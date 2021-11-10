Connect with us

OBF: Bill Belichick channels the force in ‘Empire Strikes Back’ season

Published

37 seconds ago

on

New England Patriots continue to struggle with identity in 35-29 loss to Dallas Cowboys
“The Death Star has been destroyed … A group of freedom fighters led by Luke Skywalker has established a new secret base on the remote warmth of Florida. The evil lord Darth Vader, obsessed with vanquishing the 44-year-old Skywalker, has dispatched millions of dollars into the bank accounts of free agents. He also co-opted a young Jedi from Alabama to complete this task.”

– Not George Lucas

The season has developed an “Empire Strikes Back” vibe for the New England Patriots.

The Dark Side is on the march.

Balance is returning to the NFL universe.

With or without OBJ in Foxboro.

Despots seek exile after defeat. A time to heal. An opportunity to overhaul the roster. To find a new Padawan. For Bill Belichick, banishment neatly coincided with the rest of the world’s. His 2020 was one to forget, too. The lone highlight for the NFL’s Evil Empire came when Obi-Wan Kraft airdropped a few million masks from China to New York and Boston.

COVID opt-outs, Cam Newton, a sandstorm of excuses. Nothing about last season offered a hint of hope — new or otherwise — in New England. The nadir arrived in February. Luke, Chewbacca (he caught two tuddies) and the rest of the pirate rebels from Florida won Super Bowl 55 and blew up the Death Star on the way to their boat parade.

The Light Side’s top Jedi won a championship as a QB/coach/GM after leaving all the darkness.

The Patriots finished under .500 for the first time since the “Star Wars” franchise was trying to sell us on the backstory of Anakin Skywaker. (Darth Vader for the uninitiated.) The “Star Wars” prequels are much like the 2020 Patriots — best forgotten. Their only redeeming legacy are uncensored versions of Natalie Portman’s notorious rap videos that aired on “Saturday Night Live.”  Well done for a Harvard grad. It was also the last time “Saturday Night Live” was fresh or funny.

The best bad guys always return for at least one sequel. There are nine movies in the “Star Wars” Skywalker saga. Each trilogy has its own baddies. Tyrants holding temporary custody of the Dark Side. One such depraved villain — Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious — even wore a hoodie.

The Patriots would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. They continue to improve and are poised to exceed all reasonable expectations laid before them in August. New England has won three straight, two against NFL teams. Another coming thanks to the Jets.

Halfway into 2021, New England’s “Build Back As-Good” Better plan is working: Find a real quarterback. Spend like the Yankees. Hope you get past the wildcard game.

There are concerns, mostly with the offensive line and the lack of production from some high-priced WRs. But the debate over whether or not to let Mac Jones cook his gameday spaghetti and steak has been answered. He’s more of a grill master and less of a chef.

Jones is eighth in the NFL in passing percentage and 10th in passes completed. He’s the No. 2 betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. But Jones will throw only when necessary. New England’s baby-faced Jedi posted deceptively pedestrian numbers in Carolina: completing 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.

There was an enthralling twist.

Jones’ transferal toward the Dark Side manifested itself in a way that the entire NFL world could not miss. After Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns in the first quarter, he latched on to Burns’ right ankle and spun it, taking down Burns in the process. Meanwhile, Panthers’ linebacker Frankie Luvu rumbled downfield with the ball. Burns limped off the field but was not seriously hurt.

Jones was either making a play or maliciously trying to dislodge Burns’ lower leg from the rest of his body. Whether or not the play was hostile or merely the result of competition’s emotion depends on whether or not you had the Patriots -3.5 points.

Any clear-eyed assessment of the video leaves little doubt.

The Panthers pounced. Haason Reddick called Jones’ play “completely dirty.” Shaq Thompson said it was “some B.S. on Mac Jones’ part.”

No penalty was called. Given the cognitively impaired status of NFL officiating, that’s expected. The malfeasance of Tony Corrente on Monday night triggered memories of Tim Donaghy. What hath Goodell wrought?

The league won’t be suspending Jones, but he could face a fine.

Fine. Burns wasn’t hurt. Jones can afford it.

Kylo Ren has to start somewhere.

Jones is a rookie in name only. An apprenticeship at Nick Saban’s Jedi Academy gives him knowledge beyond his NFL years.

