News
OBF: Bill Belichick channels the force in ‘Empire Strikes Back’ season
“The Death Star has been destroyed … A group of freedom fighters led by Luke Skywalker has established a new secret base on the remote warmth of Florida. The evil lord Darth Vader, obsessed with vanquishing the 44-year-old Skywalker, has dispatched millions of dollars into the bank accounts of free agents. He also co-opted a young Jedi from Alabama to complete this task.”
– Not George Lucas
The season has developed an “Empire Strikes Back” vibe for the New England Patriots.
The Dark Side is on the march.
Balance is returning to the NFL universe.
With or without OBJ in Foxboro.
Despots seek exile after defeat. A time to heal. An opportunity to overhaul the roster. To find a new Padawan. For Bill Belichick, banishment neatly coincided with the rest of the world’s. His 2020 was one to forget, too. The lone highlight for the NFL’s Evil Empire came when Obi-Wan Kraft airdropped a few million masks from China to New York and Boston.
COVID opt-outs, Cam Newton, a sandstorm of excuses. Nothing about last season offered a hint of hope — new or otherwise — in New England. The nadir arrived in February. Luke, Chewbacca (he caught two tuddies) and the rest of the pirate rebels from Florida won Super Bowl 55 and blew up the Death Star on the way to their boat parade.
The Light Side’s top Jedi won a championship as a QB/coach/GM after leaving all the darkness.
The Patriots finished under .500 for the first time since the “Star Wars” franchise was trying to sell us on the backstory of Anakin Skywaker. (Darth Vader for the uninitiated.) The “Star Wars” prequels are much like the 2020 Patriots — best forgotten. Their only redeeming legacy are uncensored versions of Natalie Portman’s notorious rap videos that aired on “Saturday Night Live.” Well done for a Harvard grad. It was also the last time “Saturday Night Live” was fresh or funny.
The best bad guys always return for at least one sequel. There are nine movies in the “Star Wars” Skywalker saga. Each trilogy has its own baddies. Tyrants holding temporary custody of the Dark Side. One such depraved villain — Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious — even wore a hoodie.
The Patriots would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. They continue to improve and are poised to exceed all reasonable expectations laid before them in August. New England has won three straight, two against NFL teams. Another coming thanks to the Jets.
Halfway into 2021, New England’s “Build Back As-Good” Better plan is working: Find a real quarterback. Spend like the Yankees. Hope you get past the wildcard game.
There are concerns, mostly with the offensive line and the lack of production from some high-priced WRs. But the debate over whether or not to let Mac Jones cook his gameday spaghetti and steak has been answered. He’s more of a grill master and less of a chef.
Jones is eighth in the NFL in passing percentage and 10th in passes completed. He’s the No. 2 betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. But Jones will throw only when necessary. New England’s baby-faced Jedi posted deceptively pedestrian numbers in Carolina: completing 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception.
There was an enthralling twist.
Jones’ transferal toward the Dark Side manifested itself in a way that the entire NFL world could not miss. After Jones was strip-sacked by Brian Burns in the first quarter, he latched on to Burns’ right ankle and spun it, taking down Burns in the process. Meanwhile, Panthers’ linebacker Frankie Luvu rumbled downfield with the ball. Burns limped off the field but was not seriously hurt.
Jones was either making a play or maliciously trying to dislodge Burns’ lower leg from the rest of his body. Whether or not the play was hostile or merely the result of competition’s emotion depends on whether or not you had the Patriots -3.5 points.
Any clear-eyed assessment of the video leaves little doubt.
The Panthers pounced. Haason Reddick called Jones’ play “completely dirty.” Shaq Thompson said it was “some B.S. on Mac Jones’ part.”
No penalty was called. Given the cognitively impaired status of NFL officiating, that’s expected. The malfeasance of Tony Corrente on Monday night triggered memories of Tim Donaghy. What hath Goodell wrought?
The league won’t be suspending Jones, but he could face a fine.
Fine. Burns wasn’t hurt. Jones can afford it.
Kylo Ren has to start somewhere.
Jones is a rookie in name only. An apprenticeship at Nick Saban’s Jedi Academy gives him knowledge beyond his NFL years.
