Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is playing better than you realize
Where is Dont’a Hightower?
It’s a strikingly fair question this season.
He’s not in the stat sheet, tracking for career lows in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. He’s not on the field every series, with the Patriots rotating their linebackers since the season opener. And until last week, he’d been absent from their top pass-rushing package.
So where is Hightower, and what is the two-time Pro Bowler doing?
Well, he’s taking out the trash.
Four weeks ago, Hightower dubbed himself “the trash man,” a nickname that reflects his commitment to doing the dirty work in Bill Belichick’s defense. Those duties are as follows: setting the front, plugging holes versus the run and, in his words, “knocking the (expletive) out of linemen.”
Last Sunday in Carolina, Hightower finished with two hurries and a QB hit in his flashiest performance of the season. But as he hunted Sam Darnold, Hightower also took out the trash. He set a hard edge against one double-team. He dropped a 315-pound guard like a sack of dirt.
“One of our most consistent players, one of our best players,” Belichick said last week of Hightower. “Smart player, helps control the defense, rarely out of position. … He’s been solid all year.”
After a year away, Hightower told the Herald he doesn’t remember what it felt like playing in 2019, a Pro Bowl season where he ranked among the Pats’ top playmakers. His position coach, Jerod Mayo, said Tuesday he basically sees the same player.
The difference now is Hightower’s impact is hidden. It lives in the small plays that precede the big moments; from Adrian Phillips’ pick-six in Los Angeles to Ja’Whaun Bentley’s fourth-down forced fumble against Dallas and holding Tom Brady to a season-worst 19 points in Week 4.
Hightower broke down a few of those plays with the Herald, illuminating an overshadowed start of his ninth NFL season. It’s time to go for a spin with the trash man.
Play 1
Time: 8:58 left, fourth quarter
Score: 14-13 Patriots
Down and distance: 1st-and-goal Buccaneers at the Patriots’ 6-yard line
Breakdown: The Pats defense had held off Brady inside the red zone virtually all night, and midway through the fourth quarter, it was time for yet another stand.
Tampa Bay fielded two tight ends and motioned one into the backfield to play fullback. Studying the shift, Hightower recognized the Bucs were running an inside hand-off behind a lead block. So he bumped defensive tackle Carl Davis over before the snap, then fired through Davis’ old gap and smashed tight end Cameron Brate in the backfield, creating a 2-yard loss.
“I had to make that adjustment because of the call we were in … and with that adjustment, my job was to plug up the middle,” Hightower said. “Once I saw that center back block the way I did, it’s a play where they’re trying to divide the defense. So if you get back there and mess that up, or even be on the offensive side of the line, that’ll cause a lot of chaos.”
Having pushed Tampa off-schedule in the red zone, the Pats were able to pin their ears back against Brady and hurry him into consecutive incompletions. The Bucs settled for a field goal, which allowed Mac Jones to drive the Pats down for a go-ahead kick of their own.
Play 2
Time: 12:04 left, first quarter
Score: 0-0
Down and distance: Fourth-and-1 at the Cowboys’ 34-yard line
Breakdown: Two weeks later, the Cowboys hurried to the line on their opening series, a drive that had been stalled on third-and-short.
The Pats expected Dallas to run Ezekiel Elliott behind four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin for a conversion, and Ja’Whaun Bentley adjusted accordingly, sliding Christian Barmore directly over Martin pre-snap before slamming into the Cowboys’ right tackle to dam up the right side. Still, the Pats couldn’t allow a cutback, and they didn’t — thanks to Hightower and Davis.
As Davis upended center Tyler Biadasz, Hightower followed Elliott and patiently waited for left guard Connor Williams to reach him. Elliott then bounced left, and Hightower shed Williams, whom Davis had also undercut. Meeting Elliott in the hole, Hightower stood him up for a turnover on downs.
“That was just a good play, a boom-boom play,” Hightower recalled. “They got on the ball pretty quick trying to snap that. So that was one hell of a play by Carl submarining him, me standing (Elliott) up and (Kyle Dugger) and everybody coming in and stopping him.”
Play 3
Time: 2:18 left, second quarter
Score: 14-10 Patriots
Down and distance: Second-and-goal at the Patriots’ 1-yard line
Breakdown: Back in short-yardage, the Cowboys tried again to ride Elliott off the right side. This time, they sent an escort.