And your best antagonists never look the part. Jones and his sinister smirk will be getting carded when they’re both 63.

The reconstruction of the Patriots defense is nearly complete but not fully tested. Stephone Gilmore got his revenge interception Sunday. But the Patriots terrorized Sam Darnold. Again. He was seeing ghosts, but not J.C. Jackson. New England picked off Darnold three times and held the Panthers to two field goals. Baker Mayfield and the Browns prefer to run whenever possible.

The Patriots are 5-4. They are playoff relevant for the first time since 2019. Part two of this 17-game season includes a hellacious run against the Titans, Bills, Colts and Bills over 28 days starting on Thanksgiving Weekend. It will be broken by the bye on Dec. 13.

Serious Super Bowl talk must remain muted until that part of the schedule is complete.

A Super Bowl 56 between New England and Tampa Bay remains far more not, than probable. It is, however, possible. (Spoiler alert.) Luke got the better of Kylo and Lord Vader in their first showdown this season, just like he did at the movies. The Bucs won 19-17 amid a deluge in Foxboro.

A Patriots-Bucs matchup would produce the most-watched Super Bowl in history amid unimaginable hype.

Along with the best “Star Wars” film ever.

Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]

News

Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

FIELD HOCKEY

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Andover 3, Lexington 0

Concord-Carlisle 3, Chelmsford 0

Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0

Shrewsbury 2, Doherty 1

Wachusett 3, Arlington 0

Walpole 4, Newton North 2

Wellesley 3, Acton-Boxboro 2

Winchester 2, Bishop Feehan 0

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1

Falmouth 5, Somerset Berkley 0

Holliston 4, Grafton 0

Masconomet 3, Oliver Ames 0

Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (H) 1 (ot)

Reading 2, Canton 1 (so)

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Longmeadow 1, Bishop Fenwick 0

Westwood 1, Norwood 0

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Ashland at Sandwich, 2:30

Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 3:45

Hanover at Triton, 4

Medfield at Swampscott, 4

Oakmont at Watertown, 4

Wayland at Dover-Sherborn, 6

SECOND ROUND – Thursday

Bishop Stang at Pentucket, 12 (Haverhill)

Notre Dame at Austin Prep, 5:30

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Cohasset 6, Case 2

Littleton 2, West Bridgewater 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30

Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30

Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:30

Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4

South Hadley at Monomoy, 5

St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6

FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Springfield Central at Xaverian, 6

Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6

Methuen at Franklin, 7

St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7

DIVISION 2

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Natick at Milford, 6

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30

Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7

Mansfield at King Philip, 7

DIVISION 3

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Westfield at Plymouth South, 6

Hanover at Billerica, 7

Masconomet at Marblehead, 7

Milton at North Attleboro, 7

DIVISION 4

QUARTERFINALS  – Friday

Ashland at Scituate, 7

Bedford at Grafton, 7

Danvers at Duxbury, 7

QUARTERFINALS  – Saturday

Wilmington at Foxboro, 6

DIVISION 5

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 (Whittier)

Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7

Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Norton at North Reading, 5

DIVISION 6

QUARTERFINALS – Thursday

Sandwich at Abington, 6

Winthrop at Rockland, 6

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6

Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30

DIVISION 7

QUARTERFINALS — Friday

Clinton at Wahconah, 6

Mashpee at Amesbury, 7

West Boylston at Northbridge, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1

DIVISION 8

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

KIPP Academy at Hull, 6

Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7

Oxford at Palmer, 7

Randolph at Ware, 7

MVADA PLAYOFFS

LARGE SCHOOLS

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Whittier at Greater New Bedford, 6

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Shawsheen 1, Southeastern 0 (forfeit)

Bay Path at Assabet, 7

QUARTERFINAL – Saturday

Diman at Northeast, 12

SMALL SCHOOLS

QUARTERFINAL – Thursday

Upper Cape at Blue Hills, 2

QUARTERFINALS – Friday

Franklin Tech at South Shore, 5:30

Tri-County at Nashoba Tech, 6

Pathfinder at Old Colony, 7

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Brookline 1, Arlington 0

Leominster 2, Algonquin 0

Lexington 2, Marshfield 1

Ludlow 1, Framingham 0

Newton North 5, Medford 0

St. John’s Prep 2, Hingham 1

St. John’s (S) 7, Wellesley 0

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Wayland at Masconomet, 2

Hopkinton at Holliston, 4

Canton at Agawam, 5

Reading at Longmeadow, 5

Scituate at Nauset, 5

Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5

Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6

Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Norwell 2, Tantasqua 1

Stoneham 2, Pembroke 1 (ot)