And your best antagonists never look the part. Jones and his sinister smirk will be getting carded when they’re both 63.
The reconstruction of the Patriots defense is nearly complete but not fully tested. Stephone Gilmore got his revenge interception Sunday. But the Patriots terrorized Sam Darnold. Again. He was seeing ghosts, but not J.C. Jackson. New England picked off Darnold three times and held the Panthers to two field goals. Baker Mayfield and the Browns prefer to run whenever possible.
The Patriots are 5-4. They are playoff relevant for the first time since 2019. Part two of this 17-game season includes a hellacious run against the Titans, Bills, Colts and Bills over 28 days starting on Thanksgiving Weekend. It will be broken by the bye on Dec. 13.
Serious Super Bowl talk must remain muted until that part of the schedule is complete.
A Super Bowl 56 between New England and Tampa Bay remains far more not, than probable. It is, however, possible. (Spoiler alert.) Luke got the better of Kylo and Lord Vader in their first showdown this season, just like he did at the movies. The Bucs won 19-17 amid a deluge in Foxboro.
A Patriots-Bucs matchup would produce the most-watched Super Bowl in history amid unimaginable hype.
Along with the best “Star Wars” film ever.
Bill Speros (@RealOBF) can be reached at [email protected]
News
Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Andover 3, Lexington 0
Concord-Carlisle 3, Chelmsford 0
Franklin 2, Central Catholic 0
Shrewsbury 2, Doherty 1
Wachusett 3, Arlington 0
Walpole 4, Newton North 2
Wellesley 3, Acton-Boxboro 2
Winchester 2, Bishop Feehan 0
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Danvers 3, Dartmouth 1
Falmouth 5, Somerset Berkley 0
Holliston 4, Grafton 0
Masconomet 3, Oliver Ames 0
Nashoba 2, Notre Dame (H) 1 (ot)
Reading 2, Canton 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Longmeadow 1, Bishop Fenwick 0
Westwood 1, Norwood 0
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Ashland at Sandwich, 2:30
Dighton-Rehoboth at Foxboro, 3:45
Hanover at Triton, 4
Medfield at Swampscott, 4
Oakmont at Watertown, 4
Wayland at Dover-Sherborn, 6
SECOND ROUND – Thursday
Bishop Stang at Pentucket, 12 (Haverhill)
Notre Dame at Austin Prep, 5:30
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Cohasset 6, Case 2
Littleton 2, West Bridgewater 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Georgetown at Lynnfield, 2:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Sutton, 2:30
Lunenburg at Uxbridge, 2:30
Frontier at Manchester Essex, 4
South Hadley at Monomoy, 5
St. Mary’s (Lynn) at Ipswich, 6
FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Springfield Central at Xaverian, 6
Wachusett at St. John’s Prep, 6
Methuen at Franklin, 7
St. John’s (S) at Central Catholic, 7
DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Natick at Milford, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Reading at Catholic Memorial, 6:30
Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield, 7
Mansfield at King Philip, 7
DIVISION 3
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Westfield at Plymouth South, 6
Hanover at Billerica, 7
Masconomet at Marblehead, 7
Milton at North Attleboro, 7
DIVISION 4
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Ashland at Scituate, 7
Bedford at Grafton, 7
Danvers at Duxbury, 7
QUARTERFINALS – Saturday
Wilmington at Foxboro, 6
DIVISION 5
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Old Rochester at Pentucket, 6 (Whittier)
Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott, 7
Hudson at Bishop Fenwick, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Norton at North Reading, 5
DIVISION 6
QUARTERFINALS – Thursday
Sandwich at Abington, 6
Winthrop at Rockland, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Medway at St. Mary’s (Lynn), 6
Blackstone Valley at Stoneham, 6:30
DIVISION 7
QUARTERFINALS — Friday
Clinton at Wahconah, 6
Mashpee at Amesbury, 7
West Boylston at Northbridge, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Cohasset at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
DIVISION 8
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
KIPP Academy at Hull, 6
Narragansett at Hoosac Valley, 7
Oxford at Palmer, 7