Connor McGovern, a 310-pound guard, was deployed as a fullback in a jumbo set. Hightower had zero doubt Dallas would try to score by running the ball then and the two downs that followed.
“I guess a lot of offenses think first and second down is run-run, then third down they might pass or go to a different package or something. But Dallas, they believe in their offensive line, and we knew they wanted to run the ball,” Hightower said.
“That’s one thing on defense you don’t want to do is let those guys get more confidence. We had a good read, and I got in the backfield and I was able to trip him up a little bit. But (expletive), I was just doing my job.”
Creeping toward the line of scrimmage, Hightower sliced through an open gap between the right tackle and tight end and flung his entire body at McGovern’s feet. His penetration created instant backfield traffic that forced Elliott to cut left and again into trouble. There, a waiting Kyle Dugger wrapped him for no gain, the second of three consecutive stops.
Play 4
Time: 13:26 left, fourth quarter
Score: 17-17
Down and distance: First-and-10 at the Chargers’ 6-yard line
Breakdown: In the final quarter of the Patriots’ best win of the year, Hightower remembers turning to his teammates and making a promise.
“I’m about to bang somebody,” he said.
He didn’t wait long. Before the opening snap of a game-changing series, Hightower heard Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert bark out an audible he’d deciphered as a check to an outside zone run. That meant left guard Matt Feiler would double team Barmore, the playside defensive end, then come to block him.
Instead of waiting for Feiler, Hightower blasted him five yards behind the line of scrimmage.
“My job was to do that, press the guard,” said Hightower, “And the quicker I can press him, and not let him bump Barmore out and create that extra space … it voids what they’re they’re trying to do.”
Unable to find a hole or the edge, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was wrapped up for a 2-yard gain. Winning on first down keyed the Patriots’ defensive success in LA, where they wanted to force Herbert into obvious passing situations, knowing they could twist up his porous pass protection. And sooner or later, that pressure should yield a turnover.
While Herbert converted his next third down, he fired a fateful interception to Adrian Phillips three plays later on third-and-10; a glorious pick-six made possible by the early-down dirty work of a longtime linebacker finding his old form.
“I feel like I’ve played better each week. Obviously, I’m not saying that I’m playing the way that want to be or whatever each game, but I just feel like each week I’m getting better. And at this point, that’s really what’s important to me,” Hightower said. “As long as I can get better each week and pull these young guys with me.”
‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a throwback with lots of heart
MOVIE REVIEW
“CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG”
Rated PG. At AMC Boston Common and South Bay, Regal Fenway, suburban theaters and on Paramount +.
Grade: B+
Back in 1963, the character of Clifford (the big, red dog) came into the world when a children’s book editor suggested cartoonist and illustrator Norman Bridwell come up with a story to go along with one of his drawings.
Taking inspiration from his wife and daughter, the adventures of Clifford and his faithful companion Emily Elizabeth have endured through a long-running series of children’s books and a spinoff animated PBS series, and now, the long-gestating live-action version finally gallops into town. The result is a sweet, earnest film that doesn’t traffic in snark or irony, capturing the childlike spirit that allows for the suspension of disbelief to buy into the sight of a giant crimson Labrador tearing across Central Park after an inflatable Zorb (remember those?).
The film is directed by Walt Becker, who made his name with the Ryan Reynolds vehicle “Van Wilder” and the aging star comedies “Wild Hogs” and “Old Dogs.” “Clifford” is a refreshing departure from that particular brand of smirking comedy. Written by Jay Sherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway, “Clifford the Big Red Dog” has a decidedly innocent throwback appeal.
The treacly score by journeyman composer John Debney is a constant reminder that this is a movie for kids, though it’s not out of the realm of possibility that parents will find some enjoyment in this film as well, considering that where some other children’s movies zig into loud, wacky territory, “Clifford” zags into a register that’s softer and more heartwarming. This is a film that’s so guileless and well-intentioned that beating up on it would feel like, well, kicking a puppy.
It helps that the CGI Clifford’s scene partner, Emily Elizabeth, is played by the preternaturally precocious actress Darby Camp, best known for her role as the wise Chloe on “Big Little Lies,” in which she schooled her TV mom Reese Witherspoon on the nuances of Leon Bridges tunes. Camp is able to sell her emotional connection to the enormous scarlet pup-ernel amongst all the chaos, which keeps the movie’s heart in the right place.