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2

Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5

North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30

Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6

Medway at Old Rochester, 6

Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 7

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Pope Francis 2, Monument Mtn. 1 (so)

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4

Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)

Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5

Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)

Burke at Frontier, 5:30

Amesbury at Cohasset, 7

Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD

DIVISION 5

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Bromfield 5, Tahanto 0

Keefe Tech 1, Maynard 0

Millis 7, Falmouth Academy 0

Mount Greylock 2, St. Joseph Prep 1 (2ot)

Sutton 3, Oxford 1

Westport 2, KIPP Academy 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)

Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)

GIRLS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Acton-Boxboro 3, Arlington 1

Algonquin 1, Andover 0

Bishop Feehan 1, King Philip 0 (ot)

Brookline 2, Franklin 0

Hingham 3, North Andover 0

Newton South 5, Winchester 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2

Needham at Natick, 7

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Westboro 1, Masconomet 0 (so)

Whitman-Hanson 2, Minnechaug 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Walpole at Grafton, 3:30

Holliston at Danvers, 4

Agawam at Silver Lake, 5

Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5

Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6

Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Belchertown 2, Norton 0

Groton-Dunstable 1, St. Paul 0 (so)

Norwell 2, Weston 0

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Medway at Dedham, 5

Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30

Stoneham at Hanover, 6

Tantasqua at Austin Prep, 6

East Bridgewater at Ursuline, 7 (Xaverian)

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Blackstone Valley 4, Mashpee 1

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0

Hampshire 2, Leicester 1 (so)

Millbury 3, Wahconah 0

Northbridge 2, Uxbridge 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30

Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6

Pope Francis at Littleton, 6

DIVISION 5

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Bromfield 5, David Prouty 0

Carver 2, Whitinsville Christian 0

Millis 2, Douglas 0

Monson 8, Hull 0

Palmer 4, Mystic Valley 2

Sutton 3, Georgetown 1

Tahanto 4, Gardner 1

West Boylston 4, Lenox 0

VOLLEYBALL

DIVISION 1

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0

Newton North 3, Winchester 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Barnstable 3, Algonquin 1

Franklin 3, Shrewsbury 0

Haverhill 3, Arlington 0

Needham 3, Boston Latin 0

North Andover 3, Peabody 2

DIVISION 2

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Billerica 3, Wakefield 0

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Dartmouth 3, Canton 1

Hopkinton 3, Burlington 0

King Philip 3, Notre Dame (H) 0

Melrose 3, North Quincy 0

Westwood 3, Duxbury 0

Woburn 3, Oliver Ames 2

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Nashoba at Westboro, 6

DIVISION 3

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Ashland 3, Essex Tech 1

Holliston 3, Medfield 0

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Bedford 3, North Middlesex 0

Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 1

Cardinal Spellman 3, Fairhaven 2

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Triton 0

Old Rochester 3, Groton-Dunstable 0

Tewksbury 3, Gr. New Bedford 0

DIVISION 4

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Norwell 1

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Arlington Catholic 3, Ursuline 0

Ipswich 3, Nantucket 0

Medway 3, Malden Catholic 0

Nipmuc 3, Blackstone Valley 2

Rockland 3, Case 2

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)

South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5

DIVISION 5

SECOND ROUND – Monday

Frontier 3, Georgetown 0

Whitinsville Chr. 3, Mystic Valley 2

SECOND ROUND – Tuesday

Douglas 3, Tri-County 2

Lee 3, Millis 0

Mt. Greylock 3, Blackstone-Millville 1

Paulo Freire 3, Hopedale 0

Turners Falls 3, Westport 1

SECOND ROUND – Wednesday

Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6

TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 18 Newton North did something no other team had done against undefeated Walpole this season Tuesday night, but a hot start and some grit has the No. 2 Porkers moving on in the Div. 1 playoffs.

