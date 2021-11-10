OBF: Bill Belichick channels the force in ‘Empire Strikes Back’ season

“The Death Star has been destroyed … A group of freedom fighters led by Luke Skywalker has established a new secret base on the remote warmth of Florida. The evil lord Darth Vader, obsessed with vanquishing the 44-year-old Skywalker, has dispatched millions of dollars into the bank accounts of free agents. He also co-opted a young Jedi from Alabama to complete this task.”

– Not George Lucas

The season has developed an “Empire Strikes Back” vibe for the New England Patriots.

The Dark Side is on the march.

Balance is returning to the NFL universe.

With or without OBJ in Foxboro.

Despots seek exile after defeat. A time to heal. An opportunity to overhaul the roster. To find a new Padawan. For Bill Belichick, banishment neatly coincided with the rest of the world’s. His 2020 was one to forget, too. The lone highlight for the NFL’s Evil Empire came when Obi-Wan Kraft airdropped a few million masks from China to New York and Boston.

COVID opt-outs, Cam Newton, a sandstorm of excuses. Nothing about last season offered a hint of hope — new or otherwise — in New England. The nadir arrived in February. Luke, Chewbacca (he caught two tuddies) and the rest of the pirate rebels from Florida won Super Bowl 55 and blew up the Death Star on the way to their boat parade.

The Light Side’s top Jedi won a championship as a QB/coach/GM after leaving all the darkness.

The Patriots finished under .500 for the first time since the “Star Wars” franchise was trying to sell us on the backstory of Anakin Skywaker. (Darth Vader for the uninitiated.) The “Star Wars” prequels are much like the 2020 Patriots — best forgotten. Their only redeeming legacy are uncensored versions of Natalie Portman’s notorious rap videos that aired on “Saturday Night Live.” Well done for a Harvard grad. It was also the last time “Saturday Night Live” was fresh or funny.

The best bad guys always return for at least one sequel. There are nine movies in the “Star Wars” Skywalker saga. Each trilogy has its own baddies. Tyrants holding temporary custody of the Dark Side. One such depraved villain — Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious — even wore a hoodie.

The Patriots would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. They continue to improve and are poised to exceed all reasonable expectations laid before them in August. New England has won three straight, two against NFL teams. Another coming thanks to the Jets.

Halfway into 2021, New England’s “Build Back As-Good” Better plan is working: Find a real quarterback. Spend like the Yankees. Hope you get past the wildcard game.

There are concerns, mostly with the offensive line and the lack of production from some high-priced WRs. But the debate over whether or not to let Mac Jones cook his gameday spaghetti and steak has been answered. He’s more of a grill master and less of a chef.

Jones is eighth in the NFL in passing percentage and 10th in passes completed. He’s the No. 2 betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. But Jones will throw only when necessary. New England’s baby-faced Jedi posted deceptively pedestrian numbers in Carolina: completing 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.

There was an enthralling twist.

Jones’ transferal toward the Dark Side manifested itself in a way that the entire NFL world could not miss. After Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns in the first quarter, he latched on to Burns’ right ankle and spun it, taking down Burns in the process. Meanwhile, Panthers’ linebacker Frankie Luvu rumbled downfield with the ball. Burns limped off the field but was not seriously hurt.

Jones was either making a play or maliciously trying to dislodge Burns’ lower leg from the rest of his body. Whether or not the play was hostile or merely the result of competition’s emotion depends on whether or not you had the Patriots -3.5 points.

Any clear-eyed assessment of the video leaves little doubt.

The Panthers pounced. Haason Reddick called Jones’ play “completely dirty.” Shaq Thompson said it was “some B.S. on Mac Jones’ part.”

No penalty was called. Given the cognitively impaired status of NFL officiating, that’s expected. The malfeasance of Tony Corrente on Monday night triggered memories of Tim Donaghy. What hath Goodell wrought?

The league won’t be suspending Jones, but he could face a fine.

Fine. Burns wasn’t hurt. Jones can afford it.

Kylo Ren has to start somewhere.

Jones is a rookie in name only. An apprenticeship at Nick Saban’s Jedi Academy gives him knowledge beyond his NFL years.

And your best antagonists never look the part. Jones and his sinister smirk will be getting carded when they’re both 63.

The reconstruction of the Patriots defense is nearly complete but not fully tested. Stephone Gilmore got his revenge interception Sunday. But the Patriots terrorized Sam Darnold. Again. He was seeing ghosts, but not J.C. Jackson. New England picked off Darnold three times and held the Panthers to two field goals. Baker Mayfield and the Browns prefer to run whenever possible.

The Patriots are 5-4. They are playoff relevant for the first time since 2019. Part two of this 17-game season includes a hellacious run against the Titans, Bills, Colts and Bills over 28 days starting on Thanksgiving Weekend. It will be broken by the bye on Dec. 13.

Serious Super Bowl talk must remain muted until that part of the schedule is complete.

A Super Bowl 56 between New England and Tampa Bay remains far more not, than probable. It is, however, possible. (Spoiler alert.) Luke got the better of Kylo and Lord Vader in their first showdown this season, just like he did at the movies. The Bucs won 19-17 amid a deluge in Foxboro.

A Patriots-Bucs matchup would produce the most-watched Super Bowl in history amid unimaginable hype.

Along with the best “Star Wars” film ever.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]