PARSIQ Price Prediction 2021 – Will PRQ Hit $1.64 Soon?
- Bullish PRQ price prediction ranges from $0.85 to $1.09.
- The PRQ price might also reach $1.64.
- PRQ bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.34.
In PARSIQ (PRQ) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about PRQ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
PARSIQ is positioning itself as a next generation monitoring and analysis platform providing analytical tools for blockchain technology across a variety of industries. This allows users to track network activity in real time, discover new use cases for their apps, and generate instant notifications. Smart triggers can be used to react to events of interest across multiple networks. The PRQ token contract was rolled out to Ethereum in 2019.
Current Market Status of PARSIQ (PRQ)
According to Coingecko, the price of PRQ is $0.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $831,054 at the time of writing. However, PRQ has increased by 5.4% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, PRQ has a circulating supply of 117,823,492 PRQ coins. Currently, PRQ trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, ZT, KuCoin, Gate.io, and WBF Exchange.
PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Prediction 2021
PARSIQ (PRQ) holds the 462nd position on CoinGecko right now. PRQ price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward sloping lines defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
Currently, PRQ is trading at $0.76. After this, PRQ may continue to fall or rise according to the direction of breakout. With this pattern, PRQ might reach the resistance level at $1.02 soon, if the trend breaks out at the first resistance level $1.64. If the trend reverses, then the price of PRQ may fall to $0.27.
PARSIQ (PRQ) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of PRQ.
From the above chart, it observed that the following are the resistance and support level of PRQ.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.85
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.09
- Support Level 1 – $0.64
- Support Level 2 – $0.45
- Support Level 3 – $0.34
The chart depicts the bearish performance of PRQ over the previous month. However, this trend will continue to reach resistance level at $1.09 soon. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then PRQ might fall to $0.34 presenting a bearish signal.
PARSIQ (PRQ) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at PRQ’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also used to determine whether the market is changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of PRQ with the range at 46.12, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The PRQ is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, PRQ price prediction will be bearish or bullish, until the breakout direction is confirmed. But, it has a good chance of reaching $2.62 this year. However, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the PRQ ecosystem, the performance of PRQ would rise reaching $1.09 very soon. But, it might also reach $1.64 if the investors believe that PRQ is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Dock Price Prediction 2021 – Will DOCK Hit $0.27 Soon?
- Bullish DOCK price prediction ranges from $0.11 to $0.18.
- DOCK price might also reach $0.27 soon.
- DOCK bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.03
In DOCK price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about DOCK to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
The Dock is a platform designed to provide businesses and developers with an easy solution to create, manage and present digital credentials that can be instantly verified using blockchain technology. With a separate blockchain and integrated payment and reward token, a robust network of validators, and seamless interoperability and adaptability, the Dock is part of a movement to solve problems, common problems with existing data and how it is collected, shared and controlled.
As per CoinGecko, the DOCK price is trading at $0.111 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,722,296, at the time of writing. DOCK has increased by 1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, DOCK has a circulating supply of 690,645,623 DOCK. Currently, DOCK trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, CoinTiger, Huobi Global, BiONE, and ZT.
DOCK Price Prediction 2021
DOCK holds the 495th position on CoinGecko right now. DOCK price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
An ascending triangle is considered a continuation pattern, which means that it is significant whether it occurs during an uptrend or a downtrend. When the price breaks out of the triangle, traders tend to buy or sell the asset aggressively, depending on which direction the price broke out.
Currently, DOCK is waving at $0.11. After this, DOCK may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, DOCK will violate the upper trendline reaching $0.114 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOCK may fall to $0.036.
DOCK Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of DOCK.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of DOCK.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.11
- Resistance Level 2 – $0.18
- Resistance Level 3 – $0.27
- Support Level 1 – $0.05
- Support Level 2 – $0.03
- Support Level 3 – $0.01
The charts show that DOCK has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, DOCK might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.27.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of DOCK might plummet to almost $0.01, a bearish signal.
DOCK Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of DOCK. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can used to check whether the market is changing or a new trend is initiating. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value represents a strong trend, and a low value shows a weak trend. It often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of DOCK stays above the range of 51.17, so it indicates a very strong trend.
Conclusion
The DOCK is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term DOCK price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.24 this year. This will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the DOCK ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.18 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.27, if investors have planned that DOCK is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Kava.io Price Prediction 2021 – Will KAVA Hit $9.28 Soon?
- Bullish KAVA price prediction is $8.11.