After jumping out to a two-goal lead within the first eight minutes, Walpole (20-0) benefitted from critical execution on a pair of scoring chances in the second half to withstand a fiery comeback from the Tigers (12-6-2) en route to a 4-2 win. Jess Tosone and Elyse Scales provided the insurance goals for Walpole, countering a Newton North second-half effort that saw possession on the Porkers’ side of the 50 quite a bit.

Considering Walpole had allowed just one goal all year, it was a fruitful offensive day for Newton North. But it proved to be an even gutsier display from the Porkers, ensuring a quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Wachusett.

“I thought (Newton North’s) offense was excellent,” said Walpole head coach Jen Quinn. “I think my girls have a lot of grit and just that, ‘They scored and we’re going to answer,’ kind of mentality. They just kind of dug deep.”

It took less than two minutes for Walpole to get on the board, using the first of six first-quarter penalty corners for a Lindsey Jacobs goal off a heads-up tip pass from Lauren Wong. Six minutes later, Caroline Whelan buried a feed from Tosone as the group’s speed gave Newton North fits.

The Tigers came out of the first quarter looking much more like itself, and once Tosone finished off a great pass in front of the net from Kerin Birch to make it 3-0 early in the third quarter, the Tigers charged back.

Camille Kouroriez slammed home the first corner score, and Caitlin Conroy’s tip-in from Ella Maher’s shot made it 3-2 with just over six minutes to play. Yet, Whelan sent a ball for Elyse Scales to have a one-on-one with Newton North goalie Devin Ackerley (eight saves), which provided all the insurance a title-contending Walpole would need.

Sophie O’Sullivan registered a hat trick as No. 6 Wellesley (15-2-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat No. 11 Acton-Boxboro in a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest. … Grace Waldeck registered a hat trick as No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (18-1-1) handled No. 14 Chelmsford 3-0. … Junior captain Emma Reilly scored the eventual game-winner for top-ranked Andover in a 3-0 win over 16th-ranked Lexington. … Raena Crandall and Kaitlyn Carney scored as Franklin defeated Central Catholic, 2-0.

 

GIRLS SOCCER

In the Div. 4 Round of 16, Jane Maguire notched two goals and an assist for second-ranked Hamilton-Wenham in a 5-0 victory over No. 15 Ipswich.

Kayla Casdidy and Olivia Borgen each deposited goals for third-seeded Whitman-Hanson in a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Minnechaug, in a Div. 2 Round of 16 matchup.

In a Div. 3 Round of 16 tilt, Giulianna Gianino scored twice as top-seeded Norwell blanked No. 16 Weston, 2-0.

BOYS SOCCER

Bennett Plosker’s 11th goal of the season gave Covenant Christian Academy a 1-0 win over Gann in the MBIL championship game.

In a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest, Shane Fonseca scored twice and Kwame Adu Gyamfi collected three helpers for No. 11 St. John’s of Shrewsbury in a 7-0 win over No. 27 Wellesley.

Mark Patturelli notched a pair of goals as No. 17 St. John’s Prep came through with its second consecutive postseason upset with a 2-1 road win over top-seeded Hingham. The Eagles (12-4-4) will visit Brookline in a quarterfinal on Saturday. The match marked the first time all year where the Harbormen (17-2-1) surrendered more than one goal. Hingham’s lone goal came via Griffin Coppola.

VOLLEYBALL

Lindsay Jones tallied 14 kills while Allison Nystrom hit 13, while Laura Cogswell registered 38 assists for No. 9 Barnstable (15-5) in a 3-1 win over No. 8 Algonquin, in the Div. 1 Round of 16.

In a Div. 2 Round of 16 contest, junior Ahunna James struck for 12 kills in a 3-0 win for No. 2 King Philip (21-1) over No. 15 Notre Dame Academy of Hingham. … Senior Melanie Gildea collected 10 kills, an ace and four digs while senior Cathryn Leighton had 25 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 victory for No. 3 Hopkinton (22-0) over No. 14 Burlington. … Ava Crane was 39-for-43 at the net with 16 kills and 16 digs. while Sorelle Lawton tallied a career best 18 kills as Dartmouth (17-3) defeated Canton, 3-1.

personal record of 18 kills, 5 aces, 13 service points,

Lucy Swanson struck for 21 kills, five aces and 11 digs, while Vivian Castano collected 34 assists, leading second-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth to a 3-0 win over No. 15 Triton, in the Div. 3 Round of 16.