Emily Elizabeth is the new kid at a posh New York City private school, bullied by her classmates, and desperately in need of a friend. When she and her ne’er-do-well uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) come upon an animal rescue tent run by a magical Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese), she’s immediately taken with a tiny vermilion pup.
Despite Casey’s protestations, the dog somehow ends up in her backpack, and when Clifford blows up to elephantine proportions, it sets off a series of wild adventures through the city. Emily and Casey try to track down Bridwell with Clifford in tow, while a scheming genetics entrepreneur (Tony Hale) takes off in hot pursuit of the colossal carmine canine and his unique DNA.
“Clifford” doesn’t force too many jokes, but it has enough genuinely funny actors on board (including a who’s who of “Saturday Night Live” players) to keep things weirdly amusing around the edges. Filling out the smaller roles with the likes of David Alan Grier, Rosie Perez, Tovah Felshuh, Siobahn Fallon Hogan, Alex Moffat, Horatio Sanz, et al., help make this a funnier movie than expected.
— Tribune News Service
Maureen Dowd: What derailed the Democrats
WASHINGTON — In Shakespeare, when characters want to fulfill their desires, they escape to what’s been called the Green World.
And that’s what Democrats promised voters: that they could leave behind the vitriol and aggravation of Donald Trump’s America and escape to an Arden that was cool, calm and reassuring.
Democrats violated that pledge. On the way to that verdant forest, we got led into a circular firing squad. Tight margins in Congress do not bring out the best in pols.
“We promised to change the rancor and division,” said one top Democrat. “So we offered something else: division and rancor.”
Many who were sick of Trump chaos and ineptitude are now sick of Biden chaos and ineptitude. Scranton Joe was supposed to be the sensible, steady one.
After all, as Democrats are keenly aware, Trump lost the 2020 race as much as Biden won it. Only 44,000 votes in Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia saved Biden from an Electoral College tie.
And for a long time now, people have been watching the spectacle of Democrats grinding away at the sausage and fighting for their piece of the pie (to make a metaphoric meal). And it has not been a pretty picture.
The question raised by Tuesday’s debacle for Democrats is, now that Biden’s high poll ratings and goodwill are squandered, how do they turn the mishegoss into a winning message?
There’s some truth in what James Carville told Judy Woodruff: “What went wrong is this stupid wokeness. Don’t just look at Virginia and New Jersey. Look at Long Island, look at Buffalo, look at Minneapolis, even look at Seattle, Wash. I mean, this defund the police lunacy, this take Abraham Lincoln’s name off of schools.”
There’s also some truth in what Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., a moderate in a tough reelection battle, told The New York Times’ Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns about the president: “Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”
Biden has pursued his two bills with Captain Ahab-like zeal; he pines to be FDR and eclipse Barack Obama, who pushed him aside for Hillary Clinton.
Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi hail the bills as transformational. But what are you transforming into? The election cratering showed that such overweening efforts are putting off many voters who are still struggling just to get by as they move beyond the degradation wrought by Trump and COVID.
While the Democrats wallow in a family food fight, Americans are still stressed and exhausted from the whole COVID ordeal, confronting high gas prices and stymied from getting the appliances and Christmas toys they want.
“I used to advise mayors, you can be as visionary as you want, but just make sure you take the garbage out and fill the potholes,” said David Axelrod, who oversaw messaging for Obama.
Republicans have not lost their talent for coming up with boogeymen to scare white voters, and thanks to a dumb comment by Terry McAuliffe in a debate, they have succeeded in turning parents’ rights in schools into a wedge issue.
Some in the GOP see Glenn Youngkin as a template for moving beyond Trump. The members of my family who voted for Trump are eager to see their party move back to a more palatable and recognizable form of conservatism.
We’ll see. So far, tiptoeing around Jabba the Trump has had limited utility. Despite everything, he still has great sway in the Republican Party.
And if the Supreme Court were to outlaw abortion and approve open carry on guns, that could scramble the equation all over again, sending moderate suburbanites back into the arms of Democrats.