- KAVA price might also reach $9.28 soon.
- KAVA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $1.13.
In Kava coin price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price analysis, ADX, and many other information about KAVA to analyze the future trend of cryptocurrency.
Kava is a cross-chain decentralized financial platform (DeFi) that enables users to obtain credit by blocking collateral in exchange for USDX, a stable currency pegged to the US dollar. The protocol built on Cosmos uses ecosystem partitions to provide interoperability and support for cryptocurrencies hosted on disparate blockchains such as Bitcoin and XRP.
Kava Token (KAVA) is a native governance token and a shared asset of the Kava protocol. Token holders are responsible for regulating the protocol, voting on smart contracts and proposals for operating parameters, securing the network and acting as the lender of last resort.
According to CoinGecko, the KAVA price is trading at $6.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38,049,586, at the time of writing. However, KAVA has decreased by 1.6% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, KAVA has a circulating supply of 91,443,180 KAVA. Currently, KAVA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, CoinTiger, FTX, and Upbit.
Kava Coin Price Prediction 2021
KAVA holds the 145th position on CoinGecko right now. KAVA coin price prediction 2021 explained below with a weekly time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward sloping lines defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
In the weekly time frame chart, if the price of the KAVA breaks the resistance level of $8.11, it will reach the target of $9.28. Or else, if the price of the KAVA breakout the support level of $5.43 means it will fall to the next support level at $2.73 and $1.13. So, the trend of the KAVA is based on the breakout.
KAVA Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of KAVA.
From the above weekly time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of KAVA.
- Resistance Level 1 – $8.11
- Resistance Level 2 – $9.28
- Support Level 1 – $5.43
- Support Level 2 – $2.73
- Support Level 3 – $1.13
The charts show that KAVA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, KAVA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $9.28.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of KAVA might plummet to almost $1.13, a bearish signal.
KAVA Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of KAVA. Generally, ADX is used to measure the overall strength of the trend and it is related to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
The oscillator ranges from 0 to 100. Moreover, a high price indicates a strong trend, and a low price shows a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of KAVA stays above the range of 15.867, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
KAVA is one of the cryptocurrencies that keeps its ground against the bear market. Furthermore, our long-term KAVA price prediction for 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $9.12 this year. However, this only happens when KAVA breaks a lot of past psychological resistance.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the KAVA ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $8.11 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $9.28, if investors have planned that KAVA is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
New Survey – Video Game Developers Will Consider NFT, DeFi, and Play to Earn
Video games with the idea of NFT, DeFi, and play-to-earn models will receive the greatest potential to add value and create a more engaging player experience. And the majority of the respondents said they would consider creating games with these innovations. Between October 1st to October 8th, Opiniums specialist video game research surveyed the video game industry from US and UK to ascertain their attitudes to blockchain technology.
Accordingly, the gaming industries first piece of research commissioned by leading blockchain platform, Stratis and undertaken by award-winning insight agency Opinium, mentioned that over half of 917 video game developers surveyed in the US and UK are now started to use blockchain technology, and even 47% have already started to incorporate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in their games.
Furthermore, 72% of the respondents said they will consider using these technologies such as NFT, DeFi, and Play to Earn for new games, and 56% planning to do so in the next 12 months. Eventually, 64% believe that blockchain technology will become popular and famous in the next two years, and 53% agree that NFTs will become more common by then too.
More so, in the survey of why blockchain technology in video games is important and valuable for the gaming industry, that 61% said it allows for innovative and more interesting gameplay, and 55% believes that it will secure value for players by keeping money in the game. Even more, rewarding players with real-world value 54% and networks effects that incentivize the adoption of games followed by 455 followed close behind as use cases for blockchain in games.
Henceforth, CEO of Stratis, Chris Trew said, “We commissioned this research to solidify what we already assumed, that blockchain and NFTs are the future of video games. From our own experience supporting AA game developers, we know first-hand how these technologies are already beginning to improve the player experience by rewarding players with the ability to earn real-world value. “. Also he added, “Stratis offers an SDK to the Unity gaming engine, with plans to add Unreal soon. We’re betting big on blockchain gaming and we want to be the infrastructure layer”.
Following that, Jean-Phillippe Vergne, Associate Professor at UCL School of Management, currently researching blockchain, comments on the finding of the Opinium research, mentions, “ Blockchain is rapidly becoming a core building block for online games. What blockchain enables is incredibly compelling, players can now earn cryptocurrency while playing and trading digital goods both within and across games. “