Ella Stein collected 11 service points, including three aces for top-seeded Ipswich in a 3-0 victory over 16th-ranked Nantucket, in the Div. 4 Round of 16.

FOOTBALL

After a three-year sabbatical, high school football returns to Fenway Park on November 23-24. East Boston and South Boston/Burke get the ball rolling on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., followed by Andover/North Andover. A day later, neighboring rivals Nipmuc and Blackstone Valley kick off at 4, with Woburn and Winchester wrapping up the two-day festivities.

Two-time Herald All-Scholastic quarterback Ayden Pereira of Central Catholic gave a verbal commitment to attend the University of Maine in the fall. Pereira has guided the Raiders to an 8-1 record and a berth in the Div. 1 state quarterfinals.

Methuen’s Tom Ryan was named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week after his team knocked off previously unbeaten Everett in the first round of the Div. 1 state tournament.

Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

Where is Dont’a Hightower?

It’s a strikingly fair question this season.

He’s not in the stat sheet, tracking for career lows in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He’s not on the field every series, with the Patriots rotating their linebackers since the season opener. And until last week, he’d been absent from their top pass-rushing package.

So where is Hightower, and what is the two-time Pro Bowler doing?

Well, he’s taking out the trash.

Four weeks ago, Hightower dubbed himself “the trash man,” a nickname that reflects his commitment to doing the dirty work in Bill Belichick’s defense. Those duties are as follows: setting the front, plugging holes versus the run and, in his words, “knocking the (expletive) out of linemen.”

Last Sunday in Carolina, Hightower finished with two hurries and a QB hit in his flashiest performance of the season. But as he hunted Sam Darnold, Hightower also took out the trash. He set a hard edge against one double-team. He dropped a 315-pound guard like a sack of dirt.

“One of our most consistent players, one of our best players,” Belichick said last week of Hightower. “Smart player, helps control the defense, rarely out of position. … He’s been solid all year.”

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 10, 2021

By

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart
MOVIE REVIEW

“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”

Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and South Bay, Regal Fenway, suburban theaters and on Paramount +.

Grade: B+

Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.

Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children’s books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?).

The film is directed by Walt Becker, who made his name with the Ryan Reynolds vehicle “Van Wilder” and the aging star comedies “Wild Hogs” and “Old Dogs.” “Clifford” is a refreshing departure from that particular brand of smirking comedy. Written by Jay Sherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has a decidedly innocent throwback appeal.

The treacly score by journeyman composer John Debney is a constant reminder that this is a movie for kids, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility that parents will find some enjoyment in this film as well, considering that where some other children’s movies zig into loud, wacky territory, “Clifford” zags into a register that’s softer and more heartwarming. This is a film that’s so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy.

It helps that the CGI Clifford’s scene partner, Emily Elizabeth, is played by the preternaturally precocious actress Darby Camp, best known for her role as the wise Chloe on “Big Little Lies,” in which she schooled her TV mom Reese Witherspoon on the nuances of Leon Bridges tunes. Camp is able to sell her emotional connection to the enormous scarlet pup-ernel amongst all the chaos, which keeps the movie’s heart in the right place.

Emily Elizabeth is the new kid at a posh New York City private school, bullied by her classmates, and desperately in need of a friend. When she and her ne’er-do-well uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) come upon an animal rescue tent run by a magical Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese), she’s immediately taken with a tiny vermilion pup.

Despite Casey’s protestations, the dog somehow ends up in her backpack, and when Clifford blows up to elephantine proportions, it sets off a series of wild adventures through the city. Emily and Casey try to track down Bridwell with Clifford in tow, while a scheming genetics entrepreneur (Tony Hale) takes off in hot pursuit of the colossal carmine canine and his unique DNA.

“Clifford” doesn’t force too many jokes, but it has enough genuinely funny actors on board (including a who’s who of “Saturday Night Live” players) to keep things weirdly amusing around the edges. Filling out the smaller roles with the likes of David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Tovah Felshuh, Siobahn Fallon Hogan, Alex Moffat, Horatio Sanz, et al., help make this a funnier movie than expected.

— Tribune News Service