Randolph at Ware, 7
MVADA PLAYOFFS
LARGE SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Whittier at Greater New Bedford, 6
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Shawsheen 1, Southeastern 0 (forfeit)
Bay Path at Assabet, 7
QUARTERFINAL – Saturday
Diman at Northeast, 12
SMALL SCHOOLS
QUARTERFINAL – Thursday
Upper Cape at Blue Hills, 2
QUARTERFINALS – Friday
Franklin Tech at South Shore, 5:30
Tri-County at Nashoba Tech, 6
Pathfinder at Old Colony, 7
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Brookline 1, Arlington 0
Leominster 2, Algonquin 0
Lexington 2, Marshfield 1
Ludlow 1, Framingham 0
Newton North 5, Medford 0
St. John’s Prep 2, Hingham 1
St. John’s (S) 7, Wellesley 0
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Needham, 5:15
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Wayland at Masconomet, 2
Hopkinton at Holliston, 4
Canton at Agawam, 5
Reading at Longmeadow, 5
Scituate at Nauset, 5
Westwood at East Longmeadow, 5
Oliver Ames at West Springfield, 6
Amherst-Pelham at Plymouth North, 7
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Norwell 2, Tantasqua 1
Stoneham 2, Pembroke 1 (ot)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medfield at Dighton-Rehoboth, 2
Nipmuc at Cardinal Spellman, 5
North Reading at Newburyport, 5:30
Greater New Bedford at Gloucester, 6
Medway at Old Rochester, 6
Dover-Sherborn at Belchertown, 7
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Pope Francis 2, Monument Mtn. 1 (so)
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Lynn Tech at West Bridgewater, 4
Blackstone Valley at Easthampton, 5 (South Hadley)
Hamilton-Wenham at Hampshire, 5
Winthrop vs. Rockland, 5 (Holbrook)
Burke at Frontier, 5:30
Amesbury at Cohasset, 7
Nantucket at Wahconah, TBD
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bromfield 5, Tahanto 0
Keefe Tech 1, Maynard 0
Millis 7, Falmouth Academy 0
Mount Greylock 2, St. Joseph Prep 1 (2ot)
Sutton 3, Oxford 1
Westport 2, KIPP Academy 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Springfield Int’l at Hopedale, 2 (NEFC)
Granby at Douglas, 7 (Millbury)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Acton-Boxboro 3, Arlington 1
Algonquin 1, Andover 0
Bishop Feehan 1, King Philip 0 (ot)
Brookline 2, Franklin 0
Hingham 3, North Andover 0
Newton South 5, Winchester 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Concord-Carlisle at Wellesley, 2
Needham at Natick, 7
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Westboro 1, Masconomet 0 (so)
Whitman-Hanson 2, Minnechaug 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Walpole at Grafton, 3:30
Holliston at Danvers, 4
Agawam at Silver Lake, 5
Notre Dame (H) at Plymouth North, 5
Westwood at Oliver Ames, 6
Mansfield at Medfield, 6:30
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Belchertown 2, Norton 0
Groton-Dunstable 1, St. Paul 0 (so)
Norwell 2, Weston 0
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Medway at Dedham, 5
Newburyport at Foxboro, 5:30
Stoneham at Hanover, 6
Tantasqua at Austin Prep, 6
East Bridgewater at Ursuline, 7 (Xaverian)
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Blackstone Valley 4, Mashpee 1
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 0
Hampshire 2, Leicester 1 (so)
Millbury 3, Wahconah 0
Northbridge 2, Uxbridge 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Monument Mountain at Cohasset, 4:30
Amesbury at West Bridgewater, 6
Pope Francis at Littleton, 6
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bromfield 5, David Prouty 0
Carver 2, Whitinsville Christian 0
Millis 2, Douglas 0
Monson 8, Hull 0
Palmer 4, Mystic Valley 2
Sutton 3, Georgetown 1
Tahanto 4, Gardner 1
West Boylston 4, Lenox 0
VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 1
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Concord-Carlisle 3, Bishop Feehan 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Wellesley 0
Newton North 3, Winchester 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Barnstable 3, Algonquin 1
Franklin 3, Shrewsbury 0
Haverhill 3, Arlington 0
Needham 3, Boston Latin 0
North Andover 3, Peabody 2
DIVISION 2
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Billerica 3, Wakefield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Dartmouth 3, Canton 1