Most important, Democrats have to come up with a vocabulary and a vision to elucidate how the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and Build Back Better will benefit people. BIF sounds like Willy Loman’s son, and must we ask, to BBB or not to BBB? Yammering about the budget reconciliation process is not going to cut it. Tonally and emotionally, Democratic pols seem at odds with the electorate.
At the end of the day, Democrats are going to get some good stuff for Americans, but voters may not realize that because of the big hash the Democrats made with the bills.
Asked Friday if the Democrats could not get out of their own way, Pelosi smiled dryly and replied, “Welcome to my world. This is the Democratic Party.” She sanguinely referred to the damaging internecine warring as “exuberance.”
Right now, the bills seem like a Washington abstraction, and it feels as if Biden has been lost in a maze forever, grappling with the minotaurs of Joe Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema and progressives.
It’s analogous to Afghanistan. Biden did the right thing pulling us out of the quicksand, but people are mostly going to remember the catastrophic visuals of the botched exit.
There is a feeling, many Democrats say, that things are a little out of control — the Afghanistan departure, supply chains, crime, violence, Biden not being able to pass what he wants to pass or even pressing for the votes when he went to the Hill before he left for Europe.
The administration lost control of the virus story; it didn’t seem to have it together on mask or no mask, school or no school, vaccine mandates or no.
Friday’s strong jobs report and a rollout for the children’s vaccine gives Democrats a breather, but many are still wondering if Biden is up to the job. He will need to become a much better salesman than Biff Loman’s dad.
Got a few minutes? Make a great date-night dinner
I’ve been married for a gazillion years, but I still like to occasionally woo my husband with a great meal. Which is not to say I spend hours preparing a meal that reminds the guy how much I love him, because oftentimes the best dinner is the one that the cook can pull together without much effort.
This date-night salad is a great example of a dish any home cook can whip up in a flash using everyday ingredients. It pairs crispy panko fried chicken tenders with the contrasting but complementary flavors of fresh orange, salty blue cheese-stuffed olives and the rich caramel taste of dried dates. It’s presented on a bed of peppery arugula and tender baby spinach.
But the real star is the warm mustard dressing, which gets a zesty, citrusy kick from apple cider vinegar and orange juice concentrate.
I garnished the salad with crumbled goat cheese and toasted almonds. Paired with some crusty bread and a glass of crisp rose, it was a perfect meal for two. And it only took about 15 minutes.
WARM ARUGULA SALAD WITH CHICKEN AND CHEVRE
For the salad:
6 c. arugula and/or baby spinach, or mix of both
6 large blue cheese-stuffed or regular pitted green olives, halved or quartered
4 large dried dates, quartered or diced
1 navel orange, peeled, sectioned and cut into chunks
For the chicken:
1 c. panko bread crumbs
1 t. garlic powder
1 t. dried parsley flakes
1/2 t. dried oregano
1/2 t. dried basil
1/4 t. dried thyme
1/4 t. dried rosemary, crushed
1/2 c. flour
1 egg beaten with 2 T. water
1/2 lb. boneless chicken tenders, or 1 large boneless chicken breast cut into thin strips
Olive oil, for frying
For the dressing:
4 T. frozen orange juice concentrate
2 T. water
2 T. cider vinegar
2 T. Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/3 c. crumbled goat cheese
1/4 c. toasted slivered almonds, for garnish
Place arugula and/or spinach, olives, dates and orange chunks in a large salad bowl. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, stir together panko bread crumbs and dried spices until evenly mixed, then place on a large plate. Place flour on another plate. In a large bowl, beat the egg with the water.
Dredge the chicken in the flour, coating well. Shake off excess flour and dip in the egg, then roll chicken in the panko crumbs to coat. Set the chicken to the side to rest for about 5 minutes. (This helps the coating stick better.)
Place about 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet, and heat over medium-high heat. When it sizzles, add the chicken and cook until golden and just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate, and cover with foil to keep warm.
Add orange juice concentrate, water and vinegar to pan. Stir in mustard and let dressing boil for about 30 seconds. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add 1/3 of the dressing to the salad and toss gently to mix.
Divide salad between 2 plates. Top each salad with fried chicken and goat cheese then drizzle on remaining dressing. Garnish with toasted almonds, and serve. Serves 2.
(Adapted from “Eating Well Serves Two” by Jim Romanoff)
— Tribune News Service
