Robbers Not To Kill Her As She Details Terrifying Invasion
Missouri school district hiring its own students to combat labor shortage
Bitcoin Dips From Highs, What Could Trigger Fresh Increase
St. Louis University Men’s Basketball team pays tribute to former assistant coach
Here are 2021 Twin Cities Veterans Day events, including free food and entertainment for service members
Meghan Markle Advocates For Paid Family Leave At Summit: ‘It’s A Humanitarian Issue’
United Gospel Mission giving away 4,000 meals for Thanksgiving
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Seemingly Cheats On Luke With Her Ex Ryan
Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic suspended one game after shoving Heat’s Markieff Morris
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
6 Ways to Generate 100 Free Mortgage Leads in 20 Days
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities3 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19