Hopkinton 3, Burlington 0
King Philip 3, Notre Dame (H) 0
Melrose 3, North Quincy 0
Westwood 3, Duxbury 0
Woburn 3, Oliver Ames 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Nashoba at Westboro, 6
DIVISION 3
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Ashland 3, Essex Tech 1
Holliston 3, Medfield 0
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Bedford 3, North Middlesex 0
Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 1
Cardinal Spellman 3, Fairhaven 2
Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Triton 0
Old Rochester 3, Groton-Dunstable 0
Tewksbury 3, Gr. New Bedford 0
DIVISION 4
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Norwell 1
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Arlington Catholic 3, Ursuline 0
Ipswich 3, Nantucket 0
Medway 3, Malden Catholic 0
Nipmuc 3, Blackstone Valley 2
Rockland 3, Case 2
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Weston at AMSA, 4 (ForeKicks)
South Lancaster at Lynnfield, 5
DIVISION 5
SECOND ROUND – Monday
Frontier 3, Georgetown 0
Whitinsville Chr. 3, Mystic Valley 2
SECOND ROUND – Tuesday
Douglas 3, Tri-County 2
Lee 3, Millis 0
Mt. Greylock 3, Blackstone-Millville 1
Paulo Freire 3, Hopedale 0
Turners Falls 3, Westport 1
SECOND ROUND – Wednesday
Innovation Academy at Bourne, 6
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 18 Newton North did something no other team had done against undefeated Walpole this season Tuesday night, but a hot start and some grit has the No. 2 Porkers moving on in the Div. 1 playoffs.
After jumping out to a two-goal lead within the first eight minutes, Walpole (20-0) benefitted from critical execution on a pair of scoring chances in the second half to withstand a fiery comeback from the Tigers (12-6-2) en route to a 4-2 win. Jess Tosone and Elyse Scales provided the insurance goals for Walpole, countering a Newton North second-half effort that saw possession on the Porkers’ side of the 50 quite a bit.
Considering Walpole had allowed just one goal all year, it was a fruitful offensive day for Newton North. But it proved to be an even gutsier display from the Porkers, ensuring a quarterfinal matchup against No. 7 Wachusett.
“I thought (Newton North’s) offense was excellent,” said Walpole head coach Jen Quinn. “I think my girls have a lot of grit and just that, ‘They scored and we’re going to answer,’ kind of mentality. They just kind of dug deep.”
It took less than two minutes for Walpole to get on the board, using the first of six first-quarter penalty corners for a Lindsey Jacobs goal off a heads-up tip pass from Lauren Wong. Six minutes later, Caroline Whelan buried a feed from Tosone as the group’s speed gave Newton North fits.
The Tigers came out of the first quarter looking much more like itself, and once Tosone finished off a great pass in front of the net from Kerin Birch to make it 3-0 early in the third quarter, the Tigers charged back.
Camille Kouroriez slammed home the first corner score, and Caitlin Conroy’s tip-in from Ella Maher’s shot made it 3-2 with just over six minutes to play. Yet, Whelan sent a ball for Elyse Scales to have a one-on-one with Newton North goalie Devin Ackerley (eight saves), which provided all the insurance a title-contending Walpole would need.
Sophie O’Sullivan registered a hat trick as No. 6 Wellesley (15-2-1) rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat No. 11 Acton-Boxboro in a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest. … Grace Waldeck registered a hat trick as No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (18-1-1) handled No. 14 Chelmsford 3-0. … Junior captain Emma Reilly scored the eventual game-winner for top-ranked Andover in a 3-0 win over 16th-ranked Lexington. … Raena Crandall and Kaitlyn Carney scored as Franklin defeated Central Catholic, 2-0.
GIRLS SOCCER
In the Div. 4 Round of 16, Jane Maguire notched two goals and an assist for second-ranked Hamilton-Wenham in a 5-0 victory over No. 15 Ipswich.
Kayla Casdidy and Olivia Borgen each deposited goals for third-seeded Whitman-Hanson in a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Minnechaug, in a Div. 2 Round of 16 matchup.
In a Div. 3 Round of 16 tilt, Giulianna Gianino scored twice as top-seeded Norwell blanked No. 16 Weston, 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Bennett Plosker’s 11th goal of the season gave Covenant Christian Academy a 1-0 win over Gann in the MBIL championship game.
In a Div. 1 Round of 16 contest, Shane Fonseca scored twice and Kwame Adu Gyamfi collected three helpers for No. 11 St. John’s of Shrewsbury in a 7-0 win over No. 27 Wellesley.
Mark Patturelli notched a pair of goals as No. 17 St. John’s Prep came through with its second consecutive postseason upset with a 2-1 road win over top-seeded Hingham. The Eagles (12-4-4) will visit Brookline in a quarterfinal on Saturday. The match marked the first time all year where the Harbormen (17-2-1) surrendered more than one goal. Hingham’s lone goal came via Griffin Coppola.
VOLLEYBALL
Lindsay Jones tallied 14 kills while Allison Nystrom hit 13, while Laura Cogswell registered 38 assists for No. 9 Barnstable (15-5) in a 3-1 win over No. 8 Algonquin, in the Div. 1 Round of 16.
In a Div. 2 Round of 16 contest, junior Ahunna James struck for 12 kills in a 3-0 win for No. 2 King Philip (21-1) over No. 15 Notre Dame Academy of Hingham. … Senior Melanie Gildea collected 10 kills, an ace and four digs while senior Cathryn Leighton had 25 assists and seven digs in a 3-0 victory for No. 3 Hopkinton (22-0) over No. 14 Burlington. … Ava Crane was 39-for-43 at the net with 16 kills and 16 digs. while Sorelle Lawton tallied a career best 18 kills as Dartmouth (17-3) defeated Canton, 3-1.
personal record of 18 kills, 5 aces, 13 service points,
Lucy Swanson struck for 21 kills, five aces and 11 digs, while Vivian Castano collected 34 assists, leading second-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth to a 3-0 win over No. 15 Triton, in the Div. 3 Round of 16.
Ella Stein collected 11 service points, including three aces for top-seeded Ipswich in a 3-0 victory over 16th-ranked Nantucket, in the Div. 4 Round of 16.
FOOTBALL
After a three-year sabbatical, high school football returns to Fenway Park on November 23-24. East Boston and South Boston/Burke get the ball rolling on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., followed by Andover/North Andover. A day later, neighboring rivals Nipmuc and Blackstone Valley kick off at 4, with Woburn and Winchester wrapping up the two-day festivities.
Two-time Herald All-Scholastic quarterback Ayden Pereira of Central Catholic gave a verbal commitment to attend the University of Maine in the fall. Pereira has guided the Raiders to an 8-1 record and a berth in the Div. 1 state quarterfinals.
Methuen’s Tom Ryan was named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week after his team knocked off previously unbeaten Everett in the first round of the Div. 1 state tournament.
News
Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize
Where is Dont’a Hightower?
It’s a strikingly fair question this season.
He’s not in the stat sheet, tracking for career lows in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He’s not on the field every series, with the Patriots rotating their linebackers since the season opener. And until last week, he’d been absent from their top pass-rushing package.
So where is Hightower, and what is the two-time Pro Bowler doing?
Well, he’s taking out the trash.
Four weeks ago, Hightower dubbed himself “the trash man,” a nickname that reflects his commitment to doing the dirty work in Bill Belichick’s defense. Those duties are as follows: setting the front, plugging holes versus the run and, in his words, “knocking the (expletive) out of linemen.”
Last Sunday in Carolina, Hightower finished with two hurries and a QB hit in his flashiest performance of the season. But as he hunted Sam Darnold, Hightower also took out the trash. He set a hard edge against one double-team. He dropped a 315-pound guard like a sack of dirt.
“One of our most consistent players, one of our best players,” Belichick said last week of Hightower. “Smart player, helps control the defense, rarely out of position. … He’s been solid all year.”
After a year away, Hightower told the Herald he doesn’t remember what it felt like playing in 2019, a Pro Bowl season where he ranked among the Pats’ top playmakers. His position coach, Jerod Mayo, said Tuesday he basically sees the same player.
The difference now is Hightower’s impact is hidden. It lives in the small plays that precede the big moments; from Adrian Phillips’ pick-six in Los Angeles to Ja’Whaun Bentley’s fourth-down forced fumble against Dallas and holding Tom Brady to a season-worst 19 points in Week 4.
Hightower broke down a few of those plays with the Herald, illuminating an overshadowed start of his ninth NFL season. It’s time to go for a spin with the trash man.
Play 1
Time: 8:58 left, fourth quarter
Score: 14-13 Patriots
Down and distance: 1st-and-goal Buccaneers at the Patriots’ 6-yard line
Breakdown: The Pats defense had held off Brady inside the red zone virtually all night, and midway through the fourth quarter, it was time for yet another stand.
Tampa Bay fielded two tight ends and motioned one into the backfield to play fullback. Studying the shift, Hightower recognized the Bucs were running an inside hand-off behind a lead block. So he bumped defensive tackle Carl Davis over before the snap, then fired through Davis’ old gap and smashed tight end Cameron Brate in the backfield, creating a 2-yard loss.
“I had to make that adjustment because of the call we were in … and with that adjustment, my job was to plug up the middle,” Hightower said. “Once I saw that center back block the way I did, it’s a play where they’re trying to divide the defense. So if you get back there and mess that up, or even be on the offensive side of the line, that’ll cause a lot of chaos.”
Having pushed Tampa off-schedule in the red zone, the Pats were able to pin their ears back against Brady and hurry him into consecutive incompletions. The Bucs settled for a field goal, which allowed Mac Jones to drive the Pats down for a go-ahead kick of their own.
Play 2
Time: 12:04 left, first quarter
Score: 0-0
Down and distance: Fourth-and-1 at the Cowboys’ 34-yard line
Breakdown: Two weeks later, the Cowboys hurried to the line on their opening series, a drive that had been stalled on third-and-short.
The Pats expected Dallas to run Ezekiel Elliott behind four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin for a conversion, and Ja’Whaun Bentley adjusted accordingly, sliding Christian Barmore directly over Martin pre-snap before slamming into the Cowboys’ right tackle to dam up the right side. Still, the Pats couldn’t allow a cutback, and they didn’t — thanks to Hightower and Davis.
As Davis upended center Tyler Biadasz, Hightower followed Elliott and patiently waited for left guard Connor Williams to reach him. Elliott then bounced left, and Hightower shed Williams, whom Davis had also undercut. Meeting Elliott in the hole, Hightower stood him up for a turnover on downs.
“That was just a good play, a boom-boom play,” Hightower recalled. “They got on the ball pretty quick trying to snap that. So that was one hell of a play by Carl submarining him, me standing (Elliott) up and (Kyle Dugger) and everybody coming in and stopping him.”
Play 3
Time: 2:18 left, second quarter
Score: 14-10 Patriots
Down and distance: Second-and-goal at the Patriots’ 1-yard line
Breakdown: Back in short-yardage, the Cowboys tried again to ride Elliott off the right side. This time, they sent an escort.
Connor McGovern, a 310-pound guard, was deployed as a fullback in a jumbo set. Hightower had zero doubt Dallas would try to score by running the ball then and the two downs that followed.
“I guess a lot of offenses think first and second down is run-run, then third down they might pass or go to a different package or something. But Dallas, they believe in their offensive line, and we knew they wanted to run the ball,” Hightower said.
“That’s one thing on defense you don’t want to do is let those guys get more confidence. We had a good read, and I got in the backfield and I was able to trip him up a little bit. But (expletive), I was just doing my job.”
Creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Hightower sliced through an open gap between the right tackle and tight end and flung his entire body at McGovern’s feet. His penetration created instant backfield traffic that forced Elliott to cut left and again into trouble. There, a waiting Kyle Dugger wrapped him for no gain, the second of three consecutive stops.
Play 4
Time: 13:26 left, fourth quarter
Score: 17-17
Down and distance: First-and-10 at the Chargers’ 6-yard line
Breakdown: In the final quarter of the Patriots’ best win of the year, Hightower remembers turning to his teammates and making a promise.
“I’m about to bang somebody,” he said.
He didn’t wait long. Before the opening snap of a game-changing series, Hightower heard Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert bark out an audible he’d deciphered as a check to an outside zone run. That meant left guard Matt Feiler would double team Barmore, the playside defensive end, then come to block him.
Instead of waiting for Feiler, Hightower blasted him five yards behind the line of scrimmage.
“My job was to do that, press the guard,” said Hightower, “And the quicker I can press him, and not let him bump Barmore out and create that extra space … it voids what they’re they’re trying to do.”
Unable to find a hole or the edge, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was wrapped up for a 2-yard gain. Winning on first down keyed the Patriots’ defensive success in LA, where they wanted to force Herbert into obvious passing situations, knowing they could twist up his porous pass protection. And sooner or later, that pressure should yield a turnover.
While Herbert converted his next third down, he fired a fateful interception to Adrian Phillips three plays later on third-and-10; a glorious pick-six made possible by the early-down dirty work of a longtime linebacker finding his old form.
“I feel like I’ve played better each week. Obviously, I’m not saying that I’m playing the way that want to be or whatever each game, but I just feel like each week I’m getting better. And at this point, that’s really what’s important to me,” Hightower said. “As long as I can get better each week and pull these young guys with me.”
News
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart
MOVIE REVIEW
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”
Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and South Bay, Regal Fenway, suburban theaters and on Paramount +.
Grade: B+
Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.
Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children’s books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?).
The film is directed by Walt Becker, who made his name with the Ryan Reynolds vehicle “Van Wilder” and the aging star comedies “Wild Hogs” and “Old Dogs.” “Clifford” is a refreshing departure from that particular brand of smirking comedy. Written by Jay Sherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has a decidedly innocent throwback appeal.
The treacly score by journeyman composer John Debney is a constant reminder that this is a movie for kids, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility that parents will find some enjoyment in this film as well, considering that where some other children’s movies zig into loud, wacky territory, “Clifford” zags into a register that’s softer and more heartwarming. This is a film that’s so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy.
It helps that the CGI Clifford’s scene partner, Emily Elizabeth, is played by the preternaturally precocious actress Darby Camp, best known for her role as the wise Chloe on “Big Little Lies,” in which she schooled her TV mom Reese Witherspoon on the nuances of Leon Bridges tunes. Camp is able to sell her emotional connection to the enormous scarlet pup-ernel amongst all the chaos, which keeps the movie’s heart in the right place.
Emily Elizabeth is the new kid at a posh New York City private school, bullied by her classmates, and desperately in need of a friend. When she and her ne’er-do-well uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) come upon an animal rescue tent run by a magical Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese), she’s immediately taken with a tiny vermilion pup.
Despite Casey’s protestations, the dog somehow ends up in her backpack, and when Clifford blows up to elephantine proportions, it sets off a series of wild adventures through the city. Emily and Casey try to track down Bridwell with Clifford in tow, while a scheming genetics entrepreneur (Tony Hale) takes off in hot pursuit of the colossal carmine canine and his unique DNA.
“Clifford” doesn’t force too many jokes, but it has enough genuinely funny actors on board (including a who’s who of “Saturday Night Live” players) to keep things weirdly amusing around the edges. Filling out the smaller roles with the likes of David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Tovah Felshuh, Siobahn Fallon Hogan, Alex Moffat, Horatio Sanz, et al., help make this a funnier movie than expected.
— Tribune News Service
OBF: Bill Belichick channels the force in ‘Empire Strikes Back’ season
Statewide tournament scoreboard and highlights from Tuesday
Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart
New Cambridge Centre Aims to Create Decentralised Marketplace
Maureen Dowd: What derailed the Democrats
Got a few minutes? Make a great date-night dinner
Ask Amy: My father had too much to drink and tried to kiss me
2017 Became the Year of BITCOINmining. Is It Profitable to Do This in 2018,Is It Worth It to Mining?
Take meatloaf to the next level with wasabi
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech2 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
News4 weeks ago
Massachusetts State Police sergeant in intensive care
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Celebrities4 days ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19